DOJ Inspector General Investigating James Comey for Release of Classified Memos…

According to Fox News Catherine Herridge reporting, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the unauthorized distribution of classified memos by former FBI Director James Comey. The Wall Street Journal is also reporting that two of the four memos Director Comey gave to his friend Daniel Richman contained classified information.
According to the WSJ report: “At least two of the memos that former FBI Director James Comey gave to a friend outside of the government contained information that officials now consider classified, according to people familiar with the matter, prompting a review by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.”
It is further reported that James Comey redacted elements of one memo himself in an effort to protect secrets before he handed the documents over to his friend Daniel Richman. Comey made the self-determination that no another memo contained classified information. However, after he left the FBI officials upgraded the second memo content to “confidential” after a review.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is now conducting an investigation into the releases of the memo and the overall circumstances surrounding the releases. Previously Comey stated he considered the memos personal records and not government documents. He told congress he wrote them and authorized their release to the media “as a private citizen.”
Mr. Comey gave four total memos to Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman. In an earlier congressional review of the issues Senator Chuck Grassley reviewed all of the memos and submitted questions to the DOJ about the classification issues. During the Grassley review three memos were considered unclassified at the time and one was said to contain classified information.
They just played a clip of Comey on Fox, from when he was testifying before Congress, in which he said specifically that he wrote the memos in such a way that they could be “easily shared” with other staff in the FBI, and other government agencies. This was his “they’re not classified” defense. But unfortunately it completely undoes his “they were my personal memos, for personal use only and were not government property” defense.
As all the DDD reports become reality.
[“There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens:
a time to be born and a time to die,
a time to plant and a time to uproot,
a time to heal and a time to kill,
a time to build and a time to tear down,
a time to laugh and a time to weep,
a time to dance and a time to mourn,
a time to gather stones and a time to scatter
a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,
a time to search and a time to give up,
a time to keep and a time to throw away,
a time to mend and a time to tear,
a time to be silent and a time to speak,
a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace’]
With apologies to Solomon –
a time to be indicted,
a time to be convicted,
a time to go to jail.
That fits perfectly.
Q iz a Berniebot.
I was thinking, q is the riddler pretending to be batman. berniebot, fits too.
Too cryptic for me to fiddle with anyway.
Int. article about how Comey could possibly skate on the passing classified docs charge.
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/04/20/uh-oh-doj-probing-comey-including-classified-info-memos/
HMMMMM Hot Air, No less…Guess they are following up on their title of being a giant GAS BAG!!! /s
That was interesting, although I don’t think Comey will skate.
It’s Hot Air. Which means it’s exactly that. They went over to the dark side a long time ago.
I WANT THE IG TO FINISH UP ALL THE OTHER REPORTS HE IS WORKING ON AND RELEASE THE GODDAMNED THINGS…….before he starts yet another one.
It takes a whole lot of time to comb through the mess and scum in there
Larry. Your premise is doubtful. It assumes that the millions were once rational and sane and had it to destroy. Doubtful!
The series of tweets that follow this are worth the read:
“…destroyed the rationality and sanity of.millions of people”.
Those who believed this Russia nonsense and went along with it aren’t best thought of as “people”, they are best thought of as “enemies”, enemies who want to steal everything from you, and if they want to destroy themselves then I hope they succeed.
Newt Gingrich said earlier today on a FBN show that Comey was 6’8″ when he started his book tour and will be 5’2″ when he finishes it.
He’s taking a real drubbing. Good.
So what was in Comey’s memos that justified a special counsel? I don’t see it.
that’s the million dollar question…
A lot of blank space that could stay submerged until Rosey was threatened with impeachment and Mueller found out that the 97% of folks that gave Trump University a good approval rating were responsible for preventing Hillary from ever entering Wisconsin and had at some point in their life, considered what it would be like living in Russia.
Stormyeyes, I think the SC was preplanned. Even if Comey hadn’t been fired, they would have found (fabricated) an excuse for Mueller. I believe it was part of the infamous ‘insurance policy’ referenced in the Stzrok(?) Page texts.
