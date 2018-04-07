April 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #443

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Whoa- more fishy revelations about the latest “school shooting” I never heard of this website, but here it is:
“…According to the official narrative, on February 14, 2018, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres. The perpetrator, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was identified by witnesses and arrested shortly afterward. He confessed, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder…”
https://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com/2018/04/dan-cromer-operation-hoggwash-no-death.html
Curiously, Ancestry.com, the world’s largest online history resource does not show death records for any of the seventeen victims. This database is a compilation of obituaries published in U.S. newspapers, collected from various online sources. For researchers, obituaries are genealogical goldmines, including information such as names, dates, places of birth and death, marriage information, and family relationships. Ancestry’s U.S., Cemetery and Funeral Home Collection (1847-2018) provided the following search results:
Have we seen any funerals? it is very strange? Why wasn’t the Hogg kid at the funerals?
Governor Scott was at the funerals while Hogg was out trying to be famous. When the kids took the bus to the Capitol & chanting on TV for Gov Scott, Gov Scott was attending a funeral & wasn’t there to meet the little darlings.
Yes, Marcia – I have seen pics from a couple of the funerals – saw the one for the little girl, Meadow, whose father has been so eloquent in his comments after her murder. Have also seen follow up photos of the young man who was shot 5 times as he tried to help his classmates get inside a classroom and lock the door. I believe he is still in the hospital after some complications set in. The stupid Hogg kid was too busy trying to become famous to attend anything, I would guess.
You don’t just die & poof your info is on Ancestry. Ancestry gets their info from other databases. It took a while before my dad’s info showed up on Ancestry & it was from the Social Security database. Still don’t have a death certificate on Ancestry for him.
It took my family almost 2 weeks to get a copy of his death certificate from the state. If you have an autopsy, it takes longer.
This is correct. It will take months for that data from the Parkland shooting victims to migrate onto the databases that Ancestry uses. Suggest you look in the Obits of the local newspapers and funeral homes.
Wait till the IG report is out, maybe next week. The howling will be deafening.
Man I hope you’re right! I’m so ready to see Sessions set the record straight while heads explode while panic sets in as arrest are made!
Trump Retweet:
Many years ago foolish and incompetent people lost a major battle, but the war in not yet over. The USA will prevail when the war is over.
Not that I want to contradict VSGPDJT, but I think he will agree with me that the war isn’t over till its over.
If there are more than one version of the FISA Court applications…
It puts every case that any of these DOJ / FBI folks investigated and tried at risk – thousands of cases… I’ve even invited the “lurking lawyers” on the TCTH for answers… ~ I’ve been saying this for months – Now, I have confirmation that Sundance (The Last Refuge) agrees.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 · 7 minutes ago
31. Serious. I pray there is only one version. The number of FBI cases that would be at risk if it was proven the FBI intentionally gave false information to the FISA court to obtain warrants (then covering it up to oversight) would be off-the-charts.
More business to the US. On Friday American Airlines canceled a deal to buy planes from Airbus and announced it intends to purchase 47 new Boeing 787 jets instead…
Great thread by SD!
If there are more than one version of the FISA Court applications…

It puts every case that any of these DOJ / FBI folks investigated and tried at risk – thousands of cases…
It puts every case that any of these DOJ / FBI folks investigated and tried at risk – thousands of cases… I’ve even invited the “lurking lawyers” on the TCTH for answers…
~ Now, I have confirmation that Sundance (The Last Refuge) agrees.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 · 7 minutes ago
31. Serious. I pray there is only one version. The number of FBI cases that would be at risk if it was proven the FBI intentionally gave false information to the FISA court to obtain warrants (then covering it up to oversight) would be off-the-charts.
It will be an unbelievable mess.
When I was in the LA DA’s Appellate Division, they had to open up a sub-division to work on writs resulting from a jailhouse informant scandal that mushroomed big-time. And that was nothing compared to what this would be. I’m assuming there are hundreds of FISA warrants on which convictions are based.
However, I favor getting rid of the FBI. I don’t like national police agencies, especially corrupt ones.
