President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting – April 9th, 2018…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a cabinet meeting amid the backdrop of media discussions of a chemical weapons attack; Chinese trade negotiations, and ongoing border security.
[Transcript] 11:39 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I’d like to begin by condemning the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons. It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible. You don’t see things like that. As bad as the news is around the world, you just don’t see those images.
We are studying that situation extremely closely. We are meeting with our military and everybody else, and we’ll be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours. We are very concerned when a thing like that can happen. This is about humanity. We’re talking about humanity. And it can’t be allowed to happen.
So we’ll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what’s going on. We’re trying to get people in there. As you know, it’s been surrounded. So it’s very hard to get people in because not only has it been hit, it’s been surrounded. And if they’re innocent, why aren’t they allowing people to go in and prove? Because as you know, they’re claiming they didn’t make the attack.
So if it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out and we’ll know the answers quite soon. So we’re looking at that very, very strongly and very seriously.
I’d also like to provide an update on trade negotiations. We have a situation with China where we have a very good relationship with China, and I think we’ll maintain that relationship. I’m very good friends with President Xi. I have great respect for President Xi. And as you know, I spent two days in China. The President spent two days with us at Mar-a- Lago, in Florida. And they were four great days.
With that being said, China has been taking advantage of the United States for many years, really, if you look at it since the start of the World Trade Organization. And they have really done a number on this country.
And I don’t blame China. I blame the people running our country. I blame Presidents, I blame representatives, I blame negotiators. We should have been able to do what they did. We didn’t do it; they did. And it’s the most lopsided set of trade rules, regulations that anybody has ever seen.
With that being said, we have many of them. NAFTA was a horrible deal. We’re renegotiating it. We’ll see what happens. But we’re strongly renegotiating NAFTA. If you look at the European Union, they have tremendous barriers — trade barriers. We, essentially, have bad deals with everyone.
We’re close to finishing a deal with South Korea, which was a horrible deal. It was going to give us 200,000 jobs. Well, that didn’t exactly happen. It gave them 200,000 jobs. We lost jobs. And it was a horrible deal, and that’s being renegotiated. And we have a long way to go, but we’ve made a tremendous progress.
We’re fairly close on NAFTA, and if we don’t make the right deal we’ll terminate NAFTA and we’ll make the right deal after that. But we have a chance to make a deal on NAFTA. And as I said, the North Korea and South Korea situation, which complicates it — the deal that we have with South Korea, I think, is going to be — I think it’s going to be a very fair deal. We want a fair deal. And we don’t have fair deals.
North Korea, by the way, as you’ve probably seen — and we’ve been in touch with North Korea — we’ll be meeting with them sometime in May or early June. And I think there’ll be great respect paid by both parties and hopefully we’ll be able to make a deal on the de-nuking of North Korea. they’ve said so; we’ve said so. Hopefully, it will be a relationship that’s much different than it’s been for many, many years.
This should have been done by other Presidents and they’ve decided they didn’t do it. They couldn’t have done it. But it would have been a lot easier if it were done 5 years ago, 10 years ago, 20 years ago. A lot easier than now. But we have a meeting that is being set up with North Korea. So that will be very exciting, I think, for the world. I think it’s going to be a very exciting thing for the world.
We’re going to be talking about opioid today — opioid destruction and drug destruction. As you know, we strengthened up our southern border. Last year, we had record-low numbers. This year, they’ve gone up to a certain extent. It might be because our economy is good and people are trying to come into our good economy. But we’re putting the National Guard and military at the border. We’re beefing up the Border Patrol, who’ve done a fantastic job. ICE has done a fantastic job, and we will take care of that situation.
We need a wall. Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, we need a wall. And it will stop your drug flow. It will knock the hell out of the drug flow. And it will stop a lot of people that we don’t want in this country from coming into our country. But right now, we’re putting the military and we’re putting the National Guard, and we’re going to have very strong borders. We have strong borders now, but they’re going to be much stronger.
And with that, the Cabinet meeting will begin. We’re going to be discussing a lot of different elements of what’s going on. The country is doing very well. We’ve created 3 million jobs since the election. We have 700,000 jobs in the last number of months. The numbers are starting to come out from companies, corporations. They’re doing incredibly well. It’s very solid. Our country is on very solid footing.
