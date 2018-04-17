Robert Mueller Office Warns “Many Stories About our Investigation Have Been Inaccurate”…

An interesting release from the spokesperson for Robert Mueller comes against the backdrop of the renewed ‘Michael Cohen travel to Prague’ story being pushed by Fusion-GPS and Glenn Simpson.
According to the Washington Times via Robert Mueller:
“What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate,” the Mueller spokesperson said. “Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.” (read more)
The issue stems from last weeks McClatchy story where a reporter claimed Mueller had evidence of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague. That trip is an unproven intelligence point cited by Fusion-GPS in the ‘Steele Dosser’.
The more interesting aspect is deeper within the Washington Times article:
The supposed Cohen Prague trip has been pushed to reporters and government investigators by Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, which paid Mr. Steele. Fusion has long-standing relationships with Washington’s powerful news outlets such as CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times.
Accepting that Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS are the primary sources continuing to push the Cohen/Prague story we find increased likelihood of their motive; they need the Cohen story to be real, because a mistake on this issue is a risk.
The risk is due to the mistake in the dossier happening as an outcome of Fusion-GPS having extracted this raw intelligence point as a result of their unlawful access to NSA and FBI databases.
The risk to the ‘small group’ -on this specific issue- is very real.
The Occam’s Razor explanation behind the false travel story of candidate Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, and how the flaw ended up in the Steele Dossier, is a simple one.
Research showed the simplest explanation is the most likely. All of the points that lead to the simple explanation are generally well known truths.
♦We know the Steele Dossier contains content that was not exclusive to Christopher Steele. ♦We know Fusion GPS held proprietary ownership of the Steele Dossier content. ♦We know that FBI contractors, likely Fusion entities were using unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to conduct political opposition research. ♦NSA Director Mike Rogers shut them down in April 2016. ♦In May 2016 Fusion hired Nellie Ohr. ♦Nellie’s husband, Bruce Ohr, worked inside the DOJ-NSD and had database access. ♦We reasonably know that Nellie Ohr provided much of the research for the dossier content. ♦We also know the story of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague is inside the Steele Dossier; and we know the story is false – It was the wrong Michael Cohen.
Occams Razor: One of the dubious FBI FISA-702 search subjects was Michael Cohen; and that turned up a “raw data” result for a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague.
That’s how a false Michael Cohen story got into the dossier.
A FISA-702 raw data search “about query” gave a return on Michael Cohen, the wrong “Michael Cohen”. That raw data was given to Fusion-GPS who put that inaccurate raw data into the compiled opposition research dossier. That’s how it got in there.
The conspiring crew ran DOJ/FBI FISA-702 searches on “Michael Cohen Travel”, and simply got the wrong guy. Amid complex stories, the simplest explanation is almost always the most accurate.
Unfortunately for the scheme team, this *mistake* puts another connection between: •the unlawful use of the DOJ/FBI FISA search access; •the people who gained custody of that raw data; •and how false information was used in the finished document, the Steele Dossier. This is NOW tangible evidence to connect the scheme.
Michael Cohen is suing Fusion-GPS and Buzzfeed. His lawsuit will force FusionGPS to outline where they got the fraudulent information.
Within the Cohen -vs- FusionGPS lawsuit there exists a very reasonable -and accurate- risk to the intelligence surveillance operatives who made the mistake. Arguably that mistake could link the use of FBI and NSA database searches to the intelligence laundry scheme between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and the Christopher Steele Dossier.
Tracybeanz has thread https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/985526797449289729
#TrustThePlan #TrustSessions #TrustTrump ….. been saying it a long time now
I’m off to buy more stock in crow futures..
Eating crow? Sorry I couldn’t help it… Crow recipe on YT. (no affiliation on my part with anyone involved)
☝️👌
Uh, what plan would that be?
I don’t like to have to repeat to every newbie…. I’m certain with a bit of digging you’ll find it.
but you will have to go back about a year and work forward.. Sorry
Not a newbie. Been here for quite some time.
Then you’ve probably already read my many many many posts.
ezpz2, it’s that some believe that Sessions doubters should eat crow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, churchmouse.
As I said in a recent comment, i’m getting outrage fatigue from all the crap that’s going on – unconstitutional raids, malicious prosecution of POTUS’s allies, yet zero indictments/ raids on the REAL criminals.
Then I see ‘trust the plan’ or eat crow if I don’t, well, that just compounds the outrage fatigue to the point that I need a break from all this.
And there’s the disappointment today in Gorsuch.
Yup 😡
If there was something wrong with that law isn’t it a good thing that it’s over? Rewrite the damn thing properly & pass it again!
Or make an EO along the same legal lines until it can be done. But don’t dally, you might not have a chance after Nov.
I don’t know about that. Check this out. He might be staying true to his Constitutional values which is good. His position sounds like it might even protect Cohen because the Fed is over stepping its boundaries.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/17/pollak-gorsuchs-ruling-immigration-case-solid-conservative-originalism/
I hear you 100%.
