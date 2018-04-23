Viva Liberty !

Posted on April 23, 2018 by

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host French President Emmanuel Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron for dinner at George Washington’s historic home.   The symbolism of the selected venue is brilliant. Viva Liberty!

The relationship between America and France was critical at the foundation of our republic.  The history, symbolism and modern relationship reflected between non-politician Trump and non-politician Macron while holding a dinner at the home of our first President, George Washington, is really quite remarkable.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, France, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

114 Responses to Viva Liberty !

  1. Minnie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Beautiful!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Now I’m really hungry.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. albrevin says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    that meal looks unreal! Some of my favorite main courses. Hope they had a blast and sleep well! Viva le France!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. ginaswo says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    C’est magnifique!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. sterling1776 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    So proud of our President and First Lady!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Loved this moment!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Kristin says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    A very beautiful menu. Class!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. RIckA says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Just hope the US is not getting lobbied by Macron to save France from their islamic problem…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. mikey says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    France was instrumental in our revolution and they did give us this:

    Being 2nd generation French (Parisian mom) this is a good day,,

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • nbkilgore says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Mikey, those Demonites have been dreaming about golden showers. We should oblige them with one, have them gather below the torch and we’ll gather up top where the torch is and give them their golden shower!

      Like

      Reply
      • mikey says:
        April 24, 2018 at 12:36 am

        I’d prefer a total sweep in the 2018 Midterms…the golden showers folks aren’t that important, at least to me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • nbkilgore says:
          April 24, 2018 at 12:55 am

          Just a lil kidding there Sir! Many of us are wanting the same thing and some of us are pounding the pavements encouraging everyone we meet to register to vote, vote in the primaries and give rides to those who need it, but at the end of the day we too need to do a little unwinding. Cheers!

          Like

          Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 24, 2018 at 1:28 am

        “those Demonites have been dreaming about golden showers”

        The only “golden shower” I would like to give them would be with molten sulfur.

        Octasulfur is a soft, bright-yellow solid that is odorless, but impure samples have an odor similar to that of matches.[6] It melts at 115.21 °C (239.38 °F), boils at 444.6 °C (832.3 °F) and sublimes easily.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sulfur

        Like

        Reply
        • mikey says:
          April 24, 2018 at 1:38 am

          “The only “golden shower” I would like to give them would be with molten sulfur.”

          Just send them to Lucifer via a military tribunal. He’ll pat them on the back, tell them they failed, and quadruple the temp.

          Like

          Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Glad to see Mrs. Bridgitte Macron dressed conservatively for the occasion, not like she was going out clubbing or something.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 23, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      I thought she looked amazing! Very stylish and beautiful. So fun to watch these two well dressed First Ladies. She looks phenomenal for someone who is 65, in my opinion.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  11. eric says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    VIVA TRUMP!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. tdaly14 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    My husband and I toured that magnificent homestead. Truly amazing! It’s really a site to experience!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. bessie2003 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Love the picture of them in front of the home of George Washington. It seems so right and fitting. That the article mentioned the First Lady is doing the whole event planning for this first State Dinner of the Administration instead of hiring an event planner – adds that extra personal touch to the whole event.

    It’s going to be a wonderful State Dinner!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. Obs says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    The US and France certainly have much in common, both love and encourage mass 3rd world muslim immigration.
    Unsurprisingly the resulting attacks on each of those countries cultures by those muslims doesn’t seem to worry the elites one little bit….despite the talk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. wheatietoo says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    The Macrons hosted our President and First Lady at that intimate dinner up in the Eiffel Tower, on their first night there.
    A Historical location.

    Our Pres and FL hosted the Macrons at an intimate dinner at Mount Vernon, on their first night here.
    A Historical location.

    There is a sort of symmetry there.

    I was hoping to see a little of their dinner there at Mount Vernon.
    Maybe we will get some shots of that later.
    Hope so!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  16. msmith says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Great wine choices! Some of the very best America has to offer. Eat your heart out California.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Gil says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Elegant, classy, and despite the number of seats seems rather intimate, especially with the fireplace in the room. A real welcome to the First home, not to the party palace like the last person there.
    Lovely. I wish I could go to a dinner like that.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:09 am

