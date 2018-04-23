United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host French President Emmanuel Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron for dinner at George Washington’s historic home. The symbolism of the selected venue is brilliant. Viva Liberty!
The relationship between America and France was critical at the foundation of our republic. The history, symbolism and modern relationship reflected between non-politician Trump and non-politician Macron while holding a dinner at the home of our first President, George Washington, is really quite remarkable.
Beautiful!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
YES!! FLOTUS Melania Trump IS B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L!!!!!
And FLOTUS 45 knows how to host an (International) State Dinner and weekend event sequence!
A State Dinner is like a setting for a diamond ring. It’s purpose is to host the diamond (event) in such a way as to let it sparkle in all it’s glory. It is merely a supporting device for the real focus.
Unlike “some people” we know (cough cough cough)
The last one couldn’t’ plan a bbq by herself.
Now I’m really hungry.
Once they get done eating all that fancy food I hope POTUS gets a burger and ice cream!
Two scoops!
Or better yet, KFC!
that meal looks unreal! Some of my favorite main courses. Hope they had a blast and sleep well! Viva le France!
C’est magnifique!!
Bien sur, ma chere💖💕
Vive la Liberté! Longue Vie Aux États-Unis!
Your French is tres bien mon amies, maintenant pourriez-vous s’il vous plaît passer le poupon gris.
kiskiminetas voulez vous … avec moi?
Ha! Funny…I just put that on the shopping list! Swear!
So proud of our President and First Lady!
Loved this moment!
Good energy: both making the spunky thumbs up 💜 🗽
Gotta love Macron’s thumbs up. Smiled like a kid. PDJT and FLOTUS make everyone feel relaxed. No stuffy BS.
I like Madame Macron’s outfit.
Yes, she put a lot of thought into it and it looks great on her. You can tell she is chilly, but she is also very pretty when she smiles.
To me, she has often looked awkward and uncomfortable. It would be difficult to have to be photographed next to the always photogenic and chic Melania.
But Madame Macron’s outfit is nice. It is attractive, fashionable, becoming. She did well.
I agree. She lost some of her awareness we saw at the G7. Maybe she’s becoming more at ease in her new role or maybe it’s FLOTUS ❤️
I think you nailed it. She doesn’t look so ill at ease. I bet Melania is easy to be with. And she speaks French.
AF, I think she did. It was age and figure appropriate. She looked the best I have seen her as FLOF. She was smiling and looked relaxed as all the leaders that meet our First Family.
Me too. She has grown into her role. Looks great. Nice that FLOTUS and she appear to really get along and FLOTUS speaks French which would put her at ease too. Who would have imagined this foursome hitting it off so well. Only a VSG.
I loved everything about it. Can you imagine another site more fitting for these 2 gentlemen to visit, especially considering neither have been there and experience it before while also having a lovely dinner/music and discussing the history and future of our nations well being and safety.
I couldn’t help but smile when I saw it. I never dreamed that Macron and POTUS would get along as well as they have. Our president wants to get along with other nations. Both himself and FLOTUS make it look easy but they put a lot of time and effort into this event and everyone looks happy. Job well done!
A very beautiful menu. Class!!
Just hope the US is not getting lobbied by Macron to save France from their islamic problem…….
The mainstream headlines alluded to a focus on the us not majorly disturbing the Iran capitulation “deal”.
France was instrumental in our revolution and they did give us this:
Being 2nd generation French (Parisian mom) this is a good day,,
Mikey, those Demonites have been dreaming about golden showers. We should oblige them with one, have them gather below the torch and we’ll gather up top where the torch is and give them their golden shower!
I’d prefer a total sweep in the 2018 Midterms…the golden showers folks aren’t that important, at least to me.
Just a lil kidding there Sir! Many of us are wanting the same thing and some of us are pounding the pavements encouraging everyone we meet to register to vote, vote in the primaries and give rides to those who need it, but at the end of the day we too need to do a little unwinding. Cheers!
No problem, just want Trump to get the support he deserves.
“those Demonites have been dreaming about golden showers”
The only “golden shower” I would like to give them would be with molten sulfur.