Sessions hasn’t even done anything yet on that front — and is unlikely to. 🙄
Sessions recused himself from two crucial areas in 2017:
1/ Clinton-related investigations (January 10). How broad is that scope?
http://www.latimes.com/nation/politics/trailguide/la-na-trailguide-updates-jeff-sessions-says-he-will-recuse-1484063762-htmlstory.html
2/ The Russia enquiry (June 13):
http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-sessions-cites-department-of-justice-1497381828-htmlstory.html
He never should have accepted the nomination for the AG job. He should have explained his perspectives to President Trump beforehand in private in January. In short, ‘Thank you, Mr President, I greatly appreciate the offer, but I would have to decline.’
Sessions is a part time AG drawing a full time salary
You nailed it.
Look it is very simple. If you or me laired to the FBI we would be in jail. So why isn’t McCabe and many others in jail? Jeff Sessions is not doing his job, he is stonewalling on every issue. All of you are letting water run under your backs and getting mud in your eyes. By Jeff not doing his job, I am not sure which side of the street he is on. But the more time goes on looks like he is wearing a dark gray hat. People broke the law and should be asserted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘All of you are letting water run under your backs …’ Kelly, espz2 and I — among others — know he isn’t doing his job.
You’ve replied to the wrong person.
Have a go at the pro-Sessions people instead.
The question is whether Sessions is pulling two full time salaries, being blackmailed, or just a half Rino doofus.
LikeLike
churchmouse you should go to PRIMARY sources when ever possible and not what someone in the MSM wrote.
Read US attorney general Jeff Sessions’ statement recusing himself from investigations into the 2016 presidential campaigns
“During the course of the confirmation proceedings on my nomination to be Attorney General, I advised the Senate Judiciary Committee that ‘[i]f a specific matter arose where I believed my impartiality might reasonably be questioned, I would consult with Department ethics officials regarding the most appropriate way to proceed…
Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States…
Consistent with the succession order for the Department of Justice, Acting Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which I have recused myself to the extent they exist.“
DOJ Sources: Sessions Has Not Recused Himself from Potential Uranium One Probe
AG Sessions or ANYONE that Trump appointed, like Rudy Giuliani or Chris Christi would also have been forced to recuse.
GOVERNMENT ETHICS: https://www.justice.gov/jmd/government-ethics-outline
“[…]C. DOJ-Specific Conflict of Interest Regulation: No DOJ employee may participate in a criminal investigation or prosecution if he has a personal or political relationship with any person or organization substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation or prosecution, or who would be directly affected by the outcome.
28 CFR 45.2
Political relationship means a close identification with an elected official, candidate, political party or campaign organization arising from service as a principal advisor or official; personal relationship means a close and substantial connection of the type normally viewed as likely to induce partiality.[…]”
I dislike his recusal but we either restore the rule of law or we do not.
ALSO NOTE!! The recusal was demanded at the Confirmation Hearings. President Trump would have been aware of what was said in those hearings and could have withdrawn Sessions name at that time.
And while we are at it. It was President TRUMP who refused Rosenstinks resignation after Sessions told him to get lost.
Sessions asks 46 Obama-era US attorneys to resign
That would be a clean sweep of ALL the Obummer era Attorneys by getting rid of those who had not already left.
“The president called Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein tonight to inform them that he has declined to accept their resignation, and they will remain in their current positions,” spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.
If you’re getting ‘outrage fatigue’ take a step back and think how President Trump must feel.
Thank God he’s our President. He’s handling it just fine.
As far as Jeff Sessions is concerned. He’s not working his job in a ‘Law and Order’ episode.
Did you think a fight for our freedom was gonna be easy?
Asking the same childish question for sometime too.
Deborah @UnTamedInSD. I’m newer here. I have data point I have not seen SD address. Assume you know who to post a reply to have it vetted. FISA Court denied warrants in 2016. Most agree it was May AND June. Presumption is the court said you cannot look at a presidential candidate unless you have a person who is DIRECTly involved with them who is shown to be making connections for him that are potential for future blackmail. BHO admin put all hands on deck to root out that person = Rodgers blown whistle on searches. The searches as we know lead to wrong Cohen was found in Prague. Cohen was used in dossier with FISA approval …it was NOT just the dossier in terms of Page (indirect tie to Trump) but the dossier also at last showed a person with DIRECT tie to Trump. What this means is that the approval for FISA was based on Cohen mores than the rest of the dossier.
You’re missing a lot in your summary.
You are missing that the FISA approving judge was a close friend of Strzok.
The FISC judge(s) who refused approval for the earlier applications were different judges.
“….the dossier also at last showed a person with DIRECT tie to Trump. What this means is that the approval for FISA was based on Cohen mores than the rest of the dossier….”
That is an interesting point.
Papadapoulos, Carter Page, Natalia Veselnitskaya and even Manafort were more on the periphery, useful business connections as it were, while Cohen was in the Trump inner circle.
Was Cohen really in the inner circle?
BC Trump has other lawyers, a modest woman in LA, several lawyers in New York. Probably has one in every major city, FLA.
That would very damaging if the FBI got a FISA approval to spy on Cohen because he was named but was the wrong Cohen. They would have heard all frigate lawyer client conversation and business dealings. This would be worse than I imagine.