Oh what a tangled web we weave…Valerie Jarrett’s daughter Laura was working for CNN in the fall of 2016. Hmm. “CNN has assigned the daughter of one of President Obama’s top advisers to cover the Department of Justice. The network announced in a press release that Valerie Jarrett’s daughter Laura would be one of four reporters to cover the Justice Department in 2017. The New York Post broke the news that Jarrett had been hired in September, though a formal announcement about her beat did not come until Thursday.” – http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/guess-who-was-cnn-doj-reporter-when-comey-told-trump-he-was-being-pressured-about-dossier/
But the “intent” to commit a crime was not there, so Comey should skate just like Hillary.
I’d say Comey knew he was likely committing a crime and simply didn’t give a raft’s aft.
I thought ALL Comey’s memos were made on FBI computers and in addition they contained private “government” conversations with the President – hence they are all government property, Releasing them, whether or not they are classified, is still against the law. Or, am I remiss?
AMERICA 1st – Forever
Clear violation of 18USC641.
Comey will out rat all the rats
King Rat
In one of the memos, Comey said “I said there was something that Clapper wanted me to speak to the [president-elect] about alone or in a very small group” This was the dossier.
So here’s what happends, Clapper tells Comey he should brief Trump about the dossier under the guise that should the memo be reported on by the media, Trump at least knows about it. Then Clapper leaks to CNN that Trump was brief about the dossier, which gives CNN the “hook” it is looking for to report on. Now CNN reports this on Tuesday Jan 10th. The briefing is held on Friday Jan 6th, so don’t want the report on Friday as this would minimize its impact with the weekend coming up. Now the Golden Globes are Sunday night Jan 8th, so the Monday Jan 9th media cycle will be dominated by those and could limit the visibility of the report. So CNN releases its story on Tuesday Jan 10th, thanks to the leak by Clapper, who is now a CNN talking head. Pretty blatant.
Don’t forget that Buzzfeed reported on it before CNN, and CNN reported on the Buzzfeed article and was excoriated for the lack of journalistic ethics involved. This was all online.
Which is another reason Clapper and Comey helped them out.
“[Michael E. Horowitz] is professional and independent and the FBI will cooperate fully with him and his office,” Comey said, according to ABC News. “I hope very much he is able to share his conclusions and observations with the public because everyone will benefit from thoughtful evaluation and transparency regarding this matter.”
Re the Comey memo stating Trump said Putin claimed the Russian hookers were the most beautiful. Such a thing WAS SAID by Putin, but NOT to Trump. Putin is quoted as saying that in the London Telegraph on Jan 17, 2017. It is in the headline and in the body of the article. In the article Putin defends Trump. The Drive By Press has turned it into a thing about Trump liking prostitutes. Article linked here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/17/russia-calls-british-author-donald-trump-dossier-runaway-s Comey might have mis-remembered, misunderstood, or flat-out lied about what Trump said. This is an important issue. Trump may have quoted the article directly or indirectly in an attempt to show how absurd the dossier accusations were.
“According to the WSJ report: “At least two of the memos that former FBI Director James Comey gave to a friend outside of the government contained information that officials now consider classified, ”
—————————
Now?!?
Either it was classified at the time that he leaked it, or it wasn’t.
THAT is what matters. What they ‘consider’ it to be NOW, a year-plus after the fact, could not be more irrelevant if they had a contest for irrelevancy.
If it wasn’t classified at the time, then it doesn’t matter WHAT they ‘consider’ it to be NOW, because if it wasn’t classified when he did it, then no crime was committed.
And if it was classified at the time he leaked it, then it doesn’t matter WHAT they ‘consider’ it to be NOW, because it was a crime then.
NOW is not the operative context.
Drives me nuts.
NVTS nuts.
Treat the English language like a rented mule…
Do not let the word parsing of the MSM upset you.
Every single classified document that was formerly considered classified and has not been declassified by authority (Comey did not have authority) is
“NOW considered declassified.”
See how that works?
Read Grassley statement again:
“After a review of the seven memoranda created by former Director Comey, it is now clear that four are marked classified at various levels of sensitivity. Former Director Comey reportedly provided copies of four memos to Columbia Law School Professor Daniel Richman. If true, that would mean at least one disclosed memo contained information now-marked classified.”
