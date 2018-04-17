Robert Mueller Office Warns “Many Stories About our Investigation Have Been Inaccurate”…

Posted on April 17, 2018 by

An interesting release from the spokesperson for Robert Mueller comes against the backdrop of the renewed ‘Michael Cohen travel to Prague’ story being pushed by Fusion-GPS and Glenn Simpson.

According to the Washington Times via Robert Mueller:

“What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate,” the Mueller spokesperson said. “Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.” (read more)

The issue stems from last weeks McClatchy story where a reporter claimed Mueller had evidence of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague.  That trip is an unproven intelligence point cited by Fusion-GPS in the ‘Steele Dosser’.

The more interesting aspect is deeper within the Washington Times article:

The supposed Cohen Prague trip has been pushed to reporters and government investigators by Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, which paid Mr. Steele. Fusion has long-standing relationships with Washington’s powerful news outlets such as CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Accepting that Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS are the primary sources continuing to push the Cohen/Prague story we find increased likelihood of their motive; they need the Cohen story to be real, because a mistake on this issue is a risk.

The risk is due to the mistake in the dossier happening as an outcome of Fusion-GPS having extracted this raw intelligence point as a result of their unlawful access to NSA and FBI databases.

The risk to the ‘small group’ -on this specific issue- is very real.

The Occam’s Razor explanation behind the false travel story of candidate Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, and how the flaw ended up in the Steele Dossier, is a simple one.

Research showed the simplest explanation is the most likely.  All of the points that lead to the simple explanation are generally well known truths.

♦We know the Steele Dossier contains content that was not exclusive to Christopher Steele.  ♦We know Fusion GPS held proprietary ownership of the Steele Dossier content.  ♦We know that FBI contractors, likely Fusion entities were using unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to conduct political opposition research. ♦NSA Director Mike Rogers shut them down in April 2016. ♦In May 2016 Fusion hired Nellie Ohr.  ♦Nellie’s husband, Bruce Ohr, worked inside the DOJ-NSD and had database access. ♦We reasonably know that Nellie Ohr provided much of the research for the dossier content. ♦We also know the story of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague is inside the Steele Dossier; and we know the story is false – It was the wrong Michael Cohen.

Occams Razor:  One of the dubious FBI FISA-702 search subjects was Michael Cohen; and that turned up a “raw data” result for a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague.

That’s how a false Michael Cohen story got into the dossier.

A FISA-702 raw data search “about query” gave a return on Michael Cohen, the wrong “Michael Cohen”. That raw data was given to Fusion-GPS who put that inaccurate raw data into the compiled opposition research dossier.   That’s how it got in there.

The conspiring crew ran DOJ/FBI FISA-702 searches on “Michael Cohen Travel”, and simply got the wrong guy.  Amid complex stories, the simplest explanation is almost always the most accurate.

Unfortunately for the scheme team, this *mistake* puts another connection between: •the unlawful use of the DOJ/FBI FISA search access; •the people who gained custody of that raw data; •and how false information was used in the finished document, the Steele Dossier.  This is NOW tangible evidence to connect the scheme.

Michael Cohen is suing Fusion-GPS and Buzzfeed.  His lawsuit will force FusionGPS to outline where they got the fraudulent information.

Within the Cohen -vs- FusionGPS lawsuit there exists a very reasonable -and accurate- risk to the intelligence surveillance operatives who made the mistake.  Arguably that mistake could link the use of FBI and NSA database searches to the intelligence laundry scheme between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and the Christopher Steele Dossier.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Jeff Sessions, media bias, NSA, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

357 Responses to Robert Mueller Office Warns “Many Stories About our Investigation Have Been Inaccurate”…

Older Comments
  1. phoenixRising says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Tracybeanz has thread https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/985526797449289729

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    #TrustThePlan #TrustSessions #TrustTrump ….. been saying it a long time now

    I’m off to buy more stock in crow futures..

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      Eating crow? Sorry I couldn’t help it… Crow recipe on YT. (no affiliation on my part with anyone involved)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Uh, what plan would that be?

      Like

      Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      Deborah @UnTamedInSD. I’m newer here. I have data point I have not seen SD address. Assume you know who to post a reply to have it vetted. FISA Court denied warrants in 2016. Most agree it was May AND June. Presumption is the court said you cannot look at a presidential candidate unless you have a person who is DIRECTly involved with them who is shown to be making connections for him that are potential for future blackmail. BHO admin put all hands on deck to root out that person = Rodgers blown whistle on searches. The searches as we know lead to wrong Cohen was found in Prague. Cohen was used in dossier with FISA approval …it was NOT just the dossier in terms of Page (indirect tie to Trump) but the dossier also at last showed a person with DIRECT tie to Trump. What this means is that the approval for FISA was based on Cohen mores than the rest of the dossier.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • conservativeinny says:
        April 17, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        You’re missing a lot in your summary.