Maybe that’s what the Gitmo expansion is about, moving enemy combatants there and having them tried by tribunals instead.
I’ve always thought that was the better way.
But I remember the Bowe Bergdahl fiasco…
Actually, even without differing FISA applications all the previous prosecutions are at risk just from the knowledge that the 302s (?) were altered.
Guess all the Trade War stuff will he put on the back burner now.
May be time to get back in the market
Sundance has a twitter thread
“There’s maybe a handful of politicians (less than 10 out of 500) in DC that have ever actually taken the time to go to the DOJ/FBI and ever look at anything.”
Probably all members of the Freedom Caucus.
And these are the people making laws for us??? It just goes to show, most of them are paid-off political whores. There are not enough good ones in Washington to really make a difference. We have to change that and get the message across to ALL of them this summer.
At Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in the House of Representatives, there was an evidence room that members of Congress had to sign in to view the evidence. Most Republicans did; however, not a single Democrat did. Yet Jerold Nadler (D-NY) ran his mouth incessantly defending the indefensible for weeks, etc.
They all find the time to run across the street in between votes to their respective democrat or republican HQ’s to do their little fund raising calls so they can get re-election cash, though.
Great thread. Between that, the original “BREAKING:” post, and all the comments, I can’t sleep now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here.
Have a cup or two on me.
Can’t sleep either.☕️☕️
I dont need coffee, i am trying to sleep… jk
Great minds Fle?
This is the Fox & Friends report that Eric Trump is responding to.
“IG report finds nearly 50 Democrats waived background checks for Pakistani IT aides accused of hacking”
And I was hoping this scumbag would run for president next time, so we could stomp her into the ground. Oh well… bye bye freak.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My Gosh! There must be some requirement that these democrat women have to cackle like an old witch when they laugh! She is just as unpleasant to listen to as Hildabeast and it looks as if she thinks she is twice as adorable. Why aren’t we boycotting Ellen’s sponsors? She seemed to think it was so funny that Kamala wanted to kill someone. Despicable characters both!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like someone wants to get ahead of the IG Report…
Phoenix: Either that, or just more tales from the crypt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, libs just cannot keep their mouths shut….
She should just keep quiet, cause any thing she says will be used against her.
They just can’t keep quiet…that’s how most of em get caught…
Funny i just happened to browse q posts and theres a link there too. April showers and all. Mmm hmm!
I’ve arranged for Max, (the son of the character Jim Carey played in Liar Liar) to blow out B-day candles while Ms Lynch sits in the green room before the show /sarc
Got to get her “story”out there…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d watch, but my doctor told me to avoid too much excitement.
She’s got some huge cankles on her….just sayin..
I enjoy seeing these people come out of the woodwork and try to explain away there traitorous Behavior while holding public office. Think of it as a practice run, because a grand jury is headed their way and that’s the real deal. Look at how casually Comey and McCabe threw their underlings under the bus. Look how easy it was for Sundance to figure out what really happened. Does not look like this is a group that will serve time for their bosses. People on our side can pretty much tell the truth at all times and be fine. People on the bammy/clinton side can do nothing but lie and they’re not very good at it, especially considering how much practice have had.
She dindu nuffin.
Here will be the start of the liberal spin machine…Lynch, like Holder before her, think they are above the law, and not subject to any real accountability. The IG report must be pretty damning for LL to again go on the air and lie again about her tarmac meeting, etc
The Last Refuge has new Twitter thread up – posted by fleporeblog and phoenixRising.
Sundance must be directly over the threat. It’s like the Twitter HRC / BHO bots that work there can see the MOAB above them falling on there location.
They are ‘shadow banning’ and stopping TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge from trending.
1. MAGA Twitter Peeps, this is really important. Really, really, important.
Here are some collective responses…
Wow. Just saw evidence of shadow-banning right before my eyes. I clicked the *like* under the first tweet that sat at 841 likes, instead of changing to 842, it instead went to 361 likes.
Same thing just happened when I liked it…went from 860something to 328
#ShadowhuntersSeason3 as I click on like it drops from 400 + to 140+
yes Mickey… I found Sundance’s thread over at Robert Barnes’ site!!! Sundance is all over the net.
Agree about the shadow banning… I’ve noticed even with all the news today, twitter traffic is slow, very few posts compared with say yesterday. Find that hard to believe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read the excellent 37 piece thread hours ago, it was then I went to the start of the thread to like. It was at 1.0K likes, it dropped to 854 after my like. other comments noticed the same thing. It’s now just 1.5K.
Yeah definately manipulating it
tears of joy for the constant smile on his face…
indomitable spirit…
thanks for posting…
You’re welcome 😉
I’m just worried the little guy will fall and hit his head. I think he’ll do great with some prosthetics when he gets a bit older.
Thank you.
Your video of the little boy is just the kick in the arse I needed.
Wow!
Cindy McCain, the wife of Arizona Sen. John McCain, and an activist against human trafficking, told AZ Central that she heard that in addition to raiding Lacey’s home, every office of the site around the world was raided.
“They’ve confiscated everything and shut the website down,” McCain said, adding that Friday was a “good day.”
———————-
I guess she would know.
That house in Sedona ain’t gonna pay for itself.
General Patreus , Board of Trustees ???
The more I read about the people who are suspected in human trafficking and the web of foundations etc that are fronts the more disgusted I get. Its a vast evil web.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lacey faces a 93-count indictment which was sealed.
In 2016, the FBI dropped all charges on Backpage’s CEO Carl Ferrer, arrested in Houston, Tx on pimping charges.
Side note:
Houston is #1 hotspot in sex-trafficking.
Hey, every once in awhile someone here will make a comment like, “I love this place, and I trust Sundance, but something just doesn’t make sense. How is it that we here seem to be the only ones who understand what’s going on? How can everyone else be so wrong, and we’re about the only ones who have it right? That worries me sometime. I hope we’re not just being overly optimistic.”
Okay, that’s reasonable, but whenever those worries enter your mind, consider this:
You can fill in the rest…
Possible to be smarter than someone else . Not so possible to be smarter than a whole lot of some elses ! We all draw information from a wide universe and bring to it our own perspective we then contribute to our little community tree . IOW, having a lot of
Sherlocks & Watsons, Hercule Poirots , and Edith Marples et al work to our benefit !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jello,
In an attempt to answer your thoughts…
Well, someone has to take the lead. What I mean is someone who is astute enough to recognize that in viewing a situation something just does not seem quite right. I guess you could say, “something” just does not smell right.
Then you create a forum, a place where individuals can comment on what you think about a certain situation or event. You create rules for the forum. Rules of etiquette for this forum to keep out the, or try to keep out maintain a proper decorum. Any one can comment, submit their views, and give their thoughts.
Then with the comments given / provided by some extremely intelligent, experienced, and faithful individuals, your original ideas or synopsis are solidified, or changed depending upon the input.
It’s basically an open debate, in which if you have noticed, a solution, or an agreement in thought is usually arrived at here within 24 hours.
Ironic isn’t it? We here at the Treehouse can and do usually arrive at a consensus at whatever topic is presented within 24 hours and Congress cannot do the same thing in a year. Sometimes longer.. That is why my suggestion is to have Congress go back and work in their own districts. If we here can come up with solutions using the internet, so can they. But, I digress.
The comments here are from probably the most intelligent, loyal, faithful, experienced individuals on the planet. Doctors, lawyers, former military, business people, husbands, wives, and just good people.
And all brought together in one place by our…..well any description is not enough…
brought together by Sundance…
Thank you and God Bless You Sundance for giving us this refuge. This refuse from the chaos.
Jello, I may have not answered you question, but, I believe you may now understand why we, here, are so far ahead of the masses still addicted to the MSM.
“Jello, I may have not answered you question, but, I believe you may now understand why we, here, are so far ahead of the masses still addicted to the MSM.”
Well, thanks for that, Gunny, but it really wasn’t MY question. I know very well why WE get it right while most others don’t… including some of the reasons you noted. So yeah, I have a pretty good handle on why we’re so… umm… good. 😉 Have known for about 6 years now.
No issues jello…your comments just led me to a synopsis of this site to remind everyone how much we here appreciate our refuge.