When we do a deal with China, which, probably, we will. If we don’t, they’ll have to pay pretty high taxes to do business with our country. That’s a possibility. But if we do a deal with China, if during the course of a negotiation they want to hit the farmers because they think that hits me, I wouldn’t say that’s nice. But I tell you, our farmers are great patriots. These are great patriots. They understand that they’re doing this for the country. And we’ll make it up to them. And in the end, they’re going to be much stronger than they are right now.
Don’t forget, farmers have been trending downward over an eight-year period. Their numbers have trended downward, in some cases significantly.
So between NAFTA and China and all of the things we’re doing, we’re going to make them much better than they’ve ever been. But during this period of time — Sonny Perdue is here. You understand exactly what I’m saying. There will be a little work to be done. But the farmers will be better off than they ever were. We’ll take a little while to get there, but it could be very quick, actually. But I say, it’s not nice when they hit the farmers specifically because they think that hits me.
So with that being said, we’re doing very well on trade and trade deals. I think deals will be made. I think we’re going to make deals with a lot of countries that have taken advantage of us. And we will be reporting back to everybody, and we’ll start our Cabinet meeting.
And thank you all, media, press. Thank you all for being here.
Q Mr. President, do you still want to get out of Syria? Do you still want to get out of Syria, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to make a decision on all of that, in particular Syria. We’ll be making that decision very quickly, probably by the end of today. But we cannot allow atrocities like that. Cannot allow it.
Q Does Putin bear responsibility for this?
THE PRESIDENT: He may. Yeah, he may. And if he does, it’s going to be very tough. Very tough.
Q He’ll pay a price if —
THE PRESIDENT: Everybody is going to pay a price. He will. Everybody will.
Q Mr. President, is U.S. military action off the table?
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me?
Q U.S. military action, is it off the table as it relates to Syria?
THE PRESIDENT: Nothing is off the table. Nothing is off the table.
Q Is there some doubt as to who was responsible for this, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they’re saying they’re not. But to me, there’s not much of a doubt, but the generals will figure it out probably over the next 24 hours.
Thank you, everybody. Thank you. Thank you.
Q Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Jon.
Q Mr. President, are you concerned about the stock market (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: No, not at all. No. The market is up today very substantially. No, not at all.
Don’t forget, our country is going to be much stronger when this is all finished, just so you understand. You know, these trade deals are horrible. Our country is going to be much stronger when this is finished. Okay? So that’s very important.
Thank you. Thank you.
I truly hope and pray President Trump sees beyond the NeoCon deep state ( like John McCain ) terrorist supporting war mongers who are blaming these attacks on Assad ( again ) !!!
They will endanger the world to force a war with Putin so as not to lose their grasp on power.
“But we cannot allow atrocities like that. Cannot allow it.”
America!
World Police!
F’k Yeah!
dirka, dirka.
There is no credible reason for Assad to use Chemical Weapons now, especially as the US was going to start withdrawing and that would have allowed him to reclaim his country with the help of Russia and Iran.
The only people that benefit from this chemical attack are the Neocons and their affiliated politicians who have being desperately trying to remove Assad from office to allow the Muslims to rule the country and commit Genocide against the minority religious in Syria.
There is a War on against the Western World and their customs and religions, especially Christianity and Judaism by the One World Government Elités and needs to be stopped as soon as possible.
Hopefully the Generals will advise President Trump correctly and not fall into the Globalists Trap. Time to stop the False Flag events that change the future of the world!
An earlier chemical attack had some wondering if it were staged. If Asad earlier was winning, why gas his people?
Precisely. It’s so stupid, we know its false. You can’t just put the head in the sand and eat this crap up. So sick of the lies.
I found it interesting that the CIA, McCain and the Neocons who support ISIS, actually used the same date 4/7/18 as they used last year 4/7/17 for their false flag attack.
We need to get out of the Middle East and stay out. Let them sort themselves out. There is not one benefit I can see for the 7 trillion dollars we spent and all of the lives lost – ours and theirs. The whole area is destabilized. It will take a very long time to recover.
We started this in 1991 with Desert Storm, which was an exercise in weapons testing as near as I could tell. I was not working that year and I watched the 100 days of bombing people for no good reason. We were told lies to get us into it. I was horrified as I watched CNN every day that we could ever think that was a good thing to do to anyone. The most amazing thing to me was that in the end, 150,000 people crawled out of their holes in the desert and walked away. After the most horrible bombing anyone had been subjected to, they walked away. I would assume a lot of them had hearing loss and PTSD, but they walked away. I actually had less fear of government bombs after that.
