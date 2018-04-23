Too Much Winning – Democrats Pin Hopes On Bloomberg Travel Fail…

::with Russian voice:: Comrades, we are almost winning too much. Almost. While we recruit Comrade Kanye West to our mission, American narrative engineers pinned remaining hopes on Comrade Trump 2013 visit to mother Moscow; and with visit to beautiful city for beautiful women of Universe pageant.

But seriously, if anyone paid attention to the latest hopes of the #Resistance, their cause du jour circled around discovering proof for the vast Russian conspiracy/collusion narrative through Bloomberg purchasing flight logs to determine validity to Clinton-Steele Dossier. [More on that below] The effort is so pathetic it would be laughable if Trump Derangement Syndrome wasn’t actually a real thing.

While the Moonbats are chasing red flight dots… the Trump administration leveraged Rand Paul to bend the knee on confirming Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State; and the larger Senate ‘Resist-We-Much’ movement collapsed along with him… Even Corker (insert loud Russian laughter here).

Meanwhile, POTUS Trump sends DAG Rod Rosenstein a magnificent set of Presidential Cufflinks for his first ever appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court. Apparently, comrade Rosenstein’s fears of dismissal were greatly exaggerated by American Pravda, or something…. No, seriously, Mr. Rosenstein is a happy camper and the deconstruction of the professional political deep state continues unabated. Moar, winning.

… And if that’s not enough to drive the Moonbats to absurd levels of visible nuttery….

French President Emmanuel Macron and Bridget Macron arrive for a wonderful State Visit with President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump and things are going swimmingly… Yes, France on team Trump. Liberals are going bananas.

President Macron brings with him a gift, offering to President Donald Trump and the American people an oak sapling taken from Bellau Wood, about 60 miles northeast of Paris in the Champagne region. The site is where a famous World War One battle took place, where the U.S. Marine Corps repelled a German offensive in the final year of the conflict almost exactly a century ago.

The sapling grew close to the so-called “Devil Dog” fountain, a spot that has become legendary within Marines ranks. It is where U.S. soldiers are said to have gathered after the battle. The “dog” in the fountain’s name refers to its spout, which resembles the head of a bull mastiff. But the nickname also stems from the German moniker “Teufelhunden”, or “devil dogs”. That term is said to have been used by the Germans to describe the U.S. Marines due to the ferocity with which the Americans fought.

As a consequence, “Devil Dog” soon became a common nickname for U.S. Marines. President Trump and President Macron planted the sapling on the South Lawn just prior to departing for dinner at Mount Vernon with Melania and Bridget.

Cool stuff.

Now, about that Bloomberg nonsense.

Whoopsie. Apparently Narrative Engineers (ie. Moonbat journalists) favor Arts and Humanities over STEM and Math studies…

Oh, wait… they updated:

