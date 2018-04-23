First-Lady Melania Trump Prepares White House for First State Visit…

Video released by the White House shows First Lady Melania Trump preparing the White House for the first State Visit of the Trump administration. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget Macron.
.
Here’s the arrival:
.
Can’t wait to watch.
OK, but tell me why a high class operation like the White House can’t afford back cushions on the porch chairs. Can you imagine settling back on those four cold rods of steel?
They’re “just for show”.
To see the view through the chairs. Back cushions come out when you really want to SIT on them.
Finest First Lady in history.
No doubt.
Yup!
Absolutely, and the most gracious as well.
Yes. She is flawless.
Seriously…damn, what an elegant beauty. I’m so happy we got it together just in time to elect this amazing man and his amazing wife!
First Lady Melania’s wisdom, her heart and her spirit are becoming a beacon for the Great American Renaissance!
An absolute class act.
Fox interviewed Sarah Sanders this morning with a lawnmower in the background. Fox pundit commented on the lawnmower, and Sarah laughed, summarizing, she said, “Hey, we have company coming.”
Melania is perfect as a FLOTUS. We are lucky to have her.
Someone commented that a lawnmower, leaf blower, etc, in the background insures that the tape has not been altered.
Love, the down to earth, quick as a whip, Sarah Sanders!
Beauty, elegance, grace and dignity – thank you First Lady!
We ❤️ And Respect You!
That along with our VSGPDJT.
Very complimentary First Couple.
Thank you for posting pics and videos, Sundance 🇺🇸
Bedazzling. Chic. Fun. Puts a big nice smile on one’s face.
I smell Vanilla
Wonderful First Lady
Never ceases to make me MAGA Proud!
And what I find most amazing is that she can wear those high heels in the grass and still walk and look elegant. Hey, us women understand! But, seriously, she is a beautiful and wonderful woman who does our White House proud.
I am so glad she’s there.
I didn’t see what kind of a tree it was that the Macrons brought from France; was it something unknown in the States and indigenous to France?
Here is an article about it. Interesting reading.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-usa-macron-trump/macron-taps-into-u-s-marines-lore-with-tree-sapling-gift-to-trump-idUSKBN1HT0P2
Found you in the bin MfM….. 😦
It happens, no problem.
Honoring the USMC. Qanon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I forget the region, but a famous battle that US troops fought in WW2
Champagne region.
It came from Brenton Woods a battle ground in WW1 that was defended by Devil Dogs, the USMC.
Ops …I meant Belleau Wood
Belleau Wood (LHA-3)….That was a flat bottomed gator freighter I served on as a young squid.
Only from my reading…..I didn’t have this info at my fingertips. It is an Oak sapling from near the Devil Dog Fountain. Battle of Belleau Wood. An area where the Marines got their nickname during WWI fending off the Germans for nearly a month. I think Germans gave them the name. About this time exactly 100 years ago.
LikeLiked by 9 people
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/battle-of-belleau-wood-begins
It was an oak sapling from near the Battle of Belleau Wood, occurring almost a century ago.
At the of the German Aisne Offensive the fighting lines had reached the west of Château-Thierry at Vaux and Belleau Wood by the end of May 1918. The American Second Division, moved in to replace a French corps in the sector. The German advance was stopped on 4 June. Two days later this American division made a counter-attack against four German divisions. This battle, the Battle of Belleau Wood (6 June – 1 July 1918) was the first major battle by the Americans against the German Army and Vaux and Belleau Wood were successfully recaptured.
http://www.greatwar.co.uk/battles/
‘Lafayette, we are here…’
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilbert_du_Motier%2C_Marquis_de_Lafayette
Very significant. Oak sapling from Belleau Woods, site of a huge American victory over the GERMANS in WW1 whose centennial is this November. The sapling was taken from a fountain where the US Marines gathered after to drink water and where the water came out it was said to resemble a dog’s snout, or something. Anyway, part of the reason the Marines are known as Devil Dogs.
It was a lovely gesture, lovely gift, kind of an eye poke to the Germans which makes it sweeter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh no….I look away for 20 min. and you’ve got two comments in thebin. 😦
That’s been happening to me a lot lately. I do shower daily, I promise! Thanks for fetching me!
What was Abe’s visit then? Or is it because Abe went to the Florida WH?