        Like

        Reply
      • ATheoK says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:08 pm

        You are missing that the FISA approving judge was a close friend of Strzok.
        The FISC judge(s) who refused approval for the earlier applications were different judges.

        Like

        Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:14 pm

        “….the dossier also at last showed a person with DIRECT tie to Trump. What this means is that the approval for FISA was based on Cohen mores than the rest of the dossier….”

        That is an interesting point.
        Papadapoulos, Carter Page, Natalia Veselnitskaya and even Manafort were more on the periphery, useful business connections as it were, while Cohen was in the Trump inner circle.

        Like

        Reply
        • Perot Conservative says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:36 pm

          Was Cohen really in the inner circle?

          BC Trump has other lawyers, a modest woman in LA, several lawyers in New York. Probably has one in every major city, FLA.

          Like

          Reply
          • singingsoul says:
            April 17, 2018 at 9:05 pm

            That would very damaging if the FBI got a FISA approval to spy on Cohen because he was named but was the wrong Cohen. They would have heard all frigate lawyer client conversation and business dealings. This would be worse than I imagine.
            We really do not know if that is fact and I am sure it comes out sooner than later.

            Like

            Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I am going to be at my congressman’s town hall this week raising HELL about why the R majority in the House and Senate have not ended the illegal Mueller witch hunt and are not clearing President Trump’s nominees. It is disgraceful. Of course, with my congressman, who is Matt Gaetz, it will be preaching to the choir but that’s ok. I hope to get the other attendees fired up to raise hell with all the Rs who are not supporting President Trump.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • trapper says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      You forget, there is no Republican majority. The fault line is not R/D. The fault line is globalist/nationalist.

      The globalist uniparty, whose R face is in the majority, is busy convincing R congress critters to drop out, retire, withdraw, puke on themselves, anything that results in their getting OUT of the House and the Senate so that the Uniparty’s D wing can take over the majority. Clearly the R wing has not been successful in neutralizing the Trump presidency, and it is critical they accomplish the handoff before the IG report and the accompanying indictments are fully understood and digested by American voters.

      I keep saying, they’d better lay off, because if they don’t like President Trump, they’re REALLY not going to like who we send next.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
        April 17, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        What time should I arrive there to pass along your sentiments?? I might need to borrow a couple more shovels to take with me though.

        Like

        Reply
      • T.L.T. says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        Thank you trapper. Exactly. ‘you won’t like who we send next’

        IMO we have one last shot at fixing this stuff. Looks like Jeff Sessions did almost exactly what Hilary Clinton would have wanted, to allow Rod Rosenstein free reign. I wonder why that is, Jeff Sessions.

        2cd Special Counsel NOW. Sessions should have EXCUSED HIMSELF from the job of AG.

        Like

        Reply
    • Mike says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Don’t forget to DEMAND Andrew McCabe be treated like any other person who LIED repeatedly to the FBI including under oath. ESPECIALLY because he was the DD, he needs to be CRIMINALLY CHARGED to protect the reputation of the FBI and Justice Dept.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Helen says:
        April 17, 2018 at 7:16 pm

        And what happened to that recommendation Steel be charged?

        Like

        Reply
        • Mike says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:22 pm

          Helen I don’t know if an investigation of Steele has been done yet. No indication Steele was interviewed.

          I read the IG report on McCabe. He was fully investigated and was caught red handed, his last lies contradicting his previous lies was recorded, under oath, and with McCabe’s attorney present.

          Any rookie prosecutor could put McCabe away.

          Either Steele lied to the FBI, or the FBI lied to congress. I haven’t seen the evidence so my jury is out on that.

          Like

          Reply
    • jleonard14 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      How about asking your congressman to agree to release the data on who the taxpayers paid to settle sexual harassment (or worse) lawsuits by members of congress.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • T.L.T. says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      FL_GUY

      @repmattgaetz is your CONgressman?

      Like

      Reply
  4. Delibero says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Trust nobody and verify, especially for Mueller and Weismann because they appear to love indicting as many fellow Americans as possible and raiding their homes in the wee hours. It seems to be a thrill for them to ruin lives even if it’s for allegedly lying about something that is not even a crime. The innocents they sent to jail in the past and were later released when SCOTUS overturned their convictions did not change them. 2 died before they were exonerated while Hillary was exonerated before she was even “interviewed” or had a chat with Strzok.