I was one of those kids that had to hide under her desk at school because they were going to use atom bombs on us.
Years later, I had a discussion with my brother-in-law who was a Captain in the Air Force and actually flew an atom bomb as his regular duty. He told me not to worry. He said just turn the couch over and make a space between it and the wall and crawl into it. When the bombing was over, stay inside the house for 3 days and it should be fine. If it fell directly on you, there was nothing to worry about because you wouldn’t be there to worry anymore.
I have never had any confidence in our government saying we should do anything in the middle east since 1991. It was a disgusting exercise to me. I started out believing George Bush and ended up totally disillusioned and ashamed of us as citizens for allowing that to happen.
We are being systematically invaded and taken over from the inside. We need to bring our military home and let them defend us and their own families for a change.
What if President Trump and Putin aren’t interested in having a war?
Than we can invest money into our decaying infrastructure. It is time for the construction industry to start hiring and the defense industry to do some layoffs.
Nobody gets a free pass. If PDJT wants to escalate us into a regime-change war in Syria I want to see the physical evidence that supports that it was Assad’s doing.
I did not assume it was Assad’s doing when the first attack occurred under Obama, and indeed Seymour Hersh’s article in the London Review of Books, Red Line and Rat line, claimed it was indeed NOT Assad who did it. I was therefore skeptical when the second attack took place last year, since Erdogan and his Nusra group appeared to have been the culprits in the first attack.
I am doubly skeptical now, with a third attack launched within a week after PDJT declares that he intends to get out of Syria, a move that would leave Erdogan’s Nusra fighters at the mercy of Assad and the Russians. The simplest explanation of “by whom and why now” is not Assad, but Erdogan, a chemical attack to keep America in Syria and possibly even expanding America’s involvement. But we can’t accuse Erdogan, a NATO ally. So we go after Assad.
It reminds me of the guy down on the ground searching for something. Another man comes by and asks him what he is doing. He replies, “I lost my contact lens over there by my car.” The pedestrian then asks “so why are you looking over here?” He responds “the light is better here.”
If this was Erdogan’s handiwork, why are we going after Assad? Because he’s not our NATO ally. The light is better over here.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v36/n08/seymour-m-hersh/the-red-line-and-the-rat-line
Trapper, younare making too much sense, I have also wondered about the timimg of this.
trapper, it’s not hard, it is always created by the supporters of ‘the rebels’. Take your pick – Israel, USA, London, France ….so sad. The proof is always of the attendance of ‘the Grammy award-winning White Helmets’. When they are in the mix, we have the answer. They are ISIS, and they have tricked the west with their ‘shenanigans’. The use of the branding ‘White’ also gives clues as to the intention of the ruse. So much work has been done on exposing them in Syria with photographic evidence of their deeds. They were involved again, so there you go.
Its a 30 minute watch but Vanessa Beely has done some amazing proper journalism work on this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQL3rX6xWRg
Eva Bartlett is also another journo on the ground who has been working behind the scenes to expose the lies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M
If you want to find out what is REALLY happening, going to Youtube videos from real people living over there is the answer. All the western media pushes whatever corporate narrative the “agenda” requires.
Well said Artist.
This Assad did it BS has been tried over and over again. Last Trump fell for the bait. The neocons and their media constantly peddle propaganda like the Trump collusion with Putin.
Some of us voted for Trump because he campaigned against the forever wars and the trillions we have wasted to only create anarchy in the Middle East. It is high time the US end being a poodle for Bibi Netanyahoo.
Has it occurred to anyone that maybe, just maybe, Assad really is a bad actor? And that there will be no war with Putin because Putin is in no position to do anything of the sort with the U.S.?
I do have to ask at this point: where is the evidence that prove this in the negative, because opinions are not the same as evidence. I have my opinions, but am willing to change them — but I have to have some evidence first. Not opposing opinions and not recriminations…these are logical fallacies…actual evidence to prove the negative.
It’s a simple request.
