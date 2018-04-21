Conspiracy or No Conspiracy, That is the Question Debated by diGenova and Dershowitz….

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
During a Friday night segment of Sean Hannity former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and former federal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz debate whether the actions taken by:
….President Obama, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Crowstrike, Fusion-GPS, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, John P Carlin, Mary McCord, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker, Michael Kortan, David Laufman, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Samantha Power, Lisa Monaco, Denis McDonough, Jim Rybicki, Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele…
…in 2016, were all just accidentally working in exactly the same direction; on exactly the same processes and political approaches with intelligence use by government institutions; in accidental alignment,… or, perhaps, it was all coordinated.
diGenova says ‘coordinated’. Dershowitz says ‘accidental’.
While we wait for the underlying IG evidence release, you decide:
Obama and Hillary’s Democrat Party has a specific name for this: co-inky-dink!
If if if if if if if if if if if if if – hokey doke.
Alan Derpowitz.
Gimme a break, the fact that these kinds of things are even discussions reeks of deep state feral bankster puppets to me.
So tiring and useless.
I don’t blame him, and neither should you. He doesn’t want to believe there is ongoing Coup against the President AND a seditious/potentially treasonous attempt to overthrow the Government in this country. Do you know how long we have been shouting for this stuff to be put on the MSM? For a year. And now we have one lawyer who gets it and one who recognizes serious problems but doesn’t know how severe it goes, and doesn’t want to believe it does.
“He doesn’t want to believe” – that’s what I felt when I watched. Dersh just recently disavowed the ACLU because of changing times.
Well having read the text messages describing how the WH was going to be taken by surprise when the “insurance” plan was implemented you will never persuade me that this was anything other than an extremely long-planned conspiracy to ensure that President Trump would not be able to serve. BAMN.
Smary porn lawyer seems dangerous.
Can’t we get the valid NDA enforced?! And stop the SDNY leaks?
And Alan, I suppose you think all of trillions of molecules that were combined to create life was just a coincidence as well. You can take the liberal out of a conservative, but you can never take the liberal out of a liberal.
The odds of ‘accidental’ must be on the order of winning a $500M Powerball.
After purchasing only a single ticket….
Random selection of numbers…
a $1 ticket….
Dershowitz is not on our side. He either is too blind to see the truth (not likely) or trying to protect the Democrats from serious legal risk.
Dersh advocates the law… not a fiction of same, but the law.
Politically, Dersh is a liberal.
I think he’s on the payroll to do this, Eric. One of the ways that the government media complex has been weaponized has been sleeper cells or individuals. They are ultra well compensated for basically staying in the game and seeming to be quite reasonable, until they are needed and are they activated by master control. Allen has been called up for duty
Duh.
They move in unison, often not having to even communicate directly … America, GOP, traditional American values, Christianity, capitalism, freedom … all BAD!
Democrats (to themselves) good, honorable, morally righteous… the ends justifies the means… “by any means necessary”… La Raza (the race).
It’s like the raptors (?) In Jurassic Park. Except Democrats aren’t that smart.
Dershowitz is trying to downplay it for the left….but it really is too far gone at this point. That won’t work.
Again, I remember when Dershowitz’ name was mentioned in the Epstein scandal. He has been working constantly to shut down these investigations. I certainly don’t know, but I suspect that he does not want the Clinton can of worms opened.
Or, maybe it’s just more simple than that. He was an open supporter of Hillary Clinton, and he knows how destructive this could be to her and the party.
Is Donald Trump just allowing the Mueller investigation to continue because he knows that whatever they turn up can never be used? I’d appreciate thoughts on that.
Derchowitz could be their last ditch effort to try to convince Trump to go easy. Remember he had dinner with Trump. These swamp creatures need to be put out of their misery. We can never risk this ever happenng again. Justice no mercy!
These incidents could be proven/disproven to be coordinated by statistics alone. Dershowitz needs to get a grip.
