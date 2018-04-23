First-Lady Melania Trump Prepares White House for First State Visit…

Posted on April 23, 2018 by

Video released by the White House shows First Lady Melania Trump preparing the White House for the first State Visit of the Trump administration.  French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget Macron.

.

Here’s the arrival:

.

144 Responses to First-Lady Melania Trump Prepares White House for First State Visit…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Can’t wait to watch.

    Reply
  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Finest First Lady in history.

    Reply
  3. daughnworks247 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Fox interviewed Sarah Sanders this morning with a lawnmower in the background. Fox pundit commented on the lawnmower, and Sarah laughed, summarizing, she said, “Hey, we have company coming.”
    Melania is perfect as a FLOTUS. We are lucky to have her.

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Beauty, elegance, grace and dignity – thank you First Lady!

    We ❤️ And Respect You!

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Thank you for posting pics and videos, Sundance 🇺🇸

    Reply
  6. hpushkin says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Bedazzling. Chic. Fun. Puts a big nice smile on one’s face.

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I smell Vanilla
    Wonderful First Lady

    Reply
  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Never ceases to make me MAGA Proud!

    Reply
  9. Lis says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    And what I find most amazing is that she can wear those high heels in the grass and still walk and look elegant. Hey, us women understand! But, seriously, she is a beautiful and wonderful woman who does our White House proud.
    I am so glad she’s there.

    Reply
  10. AmericaFirst says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I didn’t see what kind of a tree it was that the Macrons brought from France; was it something unknown in the States and indigenous to France?

    Reply
  11. Rhoda R says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    What was Abe’s visit then? Or is it because Abe went to the Florida WH?

    Reply
  12. PreppiePlease says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I’m grinning from ear to ear at the symbolism…the tree from France was to honor our Marines from the Devil Dogs battle during WW2 and tonight the Trumps and Macrons dine in the room which houses the key to the Bastille. Don’t doubt the Golden Age…enjoy every moment!

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 23, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I was really impressed with President Macron and the way he embraces the history of his country. That was very apparent in the interview with Ms. Chrissy. He also embraces the history between our two countries and really appreciates everything we did for France 🇫🇷 during WWI & WWII.

      I have to be honest that I didn’t see this coming from him when he was elected. He has become a friend to our President and our President has been like a father figure to him.

      I know that it must be killing the liberals to see it! It is also killing the Globalist that want Merkel to be the face of the EU. Macron to his credit has etched out his own way when it comes to the two of them. Merkel will be visiting later this week and there will be no special treatment for her.

      Reply
  13. Bob Thoms says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Little Mac follows Trump’s lead with the thumbs up at the end………….love it !

    Reply
  14. MfM says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    There have been plenty of Heads of States that have visited and even had fancy dinners both in DC and Florida.

    This is a big step up from this. This being the first official “State” visit mean lots more ceremony, more people at the meals and more entertainment.

    Going to Mount Vernon was just the start. Trump isn’t going overboard or over the top. Dinner tomorrow is only going to be for around 150. That is a number that the kitchen and rooms in the White House can handle without having to build a tent in the back yard.

    Here is a list of State dinners for recent Presidents:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._State_Dinners

    Reply
  15. Bob Thoms says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    who is the jerk reporter yelling “pompeo” in the back ground??

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      April 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      And THAT’s why they weren’t invited to dinner! They are constantly whining about Trump being crude. I consider myself a keen observer. Our President is an absolute gentleman, often leaving the podium to reach out a hand, adjusting a mic for someone taking the podium, allowing others to speak and paying attention. These “reporters” are like rabid animals let out of a cage. They disgust me. Throw their a**es out.

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        April 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Media are such a rude bunch—ill-mannered and disruptive with zero air of respectability.
        Good riddance to the media…off to the playpen you go, Media. Plenty of blankies and pacifiers for all you whiners.

        Thank you, Sundance, for posting this. It is a national treasure what the two countries are doing and have continue to do to make our relationships very symbolic. Future proves past.

        I’m back in the Treehouse Tree, swinging aaround in the tree, celebrating, not just the today’s events…. but…. also…… celebrating because…..We. Dodge. That. Cruddie. Bullet.

        Thank You, Lord, for President Trump and his witty, humorous mind.

        Whoo hoo–MAGA–Covfefe Rules.

        Reply
  16. fedback says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Melania and Brigitte holding hands. Sweet

    Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      April 23, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Right now I kinda wish, seeing Melania in this black dress that’s sort of a tuxedo and a cape – all three at the same time! – oh wow – that Mr and Mrs Zorro could get something like this to wear to New Years Eve.

      Oh no, wait a minute, I mean Mr and Mrs Z, at The Last Refuge Resort Treehouse Victory Gratitude Party For VSGPDJT & The Big Ugly Happiness Jubilee Celebration Fellowship Banquet And Dance.

      Oh Yeah. We are going to the most wonderful party, folks. Oh Yeah.

      Reply
  18. fedback says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    They are using Golden Trump shovels to plant the tree, of course. More Winning

    Reply
  19. Charlotte says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Cant bear to wtach that grotesque ageing Barbie doll wife of a Macaroon

    Reply
  20. Kate says:
    April 23, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    It is wonderful to see how nicely eveything is being done now in our Whitehouse, so elegant and tasteful, wish I was there to see it all and partake at the dinner. Oh well, I will just have to read about it all.

    Reply
  21. Liberty Forge says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    We NEED this.

    Our First Lady is beautiful, gracious, elegant — and most importantly — CALM.

    Just from videos, you can sense her calmness.

    Think about that. How many people can remain so focused & calm with the barrage of absolute hate she endures on a daily basis?