LikeLike
It was a summit
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m grinning from ear to ear at the symbolism…the tree from France was to honor our Marines from the Devil Dogs battle during WW2 and tonight the Trumps and Macrons dine in the room which houses the key to the Bastille. Don’t doubt the Golden Age…enjoy every moment!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes !
I was really impressed with President Macron and the way he embraces the history of his country. That was very apparent in the interview with Ms. Chrissy. He also embraces the history between our two countries and really appreciates everything we did for France 🇫🇷 during WWI & WWII.
I have to be honest that I didn’t see this coming from him when he was elected. He has become a friend to our President and our President has been like a father figure to him.
I know that it must be killing the liberals to see it! It is also killing the Globalist that want Merkel to be the face of the EU. Macron to his credit has etched out his own way when it comes to the two of them. Merkel will be visiting later this week and there will be no special treatment for her.
My wishful thinking: Merkel will have lunch in the kitchen, a baloney sandwich will be the highlighted meal, and then a walk thru the WH garden that has just been spread with manure.
But knowing our president, he’ll give Merkel a respectful visit, reflecting the best of who we are as Americans.
PT won him over.
I had my doubts about Macron too but no more. I thought he wanted to jump right into President Trump’s arms when he exited the car!
LOL 😂! I actually think he did and realized there were too many cameras around. So he decided to plant a kiss on each cheek instead.
Little Mac follows Trump’s lead with the thumbs up at the end………….love it !
I love Trump’s marketing. He has sold everyone on the thumbs up, fake news and make ______ great again. Global leaders are all imitating him! Imitation is the best form of flattery.
Little Mac decided to plant a kiss 💋 on each of our President’s cheeks! Knowing our Lion 🦁, he excused himself to go to the bathroom to clean his face!
Fle: 😂🤣😂
There have been plenty of Heads of States that have visited and even had fancy dinners both in DC and Florida.
This is a big step up from this. This being the first official “State” visit mean lots more ceremony, more people at the meals and more entertainment.
Going to Mount Vernon was just the start. Trump isn’t going overboard or over the top. Dinner tomorrow is only going to be for around 150. That is a number that the kitchen and rooms in the White House can handle without having to build a tent in the back yard.
Here is a list of State dinners for recent Presidents:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._State_Dinners
And, WE didn’t even have to pay for an expert to come in and set it all up. 🙂
No “expert” could top her style. Like POTUS, she is one of a kind.
No “expert” could top her style. Like POTUS, she is one of a kind.
So true. 🙂
No “expert” could top her style. Like POTUS, she is one of a kind.
So sorry about the triple posts. Glitch
Oldschool no need to apologize because it was worth 3 posts 😉!
who is the jerk reporter yelling “pompeo” in the back ground??
And THAT’s why they weren’t invited to dinner! They are constantly whining about Trump being crude. I consider myself a keen observer. Our President is an absolute gentleman, often leaving the podium to reach out a hand, adjusting a mic for someone taking the podium, allowing others to speak and paying attention. These “reporters” are like rabid animals let out of a cage. They disgust me. Throw their a**es out.
Media are such a rude bunch—ill-mannered and disruptive with zero air of respectability.
Good riddance to the media…off to the playpen you go, Media. Plenty of blankies and pacifiers for all you whiners.
Thank you, Sundance, for posting this. It is a national treasure what the two countries are doing and have continue to do to make our relationships very symbolic. Future proves past.
I’m back in the Treehouse Tree, swinging aaround in the tree, celebrating, not just the today’s events…. but…. also…… celebrating because…..We. Dodge. That. Cruddie. Bullet.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump and his witty, humorous mind.
Whoo hoo–MAGA–Covfefe Rules.
Melania and Brigitte holding hands. Sweet
What I don’t see is the comments about Melania talking to Mrs. Macron in her native tongue. Few of our First Ladies could do that!
Right now I kinda wish, seeing Melania in this black dress that’s sort of a tuxedo and a cape – all three at the same time! – oh wow – that Mr and Mrs Zorro could get something like this to wear to New Years Eve.
Oh no, wait a minute, I mean Mr and Mrs Z, at The Last Refuge Resort Treehouse Victory Gratitude Party For VSGPDJT & The Big Ugly Happiness Jubilee Celebration Fellowship Banquet And Dance.
