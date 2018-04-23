Monday April 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, April 23, 2018
What Do We Know?
“And we know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
Upon some points a believer is absolutely sure. He knows, for instance, that God sits in the center of the vessel when it rocks most. He believes that an invisible Hand is always on the world’s tiller, and that wherever providence may drift, God is steering it. That reassuring knowledge prepares him for everything. He looks over the raging waters and by faith sees Jesus walking on the water, and he hears a voice saying “It is I. Do not be afraid.”
The believer knows too that God is always wise; and knowing this, he is confident that there can be no accidents, no mistakes, and that nothing can occur that ought not to happen. He can say, “If I should lose everything, it is better that I should lose it than keep it if it is God’s will: The worst disaster is the wisest and the kindest thing that I could face if God ordains it.”
“We know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good.” The Christian does not merely hold this as a theory, but he knows it as a matter of fact. So far He has worked for good; the poisonous drugs mixed in proper proportions have effected the cure; the sharp cuts of the scalpel have cleaned out the disease and facilitated the healing.
Every event as yet has worked out the most divinely blessed results, even if not visible or comprehensible to mortal man. And so, believing that our sovereign God sovereignly rules all, that He governs wisely, and lovingly to His children (“those who are called“), that He brings good out of evil, the believer’s heart is assured, and he is learning to meet each trial calmly when it comes. In the spirit of true faith the believer can pray, “Send me what You will, my God, as long as it comes from You; there never was a poor portion that came from Your table to any of Your children.”
Do not say, my soul, “Where will God find one to relieve my care?” Remember that Omnipotence has servants everywhere. His method is sublime and His heart profoundly kind, God is never too early and never behind.
-–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834 – 1892
Looks inviting! Prolly means it’s not healthy 😦
Outstanding!
That’s Marine One’s job…
Semper Fi. To honor and protect our country and it’s citizens.
About 90 minutes from me. The “Grand Canyon” of the eastern USA
The Great Outdoors in a Glass, “Genesee” Beer (Genesee River). Hi from NY, nearby : )
Genny Bock, cute goat on the label
Well Diurham, NC has just become the first city in the US to ban training and other forms of exchange between its LEA and the Israeli police or military as the city council sees them as:” they have a long history of violence and harm against the Palestinian people and Jews of color”. The Israelis also “use tactics of extrajudicial killings, excessive force, racial profiling and repression of social justice movements”. Ohhhhhkay…and the Palestinians do what? Oh, that’s right, the Palestinians are only defending themselves.
The City Council adopted the restrictions after being presented with a petition bearing 1400 names (Durham population ~252,000) presented by, among others, the Jewish Voice for Peace, a far-left organization one friend describes as latter day sonderkommandoes.
Let’s see who’ll be the next to file their own Nuremberg Laws.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
It is gonna be an AMAZING week, MOAB incoming🇺🇸💖
Anons and Patriots rallying cry!!!!
Anonymous 04/21/18 (Sat) 17:46:01 c93839 No.1135756>>1135794 >>1135850 >>1135877 >>1135898 >>1135909 >>1135949 >>1135957 >>1135965 >>1135999 >>1136009>>1136017 >>1136020 >>1136055 >>1136089 >>1136094 >>1136124 >>1136141 >>1136162 >>1136203 >>1136254 >>1136323 >>1136325 >>1136333 >>1136422 >>1136439
This is it. The moment we’ve been waiting for. The last weeks were a rapid-fire of information that rocked the unwoken from their slumber. They now pay attention. They are ready for what is coming. The Mother Of All Information Bombs will be upon us next week, and we are ready.
Before troops are sent into the fray, they are put into a state of readiness. Q, with his latest crumbs, did just that – specifically asked us anons to standby for the blast. To keep our memes and truth-bombs at the ready, polished and perfected. This is the reason Q is even here with us, to guide us towards what we do best, and that is – to spread truths and ideas.
Remember how it was five years ago? Do you remember the sense of hopelessness as the Establishment was peeling away our rights, our lives, our futures? Do you remember how the World began to turn into a police state? How Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, all of the tech giants strangled our freedom, our ideas and our everyday life? How they rewarded those who were willing to discard it all for the momentary comfort of getting a few likes on a photo?
We were fighting back then, too. In a different way – we were always a force that has had as it’s core purpose the upsetting of the Status Quo. We were the counter-culture. We were the uncontrollable, the unwanted, the strangers, the weird ones. Those in power did all they could to make us into losers, creating label after label to categorize us as the worst of the worst. We, however, were always the Barbarians, the Nomads of the Internet. We never allowed ourselves to be controlled, we roamed the networks, moving from place to place, free from influence. Until they intervened. Until they made the Internet so small as to literally make it impossible for us to not join their sick game.
What did we do? We did what we always did when our territories were encroached upon. We raided. We invaded their precious little safe-spaces, destroying their carefully maintained normalcy and leaving behind only our war-marks on the walls. Many a website was left in tatters, never to recover, after anons were roused from their comfort and irritated. Back then, we were the top of the Internet food-chain. We were Anonymous, the Internet Hate Machine.
They tried to wrest that from us. They thought that with the advent of Facebook, Youtube, Reddit and other centralized services, they would take complete control of the message, with free thought snuffed out. We had to retreat to our fatherlands, to the imageboards, outnumbered and outgunned, but that will soon end.
You see, Q needs us for the thing we’re best at – invading safe-spaces. Our mission is to invade them and leave behind incontrovertible truth that was given unto us as crumbs to decipher. We now await the mother of all drops to begin our assault. We are prepared and standing by.
I ask of you then, my battle-brothers and battle-sisters: are you ready? Are you ready to wrest control from the Cabal and years of indoctrination? Are you ready to flood the Internet with light, to make the truth known and to destroy decades of lies that were put in everyone’s heads? Are you ready to free your fellow men and women? Are you ready to, once again, raid, invade and destroy for the good of mankind?
Because THIS IS IT. The moment we’ve been waiting for, for some of us all their lives. Answer the call, become the hivemind once again and let us lay waste on centuries of lies.
There will be no quarter given. There will be no inch given. There will only be the Truth, for the Truth will set us free.
WHERE WE GO ONE, WE GO ALL.
what do the numbers mean?
I’m sorry, i cut and pasted directly from 8Chan…the numbers are a reference to another or other Anons posts…every post is assigned a number, so that it may be an identifier to refer to or answer…I didnt feel it was my place to remove portions of that Anons post, so I left it as is.
Apologies for the confusion.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
” We invaded their precious little safe-spaces, destroying their carefully maintained normalcy and leaving behind only our war-marks on the walls.”
Ready to help here. Please give us a list or something to work with to where the “message” should go out.
I am not on the Chans but heard this Anon Creed read on the 24/7 Live Patriot Soapbox today. They provided a bit.ly link that I copied down and accessed the actual Anon post.
Eventually more will be come known as to where to access memes and blast out all over social media, or you can create memes yourself. You may want to listen to the 24/7 live, many Patriots and former military on the discord, as they will update with info. This is the 24/7 Soapbox Live (if you are on a desktop computer and it asks you to sign in, just click Soapboxes icon below the youtube screen and you can bypass that)
Also you can follow Q drops here https://qntmpkts.keybase.pub//
Prayingmedic’s twitter feed, who anyone can read, you dont have to be a twitter member, does great decodes. SD told us a while ago that @prayingmedic was someone we should follow as he is a great researcher.
If you are looking for info regarding “Q” they are posted at qanonposts.com
I think they want us to share the info on social media…
“I wish I was the full moon shining off a camaro’s hood”