Octasulfur is a soft, bright-yellow solid that is odorless, but impure samples have an odor similar to that of matches.[6] It melts at 115.21 °C (239.38 °F), boils at 444.6 °C (832.3 °F) and sublimes easily.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sulfur
“The only “golden shower” I would like to give them would be with molten sulfur.”
Just send them to Lucifer via a military tribunal. He’ll pat them on the back, tell them they failed, and quadruple the temp.
Glad to see Mrs. Bridgitte Macron dressed conservatively for the occasion, not like she was going out clubbing or something.
I thought she looked amazing! Very stylish and beautiful. So fun to watch these two well dressed First Ladies. She looks phenomenal for someone who is 65, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 10 people
olderwiser, she appears to have had some “enhancements” as her face looks refreshed… if you know what I mean. And, I’m not criticizing her for that.
VIVA TRUMP!!!
My husband and I toured that magnificent homestead. Truly amazing! It’s really a site to experience!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Yes, it is WELL worth the trip!
Love the picture of them in front of the home of George Washington. It seems so right and fitting. That the article mentioned the First Lady is doing the whole event planning for this first State Dinner of the Administration instead of hiring an event planner – adds that extra personal touch to the whole event.
It’s going to be a wonderful State Dinner!
President Washington would be very proud.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
🙏🇱🇷❤️❤️❤️❤️
The US and France certainly have much in common, both love and encourage mass 3rd world muslim immigration.
Unsurprisingly the resulting attacks on each of those countries cultures by those muslims doesn’t seem to worry the elites one little bit….despite the talk.
The Macrons hosted our President and First Lady at that intimate dinner up in the Eiffel Tower, on their first night there.
A Historical location.
Our Pres and FL hosted the Macrons at an intimate dinner at Mount Vernon, on their first night here.
A Historical location.
There is a sort of symmetry there.
I was hoping to see a little of their dinner there at Mount Vernon.
Maybe we will get some shots of that later.
Hope so!
I know, me too!
I betcha 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will have at least a short video of the dinner.
Great wine choices! Some of the very best America has to offer. Eat your heart out California.
I heard Melania selected Oregon wines grown from vines imported from France: a chardonnay and a pinot noir, I think? Is this accurate information?
I read that too. Let’s hope the news that that right🍷
Amazing attention to detail in the planning.
Elegant, classy, and despite the number of seats seems rather intimate, especially with the fireplace in the room. A real welcome to the First home, not to the party palace like the last person there.
Lovely. I wish I could go to a dinner like that.
I really like that they decided to have a small dinner that would fit into the WH State Dining room instead of setting up a tent on the lawn with portApotties. I’d way rather eat in the WH!!! Besides, having a smaller affair makes it more intimate AND exclusive, more meaningful.
Freedom and Liberty have been walking backward since the end of world war 2.
What should have been a triumphant march forward for freedom after the defeat of the third reich
has instead been the growth of government’s grip around the neck of the citizens of the world.
Right now the world looks to be mostly in the control of tyrannies, dictatorships, communists, thugs and madmen, with only a diminishing few places where the light of freedom, liberty and self determination still shines.
Think for a minute, what if the situation were reversed?
What if freedom was the norm?
What if most, really most of the countries of te world were Constitutional Republics,
with Bills of Rights acknowledging unalienable rights from GOD to their respective citizens?
And what if the thugs of the world were on their heels, reeling from a wave of freedom and liberty?
Then the world might be like most of us wish it were.
What a dream.
What if the Marxists in this country were not trying so hard to get rid of our Bill of Rights, our Republic, our sovereignty, and our unalienable rights from God? Our government might actually work well as designed, but the massive encroachments on our freedom and our rights as well as the huge growth in the governing/bureaucratic business has rendered it stodgy and chilling.
We find ourselves in a war for the soul of America.
We must win.
We will win.
I think too many people had too much faith in the human race.
It is enough that GOD has faith in those who have faith in Yeshua.
In the Book of Revelation it states HE will save those people.
I believe it.
Its a good job that as a young nation, we were not helped by a modern day France. America would have become a socialist – communist Hell hole.
lol Lindsey Graham!!!!!!!!!!
Sir, thank you for that.
We are seeing the second American Revolution, led by our very own George Washington. We the People are willing to fight for liberty, and now we have the chance to preserve it, thanks to PDJT and his amazing wife.