Dershowitz is a liberal weasel if he dares to argue
“Accidental” for these despicable criminal
Shenanigans.
Sigh. I watched this last night. Alan, it is Shovel Time.
Honestly. Coincidence? Calling what Joe DiG said a “conspiracy theory.” Alan laid it on just a little too thick for sincerity or believability. I thought to myself he has lost a step or two. I don’t think that little speech would sell a jury.
Sylvia, what part of watching Alan Dershowitz try to explain this away is any different than watching Comey trying to explain it away?
I vote conspiracy. Most have a ringleader or mastermind. When we find out who he/she is, we’ll know for sure.
If Dershowitz is an emmissary to try to mitigate this he needs to have dinner with Rudy. But as another commenter pointed out in a different thread, Trump already made the best offer last year when he said it was time to move on and leave Hillary alone. What they did since then took that off the table.
Joe D has a way with words man. this saga is so convoluted and complex yet he can sum it up and hammer the truth home succinctly and memorably in one-liners. GENPOP needs to hear more from this guy.
Did you catch Dersh’s “on both sides” moral equivalency cop-out? Aggravating lib when I first saw him on Crossfire in 1988, still aggrivating lib 30 years later.
Movealongnothingtoseehere Dershowitz is officially full of crap. He is a political operative on a mission to keep the criminals from being prosecuted.
The Fake news Media were involved as well. Coordinated across the board effort to destroy a president. This needs to be made an example of so no one will dare to repeat this in the future.
Sounds like a job for RICO…
I’ve been reading comments on a few of the articles on here, debating dershowitz’s loyaltys.
Now we know.
Dershowitz feigns ignorance at the government’s standard for “conspiracy”, used to charge thousands of conspiracy cases prior to this. C’mon, research Pinkerton liability Mr. Dershowitz.
“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”
Hanlon’s Razor.
Occum’s Razor says this is an aberration of Hanlon’s Razor. There was (is) both malice and stupidity, which led to conspiracy.
Universally stupid.
Sounds like Dersh is playing devils advocate, for the controlled opposition sponsors. I cant believe Dersh actually believes any of that. Evidence is too strong.
They, and many, many, more, are all guilty as hell…. RICO is tailor made for this issue, as is the UCMJ….due to the attack upon the President before, after, and continuing!
Just round up about 1/2 of them…load them in a C-17 and take off for say 15,000 ft over those circling sharks offshore the east coast….
Open the BIG BACK DOOR..
You get the idea…. repeat until you have the whole story and any survivors are deposited in GetMo…write a report for the oversight committees … Round up those testified against by the plane loads of players…ie: the dirty congressmen and aids, etc…not to mention Billery and Slick Willy…. Hold Military trials for all such “elected” officials… use the light poles there in DC for the new rope “supports” as needed… no jail, no appeals…. Don’t forget to include the MSM hacks…
Check-6
I honestly believe the reason trump tried to hire deginova and then Rudy because I think he may sue the doj And FBI for conspiracy. Or he’s going to threaten it.
Accidental my foot. I saw this last night and was once again annoyed with Alan. I don’t take seriously what he says anymore. He has been showing his true colors these past couple of weeks, that he is will defend Hillary and Obama no matter what. I like the way he gives advice for Trump, but then, tries to knock down anything said about Hillary or Obama. I am not buying it. I am getting suspicious that he is doing the dirty work for them while pretending to be “neutral.”
AD is floating defense options.
Dershowitz is smart, but without a moral compass.
Too many years of microscoptic analyses of minutiae and semantics without seeing the bigger picture. Or, he sees it, but prefers to avoid connecting the dots. Remember, he gladly joined the O.J. team and has his own sketchy personal background.
He calls himself a ‘libertarian’ but it really translates into a solid Democratic supporter. At times his intellectual curiosity and knowledge motivate him to detour from the Democrat narrative, but in the end, his existential comfort zone is pure liberal.
