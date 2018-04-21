Alan Dershowitz Discusses DNC Lawsuit, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Michael Cohen, etc…

Law Professor Alan Dershowitz appeared on Fox News weekend to discuss the DNC lawsuit, Robert Mueller, and the ongoing FBI issues with James Comey.
Advertisements
Law Professor Alan Dershowitz appeared on Fox News weekend to discuss the DNC lawsuit, Robert Mueller, and the ongoing FBI issues with James Comey.
In my mind Alan blew what little creditability he had, talking about this topic after Friday night when he announced there was no conspiracy just a bunch of coincidental incidents. This is important since it goes to how sincerer he is about anything legal other than a pay check.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard that “no conspiracy just a bunch of coincidental incidents” comment and was very surprised by that. The one think I liked him saying here was “No Testifying” by the President. I agree with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iagree, that he should not be ignored but his impact on the conversation has diminished seriously because he is now back pedaling to save his liberal credentials, allowing him to collect pay checks from both sides.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve admired his logic over the years but he definitely sounds like he is giving a “meh” defense for crimes of the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no coincidence in this world, only synchronicity!
LikeLike
Including Wikileaks in their lawsuit is crazy.
Wikileaks knows who delivered that thumb drive, and I’m pretty sure that will open up a line of questioning (Seth Rich, his murder and the Bernie Sanders scam) that the DNC will not want to answer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Don’t tweet, don’t pardon, don’t fire and don’t testify.” Sorry but the days of laying down and playing dead are over.
LikeLiked by 9 people
THIS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He certainly is making the rounds.
Was fully discussed on the Presidential Thread.
The Swamp is in for a big fall. Ol Dershowitz is trying to set up the big excuse, so to try and stop it. What is his set up?
“It’s all politics. On both sides, just politics. So, let’s just move on.”
That’s his set up. He’s a Dem. Always has been, always will be.
He is out there to set up a narrative. Don’t believe anything he says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interestingly, treason and sedition are also all politics…..
LikeLike
LikeLike
Don’t be sorry be proud and say it proudly. What that liberal snake called a lawyer said is not even good hog wash.
LikeLike
Jay Sekulow for IG
LikeLike
Alan just enjoying his last few days on the stag of thinking he is important. Not. Sound bites, clickbait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Dersh playing the long game and really trying to protect the Clintons?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dersh realizes the Constitutional crisis that will occur when it’s revealed how much damage the Obama administration did, and the rogue agencies under him that went after American citizens and their president-elect. All credibility will be shot, there will be calls to review every action taken by the federal state and dismember it (just consider the DOJ and what they must do with the other cases they prosecuted, when its revealed the people at the highest level were corrupt and guided by bias).
I think Dersh is for the status quo, even if it means justice isn’t served. I think this is why Sessions is moving so slow, because he needs to control the fallout that will come when heads start to roll.
LikeLike
You hit it right on the money Greg
LikeLiked by 1 person
But at this point in time, it’s not a long game. It’s a very very urgent game
LikeLike
At the end of every day, AD is a Democrat, and is not to be trusted.
LikeLike
Don’t you know the lawyers in the swamp must have tremendous job security right now.
LikeLike
At first I was happy that Dershowitz was making appearances on cable tv and making it sound like he was on Team Trump, but his support of some sort of independent blue ribbon commission that would simply ferret out the problems and make recommendation so that this would never happen again was really code for “none of my Dem friends should have to face charges.” Yeah, not interested in that pablum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing he has to say is of any interest until he can proffer an explanation as to how his name appears on the flight logs of the Lolita Express with his buddy Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island 3 times I believe it was. Otherwise, he is “one of them” and of course Faux News has him on every show now trying to diffuse this critical moment.
LikeLike
Shame on fox for giving Alan a soap box.
LikeLike