Robert Mueller Office Warns “Many Stories About our Investigation Have Been Inaccurate”…

An interesting release from the spokesperson for Robert Mueller comes against the backdrop of the renewed ‘Michael Cohen travel to Prague’ story being pushed by Fusion-GPS and Glenn Simpson.

According to the Washington Times via Robert Mueller:

“What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate,” the Mueller spokesperson said. “Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.” (read more)

The issue stems from last weeks McClatchy story where a reporter claimed Mueller had evidence of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague. That trip is an unproven intelligence point cited by Fusion-GPS in the ‘Steele Dosser’.

The more interesting aspect is deeper within the Washington Times article:

The supposed Cohen Prague trip has been pushed to reporters and government investigators by Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, which paid Mr. Steele. Fusion has long-standing relationships with Washington’s powerful news outlets such as CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Accepting that Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS are the primary sources continuing to push the Cohen/Prague story we find increased likelihood of their motive; they need the Cohen story to be real, because a mistake on this issue is a risk.

The risk is due to the mistake in the dossier happening as an outcome of Fusion-GPS having extracted this raw intelligence point as a result of their unlawful access to NSA and FBI databases.

The risk to the ‘small group’ -on this specific issue- is very real.

The Occam’s Razor explanation behind the false travel story of candidate Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, and how the flaw ended up in the Steele Dossier, is a simple one.

Research showed the simplest explanation is the most likely. All of the points that lead to the simple explanation are generally well known truths.

♦We know the Steele Dossier contains content that was not exclusive to Christopher Steele. ♦We know Fusion GPS held proprietary ownership of the Steele Dossier content. ♦We know that FBI contractors, likely Fusion entities were using unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to conduct political opposition research. ♦NSA Director Mike Rogers shut them down in April 2016. ♦In May 2016 Fusion hired Nellie Ohr. ♦Nellie’s husband, Bruce Ohr, worked inside the DOJ-NSD and had database access. ♦We reasonably know that Nellie Ohr provided much of the research for the dossier content. ♦We also know the story of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague is inside the Steele Dossier; and we know the story is false – It was the wrong Michael Cohen.

Occams Razor: One of the dubious FBI FISA-702 search subjects was Michael Cohen; and that turned up a “raw data” result for a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague.

That’s how a false Michael Cohen story got into the dossier.

A FISA-702 raw data search “about query” gave a return on Michael Cohen, the wrong “Michael Cohen”. That raw data was given to Fusion-GPS who put that inaccurate raw data into the compiled opposition research dossier. That’s how it got in there.

The conspiring crew ran DOJ/FBI FISA-702 searches on “Michael Cohen Travel”, and simply got the wrong guy. Amid complex stories, the simplest explanation is almost always the most accurate.

Unfortunately for the scheme team, this *mistake* puts another connection between: •the unlawful use of the DOJ/FBI FISA search access; •the people who gained custody of that raw data; •and how false information was used in the finished document, the Steele Dossier. This is NOW tangible evidence to connect the scheme.

Michael Cohen is suing Fusion-GPS and Buzzfeed. His lawsuit will force FusionGPS to outline where they got the fraudulent information.

Within the Cohen -vs- FusionGPS lawsuit there exists a very reasonable -and accurate- risk to the intelligence surveillance operatives who made the mistake. Arguably that mistake could link the use of FBI and NSA database searches to the intelligence laundry scheme between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and the Christopher Steele Dossier.