Oh Yeah. We are going to the most wonderful party, folks. Oh Yeah.
They are using Golden Trump shovels to plant the tree, of course. More Winning
Actually, those are probably his. LOL
I want one.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now Sylvia… remember, they’re just for show. 🙂
My version of a BBQ gun! (Special occasion).
I had a feeling you would……..;-)
Sylvia, I figured Mr Trump asked if he could borrow your shovel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia, I would go and get it but it might ruin the festivities. Yours is kind of a working shovel…
Cant bear to wtach that grotesque ageing Barbie doll wife of a Macaroon
I think they all like each other and I think Melania and Brigette get along very well.
Dr. Dean Edell, TV and radio doctor, on the west coast once said: “I’d rather have one experienced woman than 12 virgins.”
She’s better than when we first saw her as First Lady of France. That was hard to watch, but now she is on the Melania Fashion Train! Whoo hoo!
I think she now knows she has nothing to fear from our president and First Lady Melania.
Mrs. Macron frequently seems ill at ease, she may be an introverted person by nature.
That’s sweet of you Bendix! Comsidering where they met.
LOL!
Considering…that is!
I have to disagree.
I admire her obvious spunk; her flightiness; her energy. Age is not a factor.
She is obviously not a ‘conformist’, and she is still in awe of her husband.
It is all there for those to see.
Before I felt as you obviously do. I have since changed my mind by watching them. This couple together makes sense.
It is wonderful to see how nicely eveything is being done now in our Whitehouse, so elegant and tasteful, wish I was there to see it all and partake at the dinner. Oh well, I will just have to read about it all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
We NEED this.
Our First Lady is beautiful, gracious, elegant — and most importantly — CALM.
Just from videos, you can sense her calmness.
Think about that. How many people can remain so focused & calm with the barrage of absolute hate she endures on a daily basis?
Just as I admire, and am in awe of Trump’s resolve & determination, I am also in awe of the composure of our First Lady.
I can’t imagine any other couple doing what they are doing for US.
Who else has this muster? It is beyond amazing.
I love them both.
Personally, I could absolutely NOT do anything that they are doing. Nothing. Never. I can’t even begin to imagine.
THIS is beyond most of us. And I believe we know this.
Melania Trump, a woman in full.
I have been thinking the same thing about FLOTUS, she comes across as very serene with natural warmth. The kind of person I would be comfortable talking with. Unlike her predecessor who usually came across as very angry and tense – very cold.
Love our POTUS and FLOTUS!
And she’s actually a female with two X chromosomes. Unlike the previous one.
Our President is wearing a French blue tie. Always the details…
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
We ELECTED A BUILDER and got a WORLD CLASS MASTER BUILDER AND A WORLD CLASS EVENT PLANNER TOO! She’s had years of experience working for Trump Organization!
I just thought of something. Melania has a staff of 5 or so (as compared to Michelle’s 30) and she did the event planning herself.
Yes, you’re right! Thank you for pointing that out, aus.
Michelle needed 30 people to help plan pinata parties.
Melania puts on elegant parties with 5 or so helpers.
I bet they love working with her.
..and there is that, too. I agree.
🙂
And…I’ll be going to bed with a ‘warm fuzzies’ heart tonight.
Winning is fun
🙂
Michelle was funneling our money to her buddies. 😦
1:40 into the initial greeting Macron’s transport at the door video
– Trump gives Macron that “hey, where ya been (hands/arms out to the side with a smile back from Macron). . . “did you take the scenic route, I’ve been waiting..??
What’s not to love about our guy President Trump! #MAGA
And if you noticed, it looked like PT sent one of the Beasts over to pick up Emmanuel and Bridget.
It also looks like the driver was not able to maneuver that car in one fell swoop. Not sure if it was one of their French drivers? Or is that a permanent issue with stretch limos and the circular drive at the WH, I wonder?
LikeLike
Here’s a link to a nice piece in military.com about the gift Macron brought and its significance (quite interesting) and the visit in general. And then, right at the very end, they kind of spoil it by quoting stupid Chris Wallace’s interview where the dolt asks Macron about the Mueller investigation. Macron’s response was good though, especially his last two sentences:
“Here, in this office, I’m not the one to judge and in certain way, to explain to your people what should be your president,” Macron said. “I’m here to deal with the president of the United States. And people of the United States elected Donald Trump.”