Amen💖💖💖 God bless America, and our Wonderful first Family🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 we are so blessed💖🇺🇸💖
Melania looks spectacular in that cape!
Gorgeous, flawless, meticulous presentation/
just like our beautiful First LadyMelania. BRAVO.
Again Trump brilliance– he needs a friend in Western Europe– England and Germany are out. So…. Frenchie and his cougar will have to do.😁
After the way Macron treated PDJT and Melania over Bastille Day, I have warmed up a bit to the French. As you say, England and Germany are out so that only leaves France to represent Old Europe. They treated us well, and I’m sure we will return the favor.
This Presidential dinner sure has me licking my chops, great job by our super MAGA First Lady Trump!
Hey, you know we have been labelled as “Deplorables” right? Okay, as a deplorable, what kind of attire would you wear if our President was to hold a state dinner to honor his baskets of deplorables? Someone needs to come up with a “deplorable dress code”! Come on, don’t be shy, jump right in and dream with me a little! Cheers fellow Treepers! ;p 😉 😉
“what kind of attire would you wear if our President was to hold a state dinner to honor his baskets of deplorables? Someone needs to come up with a “deplorable dress code”!”
My links for that are on the computer in the basement and I am not going down there again tonight. I had to research a few things, since I went to one of the Inaugural Balls and had to rent a tuxedo for the occasion.
Honestly, I had no idea you could just go use Mount Vernon for a dinner. I am sort of surprised. I thought it was all off limits because it is a museum.
However, I think it is cool that they did. A pretty terrific choice! I’m just glad the Clinton’s didn’t think of it or they would have been renting it out for weddings, bar mitzvahs, and so forth.
Or ripping off the furniture and fine art! Plus the silverware to boot.
Heh, well, probably not bar mitzvahs.
I doubt that you or I could just call and say “I’d like to reserve old George’s dining room tonight”. However, the POTUS could do that for a diplomatic dinner with another head of state.
Yeah, pretty sure THAT wouldn’t happen for us!
But museums tend to be persnickety about things. A lot of times they won’t even allow photographs because they don’t want light damage. I can’t imagine them saying, “Heck yeah, have dinner here no problem! Try not to spill any red wine, okay?” And everything is so fragile.
I’d be interested to know how the museum made this all work. I’m glad they did, because this is pretty special.
And yeah, being President ought to get a person some perks like having dinner at Mount Vernon!!!
Isn’t Mount Vernon run by the National Park Service, just like the White House? Maybe they were able to pull strings that way.
You could be right, I don’t remember. It has been years since I was there. I don’t think access would be a problem, it’s just properly caring for and safeguarding the structure and furnishings that I would think would be the issue.
But this is an historic event and in keeping with George Washington’s history and heritage, so I am sure whoever is in charge of this would bend over backwards to make this happen and make it work.
And I know I am obsessing about details tonight, but there’s no way Mount Vernon has a functioning kitchen, right? I wonder how they are handling food prep? Catering truck thing? I have no idea.
I’m just fascinated by the whole thing. It was cool that the Macrons took PDJT and Melania to the Eiffel Tower and that was historic, but it is a real live restaurant. Figuring out how to do this at Mount Vernon must have been difficult logistically. Melania put a LOT of effort into this!
It’s privately run, and it has a restaurant attached to it.
Really???? Wow. Now I am curious enough I’m going to have to look this up.
Maybe, just maybe, Macron is really seeing & understanding the positive results of a Trump administration & is beginning to look up to him, like a little dork brother looks up to his big, tough older brother
Hopefully Trump is using his unique verbiage to confront Macron’s globalist nonsense & slapping some sense into the little fellow
Puttin’ on the Ritz – Irving Berlin – 1930
What a great freakin video! I was about that age and hittin’ the nightclubs when it was released.
Chicago. Not New York…
Although the best night spot I ever frequented was in Cincinnati. The Mad Hatter…
Fashion Notes:
Melania Trump Pays Homage to Parisian Luxury in Givenchy for French President’s Visit/
by JOHN BINDER 23 Apr 2018 Washington, D.C.0
“First Lady Melania Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House on Monday, alongside President Trump, in only the most luxurious French designs.”