If you research properly you will find that he is not. But you wont find that in MSM. If you step outside what you are told and examine the evidence of HIS term you will find you would vote for him over many others in a heartbeat. His country prior to this ‘war’ was accepting of all religions especially the Christian faith, and the educated doctor prided himself on creating a safe country for all religions to practice their faith safely. When ‘fundamentalism’ – e.g ‘the USA supported REBELS’ came along, well all the Christians were murdered. I have been following this war deeply from all sides since it started and once you are educated you cannot see it as it is being presented in the west. You cannot unsee it, once you know how this whole charade was constructed. Without going into extreme detail, Assad is loved by his people because of his approach. The trouble was stirred up at the start by Muslim fundamentalists who did not want his more ‘open approach’. That is the truth.
Yes, I concur.thanks for the great summary. I saw some Youtube videos from over there last year, basically outlining the same thing. Khadaffi in Libya and Hussein in Iraq were not angels, either. But they held their countries together AND KEPT THE MULTINATIONAL CORPORATIONS OUT, which is why they were targeted for extermination. Now look what happened. The countries have collapsed so the natural resources can be plundered by the globalist oligarchs.
What is happening? Trump’s lawyers office got raided by the FBI? Linked to Mueller?
What judge would grant Mueller a warrant knowing what we know about Mueller?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-09/fbi-raids-office-trump-lawyer-michael-cohen
Trump is right on trade.
Mueller again. He’s suddenly interested in Stormy Daniels. How is the porn-star involved with Russia?
I have a terrible feeling that Mueller is there for the long run. Once the Stormy story is done and dealt with, another irrelevant story will pop up and off goes Mueller again to the races.
Surely it is illegal to raid a lawyers office for what is basically a civil affair and not a federal crime as it relates to Stormy Daniels?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly right. While it is illegal to shake someone down in an extortion attempt, it is not illegal to pay the hush money. I could see raiding HER lawyer’s office, but not the lawyer of the target of the extortion.
This may be the overreach that spells the end of Mueller’s escapade.
These POS are ALL DEAD! There is nothing they can say or do that is going to prevent what is about to happen to them. This move today will become apparent once you read SD’s thread below. The appointment of a 2nd DOJ Prosecutor sent shock waves throughout the Black Hats. That is why you got this reaction. They are down to a few days before HELL is dropped on all of them!
Great thread put out by Sundance!
Thread # 20 talks about the group I tweeted above! here is what SD has to say:
Right now, this group is more at risk than ever before. Today, for them, things just got very, very real. They know it. Bigly. They know, individually and as a group, what appointing John Lausch means in the *BIG PICTURE*
Our President is meeting with the BRASS once again tonight! Many will think it will have everything to do with Syria. The reality is that it will have a majority to do with the STORM that is about to arrive! The men in that room will have to defend our country if they are called upon when the other side decides they have nothing to loose as their dreams turn to nightmares.
I squinted my best trying to locate HOLDER’S ferret face up a few in the criminal composite, and DANG it, I couldn’t ferret it out! Is it too late to tack him on someplace?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t see the squinty-eyed little Iranian hag either.
I assume you mean Valerie Jarrett. I would add President Bush Sr. President Bush Jr. and President Bill Clinton.
LikeLike
SD posted the picture
I think we all can agree that this box of portraits will have a new row of faces added onto the bottom, or two, or three rows.
As in, “Lock Them All Up.”
FLEP: Thanks.
We can try to find all the excuses in the world to absolve Mueller, however, he’s the guy that signed off on the raid.
I figure even DJT’s hairstylist might become a Mueller target in search of DJT’s DNA in a hair sample.
ADD Eric Holder to that list ……He should be charged with Murder over Bryan Terry …….
LikeLike
The allegation right now is that the FBI is looking for evidence on the $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels. Obviously, while they are there under this pretext, they will be gathering additional documents from Trump’s lawyer.
Seems heavy handed.
Weissman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, I wish I could thank you personally for what you have accomplished. It really is incredible. Not just say N. History will recognize what role you played in uncovering this conspiracy. Amazing work.
Trump’s longtime personal lawyer got raided by the FBI. I am steaming mad. Criminals are walking free, GDAMMIT!!! Lerner, Holder, Clinton, the FBI gang themselves – this is horse shyte!!!!
The FBI won’t release FISAGate documents, but they conduct a raid regarding a VALID NDA signed by a porn actress?
Banana Republic
Our President is talking to us.
