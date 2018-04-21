Alan Dershowitz Discusses DNC Lawsuit, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Michael Cohen, etc…

Law Professor Alan Dershowitz appeared on Fox News weekend to discuss the DNC lawsuit, Robert Mueller, and the ongoing FBI issues with James Comey.

23 Responses to Alan Dershowitz Discusses DNC Lawsuit, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Michael Cohen, etc…

  1. thedoc00 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    In my mind Alan blew what little creditability he had, talking about this topic after Friday night when he announced there was no conspiracy just a bunch of coincidental incidents. This is important since it goes to how sincerer he is about anything legal other than a pay check.

  2. SteveC says:
    April 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Including Wikileaks in their lawsuit is crazy.
    Wikileaks knows who delivered that thumb drive, and I’m pretty sure that will open up a line of questioning (Seth Rich, his murder and the Bernie Sanders scam) that the DNC will not want to answer.

  3. missilemom says:
    April 21, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    “Don’t tweet, don’t pardon, don’t fire and don’t testify.” Sorry but the days of laying down and playing dead are over.

  4. VeritasVincit says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Jay Sekulow for IG

  5. litlbit2 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Alan just enjoying his last few days on the stag of thinking he is important. Not. Sound bites, clickbait.

  6. Greg says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Is Dersh playing the long game and really trying to protect the Clintons?

    • bulwarker says:
      April 21, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      Dersh realizes the Constitutional crisis that will occur when it’s revealed how much damage the Obama administration did, and the rogue agencies under him that went after American citizens and their president-elect. All credibility will be shot, there will be calls to review every action taken by the federal state and dismember it (just consider the DOJ and what they must do with the other cases they prosecuted, when its revealed the people at the highest level were corrupt and guided by bias).

      I think Dersh is for the status quo, even if it means justice isn’t served. I think this is why Sessions is moving so slow, because he needs to control the fallout that will come when heads start to roll.

  7. starfcker says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    You hit it right on the money Greg

  8. jkcinsalem says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    At the end of every day, AD is a Democrat, and is not to be trusted.

  9. hatterasgal says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Don’t you know the lawyers in the swamp must have tremendous job security right now.

  10. BestBets says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    At first I was happy that Dershowitz was making appearances on cable tv and making it sound like he was on Team Trump, but his support of some sort of independent blue ribbon commission that would simply ferret out the problems and make recommendation so that this would never happen again was really code for “none of my Dem friends should have to face charges.” Yeah, not interested in that pablum.

  11. Oldskool says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Nothing he has to say is of any interest until he can proffer an explanation as to how his name appears on the flight logs of the Lolita Express with his buddy Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island 3 times I believe it was. Otherwise, he is “one of them” and of course Faux News has him on every show now trying to diffuse this critical moment.

  12. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Shame on fox for giving Alan a soap box.