“While welcoming the French leader and his wife to the White House, Mrs. Trump paid homage to fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy — founder of the French fashion house “Givenchy” and known for dressing actress Audrey Hepburn — who died last month in a black wool tuxedo-inspired cape.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/04/23/fashion-notes-melania-trump-pays-homage-to-parisian-luxury-in-givenchy-for-french-presidents-visit/
More beautiful photos/must see.
Thanks for posting, I love the pics and fashion detail!
So many fun pics.
150 invited guests…NO media pukes…NO Congressional Dems…Paulie Boy will be there…Turtle was invited, but can’t make it, he has other plans (shell polishing?)…NO tent…The O’s usually invited 350+, so there wasn’t enough room inside, hence the Barry tent out on the front lawn, always keepin’ it classy while killing the grass.
Since our lovely FLOTUS planned this State Dinner, it will be exquisite…what a nice change.
Haha!!
Shell polishing
The lineup with the puffy ties–very funny. And Ms. Lindsey- hilarious. Thanks.
Everthing is just perfect 🙂
I read somewhere that Melania chose to use a mix of the Bush and Clinton or Obama china, I forget which. Whatever, the place settings are so elegant.
Ok, here’s a song for PT45 and our lovely First Lady at his next inaugural:
Is it time to make reservations? 🙂
Something I just learned:
http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/bastille-key/
That is a pretty cool bit of information!
Mmmm…..sweet peas and lilacs for the floral arrangements. Can you imagine how heavenly that must smell???
Viva? VIVA? What? What next? Viva Zapata? Que Viva La Florida? Viva Las Vegas?
It’s not Español, it’s Français!
Que vive la liberte!
Six years of Français… Mais oui mes amis, que vive les Etats Unis et la France!
(Sorry about the missing accents…).
Who were the older couple with them as they were entering Mount Vernon?
I realize that notre président américain does not drink… but the aroma of sweet peas and lilacs is gonna ruin the aroma of a good wine and make life miserable for the Armagnacs!
And how about le gâteau au fromage de chèvre in the menu? Goat cheese can be delicate! The lamb ought to do just fine, I figure it will be heavy with garlic.
I sure hope Donald Turmp drinks Vichy sparkling mineral water instead of Diet Coke. Seriously, all that good food should not be spoiled with Diet Coke. I mean, he can do as he pleases, but, but, but… this is the French he’s dealing with this time… and food is REALLY important to them. The french will judge a man’s character by the way the respects good food. I got to say, I agree with them about this -and I seldom agree with the French. 😉
With the exception perhaps of the salad, the rest of the dish looks very traditional. I’d serve a nice champagne to start, follow with a good white Montrachet and then a great Grand Crux Haut Medoc.
Coffee for the ice cream. And then cigar and armagnac (or a good American oak loaded Bourbon).
But then, I think Mr. Trump is healthier at his age then moi, about 14 years his junior…
Macron faces internal dissent as MPs pass tough immigration bill
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/23/macron-faces-internal-dissent-as-mps-pass-tough-immigration-bill
Remember the Macrons are dining with THE HEAD OF THE DEPLORABLES!
I seriously doubt that we will have any domestic bombshells drop to activate the “splody heads” until the Macrons have safely returned to France.
Keep the popcorn ready, however. Hopefully it will not be much longer. I do not care for playing defense.
Did someone already mention there are reportedly NO Democrats invited to the State Dinner? Heh.
And I’d bet all their wives would kill to be part of the magnificent ultra chic affair. Perhaps a good lesson that the old established rules don’t apply in this White House.
“Apparently First Lady Melania planned the whole French State Dinner herself, chose not to hire event planner.”
Smart move by our FLOTUS. You don’t know who to trust nowadays, so do it yourself if it absolutely has to be done correctly. No room for mistakes. President Trump planned the Inaugural Balls using his own resources as well. He did not leave it to the RNC.
Also to stop leaks
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
I think the President has Lincoln’s words in mind, and has them there often. Not the first time he’s framed a major event in a setting with historical references and parallels.
Macron Says He and Trump Are ‘Mavericks’ with ‘Very Special Relationship’
https://truepundit.com/macron-says-he-and-trump-are-mavericks-with-very-special-relationship/