There will be some down times in various parameters, like soybean farming, or maybe more activity in Syria, like MSM’s continuing to promote negativity in EVERYTHING.
We have to go through the mud in the yard to get ourselves back home during and after the storm.
Wear your yellow-sunshiny galoshes, folks. It will get much better after the storm, and after the puddles drain.
IF we do our parts.
The issue in Syria is about who is gonna be in control (route) of a natural gas pipeline. Saudi Arabia or Iran(Russia) for sale to Eastern Europe and then there is Israel who wants more land. Global agenda and one side (allies), the players want to use OUR military to determine the dispute for SA. Syria chemical attack was to keep US in Syria. Sickos! CIA dark op? Obama was obviously for the Syrian, Iran, Russia side! US ally SA & Israel. Interesting that Israel’s bombing destroyed the ability to determine the proof of chemical attack!
Get our military out of Syria! And let the rest of the players figure this resource crap out UN can help them!
It didn’t. The “chemical” weapons attack was in a different city.
How exactly did SC Mueller legally get involved in a civil suit between Trump and “Daniels” that has nothing to do with his “Russia collusion/interference” remit??? Just curious 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mueller has been edging towards Cohen as part of being the lawyer for the Trump Organization’s business deals in “Georgia, Kazakhstan and Russia.”
http://amp.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article208090764.html
I get it now. The black hats see things getting really bad for them now, and are trying to muddy things up by throwing other topics into the public discussion. Well, that was the point from the very beginning, after all, of the Russia-interference narrative, and the Mueller SC process — to keep the Big Ugly from coming out, and to get people confused as to what was really done in the Obama administration/DOJ/FBI/etc… So raiding Cohen is just another way of trying to game the situation, and keep people from focusing on the Big Ugly when it really comes out in the open with legal charges…
gestapo tactics
Distraction from FBI, DOJ, Obama, Hillary, FISA, pedos, treason, investigations! Don’t clutch your pearls!
As well as distraction from censorship, data collection and spying by Facebook, Google, Twitter and Youtube which are CIA controlled globalist assets who are not accountable under our Bill of Rights.
We could add Sanctuary cities, counties and states. Illegal immigrant invasion and unprotected borders. Rigged elections. One set of laws for us and another set for the ET’s (Elite Trash). Politicians who sell our country out to the highest bidder so they can get rich at our expense.
Inferior education, medicine, infrastructure…
I can go on for a while longer, but we are all pretty much aware of what they have done and are doing to us.
I clutched my pearls so tightly, I broke them and have to go pick them up now.
Sure are a lot of debbie-downers posting today.
All I can see is … So Much WINNING!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I ain’t no DD.. I’m cheering it on.
MOAR WAR!!!!!!
WOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOOO!
I’m serious. We should commit endless amounts of blood and treasure to stop bad stuff from happening all around the world.
You volunteering?
It’s a great day. The Big Ugly is becoming more and more grotesque to the point everyone is saying “man, that is one ugly baby you got there. Was the father an orangutan?
This tweet of Sundance’s was well worth clicking on and reading. My stomach isn’t churning quite as much as it was.
Waiting, patiently waiting. April is the month to get real MAGA candidates on ballots (29 state primaries in May/June) to replace the retiring RINOs and to compete with the RINOs still there. April is the month and I would say “quality info” must be no later than about Monday, 4/23. Primaries start Tuesday, May 8. I have just looked at candidate filing deadlines. The vast majority of May/June primaries had Jan/Feb/March filing deadlines. It seems that state filing deadlines don’t care one bit about legal time tables of precision dotting I’s or crossing T’s. Sometimes “whens” need to be sped up………..someone seems do not care too much about precision and this is a Monday afternoon……..
Neither Assad, the Russians, nor the Iranians….had a reason to “gas” those people in Douma….
the Syrian “rebel” fighters in Douma were surrounded and had given up…..with Assad guaranteeing them safe passage out of the city…..
The US was leaving….who gained anything by this “gas” attack and the US threatening to stay and punish Assad…..????
Come on people think…..who gains by the US staying in Syria and battling Assad….???
I’m not sure why anyone is even assuming a gas attack actually took place. Haven’t we been here before? https://southfront.org/russian-experts-visited-alleged-attack-place-in-douma-no-traces-of-chemical-weapons-found-video/
It seems like this happens every April 7th lately.
