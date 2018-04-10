Trump Appointed DOJ Attorney Not Involved in FBI Raid Authorization of Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen…

According to updated information the Trump appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, was recused from any aspect surrounding the FBI raid of President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
One of the key points made by those who defended the highly charged political raid of Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel suite was that a President Trump appointed U.S. Attorney signed off on the raid. That deflection point is now demonstrably removed.
(Via ABC) […] Berman was not involved in the decision to raid Cohen’s office because of the recusal, two sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
The recusal was approved by senior Justice Department officials who report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the sources said. Rosenstein himself was notified of the recusal after the decision was made.
The raid of Cohen’s office was handled by others in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and approved by a federal judge. (more)
“You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.” ~SD
President Trump’s home in Trump Tower was entered by Secret Service and Firefighters to check for smoke damage, the day of the fire. A few days later, his personal attorney’s office, home, and hotel room are raided.
I was asking if anyone is familiar with the protocol with entering the President’s private residence- I would believe Mr. Cohen or someone from the Trump family or team would be present.
Trump’s home is 30 floors higher. Is there a link to info that says SS entered his apartment? Usually SS travels with Trump. He was not even in NY
Time for someone to put a “Ring Around The Rosey”…
Sessions should have expected that Mueller would pull some really dirty moves shortly before the OIG report was due and Sessions should have pre-empted him.
OIG report due April 30th? Sessions should have asked Horowitz to have at least the first part ready to roll out on March 31. Then anything Mueller did would look doubly vindictive.
So far, one thing I have learned about Sessions. Sessions is not the brightest light-bulb in the chandelier.
Where do we go from here? No one seems able to stop this travesty of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all CTH needs to get control of their advertisers some of them are actively trying to crash the system.
Second if I was Trump I would immediately terminate all of the top brass at the DOJ and the FBI. And I mean all of them. I would then appoint people temporarily into the positions until proper nominations could be made.
Third I would not fire Mueller. I would though reduce his budget to the point that it will only pay for his direct salary and needs. I would move his office to North Shore Alaska. Last I would instruct my new acting AG to restrict his investigation to nothing more than Russia Collusion. And tell them to start internal investigations and purges of all political hacks within the departments.
CTH has no control of the advertisers on this site. This is a Word Press free blog site so they control the advertising.
To deal with the ad problem install an adblocker or use the Brave browser.
As for the second part, I don’t think firing people is going to work in this situation. It has gone too far….
Reading comments today and especially reading Cold Anger on CTH. Calming down the natural reaction to this latest Globalist Swamp maneuver by Mueller, DOJ/FBI. The Swamp’s glass is half-empty, our glass is refillable.
The best read of the day for me is:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/06/25/cold-anger-entire-institutional-systems-will-be-dispatched-like-a-feather-in-a-hurricane/
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a mess our Constitutional Republic is in.
So, no offense for violations of Client/Attorney privilege with Pres. Trump/Michael Cohen….according to Chuck Schumer.
Yet, one could only imagine what really existed between Hillary Clinton/Cheryl Mills. Yet, there isn’t a bit of scrutiny on this relationship.
A total joke……
I don’t see anything getter better……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have been encouraged to support AG Jeff, against our initial instincts.
Searched and found ways to support AG Jeff. There are very good reasons to continue supporting AG Jeff. It is always best to follow every protocol stringently and silently to avoid mistakes and leaks.
But gee wiz guys, this is getting tough. Really tough.
this just does not feel normal
