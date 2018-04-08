Maria Bartiromo and Trey Gowdy Discuss Ongoing Investigations of DOJ and FBI…

A very well informed Maria Bartiromo has an interesting interview with Trey Gowdy this morning.  In the first section of the interview Representative Gowdy reveals he has seen some of the originating “electronic communication” (EC) source material that initiated the 2016 counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign.

An interesting aspect to this interview is how much ‘deep-weed’ background information Mrs. Bartiromo is aware of. [Obviously Maria has a direct network to some very specific information.]  WATCH:

Representative Gowdy seems to using the Mamet Princple in this interview. Gowdy is obviously aware the DOJ cannot, and should not, release all evidence in their custody if some of that evidence outlines the basis for criminal referrals and will be used later by Prosecutor John Huber. So why does he demand access to it, and public release of it?

Gowdy’s presentation is almost enough to make a person wonder if he’s not trying to protect entities that might be at risk from sunlight or prosecution. It couldn’t be that perhaps there were/are 2016 republican political campaigns (*cough* Rubio), and/or uniparty leadership, who were in common-cause alignment with an operation that might eliminate Trump? Wait… wha?

  1. Redheart says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Well, that’s an interesting thought. I thought maybe Gowdy was going to try out to be the next head at the FBI.

  2. snarkybeach says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    I was blinded by Rooster-Head’s bright purple Globalist tie to even focus on his slippery answers…

  3. James Alan Groome says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Gowdy seems to want Trump to fire Rosenstein… or Sessions… like he doesn’t want to have to vote on an impeachment of Rosenstein.

  4. Lefty says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Gowdy is looking more and more a part of the swamp with every interview.

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Mr. Gowdy needs an evaluation and diagnosis for his flip-flop brain.

  6. KingBroly says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Well, if the Gang of 8 knew about it, that’d mean Ryan, McConnell and Burr knew. Not sure if Nunes knew or not

  7. Guyski says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    ‘An interesting aspect to this interview is how much ‘deep-weed’ background information Mrs. Bartiromo is aware of.’

    Hi Maria!

  8. free73735 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    There’s my favorite cat…& its similar people look-a-like!

  9. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    The rooster head speaketh, no one listens.

  10. Erik Dee says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Gowdy is called “controlled-opposition” for a reason.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Personal bet:
    Gowdy is covering for the Congressional Gang of 8 who KNEW ABOUT and CONDONED the ILLEGAL SPYING on the Trump Campaign… except perhaps Nunes.

  12. saywhat64 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Rooster Head Gowdy has become quite adept at walking the balancing wire of DC politics. Starting to get pretty windy up there..

  13. holly100 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Looks like he’s working on a goatee to go with his new hairdo.

    • sterling1776 says:
      April 8, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      His new buzz cut won’t get messed up when he puts on his helmet. Looks like he’s getting ready for some incoming.

  14. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Love me some Maria Bartiromo. A hell of a woman!

  15. waltherppk says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:00 pm

  16. lav48erne says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Gowdy is deep state

  17. theresanne says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Rubio seemed to be the favorite among the GOPe, even over hapless Jeb, and the suggestion from Sundance that he and other Rep campaigns might have benefited from the Dem’s opposition research makes sense. Especially with word that McCain was the courier for the fake dossier. Rubio seems very quiet now. Wonder why?

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      April 8, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Now that we have elected a real man of leadership and action, Lil Rubio is outed as a major league light weight.

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      April 8, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Its public record that Washington Free Beacon was originally paying Fusion GPS for Rubik’s campaign. Even though Steele and the dossier came later what we have learned about Fusion GPS puts anyone using their services in suspect.

  18. mikey says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    The lack of leaks is really wearing on some folks. Kudos to Sessions and his team.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Disgusted says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Did they both take a chance here in their own ways at actually blaming President Trump for what is going on?

  20. Irons says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Roosterhead is the protector of all things hillary.

    And Maria’s suspicious cat look is adorable! 😉

  21. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Gowdy was never any good. He protected HRC from prosecution during Benghazi, and stalled and stalled, while lying to the public promising to get justice. FOUR YEARS and nothing! He’s part of the deep state.

  22. JoD says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Trey’s recent comments are interesting. He almost sounds like he might be running cover for some of his “friends” who are at risk of getting stuck in the mud.
    “Makes ya wonder if Mr. Swamp febreeze is really retiring to “spend more time with his family.”
    Those toxic sewer gases are gettin’ harder to contain.

  23. Tejas Rob says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Levin levels Gowdy

  24. waltherppk says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:12 pm

  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    For someone who is retiring from the Congress and called the last 7 years a waste of time, Gowdy sure has his Rooster-head mug in front of the camera every chance he gets. If my memory serves me correctly, didn’t Gowdy endorse Rubio during the primary for President?

  26. flowerbelle says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I continue to believe that the seed for the Russia bs started with the Rubio campaign. When Fusion was still working for Rubio, they were sitting in the NSA illegally querying. They didn’t start working for Hillary until April, the same month that Rogers shut them down. Who are the most disgusting NeverTrumpers who were/are still out there pushing the bs Russia story? Bill Kristol and Rick Wilson, both part of the Rubio campaign.

  27. Mark L. says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Trey and Maria I am sure know more then they can state publicly at this time. She knows the answer before she asks the question. Both are playing their part in this tragedy. I believe the time is coming for the climax of the 3rd act. As you suggest Sundance, the corruption goes beyond just the subjects at the DOJ and FBI.

  28. xcontra says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    IG Horowitz has grand jury material? Which grand jury is that? Huber’s?

    Like

  29. littleflower481 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Roosterhead got a hair cut..maybe he heard about his nick name. I am astounded that he blames Trump in some way for the lack of candor! Amazing, because of course he would be the first to claim obstruction of justice if Trump did intervene. The other thing that always amazes me with these people, because they do not know what is going on, they assume the President is not doing anything. Pathetic little egos.

    Like

  30. Alison says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Little Marco? Let’s feed him to John Brennan.
    Shark-infested cellmates.