FBI raids Cohen’s office……… snort…..(eyes starting to water)…. SNORT!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You gotta be kidding me – talk about a telegraphed “I got nuthin'” move by the Deep Stage!
It’s gotta suck to be so lame.
Best reaction Ive seen about this today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Priceless!
I’ve stopped worrying about those occasions when Trump publicly says something negative about Russia. I now believe that he and Putin are in near constant communication, and anything that is said in public is just part of the game the two are playing. Oh, and of course I don’t believe for a second Putin/Russia had anything to do with this supposed attack, and I don’t believe for a second Trump thinks they did.
Think Turkey and Erdogan, the one player no one is naming, could it be because Erdogan is a NATO ally (of sorts)?
LikeLike
Trump is right in every detail. Re Syria- gas and other CW’s simply cannot be allowed to be used without very serious reprisals. This must happen. It will prevent their future use. It will be a deterent to the Assad regime and others. Hit ’em hard, POTUS.
Yeah… because with Assad winning against ISIS and Al Qaeda, and with the eyes of the world on Syria… gassing civilians is such a smart idea, right?
Is ANYONE in the mainstream of America capable of critical thinking any more?
Good gosh… so many sheep… so small a need for sweaters.
“Is ANYONE in the mainstream of America capable of critical thinking any more?”
Sadly, no.
Most of the ones that are capable of any critical thinking do not get airtime or page space. Outrage media generates more revenue than thinking man’s deliberations.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
Thank you Admiral – Agreed. Sick to death of the groupie-like support for anything – but mostly because the guilty parties here (the war stirrers) actually OWN the media. What a tricky move they have made. PS one of the owners of Genie oil (the massive oil field in the disputed Syrian land on Golan Heights) is ….wait for it – Rupert Murdoch. Hmmm
I don’t believe now, nor have I ever believed, that these “gas attacks” have come from Assad, or Russia for that matter.
I DO believe they are being done by proxies for the necons/ziocons/deep state who will profit off of another war. This is a ruse… and I would love to see POTUS challenge it directly.
Hallelujah
He probably will when Americans are switched on enough to pay attention to what’s really happening.
No worries, though, because various MSM outlets are drawing attention to Q by saying the (Q) group is peddling a conspiracy theory. Naturally, that interests people. Win-win for the Trump administration.
There is no such thing as bad publicity. That includes not only the President’s hideous press since 2015, but also Q’s this year.
The Syrian gas attack was aimed at Trump. They were aided by McCain. Once again, they have come up against a smarter guy. You can’t get into a war with a side that can’t hit back, so chill on “if we hit them it will start a war”nonsense. What are they going to do, put hand grenades in bottles and float them across the Atlantic? I don’t think so.
All they have done is allow our military to destroy the Iranians in Syria, send a message to the Ayatollahs that their defenses against our weapons are useless, and give Kim Jong Un a preview of what is in store for him should he fail to cooperate. We hold all the cards. We can destroy them with impunity. They are betting we won’t. What are they going to do about it? Nothing, that’s what, nothing. There can only be war if the other guy can hit back. They can’t we hold all the cards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump can’t see that the globalist deep state orchestrated this false flag, or that he can but is unable or afraid to push back, then MAGA is doomed. Let us see…
Media owned by the Rothschild’s and accusing Assad of chemical warfare is a big fat lie! To control the banks they will murder Assad, he is a dead man walking, like Kaddafi, and Hussein. All these countries were financial sound until the Rothschild’s wanted control of the banks. Iran, N Korea and Cuba are the only banks left on the planet they don’t have control over. Putin knows of their agenda and is supporting Assad. The Rothschild’s murdered, Lincoln, Kennedy, attempted murder of Reagan, Kaddafi, Hussein, and now Assad. It is almost insane to be believable what these Luciferian inbreeding lunatics are capable of. American’s don’t give up your guns, your rights or your freedoms for safety! If they can’t disarm us I see an alien invasion, or natural disaster, man made weather event, crazy, I know!