      I really like that they decided to have a small dinner that would fit into the WH State Dining room instead of setting up a tent on the lawn with portApotties. I’d way rather eat in the WH!!! Besides, having a smaller affair makes it more intimate AND exclusive, more meaningful.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  18. 335blues says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Freedom and Liberty have been walking backward since the end of world war 2.
    What should have been a triumphant march forward for freedom after the defeat of the third reich
    has instead been the growth of government’s grip around the neck of the citizens of the world.
    Right now the world looks to be mostly in the control of tyrannies, dictatorships, communists, thugs and madmen, with only a diminishing few places where the light of freedom, liberty and self determination still shines.
    Think for a minute, what if the situation were reversed?
    What if freedom was the norm?
    What if most, really most of the countries of te world were Constitutional Republics,
    with Bills of Rights acknowledging unalienable rights from GOD to their respective citizens?
    And what if the thugs of the world were on their heels, reeling from a wave of freedom and liberty?
    Then the world might be like most of us wish it were.
    What a dream.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      April 23, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      What if the Marxists in this country were not trying so hard to get rid of our Bill of Rights, our Republic, our sovereignty, and our unalienable rights from God? Our government might actually work well as designed, but the massive encroachments on our freedom and our rights as well as the huge growth in the governing/bureaucratic business has rendered it stodgy and chilling.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • famouswolf says:
      April 23, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      I think too many people had too much faith in the human race.

      Like

      Reply
  19. The Devilbat says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Its a good job that as a young nation, we were not helped by a modern day France. America would have become a socialist – communist Hell hole.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Robert Smith says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    lol Lindsey Graham!!!!!!!!!!

    Sir, thank you for that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. calbear84 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    We are seeing the second American Revolution, led by our very own George Washington. We the People are willing to fight for liberty, and now we have the chance to preserve it, thanks to PDJT and his amazing wife.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  22. 335blues says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Melania looks spectacular in that cape!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Gorgeous, flawless, meticulous presentation/
    just like our beautiful First LadyMelania. BRAVO.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Convert says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Again Trump brilliance– he needs a friend in Western Europe– England and Germany are out. So…. Frenchie and his cougar will have to do.😁

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 24, 2018 at 1:22 am

      After the way Macron treated PDJT and Melania over Bastille Day, I have warmed up a bit to the French. As you say, England and Germany are out so that only leaves France to represent Old Europe. They treated us well, and I’m sure we will return the favor.

      Like

      Reply
  25. nbkilgore says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    This Presidential dinner sure has me licking my chops, great job by our super MAGA First Lady Trump!

    Hey, you know we have been labelled as “Deplorables” right? Okay, as a deplorable, what kind of attire would you wear if our President was to hold a state dinner to honor his baskets of deplorables? Someone needs to come up with a “deplorable dress code”! Come on, don’t be shy, jump right in and dream with me a little! Cheers fellow Treepers! ;p 😉 😉

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 24, 2018 at 1:07 am

      “what kind of attire would you wear if our President was to hold a state dinner to honor his baskets of deplorables? Someone needs to come up with a “deplorable dress code”!”

      My links for that are on the computer in the basement and I am not going down there again tonight. I had to research a few things, since I went to one of the Inaugural Balls and had to rent a tuxedo for the occasion.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Honestly, I had no idea you could just go use Mount Vernon for a dinner. I am sort of surprised. I thought it was all off limits because it is a museum.

    However, I think it is cool that they did. A pretty terrific choice! I’m just glad the Clinton’s didn’t think of it or they would have been renting it out for weddings, bar mitzvahs, and so forth.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Or ripping off the furniture and fine art! Plus the silverware to boot.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • famouswolf says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Heh, well, probably not bar mitzvahs.

      Like

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:07 am

      I doubt that you or I could just call and say “I’d like to reserve old George’s dining room tonight”. However, the POTUS could do that for a diplomatic dinner with another head of state.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        April 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

        Yeah, pretty sure THAT wouldn’t happen for us!

        But museums tend to be persnickety about things. A lot of times they won’t even allow photographs because they don’t want light damage. I can’t imagine them saying, “Heck yeah, have dinner here no problem! Try not to spill any red wine, okay?” And everything is so fragile.

        I’d be interested to know how the museum made this all work. I’m glad they did, because this is pretty special.

        And yeah, being President ought to get a person some perks like having dinner at Mount Vernon!!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • tinamina49blog says:
          April 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

          Isn’t Mount Vernon run by the National Park Service, just like the White House? Maybe they were able to pull strings that way.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            April 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

            You could be right, I don’t remember. It has been years since I was there. I don’t think access would be a problem, it’s just properly caring for and safeguarding the structure and furnishings that I would think would be the issue.

            But this is an historic event and in keeping with George Washington’s history and heritage, so I am sure whoever is in charge of this would bend over backwards to make this happen and make it work.

            And I know I am obsessing about details tonight, but there’s no way Mount Vernon has a functioning kitchen, right? I wonder how they are handling food prep? Catering truck thing? I have no idea.

            I’m just fascinated by the whole thing. It was cool that the Macrons took PDJT and Melania to the Eiffel Tower and that was historic, but it is a real live restaurant. Figuring out how to do this at Mount Vernon must have been difficult logistically. Melania put a LOT of effort into this!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • TMonroe says:
            April 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

            It’s privately run, and it has a restaurant attached to it.