We really do not know if that is fact and I am sure it comes out sooner than later.
I am going to be at my congressman’s town hall this week raising HELL about why the R majority in the House and Senate have not ended the illegal Mueller witch hunt and are not clearing President Trump’s nominees. It is disgraceful. Of course, with my congressman, who is Matt Gaetz, it will be preaching to the choir but that’s ok. I hope to get the other attendees fired up to raise hell with all the Rs who are not supporting President Trump.
LikeLiked by 16 people
You forget, there is no Republican majority. The fault line is not R/D. The fault line is globalist/nationalist.
The globalist uniparty, whose R face is in the majority, is busy convincing R congress critters to drop out, retire, withdraw, puke on themselves, anything that results in their getting OUT of the House and the Senate so that the Uniparty’s D wing can take over the majority. Clearly the R wing has not been successful in neutralizing the Trump presidency, and it is critical they accomplish the handoff before the IG report and the accompanying indictments are fully understood and digested by American voters.
I keep saying, they’d better lay off, because if they don’t like President Trump, they’re REALLY not going to like who we send next.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What time should I arrive there to pass along your sentiments?? I might need to borrow a couple more shovels to take with me though.
So you disagree that a large number of GOPe and RINOs from the Uniparty are retiring this year?
LikeLike
Thank you trapper. Exactly. ‘you won’t like who we send next’
IMO we have one last shot at fixing this stuff. Looks like Jeff Sessions did almost exactly what Hilary Clinton would have wanted, to allow Rod Rosenstein free reign. I wonder why that is, Jeff Sessions.
2cd Special Counsel NOW. Sessions should have EXCUSED HIMSELF from the job of AG.
LikeLike
Don’t forget to DEMAND Andrew McCabe be treated like any other person who LIED repeatedly to the FBI including under oath. ESPECIALLY because he was the DD, he needs to be CRIMINALLY CHARGED to protect the reputation of the FBI and Justice Dept.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And what happened to that recommendation Steel be charged?
Helen I don’t know if an investigation of Steele has been done yet. No indication Steele was interviewed.
I read the IG report on McCabe. He was fully investigated and was caught red handed, his last lies contradicting his previous lies was recorded, under oath, and with McCabe’s attorney present.
Any rookie prosecutor could put McCabe away.
Either Steele lied to the FBI, or the FBI lied to congress. I haven’t seen the evidence so my jury is out on that.
How about asking your congressman to agree to release the data on who the taxpayers paid to settle sexual harassment (or worse) lawsuits by members of congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FL_GUY
@repmattgaetz is your CONgressman?
Trust nobody and verify, especially for Mueller and Weismann because they appear to love indicting as many fellow Americans as possible and raiding their homes in the wee hours. It seems to be a thrill for them to ruin lives even if it’s for allegedly lying about something that is not even a crime. The innocents they sent to jail in the past and were later released when SCOTUS overturned their convictions did not change them. 2 died before they were exonerated while Hillary was exonerated before she was even “interviewed” or had a chat with Strzok.
This is a hellish, one sided witch hunt considering all the Democrats and gov’t flunkies that lied repeatedly and broke the law in other ways over the last 2-3 years but are happily walking free or on a tour selling a despicable and infantile book.
Many Dems with special privileges from the FBI and DOJ were instantly given immunity while the President and his lawyer are still being hounded and stripped of the basic right of attorney/client privilege. The judge that is presiding over the Cohen trial married George Soros but it is only a coincidence and the word is be PATIENT silly right wingers. You are inferior to Dems and don’t deserve the same leniency and forgiveness that was provided to Hillary, Huma etc
If a TV host mentions the possibility of a criminal charge against a Dem, Dershowtiz’s head indignantly nods “No” back and forth and then he scolds the imbecile for making such an outlandish suggestion that a superior Democrat with special privileges should ever be charged with a crime. This is the USA in 2018 stupid. Just shut up and let Mueller and Kimba wield their excessive powers against an elected President and hound him and strip him of as many rights as they can get away with thanks to sleepy Jeff, vengeful Rod and worst of all many in their own tainted GOP party that encourage Mueller daily.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Spot on! And infuriating!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, Sherbear.
With each passing day, we see more and more egregious, malicious treatment of POTUS ‘s allies — from unconstitutional raids to malicious prosecution/persecution; yet Zero raids, zero indictments of the REAL criminals!
Outrage fatigue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ez;
“Outrage fatigue” is an excellent phrase that sums it up for many.
If only Conservatives could just meekly accept their inferior and secondary status in the grossly imbalanced justice system compared to Dems, then there would be no outrage at all except for those that receive one of the “Conservative” or “Trump Supporter” stamped subpoenas from Mueller or the DOJ or those whose doors are knocked down at 4:00 am by Mueller’s goons. “Ignorance is bliss” until your doors are smashed in by your own gov’t.
Trump has been talking about rigged systems for years but I don’t know if he realized that the Justice system is by far the most rigged and corrupted of all. The Dems are laughing and enjoying their free passes and DOJ special privileges and Rod is doing a great job maintaining that outrageous imbalance while Jeff turns his gaze elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They think they are morally superior. They aren’t.
