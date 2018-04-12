Thursday April 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“No Fear”
Good Morning Treepers cannot sleep..
Tomorrow is My “Legal” Judgement Day…
Just wish Me Luck..
Sincerely…
David & Angie…
BTW
Bar is open tonight..
https://goo.gl/images/eoSbru
good luck, crossthread!
this is whatchoo wanted wit that image link:
… or the article maybe
http://www.homecrux.com/all-adult-treehouse-in-nebraska-has-a-whiskey-bar/34494/
Wishing you and Angie all the luck in the world! You guys have been in my thoughts and prayers since you first told us what happened.
Thanks for the Prayers all, (especially you Ad Rem).. God bless everyone
#MAGA
What….did I hear something…what…the bar is open?
Goody…sun must be over the yard arm somewhere in the world😎
Good luck, crossthread…
crossthread, I’m very sorry you have had to undergo this travesty and wish you the very best outcome possible… this matter should have never been allowed to go forward.
Bout too cry at this point.. Just praying for a great outcome, with Gods Wisdom. & judgement..
I’m sorry. Yes, we have to keep faith that a higher power exists and all things are possible.
Good Luck
Happy Cursday!
just like the good old days at Breitbart.
Back in 2009 when I first started posting the great thing about the site was they would have ‘The Thread of the Day’ tossed out there, sometimes it would be Andrew or even Steve Bannon. It was an intellectual free fire zone.
Monitored by Intense Debate, the best rose while the weak dropped off. In the dark days of the Previous Occupant it was an exhilarating experience. It was the literary equivalent of throwing a hunk of meat into a cage of lions.
The alt right was created there and it was a wonderful thing to be a part of it…
Happy CURSDAY!! Treepers.
Had to share this complex Math Problem the Cat is trying to solve this evening..
that’s a great one
trajectory may have been computed correct but boosters simply inadequate
Missed it by That much! That was a gut laugh.
Good luck to you Xthread.
Classic..😎
With all the palace intrigue happening in D.C., noting particularly the traitorous actions of the Dem-Lib-Globalists and Obozo’s minions, and the feckless behavior of the GOPe, I just took the time to reread a short summary of the particulars of the American Revolution to remind myself of the dedication and sacrificial actions of the true patriots that founded our country.
After that, my thoughts turned to what should be the real focus of our affection and loyalty . . . to God and all that He has provided for us.
And that led me to remember the following, His Fruit, in evidence of our trusting in Him and giving the glory to Him.
God’s Orchard
Our world is an orchard God planted and grows,
With deep, dark, rich soil and water that flows.
We are His trees, all growing in God’s fields,
And each is unique with different yields.
God gave us His Spirit to show us the way
To grow fruit for Him, each and every day.
This isn’t just you, it’s also about me,
But I have to ask, what’s growing on your tree?
The foremost of God’s fruit is simple love.
Love God, and our neighbors: His gift from above.
Love the Lord with all our heart, mind and soul,
And love our neighbors – those must be our goals.
Joy is the fruit to make our poor hearts glad.
God plan is our happiness, not to be sad.
Believing in Him, inexpressible joy,
Now and forever, His presence to enjoy.
Peace, God’s peace, a harmony of mind,
A fruit to be treasured for all of time.
Let the peace of Christ rule in our heart
And our fears and worries will all depart.
Patience we show when we wait on the Lord;
Waiting and trusting are special rewards.
Goals, plans and steps are all made by man,
But all will be done by God’s perfect plan.
Kindness to others, as shown through our life,
Is our protection from discord and strife.
For just as God gave His kindness to us,
We can give others our kindness plus.
Goodness is uprightness of life and heart,
One of the things setting Christians apart.
The world might call it having a good name,
But we credit God, from Whom goodness came.
Faithfulness leads to God’s blessings, it’s true,
A faithful servant, the best we can do.
For Jesus was faithful, in life and death,
There, on the cross, to His very last breath.
Gentleness and meekness should grow on our tree,
As we walk with our God in humility.
Though we may crave honors, it must be reversed.