    This is a hellish, one sided witch hunt considering all the Democrats and gov’t flunkies that lied repeatedly and broke the law in other ways over the last 2-3 years but are happily walking free or on a tour selling a despicable and infantile book.

    Many Dems with special privileges from the FBI and DOJ were instantly given immunity while the President and his lawyer are still being hounded and stripped of the basic right of attorney/client privilege. The judge that is presiding over the Cohen trial married George Soros but it is only a coincidence and the word is be PATIENT silly right wingers. You are inferior to Dems and don’t deserve the same leniency and forgiveness that was provided to Hillary, Huma etc

    If a TV host mentions the possibility of a criminal charge against a Dem, Dershowtiz’s head indignantly nods “No” back and forth and then he scolds the imbecile for making such an outlandish suggestion that a superior Democrat with special privileges should ever be charged with a crime. This is the USA in 2018 stupid. Just shut up and let Mueller and Kimba wield their excessive powers against an elected President and hound him and strip him of as many rights as they can get away with thanks to sleepy Jeff, vengeful Rod and worst of all many in their own tainted GOP party that encourage Mueller daily.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Sherbear says:
      April 17, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      Spot on! And infuriating!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ezpz2 says:
        April 17, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        Exactly, Sherbear.
        With each passing day, we see more and more egregious, malicious treatment of POTUS ‘s allies — from unconstitutional raids to malicious prosecution/persecution; yet Zero raids, zero indictments of the REAL criminals!

        Outrage fatigue!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Delibero says:
          April 17, 2018 at 6:18 pm

          ez;
          “Outrage fatigue” is an excellent phrase that sums it up for many.

          If only Conservatives could just meekly accept their inferior and secondary status in the grossly imbalanced justice system compared to Dems, then there would be no outrage at all except for those that receive one of the “Conservative” or “Trump Supporter” stamped subpoenas from Mueller or the DOJ or those whose doors are knocked down at 4:00 am by Mueller’s goons. “Ignorance is bliss” until your doors are smashed in by your own gov’t.

          Trump has been talking about rigged systems for years but I don’t know if he realized that the Justice system is by far the most rigged and corrupted of all. The Dems are laughing and enjoying their free passes and DOJ special privileges and Rod is doing a great job maintaining that outrageous imbalance while Jeff turns his gaze elsewhere.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Perot Conservative says:
            April 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

            They think they are morally superior. They aren’t.

            See Klanbake, New Jersey Democrat convention, Exhibit #1.

            Exhibit #2 – Chicago.
            Exhibit #3 – Detroit.

            Like

            Reply
          • paulyho39 says:
            April 17, 2018 at 7:12 pm

            Yes! It’s getting waay beyond my ability to comprehend this evil that portends to be our “justice system”!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Delibero says:
        April 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

        Thanks Sherbear.
        If it’s infuriating now wait until the IG report is released. I just hope it isn’t just another lengthy delay tactic and opportunity to knock off more statute of limitation time for any guilty parties. Assuming Rod would ever have the audacity to indict a single Dem in the imbalanced Justice system.

        The Justice system is clearly at a banana republic level for Trump and his supporters. Indicting a Dem is infinitely more difficult and undesirable for Rod to do than unleashing the Mueller-Weismann–NY hell hounds against POTUS and anyone close to him.

        Like

        Reply
        • Perot Conservative says:
          April 17, 2018 at 6:33 pm

          Can attorney John Huber Indict?

          Like

          Reply
          • Delibero says:
            April 17, 2018 at 7:54 pm

            Good question. Not at this stage I think. I believe he’s only another one studying the possibility that possible charges might be forthcoming against possible wrong doers when the next possible level of DOJ stallers study his findings and then release a possible report for the next possible investigator to study and then pass on to….and so on.

            Sessions stated that Huber was ordered:
            “to review multiple issues of Justice Department and FBI conduct…”

            He also said, “I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete, and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts.
            I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel.”

            More double standards and diversions for the anti Trump crowd. Rod baby or Sessions can’t issue more immunity cards to them as it would look too obvious now so he sets up endless revolving doors and multiple studies that study previous studies and on and on.

            This disgraceful Justice system might begin to re-balance itself one day but I wouldn’t hold your breath. What is certain is that the anti Trump witch hunt will continue to indict and terrify its prey and to smash down Conservative and Trump supporters doors at 4:00 am for as long as they wish. That is justice in America in 2018–under a GOP admin.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Perot Conservative says:
              April 17, 2018 at 8:29 pm

              My assumption is a prosecuting attorney, like Huber, can Indict.

