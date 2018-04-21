Conspiracy or No Conspiracy, That is the Question Debated by diGenova and Dershowitz….

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.  ~SD

During a Friday night segment of Sean Hannity former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and former federal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz debate whether the actions taken by:

….President Obama, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Crowstrike, Fusion-GPS, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, John P Carlin, Mary McCord, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker, Michael Kortan, David Laufman, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Samantha Power, Lisa Monaco, Denis McDonough, Jim Rybicki, Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele…

…in 2016, were all just accidentally working in exactly the same direction; on exactly the same processes and political approaches with intelligence use by government institutions; in accidental alignment,… or, perhaps, it was all coordinated.

diGenova says ‘coordinated’. Dershowitz says ‘accidental’.

While we wait for the underlying IG evidence release, you decide:

 

 

38 Responses to Conspiracy or No Conspiracy, That is the Question Debated by diGenova and Dershowitz….

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    April 21, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Obama and Hillary’s Democrat Party has a specific name for this: co-inky-dink!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Alan Derpowitz.

    Gimme a break, the fact that these kinds of things are even discussions reeks of deep state feral bankster puppets to me.

    So tiring and useless.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • KingBroly says:
      April 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      I don’t blame him, and neither should you. He doesn’t want to believe there is ongoing Coup against the President AND a seditious/potentially treasonous attempt to overthrow the Government in this country. Do you know how long we have been shouting for this stuff to be put on the MSM? For a year. And now we have one lawyer who gets it and one who recognizes serious problems but doesn’t know how severe it goes, and doesn’t want to believe it does.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • LBB says:
        April 21, 2018 at 9:18 pm

        “He doesn’t want to believe” – that’s what I felt when I watched. Dersh just recently disavowed the ACLU because of changing times.

        Like

        Reply
  3. AmericaFirst says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Well having read the text messages describing how the WH was going to be taken by surprise when the “insurance” plan was implemented you will never persuade me that this was anything other than an extremely long-planned conspiracy to ensure that President Trump would not be able to serve. BAMN.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Guy Bee says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    And Alan, I suppose you think all of trillions of molecules that were combined to create life was just a coincidence as well. You can take the liberal out of a conservative, but you can never take the liberal out of a liberal.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. StarryNights says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    The odds of ‘accidental’ must be on the order of winning a $500M Powerball.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Dershowitz is not on our side. He either is too blind to see the truth (not likely) or trying to protect the Democrats from serious legal risk.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Dersh advocates the law… not a fiction of same, but the law.

      Politically, Dersh is a liberal.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      April 21, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      I think he’s on the payroll to do this, Eric. One of the ways that the government media complex has been weaponized has been sleeper cells or individuals. They are ultra well compensated for basically staying in the game and seeming to be quite reasonable, until they are needed and are they activated by master control. Allen has been called up for duty

      Like

      Reply
  7. Perot Conservative says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Duh.

    They move in unison, often not having to even communicate directly … America, GOP, traditional American values, Christianity, capitalism, freedom … all BAD!

    Democrats (to themselves) good, honorable, morally righteous… the ends justifies the means… “by any means necessary”… La Raza (the race).

    It’s like the raptors (?) In Jurassic Park. Except Democrats aren’t that smart.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Dershowitz is trying to downplay it for the left….but it really is too far gone at this point. That won’t work.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. KLJ says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Again, I remember when Dershowitz’ name was mentioned in the Epstein scandal. He has been working constantly to shut down these investigations. I certainly don’t know, but I suspect that he does not want the Clinton can of worms opened.

    Or, maybe it’s just more simple than that. He was an open supporter of Hillary Clinton, and he knows how destructive this could be to her and the party.

    Is Donald Trump just allowing the Mueller investigation to continue because he knows that whatever they turn up can never be used? I’d appreciate thoughts on that.

    Like

    Reply
  10. phoenixRising says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Like

    Reply
  11. gretaherndon says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Derchowitz could be their last ditch effort to try to convince Trump to go easy. Remember he had dinner with Trump. These swamp creatures need to be put out of their misery. We can never risk this ever happenng again. Justice no mercy!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. adagio54 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    These incidents could be proven/disproven to be coordinated by statistics alone. Dershowitz needs to get a grip.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. SPMI says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Dershowitz is a liberal weasel if he dares to argue
    “Accidental” for these despicable criminal
    Shenanigans.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Sigh. I watched this last night. Alan, it is Shovel Time.