See Klanbake, New Jersey Democrat convention, Exhibit #1.
Exhibit #2 – Chicago.
Exhibit #3 – Detroit.
Yes! It’s getting waay beyond my ability to comprehend this evil that portends to be our “justice system”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sherbear.
If it’s infuriating now wait until the IG report is released. I just hope it isn’t just another lengthy delay tactic and opportunity to knock off more statute of limitation time for any guilty parties. Assuming Rod would ever have the audacity to indict a single Dem in the imbalanced Justice system.
The Justice system is clearly at a banana republic level for Trump and his supporters. Indicting a Dem is infinitely more difficult and undesirable for Rod to do than unleashing the Mueller-Weismann–NY hell hounds against POTUS and anyone close to him.
LikeLike
Can attorney John Huber Indict?
LikeLike
Good question. Not at this stage I think. I believe he’s only another one studying the possibility that possible charges might be forthcoming against possible wrong doers when the next possible level of DOJ stallers study his findings and then release a possible report for the next possible investigator to study and then pass on to….and so on.
Sessions stated that Huber was ordered:
“to review multiple issues of Justice Department and FBI conduct…”
He also said, “I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete, and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts.
I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel.”
More double standards and diversions for the anti Trump crowd. Rod baby or Sessions can’t issue more immunity cards to them as it would look too obvious now so he sets up endless revolving doors and multiple studies that study previous studies and on and on.
This disgraceful Justice system might begin to re-balance itself one day but I wouldn’t hold your breath. What is certain is that the anti Trump witch hunt will continue to indict and terrify its prey and to smash down Conservative and Trump supporters doors at 4:00 am for as long as they wish. That is justice in America in 2018–under a GOP admin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My assumption is a prosecuting attorney, like Huber, can Indict.
Sessions probably has to give his approval. Whether he breaks a sweat us up to him.
LikeLike
Perot Conservative says, Can attorney John Huber Indict?
I do not see why not.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Former Nashville Judge Indicted on Additional Federal Obstruction and Theft Charges
“A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against a former Nashville, Tennessee judge on obstruction and other charges stemming from a scheme in which he abused his official position for personal gain. Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee made the announcement.[…]”
(Nice to see some good news.)
Delibero powerfully written, thank you!
LikeLike
‘A long chain of abuses….’
LikeLike
I hope Bill is enjoying life after Fox.
“I counted six direct lies from reporters covering the Sean Hannity – Michael Cohen situation.”
Only six. It was probably more like 600 but who in their “right mind” wants to check every MSM site. One is painful enough to glance at. The deception is immediately obvious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s because there is no such thing as the Press. They are advocates as we know now.
The Fourth Estate is the Fifth Column — The Enemy within.
very definitely. nice comment
This is one instance where I believe that Mueller is distancing himself from easily-provable lies.
Simpson might be pushing this. But also, the McClatchy article detailed that the Dems in the Senate and House Intel Committees had their own gumshoes trying to find stuff on Cohen.
Schiff. Warner. They are trying to prolong this false nothingburger in order to keep the troops revved up in November. By far they have the most motivation to seed these McClatchy clowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note that Mueller did not say which stories are false. This is a total BS move to cover the bottomless leaky boat of his organization and the NY AG’s supporting him. For this story to have any meaning he has to site exact stories, source of story and scalp of leaker. Until that happen, this is an utterly meaningless statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller’s pattern has been to release information only when he has to change the enemedia narrative. I wonder what’s about to drop that precipitated this nugget of information.
Imo, Mueller is positioning himself personally for a gradual retreat. The first IG report made it clear that serious wrongdoing has been catalogued, and that his efforts at diversion are not working.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would make sense coe, if not for the recent cohen raid. Why open up a new front? In addition, I don’t believe mueller needed to see the IG report to know who horowitz is and the cast of characters he was investigating. Mueller knew much of this before the report dropped.
I believe that Mueller wanted nothing to do with whatever meager Cohen information that he had. He offloaded it and washed his hands.
The raid was conducted by the Preet Boyz. The fools.
Correct…and I’d like to add that Muledog isn’t setting up a exit strategy as he has almost 3 more years of milking the taxpayers.
Old school, it’s simple. They are looking for tradable dirt. It may be a Hail Mary, but it’s all they have left.
There is no need for Hail Marys when you are winning. Sorry, until indictments roll out from the right, the left has rolled out more.
I would like to think that is true. It would seem to me that it SHOULD seem self evident to Mueller that he has one particular area of weakness to be concerned with in all of this…….
Based upon the thorough OIG report on McCabe, how much info about Mueller and his “small group” team has been revealed (and in how much detail) by Strzok and Page to the OIG?
If this thought has been previously expressed, sorry for repeating it, can’t get time to read all of the comments.
Mueller makes a move when he knows the DOJ is about to release damaging info, like the McCabe incident.
He’s done it several times. It gives the media cover to completely ignore factual news while hyperventilating over the Mueller/Cohen/Stormy non story. They don’t even talk about FISAgate except in passing.