My comments were not in any way meant as a disfavor your post…..
We all know why we are ahead of most of the world in our way of thinking.
Sincerely appreciate your feedback and Good Morning to you.😎
You too, Gunny, thanks… and good morning to you too. But WHY am I still up at this hour? 😉
👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍
Oh my, Treehouse people have been listening to Sundance since the Zimmerman story ??
I can say I was with you in spirit ever since ever – but so much nicer now to be perched on a branch with Treepers all around.
I feel so-oo much better now that I’m not the only one…
As we know most people are easily manipulated, and want their beliefs and ideologies reinforced.
Not so with the loyal followers of TCTH.
That the MSM and the Jimmy Kimmels of this world are allowed to denigrate FLOTUS is reprehensible.
She is a mother, a daughter, a wife of the POTUS. Beautifu, poised and highly intelligent.
She is a legal immigrant to the U.S. and speaks Five languages.
But because she is a White European with an accent, it is okay to trash her.
Would they trash a non white, and mock their accent etc.
Of course not. They are truly a disgusting lot, utter scum.
God bless PDJT and his stellar family.
Please take care of them.
National Guard being called up in CA. I watched a small convoy headed south today. It may not be headed straight to the border, but Ive been seeing a lot of increased border patrol activity over the past 9 months. So, its happening in CA, believe it or not. More is needed!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s POTUS’ call… he will get what we need. I think they’re beginning to realize that he does what he promises.
President Donald J. Trump asking for your help. Please email, share widely in twitterworld and get awareness..now is the time..!
Thx, Keebler. Done!
👍😁
Just signed it.
Also, please tell people at the same time we need wins across the board in Nov 2018 to secure the wall. All options must be covered! Close their ears to Democrat and Libertarian candidates, vote Trump choice.
Thanks. I signed!
I know the storyline of the Chappaquidick tale is that Mary Jo was alive when the car went in the water. I have a different take. Kennedy may have raped and killed her, then put her in the car and rolled it off the bridge. The forensic “findings” that supposedly embarrassed Kennedy by showing she was alive and could have been saved may actually have been a cover for what really happened. We’ll never know, but that guy was a sociopath and was capable of anything. As far as I’m concerned, my rape/murder/coverup is as plausible as anything else. The only thing we know for sure is that Kennedy was a lying piece of crap, so the only thing we can rule out is what he said happened.
I remember rumors of her being pregnant. Doubt I heard it on the news or radio because that happened before Reagan lifted the fairness doctrine. Sad that twit, youtube, and such are creating a more leftist version of the the doctrine now.
FB is attacking Diamond and Silk… here’s twitter thread from them
——————–
I love this tweet they sent to FB:
Y’all, this attack on conservatives has to stop!
Breach of Contract. The end.
Th❤nk you, Texas!
🌟 Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, reporting the *documented* true numbers in Texas illegal alien State crimes. Lt. Gov Patrick speaks on behalf of all Texans effected by rogue Democrat officials defaulting on ‘Oath of Office’ pledge.
The unreported numbers of Illegal immigration population in our communities sucks up the majority of our resources at our own expense.
None more so, than in our public schools, where citizenship questions are forbidden, and third-world countries are literally *camped* in our backyards.
~MAGA!
Other Texas MAGA news:
A Carrollton Texas church pays the medical debts of every military vet in a 20 mile-radius, and others.
Oh!
Texas GOP Rep. Farenthold, thank you for your service.
Oh, BTW, please sign that $844,000 taxpayor reimbursement check, before you go. Thank you, in advance.
That’s exactly what our border patrol needs at the southern border for ‘catch & release’ assistance.
Nice doggie. Jaws of 1000 lbs pressure per square inch.
GOOD DOG!!!!!!!!
Precious baby. 😉
Lots of WSJ ( who shot john ) regarding Chief of Staff John Kelly in the MSM lately . While most of this is likely the usual media hogwash I personally suspect Mr. Kelly has some personal problems dealing with a boss that expects him to facilitate the boss’s programs, not his own . Maybe Kelly has been too long away from subordinate duties . Or maybe he worked for weak leaders he could influence. None of this applies to his present situation. Mr. Kelly had best suck it up and get to work enabling his boss’s programs appropriately or get fired .
millwright…where is the whoshotjohn coming from?
