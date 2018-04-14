Pentagon After Action Press Conference and Debriefing on U.S., U.K. and French Military Action…

Earlier today the Pentagon conducted a press conference to debrief media and outline the outcome of a coordinated U.S., U.K. and French military mission against elements within Syria who used chemical weapons. U.S. General Kenneth McKenzie Jr. gives the specifics on the targets and the outcomes therein.
.
Per General James Mattis – April 13th – Good evening. As the world knows, the Syrian people have suffered terribly under the prolonged brutality of the Assad regime.
On April 7th, the regime decided to again defy the norms of civilized people, showing callous disregard for international law by using chemical weapons to murder women, children and other innocents. We and our allies find these atrocities inexcusable.
As our commander in chief, the president has the authority under Article II of the Constitution to use military force overseas to defend important U.S. national interests. The United States has an important national interest in averting a worsening catastrophe in Syria, and specifically deterring the use and proliferation of chemical weapons.
Last year, in response to a chemical weapons attack against civilians and to signal the regime to cease chemical weapons use, we targeted the military base from which the weapons were delivered.
Earlier today, President Trump directed the U.S. military to conduct operations, in consonance with our allies, to destroy the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons research, development and production capabilities.
Tonight, France, the United Kingdom and the United States took decisive action to strike the Syrian chemical weapons infrastructure.
Clearly, the Assad regime did not get the message last year. This time, our allies and we have struck harder. Together, we have sent a clear message to Assad, and his murderous lieutenants, that they should not perpetrate another chemical weapons attack for which they will be held accountable.
The 70 nations in the defeat ISIS coalition remain committed to defeating ISIS in Syria. The strike tonight separately demonstrates international resolve to prevent chemical weapons from being used on anyone, under any circumstance, in contravention of international law.
I want to emphasize that these strikes are directed at the Syrian regime. In conducting these strikes, we have gone to great lengths to avoid civilian and foreign casualties.
But it is time for all civilized nations to urgently unite in ending the Syrian civil war by supporting the United Nations backed Geneva peace process.
In accordance with the chemical weapons convention prohibiting the use of such weapons, we urge responsible nations to condemn the Assad regime and join us in our firm resolve to prevent chemical weapons from being used again.
General Dunford will provide a military update.
Based on recent experience, we fully expect a significant disinformation campaign over the coming days by those who have aligned themselves with the Assad regime. In an effort to maintain transparency and accuracy, my assistant for public affairs, Dana White, and Lt. Gen. McKenzie, director of the Joint Staff, will provide a brief of known details tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. (read more)
Here is a really good thread that gives you the thinking prior to the strike as well as the deception used by our President and General Mattis.
God Bless & Keep in His Comforting Protective Hands America’s Military Men & Women
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen 🙏
God Bless our Military and pray to keep them safe.
Always sad to see them have to go to fight…
Yet so glad we have so many brave military people
As I say often but not often enough
There can never be enough THANK YOUs for America’s military people current, vets, family and those passed away
“A brief of known details”; extremely interesting.
Cernovich and his merry band of train jumpers will be served a not so delightful plate of crow perfectly warmed from the sun-beaten highway cement.
This report in UK newspaper tonight:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/946211/Syria-attack-Aleppo-explosion-fighter-jets-Iranian-base-Jabal-Azzan
“Syria attack: ‘Huge blast’ at Iranian military base in Aleppo after ‘fighter jet attack’
A HUGE blast was heard near an Iranian military base in Syria this evening, amid unconfirmed reports it was attacked by unidentified aircraft”.
I seem to remember a quote apparently by Trump, which was aired on one of the twitter sites posting about Qanon, that while everyone was focused on the US attacking Syria, we (the US) might go after Iran…..
…Obama’s Iran and his Hamas buddies too…
Thank you for keeping us updated, Sundance.
Will this even be presented by the mudslime media for those who are ignorant?
I remain deeply offended … on behalf of all savage warring Native American Tribes who ever used a Tomahawk to split the skull of an invading white settler … that the Imperialist US Military Industrial Complex would co-opt indigeonous people’s terminology for a defensive weapon and apply it to a vicious weapon of aggression. {sarc off}
See, I learned all of this from my UC Berkeley professors in 1977 … and learned how to regurgitate this nonsense in my Bluebook essay exams … to earn an A+ and grateful comments from the TA. Idiot leftists believe they are earning the hearts and minds of Americans with this kind of drivel.
Why would Assad use chemical weapons when he was winning? The incentive for using them seems more in line with those who oppose Assad and are looking for a reason to get involved and oust the Russians from their toehold in the ME that traitor Obama unwisely allowed.
The US Press spent a whole week detailing the prowess of the Russian S-400 advanced missile defense system … and that Trump’s Tomahawks didn’t stand a chance of getting through. That, once again, Trump is JUST OWNED by Russia and Putin.
Gotta hand it to the Hollywood writers working for the DNC … their creative writing skills are superb. Their grip on reality? Well they ARE very good at suspending disbelief.
From OP:
“Based on recent experience, we fully expect a significant disinformation campaign over the coming days by those who have aligned themselves with the Assad regime. “