The cartwheels Lying Media perform are weird. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller hoped to find but didn’t expect to find, any dirt. He exists as a goon for hire merely to extort fear and submission by PDT to the swamp or give the lamesteam some fodder to distract from the REAL crimes by FBI.
“Could be because the raid turned up zilch and now they are trying to back out of all this as quietly as they can….”
Exactly. Nail meets hammer.
Maybe melissa
It makes no sense to me that Cohen would fight so hard to get first look at the seized evidence before prosecutors, if there’s nothing ugly to find. This is a criminal investigation aimed directly at Cohen, even if Mr. Trump is an indirect target. If/when Cohen gets charged, we will know what the specific purpose of the raid was.
LikeLike
Raid Cohen for criminal behavior, sure. Trump info isn’t part of that unless it’s on the search warrant, in which case Trump IS a target.
The DOJ is still being used by Obama/Jarrett because Jeff Sessions excused himself. Yes I know how to spell recused. Rod Rosenstein is still running everything. It’s so bad it’s funny.
This guy is a witness in Muellers investigation & a target in the Uranium One investigation. Mueller himself is a target in UraniumOne, lol.
WTF are people thinking. Call out the Marines.
When Democrats flood the streets of America, declare martial law & take your six months with no Constitution & round up all players in ObamaGate. Put the rioters in soccer stadiums along with illegals. Since they like them so much let them live together intimately.
Awww, poor Mueller doesn’t like inaccurate stories of baseless speculation being printed about his investigation? Boo-frickin’-hoo.
Sounds like Mueller is saying there’s a lot of fake news out there. Pres Trump should amplify that little message.
THIS WHOLE COHEN DEAL WAS BEING SET UP BACK IN FEBRUARY!!!!
(CNN)Eleven court cases associated with independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky will largely be made public, a federal judge decided Monday in response to a request from CNN.
The opinion in DC federal court outlines how judges may step in to disclose grand jury matters, especially after enough time has passed and when the public has an interest in them.
Though Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s opinion Monday deals with secret legal proceedings from 20 years ago, it could offer a road map for making court records in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation public eventually.
“The district court is notably absent from this list of the persons bound by” rules governing grand jury secrecy, Howell wrote.
Howell also oversees proceedings related to the grand jury assembled by Mueller.
CNN had asked to unseal the disputes related to Starr’s Lewinsky investigation in February, after researching Starr-era court actions that could shed light on the Mueller proceedings.
The records Howell weighed involved Starr’s requests for witnesses to testify before the grand jury and litigation about a grand jury leak investigation. Among the cases: a tangle over whether the president himself would be forced to testify, and whether the White House had to turn over Clinton’s meeting records and phone logs.
Another case involves the testimony of Terry Lenzner, an attorney and private investigator for Clinton who tried to avoid turning over documents. Lenzner claimed attorney-client privilege at the time — an argument also at the core of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s dispute with federal investigators in New York this week.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/16/politics/starr-clinton-judge-ruling/index.html?sr=twCNN041618starr-clinton-judge-ruling1016PMStory
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deborah, I am not getting the connection here. I must be slow or have information overload. Can you shed some light on this for me.
first may ask, did you read the entire article?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, I did. First impression, it’s CNN. But I persevered. Basically, it says that after a long time a judge can decide to release grand jury info when the matter is resolved. And this may, someday, relate to Mueller. Beyond that I guess I’m one of the other ignorant saps who don’t get the relevance to Mueller’s statement, which was the topic of this post, and don’t therefore deserve your time in making the connection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you took the time to read it yourself. I was hoping it would save me the time but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve my time nor that i am not willing to give it to you… I am.. here goes.
1. CNN asked for this with out CNN it wouldn’t be happening. they asked the court back in Feb. (before Cohen issue)
“a federal judge decided Monday in response to a request from CNN.”
WHY CNN DID THIS ⬇️⬇️⬇️
2. “Though Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s opinion Monday deals with secret legal proceedings from 20 years ago, it could offer a road map for making court records in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation public eventually.”
3. The Judge Howell is the same judge presiding over Cohen’s case
“Howell also oversees proceedings related to the grand jury assembled by Mueller.”
4 “Another case involves the testimony of Terry Lenzner, an attorney and private investigator for Clinton who tried to avoid turning over documents. Lenzner claimed attorney-client privilege at the time — an argument also at the core of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s dispute with federal investigators in New York this week.
At the time, the court forced Lenzner to give fee information to the special grand jury. Howell ordered this case — where no documents have ever been made public — to be unsealed, including the judge’s opinion on the matter in July 1998.”
well i hope this helps you to understand what i am pointing out. 😃
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oy givalt!
What ev’s – you’re the one that wants me to take the time to give you a rehash of a long story already told….
advice: Pay attention better
I’ve been playing close attention and ‘the plan’ you keept touting is just not happening. In fact, I’m paying such close attention that the OPPOSITE of your ‘plan’ is what’s happening.
