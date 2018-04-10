Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss Frustration With DOJ Document Production…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD

U.S. Attorney John Lausch arrived in Washington DC to facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ and be the point person for contact with congress. Today, Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows discuss their ongoing frustration.

Against the backdrop of the Robert Mueller’s “small group” corrupt officials continuing their effective efforts to undermine the Office of the President, and now targeting the personal attorney of a sitting president; and against the continued display of ineptitude, weakness and seemingly intentional inability of Trump appointed officials to defend the Office of the President; the frustration is at a boiling point….