    Just as I admire, and am in awe of Trump’s resolve & determination, I am also in awe of the composure of our First Lady.

    I can’t imagine any other couple doing what they are doing for US.

    Who else has this muster? It is beyond amazing.

    I love them both.

    Personally, I could absolutely NOT do anything that they are doing. Nothing. Never. I can’t even begin to imagine.

    THIS is beyond most of us. And I believe we know this.

    Reply
  22. rvsueandcrew says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Our President is wearing a French blue tie. Always the details…

    Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    We ELECTED A BUILDER and got a WORLD CLASS MASTER BUILDER AND A WORLD CLASS EVENT PLANNER TOO! She’s had years of experience working for Trump Organization!

    Reply
  24. hellinahandbasket says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    1:40 into the initial greeting Macron’s transport at the door video
    – Trump gives Macron that “hey, where ya been (hands/arms out to the side with a smile back from Macron). . . “did you take the scenic route, I’ve been waiting..??
    What’s not to love about our guy President Trump! #MAGA

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      And if you noticed, it looked like PT sent one of the Beasts over to pick up Emmanuel and Bridget.

      It also looks like the driver was not able to maneuver that car in one fell swoop. Not sure if it was one of their French drivers? Or is that a permanent issue with stretch limos and the circular drive at the WH, I wonder?

      Reply
  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Here’s a link to a nice piece in military.com about the gift Macron brought and its significance (quite interesting) and the visit in general. And then, right at the very end, they kind of spoil it by quoting stupid Chris Wallace’s interview where the dolt asks Macron about the Mueller investigation. Macron’s response was good though, especially his last two sentences:

    “Here, in this office, I’m not the one to judge and in certain way, to explain to your people what should be your president,” Macron said. “I’m here to deal with the president of the United States. And people of the United States elected Donald Trump.”

    https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/04/23/macron-bringing-tribute-belleau-wood-marines-white-house.html

    Reply
  26. Bendix says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    I was changing channels on a TV earlier, trying to figure out which station was going to carry the Yankees tonight, and I happened across footage of the Macrons, it must have been from when they first landed or something, she had on a different outfit, a pretty pink coat.
    I thought she looked nice, the pinl went well with her blonde hair and coloring.
    Then I noticed it was BBC America and they had tp spoil a nice occasion with some carping about America and our president. Why?
    They brought out some “expert” to discuss whether Macron and Trump really have hit it off or did Macron learn how to play Trump.
    Yes, they are that sick.
    All this is is a visit. Social niceties. Melania is so obviously in her element, and Mr. Macron has obviously developed a rapport with our president.
    Since we are allies, and have been so for such a long time, what is the point of trying to stir up some baseless intrigue.
    This is France. They like us and we like them.

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Reply
  28. lisabrqwc says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Isn’t there a single publisher that could do a big edition full of glossy photos of FLOTUS? FLOTUS and her outfits, up close details of when she entertains, simple at-home shots, and that kind of thing? I seem to remember paging through my mom’s magazines when I was little and being fascinated with all the photos. They could sell a ton, but instead nothing but memories of Mad Scary Scowling Michelle staring out at me from the supermarket checkout. It’s ridiculous!!

    Reply
  29. JoD says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    From Day One, President Trump has always personally welcomed his company at the door….LOVE that.
    Melania….bestest FLOTUS, ever!

    Reply
  31. gamecock123 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    She is a class act. Beauty. brains, grace, she is the whole package. I love our FLOTUS, she brought class to WH.

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Reply
  35. Michelle says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Melania is just gorgeous and has such a wonderful smile. And I love her hair!!!

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Reply
  37. Charlotte says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein Eyeing Exit from DOJ; Mulling Job Offers from Network TV News and Law Firms

    https://truepundit.com/rod-rosenstein-eying-exit-from-doj-mulling-job-offers-from-network-tv-news-and-law-firms/

    Reply
  38. Jane Smith says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    It should be a breeze…

    Reply
  39. fleporeblog says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Reply
  40. talker2u says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Every time I see a European head of state I thank the Almighty for our Second Amendment.

    Reply
  41. SharkFL says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    CSPAN video from Mount Vernon is great. Come for the Trump / Macron helicopter arrival. Stay for the beautiful harp music off the back porch at 13:30. Funniest part is the media entourage running all around the property and scrumming for the good shot. Best part is the beautiful footage of George Washington’s home.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?444534-1/presidents-trump-macron-tour-george-washingtons-mount-vernon

    Reply
  42. Jimmy Jack says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    I 💜💜💜💜 Melania. Love, love, love her.

    Reply
  43. Jimmy Jack says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    This video is very smart. I hope they keep making these kinds of videos. Nothing dispels the hateful slander like videos of reality.

    Reply
  44. woohoowee says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Our Beautiful First Lady Melania’s talents include the ability to showcase the talents of others. Witness the impeccable settings for every theme, each guided by her hand, each and every one a traditional American theme! That’s but one reason why everything she does for her American brothers and sisters is just right 🙂 She takes us there.

    Reply
  45. jkcinsalem says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    That state dinner will smell like heaven. I think I spotted Lily of the Valley in those table arrangements. It all looked thumbs up to me.

    Reply
  46. fred5678 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Mmmmmm — rack of spring lamb – medium rare!!!

    Reply
  47. kea says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Wonderful just wonderful. Thank you for posting!!!!

    Reply
  48. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    The Macrons are so tiny next to the Trump’s…..I bet HRC is throwing stuff at Bill and screaming at everyone when she sees them all at the WH..saying “it was supposed to be meeeeee!” LOL!

    Reply
  49. kea says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Ok someone needs to do a book about the trumps in the WH with photo’s… lots and lots a of photo’s because the magazines are never going to cover this.

    Reply