You are not the only one here like you i’ve come across – crow futures are up
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙄
Mule has stuck to the policy that innocence is no excuse. A guilty charge is all that is important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller: “If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.”
__________________
He was quoting Rudimentary Reporting Basics for Pre-Schoolers, 3rd edition, 1949.
WAY too advanced for the imbeciles and fakers masquerading as reporters today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The chapter before the one Mueller quoted has a warning about not running with sharp objects like scissors…. and don’t touch your tongue to the metal swing-out basket in the lower freezer.
All good pointers, to be sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀 You’re on a roll, LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless you are the FBI and you need a FISA warrant, then it’s ok to wing it.
It seems that Adam Schiff for brain has been quiet lately…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the other hand, Mr, Mueller, many of the stories are entirely true……..
Burn, Baby! Burn!!!!
Fusion GPS & Co. must be resting well at night………………….NOT!!! LOL!!!!
So McConnell stops the intro of legislation to protect Mueller before Senators go home for break and face hell.
I can’t find the source I saw earlier or would give attribution, but someone came up with a clever response to Mueller press release:
In other words, don’t print stories we haven’t directly leaked to you. Don’t rely on other news source leaks, wait to get your own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss lemon, Interesting that Pa Rep Charlie Dent, one of the co authors of that ‘protect Muller’ bill from the House, announced today that he will be leaving the House soon…put this in the column of things that make you go hmmmm again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh good grief! I hate auto correct! This is in response to Misslemom—-not Miss lemon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are my favorite response ever!!!
😁 TY!!
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/04/17/prominent-gop-trump-critic-charlie-dent-leave-congress-coming-weeks
Yet another GOPe/RINO is retiring leaving.There seems to be more than in most years. We need to see who is running in those districts.
Love this, kind of cute and hope Misslemom doesn’t mind it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hercule Poirot is manning your auto-correct, perhaps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Changing my handle to ‘The REAL Miss Lemon’
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought you were channeling Hercules Poirot !
Is Muler exhausting every potential piece of evidence the crawdad lawyers could dredge up before any real trial gets underway?
Is there a different protocol in a military tribunal with respect to proceedings in our rigged Admiralty/Maritime courts?
I like to dream, BIGLY.
This seems fairly simple. FBI out of SDNY has already gone through Cohen’s stuff. It turned up nothing on Prague. They communicate this back to Mueller’s team. Mueller’s team is now signalling to Simpson that the raid was a bust. They’re giving him a heads up to the danger he now faces.
There’s no other reason for this. There’s been literally dozens of fake stories about Mueller’s investigation and they never said a word. Now they do. There’s a reason for the break in their previous behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds plausible to me.
Might have worked as a heads up to Rep Charlie Dent too, since he announced today he is leaving the HOR.
Might have worked as a heads up to Mitch McConnell and crew too, since Mitch announced just today that the Senate will not take up Charlie Dent’s bill to protect Mueller.
Now if Mueller gets fired (or better yet, perp walked) perhaps all the Soros groups now standing at the ready for rioting will find the majority of LEO (and perhaps even military assistance, should their organizations be declared domestic terror groups which they most certainly ARE) is/are more than ready for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
But Mueller and the rest of the bad guys already know by now that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen wasn’t really in Prague. They wouldn’t have to raid his office to find that out.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mueller is IMO, part of a conspiracy which broke the law.
He is the obstruction of justice, the insurance policy.
The IG report was a REAL investigation, thorough, complete, and well done.
It also demonstrated the IG’s team is honest and unintimidated. That should signal to Mueller and the “small group” that the IG will be getting the truth out, probably in small easy to understand stages (as predicted by SD).
That may be causing team Mueller to hedge their bets, allowing the possibility for them to back off quietly. Then try to leak any dirt they have gathered to hurt Trump to their stooges in the MSNM.
They had a T1 wire on Carter Page for a year. They seized all the Trump transition records and seized all of Cohen’s records. So far we have seen NOTHING that hurts Trump.
Just imagine if a real prosecutor had a wire on the Clinton’s for a year?
And IF the Justice Department starts prosecuting, starting with the slam dunk of McCabe, the entire house of cards comes down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hahahahahah CAN YOU IMAGINE?? And the two hop rule? OH MY we’d know where so many bodies are buried. And by whom…
“Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don’t run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up.”
Translation: “Be very cautious about making up your own B.S. and make sure it more or less conforms to the ‘official’ unattributed B.S. we’re shoveling out of the back of the barn. If another outlet comes up with unattributed, speculative B.S. that advances the story an iota, don’t run with it without checking with us first to make sure it has been sanctioned as part of out official “Get Trump” PR plan.
“We will supply you with poll-tested, by-line-ready boilerplate copy, complete with zingy quotes from the usual annonymous sources ‘close to the investigation,’ as well as “breaking news” scripts for your news personalities to read on air.
“Remember: We’re all in this together. Advance OUR agenda, and you advance your career in media. When WE win, YOU win!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe, just maybe, he’s starting to realize that a lot of disappointed liberals are going to be very angry when he fails to impeach POTUS and he’s trying to lower expectations. Not that it would cool that anger, but he can try to escape in the confusion.
