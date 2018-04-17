Golden Ticket Summit – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump Meet at Mar-a-Lago…

President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The President and PM Abe have a long-standing friendship.
Among the topics for the summit will be ongoing U.S./Japan trade initiatives, and important discussions about security for Japan as talks continue between South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and North Korea (Kim Jong-un).
Abe is feeling left out of the Korean negotiations. That seems accurate.
It’s not Abe’s country that has a demilitarized zone between Japan and NK. He does not need to be involved in negotiations. He can help pony up some money and get Japanese business investments in NK once Kim opens the door.
Obs,
I am curious as to how you come to that conclusion? There was nothing insinuating that in the video.
Actually Abe stated many concerns and requests that relate to the negotiations.
I am intimately familiar with Japan an one of the major issues for Japan is North Korea kidnapping Japanese citizens. A link is provided below…an part of the article:
The abduction of Megumi Yokota while on her way home from school has become an emotional symbol of the enmity between Tokyo and Pyongyang.
Japan suspects dozens more still missing were also abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s to train their own spies in the Japanese language and culture.
How many taken?
In 2002, North Korea admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese civilians but the government in Tokyo believes at least 17 were taken to train Pyongyang’s agents.
http://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/world/2017/11/06/north-korea-kidnapping-of-japanese-a-painful-history/
Japan has a vital interest and a major part in the negotiations
Japan and Korea have a long standing history. It would not be at all surprising to me if Japan had some concerns about a reunited Korea and would like some reassurances. Pretty normal, I’d say.
Hopefully, this will be better for all of us.
Yes Sylvia, and as I have stated on a few occasions, Korea despises Japan.
It all relates to WWII. Japan conquered the entire Korean peninsula and made most of the people slaves. Working in mines and factories in Japan during the war.
When America was bombing Japanese factories, most of the deaths were Korean workers.
I worked in South Korea and have many friends there. Worked in Choenan, home of Samsung and…..in Choenan the Koreans have a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Japanese in WWII. Many gruesome pictures.
Remember when Pence was in South Korea? He visited this memorial and afterward the press asked: “Why was’nt he smiling?” If you go there you will understand why.
And one last point, taking into consideration what I said above. Who do you think has the most fear of North Korea getting a nuclear weapon?
It certainly isn’t the US. It is Japan. They know how the Koreans feel about them………and …..they have been nuked twice.
Yes, Japan is a big part of the negations.
Thanks Gunny! As always, I appreciate your perspective on things.
Our President has his own hard-earned Palace. Nice welcome! 🙂
OOOHHH! Thank you for posting, Sundance!!!!!
Now, THAT is the Winter White House!
Isn’t it ironic that Marjorie Post got her wish for her home to be used as such. When she originally donated the home, our Federal Government could not afford the upkeep. Carter returned it.
https://hips.hearstapps.com/toc.h-cdn.co/assets/16/30/2560×1696/gallery-1469476258-gettyimages-97212033-master.jpg?resize=980:*
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/a7144/mar-a-lago-history/
Inspired wishes come true
Don’t they, though!
Spectacular!
I am just so impressed with our President. He hosts foreign leaders at his OWN, exclusive residence(s). The outside and inside of Mar-a-Lago, from what I saw on the video, are quite palatial. Our President is doing so many amazing things and then, just to read, that the Korean War might officially end, very soon. So thankful for what this man has achieved. He is one of a kind, for sure.
Yes……and these foreign leaders understand his stature and acumen, while our own Republican Leaders are a bunch of incompetent clowns.
I have actually have had non-Trump voters/supporters grumble and complain to me that our President entertains various foreign government officials at Mar-A-Lago.
They complain of the cost to our government for it. No use in trying to explain to them. They are beyond able to ‘discuss’ anything Trump does, to hear anything they don’t already believe about him.
There are so many brain washed losers. Sad.
New Nonna: They are so dumb that they don’t remember how the Obama’s used to load up all their Clampet family and friends on a couple different planes and ‘vacation’ several times a year around the globe costing us millions and millions.
Brain dead losers, more like it.