              Sessions probably has to give his approval. Whether he breaks a sweat us up to him.

              Like

              Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            April 17, 2018 at 8:31 pm

            Perot Conservative says, Can attorney John Huber Indict?

            I do not see why not.
            FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
            Thursday, March 15, 2018
            Former Nashville Judge Indicted on Additional Federal Obstruction and Theft Charges

            “A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against a former Nashville, Tennessee judge on obstruction and other charges stemming from a scheme in which he abused his official position for personal gain. Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee made the announcement.[…]”

            (Nice to see some good news.)

            Like

            Reply
    • T.L.T. says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Delibero powerfully written, thank you!

      Like

      Reply
  5. Keebler ac says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. coeurdaleneman says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    This is one instance where I believe that Mueller is distancing himself from easily-provable lies.

    Simpson might be pushing this. But also, the McClatchy article detailed that the Dems in the Senate and House Intel Committees had their own gumshoes trying to find stuff on Cohen.

    Schiff. Warner. They are trying to prolong this false nothingburger in order to keep the troops revved up in November. By far they have the most motivation to seed these McClatchy clowns.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Note that Mueller did not say which stories are false. This is a total BS move to cover the bottomless leaky boat of his organization and the NY AG’s supporting him. For this story to have any meaning he has to site exact stories, source of story and scalp of leaker. Until that happen, this is an utterly meaningless statement.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. anotherworriedmom says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Mueller’s pattern has been to release information only when he has to change the enemedia narrative. I wonder what’s about to drop that precipitated this nugget of information.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • coeurdaleneman says:
      April 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Imo, Mueller is positioning himself personally for a gradual retreat. The first IG report made it clear that serious wrongdoing has been catalogued, and that his efforts at diversion are not working.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        April 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        That would make sense coe, if not for the recent cohen raid. Why open up a new front? In addition, I don’t believe mueller needed to see the IG report to know who horowitz is and the cast of characters he was investigating. Mueller knew much of this before the report dropped.

        Like

        Reply
        • coeurdaleneman says:
          April 17, 2018 at 5:14 pm

          I believe that Mueller wanted nothing to do with whatever meager Cohen information that he had. He offloaded it and washed his hands.

          The raid was conducted by the Preet Boyz. The fools.

          Like

          Reply
          • davidb says:
            April 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm

            Correct…and I’d like to add that Muledog isn’t setting up a exit strategy as he has almost 3 more years of milking the taxpayers.

            Like

            Reply
        • starfcker says:
          April 17, 2018 at 5:16 pm

          Old school, it’s simple. They are looking for tradable dirt. It may be a Hail Mary, but it’s all they have left.

          Like

          Reply
          • Mike13 says:
            April 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

            There is no need for Hail Marys when you are winning. Sorry, until indictments roll out from the right, the left has rolled out more.

            Like

            Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        April 17, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        I would like to think that is true. It would seem to me that it SHOULD seem self evident to Mueller that he has one particular area of weakness to be concerned with in all of this…….

        Based upon the thorough OIG report on McCabe, how much info about Mueller and his “small group” team has been revealed (and in how much detail) by Strzok and Page to the OIG?

        If this thought has been previously expressed, sorry for repeating it, can’t get time to read all of the comments.

        Like

        Reply
    • T.L.T. says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      Mueller makes a move when he knows the DOJ is about to release damaging info, like the McCabe incident.

      He’s done it several times. It gives the media cover to completely ignore factual news while hyperventilating over the Mueller/Cohen/Stormy non story. They don’t even talk about FISAgate except in passing.

      The cartwheels Lying Media perform are weird. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Could be because the raid turned up zilch and now they are trying to back out of all this as quietly as they can….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      April 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Mueller hoped to find but didn’t expect to find, any dirt. He exists as a goon for hire merely to extort fear and submission by PDT to the swamp or give the lamesteam some fodder to distract from the REAL crimes by FBI.

      Like

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      “Could be because the raid turned up zilch and now they are trying to back out of all this as quietly as they can….”

      Exactly. Nail meets hammer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      Maybe melissa

      Like

      Reply
    • Invisible Mikey says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      It makes no sense to me that Cohen would fight so hard to get first look at the seized evidence before prosecutors, if there’s nothing ugly to find. This is a criminal investigation aimed directly at Cohen, even if Mr. Trump is an indirect target. If/when Cohen gets charged, we will know what the specific purpose of the raid was.

      Like

      Reply
      • T.L.T. says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        Trump is not an investigative target per Mueller. (right)

        Raid Cohen for criminal behavior, sure. Trump info isn’t part of that unless it’s on the search warrant, in which case Trump IS a target.