LikeLike
He has to know how crazy and violent the liberals are.
And all that #MuellerTime stuff must make him tremble…
LikeLike
Brilliant. And dead on, I fear.
Someone linked to Obama’s last state dinner with a Lisa Page being on the guest list:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/reliable-source/wp/2016/10/18/complete-guest-list-for-the-state-dinner-in-honor-of-italian-prime-minister-matteo-renzi/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d17b6641ce00
I will post again, as I did post under the original comment although it was binned (underneath a comment which had been previously spammed).
Before everyone gets too excited, that Lisa Page is likely to be Lisa Johnson Page, wife of Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune.
Here’s how their names appear on the guest list:
Clarence Page, The Chicago Tribune
Lisa Page
Clarence Page’s Wikipedia page link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarence_Page
How do I say this. On second thoughts, I don’t.
This simplest explaination of how Michael Cohen got into the dossier by way of an ‘about query’ is…
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
My only clue is ‘THFRO’.
My guess, the H stands for Hillary.
Seems to me to be pretty simple. There are a lot of Michael Cohen’s. Imagine what story they could have come up with if PDJT’s lawyer had been John Smith. Plus it’s believable; he has ties to Ukraine. They probably jumped all over it like white on rice without doing their due diligence. Why do you think it’s a mystery?
Gov’t Source Confirms Man Who Was In Prague Was NOT Trump’s Lawyer
LikeLike
How about Smith, Horowitz, or Nguyen?
I give up. I know this going to make me look dumber than I already appear to be, but what is VSJ?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
‘Very Stable Genius’:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note those tweets went out at 5:30 AM. As the good doctor reported, President Trump has good genes. He can spend long hours working for the American people, and does.
So perhaps we could also use “VSGWGG” (very stable genius with good genes). But then we’d have to keep adding on letters to describe him such as “WABW” (with a beautiful wife), then “GK” (great kids) plus “AVLT” (and very long ties). Pretty soon we’d have as many letters as a Tamil Indian’s name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😆
That’s funny!
Or the Welsh town with how many letters and syllables? 🙂
Handbook necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
I can be pretty handy with the English language but seeing him condense the broad topics into razor sharp points that anyone can understand and relate to really is an indicator that points to his genius. People could try to copy his style for years and wouldn’t come close.
MHTBNAC (many have tried but none are close).
Or the LGBTLMNOZYZ “community.”
Otherwise known as as the BLTDQ community as per JoeDan at International Froglegs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow the $$$. Muellar and Company raided Cohen’s offices for information pertaining to his suit against Fusion etal. They need information to effectively defend against the lawsuit. They need to know what information Cohen has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohen is a very smart guy. Don’t you think, that at some point, he knew he would be investigated by MULE FACE, because of his ties to the TRUMPSTER, that he hid any incriminating info. I believe he was given enough warning about being investigated that he had ample time to do this.
You know, you would have thought the Founders would have written something into the Constitution to prevent things like this from happening. Maybe something along the lines of:
“[t]he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done, curmudgeon!
Mueller has done his job he has hand-passed the ‘small team’ baton onto NY courts.
Mueller is telling Schiff and others to stop their silly games; he is also telling the press to stop writing their stories as if they have talked to anyone on his team. The previously debunked (and verified false once again) Cohen story was the last straw I think. because it appeared to have been sourced to Mueller’s group.
Most of the so-called “leaks” coming from “the Mueller investigation” are likely from witnesses after they appeared before the Grand Jury. They have immunity (provided they do not lie to the GJ) and there is no prohibition on them talking afterwards. Actually there isn’t much Mueller can do if they talk beforehand except make their lives a living hell once they get in front of the GC.
Grand jury testimony is secret. They could be charged with contempt if caught disclosing GJ testimony.
We are missing a connection.
“Fusion entities were using unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to conduct political opposition research”
How did the Fusion FISA-702 search info find its way to Christopher Steele in UK?
Nellie Ohr obtained a ham radio license May 2016, right after the FISA-702 searches were shut down.
Did you know we still monitor ham radio traffic? Yup. True. PPD-28 and USSID SP0018, available at dni.gov and github https://github.com/nsa-observer/documents/search?utf8=✓&q=USSID+SP0018&type=
Robert Mueller knows what we do not know.
Mueller’s job is to protect the Small Group and the guilty Congressional Swamp Creatures.
Fake News would be wise to listen to Mueller’s spokesman.
Wooo! We monitor Ham radio?
Unlikely anyone but another ham trying to operate on the same frequency would be monitoring it. The FCC doesn’t monitor the Ham bands anymore unless theirs a report of interference or illegal operations.
yes, yes we do. we trained listening to cuban fishing boats.
We are assuming, aren’t we, that it was a bad FISA-702 search? (Rather than a bad analysis by another group?) Reasonable assumption, but the Steele dossier was written after the 702 searches were being watched more carefully….and the Cohen faulty addition would have to be put in after August 2016. That is the sweet spot where FISA-702s were more difficult to obtain, and the FISA warrant against Page hadn’t yet been approved.