I was researching something else yesterday and found this.
https://www.thesedonaforum.org/participants/
It is for 2017 and includes the Rothschilds, McCains, McMaster, David Petraeus, and a many other names you will recognize. This is a list of many of our controllers and the agencies they represent such as the CFR etc. Soros wasn’t there, but I am certain he has representatives. This is an annual event in Sedona, AZ which just happens to be a well known center for witchcraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry Elizabeth, Soros owns a stake in Goldman Sacks who own a stake in GENIE OIL.. who have claimed the gas fields in Golan Heights. Supposed to be one of the biggest finds in history. They want to start, they want to OWN Syria. Those who control Israel (Rothschild is the main one) want to own Syria. Because the Heights is disputed territory. If they can formalize their ownership its on. This is nothing to do with ‘anti-semitism’ so please – everyone, just don’t go there. It’s about greedy individuals who have united to get whatever they want regardless of their origins but who ‘use’ this cry as their shield to shut anyone up who points it out. It’s the perfect foil.
Thank you, Elizabeth, for the most enlightening link.
Do we wonder why McMaster was shown the door?
Look at those with whom he associated: the one Q doesn’t mention by name (JMcC), Petraeus, Evelyn de Rothschild …
Susan Rice isn’t on the list, but, as I look back at all my McMaster links from February 2017 to his dismissal, she figured fairly regularly from the start, whether directly or indirectly.
McMaster was bad news from the start, and the President knew it in February 2017, just after his appointment.
On a related topic, property and the McCains, the huge ‘McCain’ estate in Phoenix is actually Cindy’s. Not only did she inherit it, she also grew up there. John and Cindy also raised their family there.
From 2013 (photo at the link):
https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/john-mccains-former-compound-in-arizona
‘… it is a particular, massive home in Phoenix with ties to the McCain clan that now draws our attention.
‘The prized North Central property in question is the former family estate of the McCains, where the political couple raised their children. In fact, not only was the McCain brood brought up in the 9-bedroom, 15-bathroom home, it was also where Cindy herself grew up. Prior to his 2008 presidential run, the McCains sold the 14,383-square-foot home to an investor for $3.2. After going up for auction in 2011, the property is back on the market with a price tag of $2.9 million.
‘Sited on a coveted two-plus-acre lot, the grounds offer a resort-like setting thanks to sprawling patios, armadas, a pair of guest houses and a central pool area. Inside, cedar built-ins and finishes, marble flooring and elaborate fireplaces are found throughout, while amenities range from a gourmet kitchen to a theater to a wine room.’
So, this raises a few questions: Cindy has money (inherited). We don’t know about John. Does he need money? Now think about John’s associates, including one not mentioned in this post. There are photos of the two together. Is there a connection between them financially?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted a long response, but it was spiked. Never mind.
I just fetched it from the bin mouse….. 😦
Thank you very much, Ad rem!
Greatly appreciated. 🙂
A failing empire? How does this make sense? What did Putin say when accused of supporting Trump in the election? He said, laughing, “we learned long ago that it matters not who wins the US elections, there is only one agenda and that stays the same no matter who sits as president”. How true.. and who is that who runs the agenda? Think of all the amazing possibilities if Trump could do as Trump wants to do? To bring the boys home and to stop doing someone else’s bidding. E.g. Saudi Arabia and Israel use USA as their ‘funder’ for their agenda. It’s as simple as that. With Saudi’s and Israel now closely working together, and Saudi’s admitting they have funded ISIS, and the proof of Israel issuing medical aid to ISIS (because that helps them protect the Golan Heights…true story) where is this all going? How can America look integral when on one had it wants to be the ‘good guy’ in the Westerns and on the other hand it’s the slave of greedy operators with agendas. Yes yes everyone has their issue with the UN, but come on. This lying crap, has got to stop.
Trump has buckleys of stopping this fully, but for goodness sake, I hope he realizes what it means. Its greater than the war in Iraq, this one involves Russia, and China and they have had enough of the nonsense and so have I. I doubt most people voting for Trump voted for more war. His platform was to stop this, and he may underestimate how much that matters to his base. He would be a fool to do that. WW111 is a war that will be the last. And it will reach US shores this time.
“The US also said yet again that Russia is “ultimately bearing responsibility” for all chemical incidents in Syria, regardless of who carried them out, after rebel sources accused Damascus of gassing dozens in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma. In other words, even if the “chemical attack” was carried out by US-backed “rebels”, or better yet “ISIS”, it’s Putin’s fault.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-09/us-says-no-evidence-assad-behind-chemical-attack-will-retaliate-regardless-un
LikeLiked by 1 person
