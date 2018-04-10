Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss Frustration With DOJ Document Production…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
U.S. Attorney John Lausch arrived in Washington DC to facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ and be the point person for contact with congress. Today, Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows discuss their ongoing frustration.
Against the backdrop of the Robert Mueller’s “small group” corrupt officials continuing their effective efforts to undermine the Office of the President, and now targeting the personal attorney of a sitting president; and against the continued display of ineptitude, weakness and seemingly intentional inability of Trump appointed officials to defend the Office of the President; the frustration is at a boiling point….
I missed this yesterday. This interview was BEFORE the small group of corrupt DOJ officials working with Robert Mueller raided the home and offices of Michael Cohen.
LikeLike
She knew nothing of what was to come when she participated in this interview.
LikeLike
I THINK WE ARE ALL BEING PLAYED…….I’M MAD AS HELL…AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE ANY MORE OF THIS.
LikeLike
They’re attempting to isolate the President by removing safe access to his attorney friend and long time confidant.
Fed up at this point Congress talks a tough game and does nothing lawlessness prevails and POTUS only recourse is to immediately declassify all of it and force them to show their hand, if they refuse the constitutional crisis is in the open for all to see
LikeLike
“facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ ”
So who is “lacking candor” here? The DOJ says that members of Congress can mosey over and peruse them to their heart’s content, or that Congress is too lazy to walk over there?
LikeLike