            Like

            Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Maybe, just maybe, Macron is really seeing & understanding the positive results of a Trump administration & is beginning to look up to him, like a little dork brother looks up to his big, tough older brother

    Hopefully Trump is using his unique verbiage to confront Macron’s globalist nonsense & slapping some sense into the little fellow

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. waltherppk says:
    April 23, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Puttin’ on the Ritz – Irving Berlin – 1930

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Fashion Notes:
    Melania Trump Pays Homage to Parisian Luxury in Givenchy for French President’s Visit/

    by JOHN BINDER 23 Apr 2018 Washington, D.C.0

    “First Lady Melania Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House on Monday, alongside President Trump, in only the most luxurious French designs.”

    “While welcoming the French leader and his wife to the White House, Mrs. Trump paid homage to fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy — founder of the French fashion house “Givenchy” and known for dressing actress Audrey Hepburn — who died last month in a black wool tuxedo-inspired cape.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/04/23/fashion-notes-melania-trump-pays-homage-to-parisian-luxury-in-givenchy-for-french-presidents-visit/

    More beautiful photos/must see.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. JoD says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:06 am

    150 invited guests…NO media pukes…NO Congressional Dems…Paulie Boy will be there…Turtle was invited, but can’t make it, he has other plans (shell polishing?)…NO tent…The O’s usually invited 350+, so there wasn’t enough room inside, hence the Barry tent out on the front lawn, always keepin’ it classy while killing the grass.
    Since our lovely FLOTUS planned this State Dinner, it will be exquisite…what a nice change.

    Like

    Reply
  31. mo says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:11 am

    The lineup with the puffy ties–very funny. And Ms. Lindsey- hilarious. Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  32. woohoowee says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Everthing is just perfect 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I read somewhere that Melania chose to use a mix of the Bush and Clinton or Obama china, I forget which. Whatever, the place settings are so elegant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. woohoowee says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Ok, here’s a song for PT45 and our lovely First Lady at his next inaugural:

    Is it time to make reservations? 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Mmmm…..sweet peas and lilacs for the floral arrangements. Can you imagine how heavenly that must smell???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. tonyE says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Viva? VIVA? What? What next? Viva Zapata? Que Viva La Florida? Viva Las Vegas?

    It’s not Español, it’s Français!

    Que vive la liberte!

    Six years of Français… Mais oui mes amis, que vive les Etats Unis et la France!

    (Sorry about the missing accents…).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Who were the older couple with them as they were entering Mount Vernon?

    Like

    Reply
  39. tonyE says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I realize that notre président américain does not drink… but the aroma of sweet peas and lilacs is gonna ruin the aroma of a good wine and make life miserable for the Armagnacs!

    And how about le gâteau au fromage de chèvre in the menu? Goat cheese can be delicate! The lamb ought to do just fine, I figure it will be heavy with garlic.

    I sure hope Donald Turmp drinks Vichy sparkling mineral water instead of Diet Coke. Seriously, all that good food should not be spoiled with Diet Coke. I mean, he can do as he pleases, but, but, but… this is the French he’s dealing with this time… and food is REALLY important to them. The french will judge a man’s character by the way the respects good food. I got to say, I agree with them about this -and I seldom agree with the French. 😉

    With the exception perhaps of the salad, the rest of the dish looks very traditional. I’d serve a nice champagne to start, follow with a good white Montrachet and then a great Grand Crux Haut Medoc.

    Coffee for the ice cream. And then cigar and armagnac (or a good American oak loaded Bourbon).

    But then, I think Mr. Trump is healthier at his age then moi, about 14 years his junior…

    Like

    Reply
  41. Charlotte says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Remember the Macrons are dining with THE HEAD OF THE DEPLORABLES!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I seriously doubt that we will have any domestic bombshells drop to activate the “splody heads” until the Macrons have safely returned to France.

    Keep the popcorn ready, however. Hopefully it will not be much longer. I do not care for playing defense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. poodle12 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Did someone already mention there are reportedly NO Democrats invited to the State Dinner? Heh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:13 am

    “Apparently First Lady Melania planned the whole French State Dinner herself, chose not to hire event planner.”

    Smart move by our FLOTUS. You don’t know who to trust nowadays, so do it yourself if it absolutely has to be done correctly. No room for mistakes. President Trump planned the Inaugural Balls using his own resources as well. He did not leave it to the RNC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. keeler says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:19 am

    “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

    I think the President has Lincoln’s words in mind, and has them there often. Not the first time he’s framed a major event in a setting with historical references and parallels.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. Charlotte says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Macron Says He and Trump Are ‘Mavericks’ with ‘Very Special Relationship’

    https://truepundit.com/macron-says-he-and-trump-are-mavericks-with-very-special-relationship/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s