Maria Bartiromo and Trey Gowdy Discuss Ongoing Investigations of DOJ and FBI…

A very well informed Maria Bartiromo has an interesting interview with Trey Gowdy this morning. In the first section of the interview Representative Gowdy reveals he has seen some of the originating “electronic communication” (EC) source material that initiated the 2016 counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign.
An interesting aspect to this interview is how much ‘deep-weed’ background information Mrs. Bartiromo is aware of. [Obviously Maria has a direct network to some very specific information.] WATCH:
.
Representative Gowdy seems to using the Mamet Princple in this interview. Gowdy is obviously aware the DOJ cannot, and should not, release all evidence in their custody if some of that evidence outlines the basis for criminal referrals and will be used later by Prosecutor John Huber. So why does he demand access to it, and public release of it?
Gowdy’s presentation is almost enough to make a person wonder if he’s not trying to protect entities that might be at risk from sunlight or prosecution. It couldn’t be that perhaps there were/are 2016 republican political campaigns (*cough* Rubio), and/or uniparty leadership, who were in common-cause alignment with an operation that might eliminate Trump? Wait… wha?
Well, that’s an interesting thought. I thought maybe Gowdy was going to try out to be the next head at the FBI.
I’ve always thought his fantasy, and that of the Uniparty, was for him to be named a second special counsel.
if he is angling for any role that requires senate confirmation, he cannot appear biased in any way.
I was blinded by Rooster-Head’s bright purple Globalist tie to even focus on his slippery answers…
The boy is representing. Just that he’s not representing us. That’s for sure.
Anybody want to tweet him?
“Nice tie! Did George help you pick it out?”
Gowdy seems to want Trump to fire Rosenstein… or Sessions… like he doesn’t want to have to vote on an impeachment of Rosenstein.
Gowdy is looking more and more a part of the swamp with every interview.
Mr. Gowdy needs an evaluation and diagnosis for his flip-flop brain.
Well, if the Gang of 8 knew about it, that’d mean Ryan, McConnell and Burr knew. Not sure if Nunes knew or not
Why else would rumors of Paul Ryan stepping down be happening for the last 2-3 months?
‘An interesting aspect to this interview is how much ‘deep-weed’ background information Mrs. Bartiromo is aware of.’
Hi Maria!
There’s my favorite cat…& its similar people look-a-like!
The rooster head speaketh, no one listens.
listeneth!
Gowdy is called “controlled-opposition” for a reason.
Personal bet:
Gowdy is covering for the Congressional Gang of 8 who KNEW ABOUT and CONDONED the ILLEGAL SPYING on the Trump Campaign… except perhaps Nunes.
Maybe Nunes (and another White Hat or two) saw FAKE INFO and got FAKE BRIEFINGS to keep them in the dark.
I’d say he’s also informing them as to the nature and strength of the evidence to be released. As for the IGs documents, I could care less if Gowdy never sees another. I don’t trust him and his aw-shucks, golly gee, yes ma’am, syrupy persona. He’s a snake.
Felt my blood pressure going up the more Rooster-head bashed PDJT by questioning his hires. Gowdy is such a self-righteous disappointment.
Agree, and it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if they even funneled money toward Hildabeast’s or Jeb’s campaign.
Rooster Head Gowdy has become quite adept at walking the balancing wire of DC politics. Starting to get pretty windy up there..
Looks like he’s working on a goatee to go with his new hairdo.
His new buzz cut won’t get messed up when he puts on his helmet. Looks like he’s getting ready for some incoming.
Love me some Maria Bartiromo. A hell of a woman!
Down boy!!! 🙂
Id prefer a noose around them. I noticed a lack of repukes in the picture…there is no way in hell the dems could have pulled that off without plenty of help via the usual pocket lining for the repukes.
Gowdy is deep state
Rubio seemed to be the favorite among the GOPe, even over hapless Jeb, and the suggestion from Sundance that he and other Rep campaigns might have benefited from the Dem’s opposition research makes sense. Especially with word that McCain was the courier for the fake dossier. Rubio seems very quiet now. Wonder why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that we have elected a real man of leadership and action, Lil Rubio is outed as a major league light weight.
Its public record that Washington Free Beacon was originally paying Fusion GPS for Rubik’s campaign. Even though Steele and the dossier came later what we have learned about Fusion GPS puts anyone using their services in suspect.
The lack of leaks is really wearing on some folks. Kudos to Sessions and his team.
Did they both take a chance here in their own ways at actually blaming President Trump for what is going on?
Roosterhead is the protector of all things hillary.
And Maria’s suspicious cat look is adorable! 😉
Gowdy was never any good. He protected HRC from prosecution during Benghazi, and stalled and stalled, while lying to the public promising to get justice. FOUR YEARS and nothing! He’s part of the deep state.
Trey’s recent comments are interesting. He almost sounds like he might be running cover for some of his “friends” who are at risk of getting stuck in the mud.
“Makes ya wonder if Mr. Swamp febreeze is really retiring to “spend more time with his family.”
Those toxic sewer gases are gettin’ harder to contain.
Levin levels Gowdy
I’ll try again.
For someone who is retiring from the Congress and called the last 7 years a waste of time, Gowdy sure has his Rooster-head mug in front of the camera every chance he gets. If my memory serves me correctly, didn’t Gowdy endorse Rubio during the primary for President?
I continue to believe that the seed for the Russia bs started with the Rubio campaign. When Fusion was still working for Rubio, they were sitting in the NSA illegally querying. They didn’t start working for Hillary until April, the same month that Rogers shut them down. Who are the most disgusting NeverTrumpers who were/are still out there pushing the bs Russia story? Bill Kristol and Rick Wilson, both part of the Rubio campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey and Maria I am sure know more then they can state publicly at this time. She knows the answer before she asks the question. Both are playing their part in this tragedy. I believe the time is coming for the climax of the 3rd act. As you suggest Sundance, the corruption goes beyond just the subjects at the DOJ and FBI.
IG Horowitz has grand jury material? Which grand jury is that? Huber’s?
Roosterhead got a hair cut..maybe he heard about his nick name. I am astounded that he blames Trump in some way for the lack of candor! Amazing, because of course he would be the first to claim obstruction of justice if Trump did intervene. The other thing that always amazes me with these people, because they do not know what is going on, they assume the President is not doing anything. Pathetic little egos.
Little Marco? Let’s feed him to John Brennan.
Shark-infested cellmates.