        The DOJ is still being used by Obama/Jarrett because Jeff Sessions excused himself. Yes I know how to spell recused. Rod Rosenstein is still running everything. It’s so bad it’s funny.

        This guy is a witness in Muellers investigation & a target in the Uranium One investigation. Mueller himself is a target in UraniumOne, lol.

        WTF are people thinking. Call out the Marines.

        When Democrats flood the streets of America, declare martial law & take your six months with no Constitution & round up all players in ObamaGate. Put the rioters in soccer stadiums along with illegals. Since they like them so much let them live together intimately.

        Like

        Reply
  9. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Awww, poor Mueller doesn’t like inaccurate stories of baseless speculation being printed about his investigation? Boo-frickin’-hoo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. RJones says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Sounds like Mueller is saying there’s a lot of fake news out there. Pres Trump should amplify that little message.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    THIS WHOLE COHEN DEAL WAS BEING SET UP BACK IN FEBRUARY!!!!

    (CNN)Eleven court cases associated with independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky will largely be made public, a federal judge decided Monday in response to a request from CNN.
    The opinion in DC federal court outlines how judges may step in to disclose grand jury matters, especially after enough time has passed and when the public has an interest in them.
    Though Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s opinion Monday deals with secret legal proceedings from 20 years ago, it could offer a road map for making court records in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation public eventually.
    “The district court is notably absent from this list of the persons bound by” rules governing grand jury secrecy, Howell wrote.

    Howell also oversees proceedings related to the grand jury assembled by Mueller.
    CNN had asked to unseal the disputes related to Starr’s Lewinsky investigation in February, after researching Starr-era court actions that could shed light on the Mueller proceedings.

    The records Howell weighed involved Starr’s requests for witnesses to testify before the grand jury and litigation about a grand jury leak investigation. Among the cases: a tangle over whether the president himself would be forced to testify, and whether the White House had to turn over Clinton’s meeting records and phone logs.
    Another case involves the testimony of Terry Lenzner, an attorney and private investigator for Clinton who tried to avoid turning over documents. Lenzner claimed attorney-client privilege at the time — an argument also at the core of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s dispute with federal investigators in New York this week.

    https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/16/politics/starr-clinton-judge-ruling/index.html?sr=twCNN041618starr-clinton-judge-ruling1016PMStory

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      Deborah, I am not getting the connection here. I must be slow or have information overload. Can you shed some light on this for me.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        April 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        first may ask, did you read the entire article?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • blind no longer says:
          April 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

          No. sorry just what you copied . will go back and re read.

          Like

          Reply
        • Notmeagain says:
          April 17, 2018 at 5:54 pm

          Well, I did. First impression, it’s CNN. But I persevered. Basically, it says that after a long time a judge can decide to release grand jury info when the matter is resolved. And this may, someday, relate to Mueller. Beyond that I guess I’m one of the other ignorant saps who don’t get the relevance to Mueller’s statement, which was the topic of this post, and don’t therefore deserve your time in making the connection.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
            April 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm

            I’m glad you took the time to read it yourself. I was hoping it would save me the time but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve my time nor that i am not willing to give it to you… I am.. here goes.

            1. CNN asked for this with out CNN it wouldn’t be happening. they asked the court back in Feb. (before Cohen issue)
            “a federal judge decided Monday in response to a request from CNN.”

            WHY CNN DID THIS ⬇️⬇️⬇️
            2. “Though Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s opinion Monday deals with secret legal proceedings from 20 years ago, it could offer a road map for making court records in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation public eventually.”

            3. The Judge Howell is the same judge presiding over Cohen’s case
            “Howell also oversees proceedings related to the grand jury assembled by Mueller.”

            4 “Another case involves the testimony of Terry Lenzner, an attorney and private investigator for Clinton who tried to avoid turning over documents. Lenzner claimed attorney-client privilege at the time — an argument also at the core of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s dispute with federal investigators in New York this week.
            At the time, the court forced Lenzner to give fee information to the special grand jury. Howell ordered this case — where no documents have ever been made public — to be unsealed, including the judge’s opinion on the matter in July 1998.”

            well i hope this helps you to understand what i am pointing out. 😃

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Oy givalt!

      Like

      Reply
  12. MVW says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Mule has stuck to the policy that innocence is no excuse. A guilty charge is all that is important.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. scott467 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Mueller: “If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.”

    __________________

    He was quoting Rudimentary Reporting Basics for Pre-Schoolers, 3rd edition, 1949.

