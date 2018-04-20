DOJ Inspector General Investigating James Comey for Release of Classified Memos…

According to Fox News Catherine Herridge reporting, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the unauthorized distribution of classified memos by former FBI Director James Comey. The Wall Street Journal is also reporting that two of the four memos Director Comey gave to his friend Daniel Richman contained classified information.

According to the WSJ report: “At least two of the memos that former FBI Director James Comey gave to a friend outside of the government contained information that officials now consider classified, according to people familiar with the matter, prompting a review by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.”

It is further reported that James Comey redacted elements of one memo himself in an effort to protect secrets before he handed the documents over to his friend Daniel Richman. Comey made the self-determination that no another memo contained classified information. However, after he left the FBI officials upgraded the second memo content to “confidential” after a review.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is now conducting an investigation into the releases of the memo and the overall circumstances surrounding the releases. Previously Comey stated he considered the memos personal records and not government documents. He told congress he wrote them and authorized their release to the media “as a private citizen.”

Mr. Comey gave four total memos to Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman. In an earlier congressional review of the issues Senator Chuck Grassley reviewed all of the memos and submitted questions to the DOJ about the classification issues. During the Grassley review three memos were considered unclassified at the time and one was said to contain classified information. BREAKING NEWS: @WSJ: At least 2 memos @Comey gave to friend to leak contained classifed information according to @TheJusticeDept watchdog. pic.twitter.com/prTX23cnde — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2018

