Golden Ticket Summit – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump Meet at Mar-a-Lago…

President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.  The President and PM Abe have a long-standing friendship.

Among the topics for the summit will be ongoing U.S./Japan trade initiatives, and important discussions about security for Japan as talks continue between South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and North Korea (Kim Jong-un).

  1. Obs says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Abe is feeling left out of the Korean negotiations. That seems accurate.

    • 4sure says:
      April 17, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      It’s not Abe’s country that has a demilitarized zone between Japan and NK. He does not need to be involved in negotiations. He can help pony up some money and get Japanese business investments in NK once Kim opens the door.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Obs,

      I am curious as to how you come to that conclusion? There was nothing insinuating that in the video.

      Actually Abe stated many concerns and requests that relate to the negotiations.

      I am intimately familiar with Japan an one of the major issues for Japan is North Korea kidnapping Japanese citizens. A link is provided below…an part of the article:

      The abduction of Megumi Yokota while on her way home from school has become an emotional symbol of the enmity between Tokyo and Pyongyang.

      Japan suspects dozens more still missing were also abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s to train their own spies in the Japanese language and culture.

      How many taken?

      In 2002, North Korea admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese civilians but the government in Tokyo believes at least 17 were taken to train Pyongyang’s agents.

      http://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/world/2017/11/06/north-korea-kidnapping-of-japanese-a-painful-history/

      Japan has a vital interest and a major part in the negotiations

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        April 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm

        Japan and Korea have a long standing history. It would not be at all surprising to me if Japan had some concerns about a reunited Korea and would like some reassurances. Pretty normal, I’d say.

        Hopefully, this will be better for all of us.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 17, 2018 at 7:29 pm

          Yes Sylvia, and as I have stated on a few occasions, Korea despises Japan.

          It all relates to WWII. Japan conquered the entire Korean peninsula and made most of the people slaves. Working in mines and factories in Japan during the war.

          When America was bombing Japanese factories, most of the deaths were Korean workers.

          I worked in South Korea and have many friends there. Worked in Choenan, home of Samsung and…..in Choenan the Koreans have a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Japanese in WWII. Many gruesome pictures.

          Remember when Pence was in South Korea? He visited this memorial and afterward the press asked: “Why was’nt he smiling?” If you go there you will understand why.

          And one last point, taking into consideration what I said above. Who do you think has the most fear of North Korea getting a nuclear weapon?

          It certainly isn’t the US. It is Japan. They know how the Koreans feel about them………and …..they have been nuked twice.

          Yes, Japan is a big part of the negations.

  2. sundance says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm

  3. Doug says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Why is it im liking our asian and eastern european allies so much more than our supposed oldest ones like germany and the uk? With the exception of Macron of France it seems the motto of americas foreign policy shoukd be “Go East”

    • 4sure says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Maybe because our “old allies” have evolved into socialists, and we are following them down the drain. Whereas the Asian and eastern Eu countries are trying to achieve what we once longed for…freedom and prosperity. Once achieved, we became complacent and more interested in vulgarity and all of its extremes.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        “Whereas the Asian and eastern Eu countries are trying to achieve what we once longed for…freedom and prosperity. ”

        They also recognize the Moslem threat for what it is and are keeping the Moslems out of their respective countries. Look what happens to the governments and societies of those countries that allow Moslems to infiltrate their societies.

    • mikey says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      +1…agreed

    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      Don’t forget the bond he’s forged with the Sauds, Bibi, President of Egypt and PM of India.

      NWO alright: Trump Style.

  4. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Trump invited Abe to play a game of Battleship, knowing how keen the Japanese are on sinking battleships.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I am in tears as I write this! ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Our LION under his leadership has North Korea and South Korea putting an end to the Korean War. Something the following administrations could not do:

    Eisenhower
    Kennedy,
    Johnson
    Nixon
    Ford
    Carter
    Reagan
    GHB
    Clinton
    GWB
    Obama

  6. fedback says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    They are golfing tomorrow.
    Wonder if President Trump and Abe will be accompanied by a top American golfer.
    When President Trump visited Japan, he and Abe played with Matsuyama, world no 4 last year.
    My guess would be Rickie Fowler, he lives in Jupiter, Florida.

  7. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Historic in every aspect. The world will be a better place after our VSG gets done. Love this guy.

  8. mireilleg says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    This is fantastic. And now that the largest deposit of rare earth materials has been discovered in Japan lots of new possibilities for trade. The Japanese do not have the money to mine it we can help. Another poke in the pandragon’s eye.

  9. missilemom says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    I have no idea what the last person said in Japanese at length but President Trump’s expression was priceless.

  10. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    “important discussions about security for Japan as talks continue between South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and North Korea (Kim Jong-un).”

    Most likely they might also touch on the China situation in regards to their expansionist tendencies in the South China Sea.

  12. Obs says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    “The Japanese do not have the money to mine it ‘”
    :-))
    I blame the US school system.

  13. Pam says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I have to admit I got a chuckle of POTUS talking about their golf game. LOL PM Abe seems like a good man. It’s nice and sad at the same time that other world leaders treat our president better than our own congress does. With all that being said, POTUS has gone above and beyond in order to earn their respect and in turn they respect him. We are truly fortunate to have this man as our president!

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      You are perfectly correct about PDJT being shown respect and decency by foreign leaders. He has deserved it. Neither Democrats or Republicans show the same here. I loathe and despise our Congress and especially the so-called leaders. PDJT is running the government as a business and these blood suckers can’t handle it. The easy get-rich life as they knew it has ended and will remain so as long as the President is in office. That is why they can’t wait to get rid of him. Sad – to use his words. May they all rot in hell.

      AMERICA 1st

      • Kate says:
        April 17, 2018 at 6:14 pm

        H&HC, come Nov. this year we shall have a chance to make Congress a better place, we must vote and vote in the correct people to change the way things are done, it cannot go on like this and it is up to us “we the people” to promote for the betterment of our country.

      • webgirlpdx says:
        April 17, 2018 at 7:45 pm

        President Trump will be outlasting alot of them!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      i know, Pam. He’s shined daylight on how incompetent out Congress really is. Almost everyone of them.
      World leaders fully understand what enemies are all about. They all have them too.

  14. littleflower481 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I really like Abe. I saw this earlier today but didn’t have the tie time to watch. I thought, oh great, something positive and uplifting. I really like the Japanese and I really like Abe. I find his demeanor to be calming and positive.