    WAY too advanced for the imbeciles and fakers masquerading as reporters today.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Sayit2016 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    It seems that Adam Schiff for brain has been quiet lately…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Chuck says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    On the other hand, Mr, Mueller, many of the stories are entirely true……..

    Like

    Reply
  16. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Burn, Baby! Burn!!!!
    Fusion GPS & Co. must be resting well at night………………….NOT!!! LOL!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. missilemom says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    So McConnell stops the intro of legislation to protect Mueller before Senators go home for break and face hell.
    I can’t find the source I saw earlier or would give attribution, but someone came up with a clever response to Mueller press release:
    In other words, don’t print stories we haven’t directly leaked to you. Don’t rely on other news source leaks, wait to get your own.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MIKE says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Is Muler exhausting every potential piece of evidence the crawdad lawyers could dredge up before any real trial gets underway?
    Is there a different protocol in a military tribunal with respect to proceedings in our rigged Admiralty/Maritime courts?
    I like to dream, BIGLY.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Padric says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    This seems fairly simple. FBI out of SDNY has already gone through Cohen’s stuff. It turned up nothing on Prague. They communicate this back to Mueller’s team. Mueller’s team is now signalling to Simpson that the raid was a bust. They’re giving him a heads up to the danger he now faces.

    There’s no other reason for this. There’s been literally dozens of fake stories about Mueller’s investigation and they never said a word. Now they do. There’s a reason for the break in their previous behavior.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      Sounds plausible to me.
      Might have worked as a heads up to Rep Charlie Dent too, since he announced today he is leaving the HOR.

      Might have worked as a heads up to Mitch McConnell and crew too, since Mitch announced just today that the Senate will not take up Charlie Dent’s bill to protect Mueller.

      Now if Mueller gets fired (or better yet, perp walked) perhaps all the Soros groups now standing at the ready for rioting will find the majority of LEO (and perhaps even military assistance, should their organizations be declared domestic terror groups which they most certainly ARE) is/are more than ready for them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sneaky Pete says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      But Mueller and the rest of the bad guys already know by now that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen wasn’t really in Prague. They wouldn’t have to raid his office to find that out.

      Like

      Reply
  20. jmclever says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Mueller’s statement rings hollow in light of the Cohen raid.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Mike says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    The IG report was a REAL investigation, thorough, complete, and well done.

    It also demonstrated the IG’s team is honest and unintimidated. That should signal to Mueller and the “small group” that the IG will be getting the truth out, probably in small easy to understand stages (as predicted by SD).

    That may be causing team Mueller to hedge their bets, allowing the possibility for them to back off quietly. Then try to leak any dirt they have gathered to hurt Trump to their stooges in the MSNM.

    They had a T1 wire on Carter Page for a year. They seized all the Trump transition records and seized all of Cohen’s records. So far we have seen NOTHING that hurts Trump.

    Just imagine if a real prosecutor had a wire on the Clinton’s for a year?

    And IF the Justice Department starts prosecuting, starting with the slam dunk of McCabe, the entire house of cards comes down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • josco scott says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      hahahahahah CAN YOU IMAGINE?? And the two hop rule? OH MY we’d know where so many bodies are buried. And by whom…

      Like

      Reply
  22. Ronald J Foreman says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    “Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.”

    Translation: “Be very cautious about making up your own B.S. and make sure it more or less conforms to the ‘official’ unattributed B.S. we’re shoveling out of the back of the barn. If another outlet comes up with unattributed, speculative B.S. that advances the story an iota, don’t run with it without checking with us first to make sure it has been sanctioned as part of out official “Get Trump” PR plan.

    “We will supply you with poll-tested, by-line-ready boilerplate copy, complete with zingy quotes from the usual annonymous sources ‘close to the investigation,’ as well as “breaking news” scripts for your news personalities to read on air.

    “Remember: We’re all in this together. Advance OUR agenda, and you advance your career in media. When WE win, YOU win!”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Notmeagain says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Maybe, just maybe, he’s starting to realize that a lot of disappointed liberals are going to be very angry when he fails to impeach POTUS and he’s trying to lower expectations. Not that it would cool that anger, but he can try to escape in the confusion.

      Like

      Reply
    • Convert says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Brilliant. And dead on, I fear.

      Like

      Reply
  23. churchmouse says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Someone linked to Obama’s last state dinner with a Lisa Page being on the guest list:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/reliable-source/wp/2016/10/18/complete-guest-list-for-the-state-dinner-in-honor-of-italian-prime-minister-matteo-renzi/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d17b6641ce00

    I will post again, as I did post under the original comment although it was binned (underneath a comment which had been previously spammed).

    Before everyone gets too excited, that Lisa Page is likely to be Lisa Johnson Page, wife of Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune.