Forever in God’s eyes, the last will be first.
Self-control will keep us on God’s path,
Not seeking the world and incurring His wrath.
The Kingdom of God is not worldly pleasure,
But righteousness, peace and joy, all in good measure.
Hate, anger, impatience, cruelty and strife
Are what the world will chain to us in life.
Wickedness, betrayal, wantonness, and pride
Will be bound to us, so we must decide.
Will we live life for Him, for all of our days,
Praising and thanking and walking in His ways?
It is for freedom that Christ set us free,
So search your heart now, what’s growing on your tree?
BakoCarl, thank you- it’s such a beautiful poem.
I subscribe to The Truth Factory (yes, it’s the cat woman). Today, she posted this very interesting video regarding Syria. I agree with her assessments. I am just trying to wrap my mind around why Israel has a role in the continuation of warring against Assad. To what end? Why?
Well, well, well–in my neck of the woods, too. Guess my evening just got booked:
A Catholic University Will Host Former Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz CEO Cecile Richards
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/04/11/a-catholic-university-will-host-former-planned-parenthood-abortion-biz-ceo-cecile-richards/
I am so disgusted with my church’s leadership.
Happy Cursday treepers!
Here are some ‘curs’ trying to help out their owners be healthy! – helping them work out…
Here’s How Much Facebook Donated to Every Lawmaker Questioning Mark Zuckerberg
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49195.htm
April 11, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce today, fresh off the heels of a grueling five-hour joint session before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees yesterday. In total, Zuckerberg will face questions from nearly 100 legislators, and many of those legislators have received thousands of dollars from the company Zuckerberg runs.
Lordy STILL got My next door (neighbor(s)), partying, fighting , & general mayhem..
Wiffs of the green coming over here..
I’m wondering if the “tide Pod” challenge is going on ..
Stepped outside to watch two young Men get hit by a car…
One got “actually” ran over, (no injuries, so He says), can’t feel it yet I guess..
The other jumped into another car chasing the “offending” car/person,, throwing beer bottles at it as they raced down the street…
Called 911, (where are the police?), I dunno..
2 college girls fighting, intoxicated, one claiming, I”M *Pregnant!** while screwed up out Her mind…
Fist fighting & hair pulling in the driveway next door..
Guys cheering them on..
Who said WEED was not supposed to be a “fighting” drug?
I digress…
1:00 AM I need to try to sleep, to have a sharp mind tomorrow..
Dogs are PO’ed at what’s going on.. Barking non-stop…
Having a 2 fingers Cheapie “travelers VO” to calm my nerves..
What a night..
This is a bit of an overshare but I’m not grazing, I’m headed somewhere.
Much of the NT is Paul writing letters to cities throughout Asia Minor. The content of the letters is predicated on how long he had been in a city & how much was he able to teach the populace. Paul only spent a few weeks in Corinth so the letters to those good folks covered the basic building blocks of the faith.
Paul spent approx 3 years in Ephesus so his letter to the Ephesians is the Masters degree content of the NT. (I’m relying on an old man’s memory of what I learned from a humble Texan, J. Vernon McGee, a long time ago- so I hope I’m getting it right).
One of the verses has always stayed with me from Ephesians is: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Written about 2,000 years ago and in this moment it has never been truer. IMHO one of the best weapons we have in this battle is our prayers. I know this is “master of the obvious” for many treepers. So consider this as just gentle reminder on how you might turbo charge your prayers. (1) unburden your soul before making your petitions, (2) fast to the extent that you safely can, (3) let the Big Guy go first, this isn’t just common courtesy it gives the Lord an opportunity to put on our hearts what specifically we should be praying for, (4) pray without ceasing, we can all multi-task.
I keep hearing the word “Evil” in conjunction with those who would do our country and the world harm. In this battle, with these enemies, our collective prayers will be more important than our destroyers, bombers and missiles. The next 30 to 60 days may be the most important in our history. The consequences of losing this fight, well let’s just agree those consequences will be to much to bear.
Happy Cursday. So sweet and darn smart.