    Honestly. Coincidence? Calling what Joe DiG said a “conspiracy theory.” Alan laid it on just a little too thick for sincerity or believability. I thought to myself he has lost a step or two. I don’t think that little speech would sell a jury.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      April 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      Sylvia, what part of watching Alan Dershowitz try to explain this away is any different than watching Comey trying to explain it away?

      Like

      Reply
  15. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I vote conspiracy. Most have a ringleader or mastermind. When we find out who he/she is, we’ll know for sure.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Eric says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    If Dershowitz is an emmissary to try to mitigate this he needs to have dinner with Rudy. But as another commenter pointed out in a different thread, Trump already made the best offer last year when he said it was time to move on and leave Hillary alone. What they did since then took that off the table.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Mike says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Joe D has a way with words man. this saga is so convoluted and complex yet he can sum it up and hammer the truth home succinctly and memorably in one-liners. GENPOP needs to hear more from this guy.

    Like

    Reply
  18. adoubledot says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Did you catch Dersh’s “on both sides” moral equivalency cop-out? Aggravating lib when I first saw him on Crossfire in 1988, still aggrivating lib 30 years later.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Movealongnothingtoseehere Dershowitz is officially full of crap. He is a political operative on a mission to keep the criminals from being prosecuted.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Madmax110 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    The Fake news Media were involved as well. Coordinated across the board effort to destroy a president. This needs to be made an example of so no one will dare to repeat this in the future.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Retired USMC says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Sounds like a job for RICO…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. abstractdoll1978 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I’ve been reading comments on a few of the articles on here, debating dershowitz’s loyaltys.

    Now we know.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Dershowitz feigns ignorance at the government’s standard for “conspiracy”, used to charge thousands of conspiracy cases prior to this. C’mon, research Pinkerton liability Mr. Dershowitz.

    Like

    Reply
  24. jeans2nd says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”
    Hanlon’s Razor.

    Occum’s Razor says this is an aberration of Hanlon’s Razor. There was (is) both malice and stupidity, which led to conspiracy.

    Universally stupid.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Ditch Mitch says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Sounds like Dersh is playing devils advocate, for the controlled opposition sponsors. I cant believe Dersh actually believes any of that. Evidence is too strong.

    Like

    Reply
  26. MontanaMel says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    They, and many, many, more, are all guilty as hell…. RICO is tailor made for this issue, as is the UCMJ….due to the attack upon the President before, after, and continuing!
    Just round up about 1/2 of them…load them in a C-17 and take off for say 15,000 ft over those circling sharks offshore the east coast….
    Open the BIG BACK DOOR..
    You get the idea…. repeat until you have the whole story and any survivors are deposited in GetMo…write a report for the oversight committees … Round up those testified against by the plane loads of players…ie: the dirty congressmen and aids, etc…not to mention Billery and Slick Willy…. Hold Military trials for all such “elected” officials… use the light poles there in DC for the new rope “supports” as needed… no jail, no appeals…. Don’t forget to include the MSM hacks…
    Check-6

    Like

    Reply
  27. ARW says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I honestly believe the reason trump tried to hire deginova and then Rudy because I think he may sue the doj And FBI for conspiracy. Or he’s going to threaten it.

    Like

    Reply
  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Accidental my foot. I saw this last night and was once again annoyed with Alan. I don’t take seriously what he says anymore. He has been showing his true colors these past couple of weeks, that he is will defend Hillary and Obama no matter what. I like the way he gives advice for Trump, but then, tries to knock down anything said about Hillary or Obama. I am not buying it. I am getting suspicious that he is doing the dirty work for them while pretending to be “neutral.”

    Like

    Reply
  29. grandmaintexas says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    AD is floating defense options.

    Like

    Reply
  30. History teaches says:
    April 21, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Dershowitz is smart, but without a moral compass.

    Too many years of microscoptic analyses of minutiae and semantics without seeing the bigger picture. Or, he sees it, but prefers to avoid connecting the dots. Remember, he gladly joined the O.J. team and has his own sketchy personal background.

    He calls himself a ‘libertarian’ but it really translates into a solid Democratic supporter. At times his intellectual curiosity and knowledge motivate him to detour from the Democrat narrative, but in the end, his existential comfort zone is pure liberal.

    Like

    Reply