    Here’s how their names appear on the guest list:

    Clarence Page, The Chicago Tribune
    Lisa Page

    Clarence Page’s Wikipedia page link:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarence_Page

    Like

    Reply
  24. MTK says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    How do I say this. On second thoughts, I don’t.
    This simplest explaination of how Michael Cohen got into the dossier by way of an ‘about query’ is…

    xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

    My only clue is ‘THFRO’.

    Like

    Reply
  25. rhinOC says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I give up. I know this going to make me look dumber than I already appear to be, but what is VSJ?

    Like

    Reply
  26. EJ Kraus (@EJKrausJr) says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Follow the $$$. Muellar and Company raided Cohen’s offices for information pertaining to his suit against Fusion etal. They need information to effectively defend against the lawsuit. They need to know what information Cohen has.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FrankieZ says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Cohen is a very smart guy. Don’t you think, that at some point, he knew he would be investigated by MULE FACE, because of his ties to the TRUMPSTER, that he hid any incriminating info. I believe he was given enough warning about being investigated that he had ample time to do this.

      Like

      Reply
    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      You know, you would have thought the Founders would have written something into the Constitution to prevent things like this from happening. Maybe something along the lines of:
      “[t]he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. Greg says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Mueller has done his job he has hand-passed the ‘small team’ baton onto NY courts.

    Like

    Reply
  28. KathrynW (@KathrynW10) says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Mueller is telling Schiff and others to stop their silly games; he is also telling the press to stop writing their stories as if they have talked to anyone on his team. The previously debunked (and verified false once again) Cohen story was the last straw I think. because it appeared to have been sourced to Mueller’s group.
    Most of the so-called “leaks” coming from “the Mueller investigation” are likely from witnesses after they appeared before the Grand Jury. They have immunity (provided they do not lie to the GJ) and there is no prohibition on them talking afterwards. Actually there isn’t much Mueller can do if they talk beforehand except make their lives a living hell once they get in front of the GC.

    Like

    Reply
  29. jeans2nd says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    We are missing a connection.
    “Fusion entities were using unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to conduct political opposition research”
    How did the Fusion FISA-702 search info find its way to Christopher Steele in UK?

    Nellie Ohr obtained a ham radio license May 2016, right after the FISA-702 searches were shut down.
    Did you know we still monitor ham radio traffic? Yup. True. PPD-28 and USSID SP0018, available at dni.gov and github https://github.com/nsa-observer/documents/search?utf8=✓&q=USSID+SP0018&type=

    Robert Mueller knows what we do not know.
    Mueller’s job is to protect the Small Group and the guilty Congressional Swamp Creatures.
    Fake News would be wise to listen to Mueller’s spokesman.

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      Wooo! We monitor Ham radio?

      Like

      Reply
      • Paco Loco says:
        April 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        Unlikely anyone but another ham trying to operate on the same frequency would be monitoring it. The FCC doesn’t monitor the Ham bands anymore unless theirs a report of interference or illegal operations.

        Like

        Reply
      • jeans2nd says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        yes, yes we do. we trained listening to cuban fishing boats.

        Like

        Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      We are assuming, aren’t we, that it was a bad FISA-702 search? (Rather than a bad analysis by another group?) Reasonable assumption, but the Steele dossier was written after the 702 searches were being watched more carefully….and the Cohen faulty addition would have to be put in after August 2016. That is the sweet spot where FISA-702s were more difficult to obtain, and the FISA warrant against Page hadn’t yet been approved.

      I wonder if this doesn’t implicate foreign partners. How else would they fill the gap? I still think Judge Napolitano was correct way back then. But obviously this is just my conjecture.

      Like

      Reply
    • Joshua2415 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      Sundance has covered this. The FISA-702 query data was most likely delivered by Bruce Ohr to his wife Nellie Ohr, who gave it to Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele.

      Like

      Reply
  30. MTK says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Just some food for thought…

    What are the courts past rulings on destruction of evidence of subpoenaed documents?

    Now that Mr Cohen with little fuss turned over his records, with the corresponding glee of the MSM and ACLU on the record making augments to support this action.
    What happens now, when the shoe is on the other foot, and Huber does the same to the law firms that represents the Clinton’s.

    The March 8th deadline has come and gone.

    Are these people really thinking they are that untouchable. Do they really think these law firm records are needed to make Huber prosecution actionable at this stage? More like go ahead and destroy them, that will be one count for every instance.

    What web these fools have spun.

    News flash… You may have been paid to drink the Clinton’s coolaid and believe no foreign entities hacked the HRC email server, however can it be honestly said somewhere in the bowels of the Federal Govt the server was not hacked by Uncle Sam. So go ahead and fire up the sheaders.