I wonder if this doesn’t implicate foreign partners. How else would they fill the gap? I still think Judge Napolitano was correct way back then. But obviously this is just my conjecture.
FISA Title I searches allow for searches on previous traffic. NSA data is stored for at least 5 years.
Morse code is now sent by computer, and ham radio traffic is captured.
Does your average Nellie know this?
Sundance has covered this. The FISA-702 query data was most likely delivered by Bruce Ohr to his wife Nellie Ohr, who gave it to Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele.
Just some food for thought…
What are the courts past rulings on destruction of evidence of subpoenaed documents?
Now that Mr Cohen with little fuss turned over his records, with the corresponding glee of the MSM and ACLU on the record making augments to support this action.
What happens now, when the shoe is on the other foot, and Huber does the same to the law firms that represents the Clinton’s.
The March 8th deadline has come and gone.
Are these people really thinking they are that untouchable. Do they really think these law firm records are needed to make Huber prosecution actionable at this stage? More like go ahead and destroy them, that will be one count for every instance.
What web these fools have spun.
News flash… You may have been paid to drink the Clinton’s coolaid and believe no foreign entities hacked the HRC email server, however can it be honestly said somewhere in the bowels of the Federal Govt the server was not hacked by Uncle Sam. So go ahead and fire up the sheaders.
A lot of deadlines come and go, nothing happens. So far what do we have? A handful of demotions and one firing. No prosecutions. Investigation of FISA abuse started a few weeks ago in March after being public knowledge since at least November. And just yesterday Rosenstein ignored Congress again. It’s a farce.
Rosy bluffing Nunes?
File contempt charges.
Then Impeachment.
What is the status on thosev1.5 Million documents? New attorney onboard, overseeing production.
Cornell Law School
18 U.S. Code § 1519 – Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy
US Code
prev | next
“Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”
(Added Pub. L. 107–204, title VIII, § 802(a), July 30, 2002, 116 Stat. 800.)
If someone could find the ‘wrong’ Michael Cohen that did visit Prague and confirm he has the same year of birth as was leaked to Jake Tapper it’s the next best thing to proof of an illegal political DB search. The odds of 2 Michael Cohen with the same year of birth visiting Prague at the exact time one of them ‘colluded’ with Russians is in the millions right?
One of these stories is BS. Process of elimination.
“What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate,”
“What I have been telling all reporters is that many of our investigation have been inaccurate,”
There fixed it for ya Bobby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope Nellie Ohr is being investigated. She’s a Russian speaker, spent lots of time in Russia, and a Stalinist. Her Mother wrote books on individuals with ties to 1930’s Communists.
Irrational exuberance.
They made the “mistake” of the “wrong Michael Cohen” on purpose. EFFERS
Just for kicks…I think I’ll send Mueller a #fakenewz# bumper sticker for his car.
Just for kicks…I think I’ll send Mueller a #fakenewz# bumper sticker for his car.
The problem with the Cohen trip to Prague information coming from the 702 DB searches by contractors into the Steele Dossier is the timeline. Rogers kills 702DB access by contractors in April 2016. Steele Dossier says Cohen trip to Prague occurred in Aug 2016.
That’s an excellent point. What this suggests is what I think Sundance has been saying for quite some time — that some of the information in the dossier that came from the searches could actually have been found and laundered through the dossier by members of the small group themselves (i.e. FBI, DOJ). It’s also possible that just because Admiral Rogers officially shut down the access by contractors doesn’t mean that the small group complied. In other words, it’s still possible that Nellie Ohr was accessing the database visa vis her husband Bruce, who would still have had access himself.
The theory is Bruce Uhr provided access. Uhr was interviewed 12 times, FYI.
Sorry, Mueller, don’t trust you or believe a word you say. Where were you when leaks were coming from YOUR office to the press for months and months. You did not say a word to counter the leaks. Now, that the American people are on to you, especially after the Cohen office raid, your poll numbers are starting to tank. The public sees it as a Witch Hunt now. Now, you come out and try to tell us not to listen to what they say in the media. I call BS when I see it.
Someone should find the real Michael Cohen who went to Prague. Has to be a small universe of people, narrowntime period, American obviously. What else? Need same DOB, middle name?
In the world of “plausible deniability” that statement of Mueller’s constitutes admission that much if not most of the stories are true.
How the mighty have fallen. Not that they were ever very high. Better described as plummeting from ankle height to dog feces smeared shoe sole level.
My dream is for Mueller and his team of liberal lawyers to indict the Clinton’s, Obama, Lynch, Holder, and everyone else who is guilty.
The MSM would go berserk. Could you imagine Rachel Maddow’s facial expressions?
Mueller is practically the Pope to the Fake News Media, and he is also the Democrats false savior.
IMAGINE all the criminals
Living under lock and key
You may say I’m a dreamer
But that’s the way it should be
God I pray this to come true!
Keep praying, the power of positive thinking creates what matters.
“Monday night the deadline passed and the Sessions Department of Justice had still not turned over the unredacted Comey memos to Congressional investigators.”
No doubt about good ‘ol Sessions, he’s certainly helping President Trump at every turn