Why is it im liking our asian and eastern european allies so much more than our supposed oldest ones like germany and the uk? With the exception of Macron of France it seems the motto of americas foreign policy shoukd be “Go East”
Maybe because our “old allies” have evolved into socialists, and we are following them down the drain. Whereas the Asian and eastern Eu countries are trying to achieve what we once longed for…freedom and prosperity. Once achieved, we became complacent and more interested in vulgarity and all of its extremes.
“Whereas the Asian and eastern Eu countries are trying to achieve what we once longed for…freedom and prosperity. ”
They also recognize the Moslem threat for what it is and are keeping the Moslems out of their respective countries. Look what happens to the governments and societies of those countries that allow Moslems to infiltrate their societies.
+1…agreed
Don’t forget the bond he’s forged with the Sauds, Bibi, President of Egypt and PM of India.
NWO alright: Trump Style.
Trump invited Abe to play a game of Battleship, knowing how keen the Japanese are on sinking battleships.
ouch
I thought the game was “World Domination” ???
I am in tears as I write this! ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Our LION under his leadership has North Korea and South Korea putting an end to the Korean War. Something the following administrations could not do:
Eisenhower
Kennedy,
Johnson
Nixon
Ford
Carter
Reagan
GHB
Clinton
GWB
Obama
Seriously its pretty incredible if he can get this done
They are golfing tomorrow.
Wonder if President Trump and Abe will be accompanied by a top American golfer.
When President Trump visited Japan, he and Abe played with Matsuyama, world no 4 last year.
My guess would be Rickie Fowler, he lives in Jupiter, Florida.
How about an Asian-American named ‘Tiger’ to play along with our Lion?
Could very well be Tiger
Maybe Jordan Spieth, only the best for our POTUS.
Historic in every aspect. The world will be a better place after our VSG gets done. Love this guy.
This is fantastic. And now that the largest deposit of rare earth materials has been discovered in Japan lots of new possibilities for trade. The Japanese do not have the money to mine it we can help. Another poke in the pandragon’s eye.
“The Japanese do not have the money to mine it”
Most likely they do not have a contingent of environmentalist wack jobs that have the free time to protest them mining it, either.
Some of those whackjobs have no borders. Sad but true.
They do have borders – they will stay out of China, Russia and any other marxist/socialist country that might have such earths.
I have no idea what the last person said in Japanese at length but President Trump’s expression was priceless.
I am sure they were all disappointed when they were told they had cerminonial duties at Mar-a-lago.
“important discussions about security for Japan as talks continue between South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and North Korea (Kim Jong-un).”
Most likely they might also touch on the China situation in regards to their expansionist tendencies in the South China Sea.
“The Japanese do not have the money to mine it ‘”
:-))
I blame the US school system.
I have to admit I got a chuckle of POTUS talking about their golf game. LOL PM Abe seems like a good man. It’s nice and sad at the same time that other world leaders treat our president better than our own congress does. With all that being said, POTUS has gone above and beyond in order to earn their respect and in turn they respect him. We are truly fortunate to have this man as our president!
LikeLiked by 13 people
You are perfectly correct about PDJT being shown respect and decency by foreign leaders. He has deserved it. Neither Democrats or Republicans show the same here. I loathe and despise our Congress and especially the so-called leaders. PDJT is running the government as a business and these blood suckers can’t handle it. The easy get-rich life as they knew it has ended and will remain so as long as the President is in office. That is why they can’t wait to get rid of him. Sad – to use his words. May they all rot in hell.
AMERICA 1st
H&HC, come Nov. this year we shall have a chance to make Congress a better place, we must vote and vote in the correct people to change the way things are done, it cannot go on like this and it is up to us “we the people” to promote for the betterment of our country.
President Trump will be outlasting alot of them!
i know, Pam. He’s shined daylight on how incompetent out Congress really is. Almost everyone of them.
World leaders fully understand what enemies are all about. They all have them too.
I really like Abe. I saw this earlier today but didn’t have the tie time to watch. I thought, oh great, something positive and uplifting. I really like the Japanese and I really like Abe. I find his demeanor to be calming and positive.