Here’s my takeaways from this (sorry if this has already been covered–I’ve read most, but not all, posts): 1. Comey is saying that if you read classified information and then go type it up from memory to distribute to someone without clearance, then that’s hunky-dory! (As a side note, NO WONDER he didn’t see anything wrong with what Hillary did!!!!) 2. Who writes memos to themselves? Unless, of course, this is a memo in the form of a note and not a memorandum. But a memorandum to yourself is just bizarre (To: Me; From: Me; To Whom It May Concern–namely me and anyone I want to leak this information to) 3. If you are writing a memo to yourself–with or without the intention of leaking that memo–wouldn’t you just LEAVE OUT classified information rather than including it and then later marking it out before you handed it off to someone else?
Yeahhhhh . . . . something in Denmark rotten smells!
FYI: Just a bit from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, in re: Daniel Richman’s self described mini- biography:
See paragraph one of the following PDF:
https://democrats-oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/migrated/EXHIBIT%20D%20-%20Daniel%20Richman%20Statement.pdf
As a former District Attorney in the Southern District of New York, Richman absolutely KNEW that Comey’s “memos” were classified. That is obviously why he went into hiding shortly after being questioned previously.
I might have said that as a Law Professor at Columbia he should know, but since there were reports that Comey was going to teach ETHICS!!! I cannot bring myself to consider any person who is a professor at any law school an expert on anything other than how to break the law.
If you think the FBI has lost respect of the US public, how much more so should the professors of law at universities lose respect?
You know, I wouldn’t exactly go stage a protest or something if they put the habbeus grabbus on Daniel Richman, cuffed him, and perp walked him out of his ivory tower and tossed him into the back of a cruiser like Hillary into the Scooby Van.
What are the ramifications if Mueller gave Comey immunity? Does Comey skate on everything?
AMERICA 1st Forever
This idea of immunity. It seems to be somewhat elastic, doesn’t it? I remember reading when we all found out that Huma, Cheryl, and the rest of Hill’s posse were all given immunity deals that they could be ripped up poste haste if someone lied or if new crimes were uncovered or something like that. They aren’t cast in stone.
‘Cardinal Comey’ keeps ripping his own britches. Pretty soon there won’t be anything left of them and he’ll have to don his robe.
(Speaking of St. Comey. He’s really playing the part. I’ve never seen a real man walk with his hands folded together as he does. What a dolt. Maybe he should lead the P*ssy Hat Parade along with his wife and daughters next time it’s held)
“Comey made the self-determination that no another memo contained classified information.”
_______________
That is not his function. He doesn’t get to decide what is ‘classified’ and what isn’t, there are laws and statutes and codes that determine what is classified. If there is a judgment call, the person leaking the information (illegally) doesn’t get to make that judgment call, his judgment is already compromised by the fact that he is in the process of committing a crime
.
“However, after he left the FBI officials upgraded the second memo content to “confidential” after a review.”
________________
Whatever caused them to ‘upgrade’ it was true at the time of the act, which is what they are basing their determination on, NOT events which transpired after the fact. They can’t go back in time and make something illegal after someone did it.
Either it was classified by its very nature, based on rules, guidelines, protocol, law, statute or code in force at the time of the crime, or it wasn’t — regardless of when they ‘recognize’ it.
If it wasn’t de facto ‘classified’ according to some binding legal authority when he did it, then what crime was committed?
Comey the COMMIE is GOING DOWN! It will be a hard fall from 6’8″ to the concrete when he bounces his head!
Hope you have fun with ‘Bubba’ in Prison!
What will be Comey’s downfall is, he has no charisma at all. He comes off as a smug semi-intellectual jerk who isn’t half as smart as he thinks he is.
Because of this, public opinion is pretty much all against the guy. I think I saw somewhere he’s got about 19% of people who support him…. and we all know these polls are rigged. It’s just really hard to ‘like’ the guy, so the people in charge can prosecute him with 0 fear of a backlash.
Essentially, he’s such an asshole nobody cares to defend him.
Not saying that charisma can get you off a charge, it can’t…. but public perception can, at this high level.
Being a likable guy can earn good will. Good will can get you out of trouble. It seems no one has any good will for Comey.
Comey is a mess. He’s got all sorts of different stories and angles he’s touted, testifies as to ‘queasy’ feelings and whatnot, cryptic quoting. The guy’s a shell of himself and the appearance of his wife the other night cemented it. She runs him, has complete control over him including his feelings. He’s a whipped individual.
Yeppers.
AlBreven: You mean Comey tried to run up the middle on a busy two way street? Know wonder he is (in) such a mess!
investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating………………………….
show me ONE indictment that patriots yearn for
just one
investigating inshmestigating