    Like

    Reply
    • JX says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      A lot of deadlines come and go, nothing happens. So far what do we have? A handful of demotions and one firing. No prosecutions. Investigation of FISA abuse started a few weeks ago in March after being public knowledge since at least November. And just yesterday Rosenstein ignored Congress again. It’s a farce.

      Like

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        Rosy bluffing Nunes?

        File contempt charges.

        Then Impeachment.

        What is the status on thosev1.5 Million documents? New attorney onboard, overseeing production.

        Like

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Cornell Law School

      18 U.S. Code § 1519 – Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy
      US Code
      prev | next
      “Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”

      (Added Pub. L. 107–204, title VIII, § 802(a), July 30, 2002, 116 Stat. 800.)

      Like

      Reply
  31. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    If someone could find the ‘wrong’ Michael Cohen that did visit Prague and confirm he has the same year of birth as was leaked to Jake Tapper it’s the next best thing to proof of an illegal political DB search. The odds of 2 Michael Cohen with the same year of birth visiting Prague at the exact time one of them ‘colluded’ with Russians is in the millions right?

    One of these stories is BS. Process of elimination.

    Like

    Reply
  32. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    “What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate,”

    “What I have been telling all reporters is that many of our investigation have been inaccurate,”

    There fixed it for ya Bobby.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Piggy says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I really hope Nellie Ohr is being investigated. She’s a Russian speaker, spent lots of time in Russia, and a Stalinist. Her Mother wrote books on individuals with ties to 1930’s Communists.

    Like

    Reply
  34. ablefox says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Irrational exuberance.

    Like

    Reply
  35. cedarbrookblogger says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    They made the “mistake” of the “wrong Michael Cohen” on purpose. EFFERS

    Like

    Reply
  36. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Just for kicks…I think I’ll send Mueller a #fakenewz# bumper sticker for his car.

    Like

    Reply
  37. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Just for kicks…I think I’ll send Mueller a #fakenewz# bumper sticker for his car.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Kan says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    The problem with the Cohen trip to Prague information coming from the 702 DB searches by contractors into the Steele Dossier is the timeline. Rogers kills 702DB access by contractors in April 2016. Steele Dossier says Cohen trip to Prague occurred in Aug 2016.

    Like

    Reply
    • Clara says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      That’s an excellent point. What this suggests is what I think Sundance has been saying for quite some time — that some of the information in the dossier that came from the searches could actually have been found and laundered through the dossier by members of the small group themselves (i.e. FBI, DOJ). It’s also possible that just because Admiral Rogers officially shut down the access by contractors doesn’t mean that the small group complied. In other words, it’s still possible that Nellie Ohr was accessing the database visa vis her husband Bruce, who would still have had access himself.

      Like

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      The theory is Bruce Uhr provided access. Uhr was interviewed 12 times, FYI.

      Like

      Reply
  39. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Sorry, Mueller, don’t trust you or believe a word you say. Where were you when leaks were coming from YOUR office to the press for months and months. You did not say a word to counter the leaks. Now, that the American people are on to you, especially after the Cohen office raid, your poll numbers are starting to tank. The public sees it as a Witch Hunt now. Now, you come out and try to tell us not to listen to what they say in the media. I call BS when I see it.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Darth Hideous says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Someone should find the real Michael Cohen who went to Prague. Has to be a small universe of people, narrowntime period, American obviously. What else? Need same DOB, middle name?

    Like

    Reply
  41. ATheoK says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    “What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate”

    In the world of “plausible deniability” that statement of Mueller’s constitutes admission that much if not most of the stories are true.

    How the mighty have fallen. Not that they were ever very high. Better described as plummeting from ankle height to dog feces smeared shoe sole level.

    Like

    Reply
  42. zooamerica says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    My dream is for Mueller and his team of liberal lawyers to indict the Clinton’s, Obama, Lynch, Holder, and everyone else who is guilty.

    The MSM would go berserk. Could you imagine Rachel Maddow’s facial expressions?

    Mueller is practically the Pope to the Fake News Media, and he is also the Democrats false savior.

    IMAGINE all the criminals
    Living under lock and key
    You may say I’m a dreamer
    But that’s the way it should be

    God I pray this to come true!

    Keep praying, the power of positive thinking creates what matters.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Obs says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    “Monday night the deadline passed and the Sessions Department of Justice had still not turned over the unredacted Comey memos to Congressional investigators.”

    No doubt about good ‘ol Sessions, he’s certainly helping President Trump at every turn

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s