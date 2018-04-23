United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host French President Emmanuel Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron for dinner at George Washington’s historic home. The symbolism of the selected venue is brilliant. Viva Liberty!

The relationship between America and France was critical at the foundation of our republic. The history, symbolism and modern relationship reflected between non-politician Trump and non-politician Macron while holding a dinner at the home of our first President, George Washington, is really quite remarkable.

Spent yesterday with my team checking on the final details of our first State Dinner with France. pic.twitter.com/vHoQ1rTA3s — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 23, 2018

Apparently First Lady Melania planned the whole French State Dinner herself, chose not to hire event planner. What an exquisite welcome. pic.twitter.com/5ycoIgPxdm — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 23, 2018