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/04/23/macron-bringing-tribute-belleau-wood-marines-white-house.html
I was changing channels on a TV earlier, trying to figure out which station was going to carry the Yankees tonight, and I happened across footage of the Macrons, it must have been from when they first landed or something, she had on a different outfit, a pretty pink coat.
I thought she looked nice, the pinl went well with her blonde hair and coloring.
Then I noticed it was BBC America and they had tp spoil a nice occasion with some carping about America and our president. Why?
They brought out some “expert” to discuss whether Macron and Trump really have hit it off or did Macron learn how to play Trump.
Yes, they are that sick.
All this is is a visit. Social niceties. Melania is so obviously in her element, and Mr. Macron has obviously developed a rapport with our president.
Since we are allies, and have been so for such a long time, what is the point of trying to stir up some baseless intrigue.
This is France. They like us and we like them.
Haven’t the British always had a problem with the French anyway? And, now he likes PTrump?
Let’s invade and liberate London.
Gee. Another tea party, only in UK?
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Yes and Scots Kings have sought refuge in France from the English invaders in times gone by.
BBC=Brits have sour grapes. They don’t like us, they don’t like the French, but they don’t like that we are honoring the French with the first State Visit. Suck it up, Buttercups.
Amen, Sylvia.
Hey Brits…the French aren’t spying on our President. You made yourselves rather unwelcome, wouldn’t you say, May?
Isn’t there a single publisher that could do a big edition full of glossy photos of FLOTUS? FLOTUS and her outfits, up close details of when she entertains, simple at-home shots, and that kind of thing? I seem to remember paging through my mom’s magazines when I was little and being fascinated with all the photos. They could sell a ton, but instead nothing but memories of Mad Scary Scowling Michelle staring out at me from the supermarket checkout. It’s ridiculous!!
A quarterly issue would be nice.
I’d buy it.
Me, too. They can sell them thru the White House Store.
They would make a fortune.
From Day One, President Trump has always personally welcomed his company at the door….LOVE that.
Melania….bestest FLOTUS, ever!
She is a class act. Beauty. brains, grace, she is the whole package. I love our FLOTUS, she brought class to WH.
Melania is just gorgeous and has such a wonderful smile. And I love her hair!!!
Yep. It look great when it was blowing in the wind a little. Best FLOTUS ever.
BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein Eyeing Exit from DOJ; Mulling Job Offers from Network TV News and Law Firms
https://truepundit.com/rod-rosenstein-eying-exit-from-doj-mulling-job-offers-from-network-tv-news-and-law-firms/
Great RR! Go forth and enjoy! But stay away from the stupid MEDIA you worm! SMH.
It should be a breeze…
Every time I see a European head of state I thank the Almighty for our Second Amendment.
CSPAN video from Mount Vernon is great. Come for the Trump / Macron helicopter arrival. Stay for the beautiful harp music off the back porch at 13:30. Funniest part is the media entourage running all around the property and scrumming for the good shot. Best part is the beautiful footage of George Washington’s home.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?444534-1/presidents-trump-macron-tour-george-washingtons-mount-vernon
I hope the media tripped over each other and into the compost pile and manure pile.
I 💜💜💜💜 Melania. Love, love, love her.
This video is very smart. I hope they keep making these kinds of videos. Nothing dispels the hateful slander like videos of reality.
Our Beautiful First Lady Melania’s talents include the ability to showcase the talents of others. Witness the impeccable settings for every theme, each guided by her hand, each and every one a traditional American theme! That’s but one reason why everything she does for her American brothers and sisters is just right 🙂 She takes us there.
That state dinner will smell like heaven. I think I spotted Lily of the Valley in those table arrangements. It all looked thumbs up to me.
Mmmmmm — rack of spring lamb – medium rare!!!
Wonderful just wonderful. Thank you for posting!!!!
The Macrons are so tiny next to the Trump’s…..I bet HRC is throwing stuff at Bill and screaming at everyone when she sees them all at the WH..saying “it was supposed to be meeeeee!” LOL!
HRC who… ? 😉
Ok someone needs to do a book about the trumps in the WH with photo’s… lots and lots a of photo’s because the magazines are never going to cover this.