I don’t get around much.
Just curious.
You may be somewhat off base.
Kelly is in not in facilitating our Presidents agenda, nor does he have any say in the Presidents policies, nor implementing his own policies.
He was a General in the Marine Corps and is completely dedicated to the President
Also, we had a complete discussion on this a few weeks ago.
Additionally, your comments reveal the subjective nature of your post, versus being objective.
Objective Subjective
Based upon Observation of measurable facts Personal opinions, assumptions,
interpretations and beliefs
Duties and Responsibilities of a Chief of Staff
-They are in charge of all the staff in the the Oval Office
-They have to assign responsibilities to each staff member to their capabilities
-They have to review all the work done and ensure the work is taking place in the stipulated time
-They have to solve all Staff problems
-They have to ensure quality in the work
-They have to be a liaison between the President and his staff
-They have tend to the grievances of other staff members
-They have to know the functioning of each department
-They have to help in implementing all the rules and ethics of the Oval Office.
Thanks again for your post and consideration.
millwright,
Please excuse the formatting issues
Objective
Based upon Observation of measurable facts
Subjective
Personal opinions, assumptions, interpretations and beliefs
Friend of Dem Rep Kamala Harris. 👇
What is wrong with people?!
A V.A. Doctor! 😠
“Jerome F. Cuyler, 74, of Sackets Harbor, has been fired from the Veterans Affairs clinic and faces the following charges:
Fourth-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a felony
Six counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor
Five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.”
What I see as important is the OIG/ Huber investigation. That as I read it will exit/ indict the conspirators. As I see it is being rolled out in stages. The Rule of Law is the nexus. We need this to proceed, in all the various challenges to it. That will be sustained with our AG Sessions. Then, as I have said before, the Mueller Marauders will be shut down, or shall we say he will shut it down. Actually I think that has already happened. We are at the beginning of the end.
Of the 52 signatories to the brief, Would it be a surprise that Brennan and Clapper are among them? Yeah, me neither.
In Extraordinary Filing, Former Nat Sec Officials Urge SCOTUS To End Travel Ban
A coalition of former senior national security officials filed an extraordinary amicus (or “friend-of-the-court”) brief at the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the justices to strike down the president’s latest travel sanctions.
Throughout the brief, the officials appear to convey inside information that has not been disclosed through official government channels, while implying their policy views should be treated at parity with those of the Trump administration, like the shadow governments of parliamentary systems.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/06/former-nat-sec-officials-urge-scotus-to-end-travel-ban/
Nothing the gangstas do surprises me anymore.
President Donald Trump Nominates Life-Long Pro-Life Advocate to Position as Federal Judge
by Micaiah Bilger, April 6, 2018
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/04/06/president-donald-trump-nominates-life-long-pro-life-advocate-to-position-as-federal-judge/
There was an awesome lesson yesterday to the proponents of groupthink and echo-chamber behavior on this site. You know … the ones that browbeat those who occasionally dissent out of principle.
On Thursday, there was an opinion article that Nunes and his committee were being frozen out of the information transfer by the the DOJ. The was an inordinate amount of trashing Nunes himself, and it was despicable. And, there were some loudmouths deriding those who differed about the premise of the article.
LOL … only one day later, the foghorns got their comeuppance with the revelation that Nunes and crew WILL INDEED have full access to the files. I went through the whole thread, and there were not a lot of mea culpas. Not that I expected them.
This is the best site on the internet –BY FAR– because of a dedicated leader who allows people to come from all angles. Let’s not give in to the groupthink crowd, most of whom are later joiners. Yesterday should be a wakeup call.
When it starts getting like that I don’t even read the comments, just SD’s post.
“Trump Admin Defunding Planned Parenthood, Will Cut as Much as $60 Million”
by Kelly Marcum, April 6, 2018
http://WWW.LIFENEWS.COM/2018/04/06/TRUMP-ADMIN-DEFUNDING-PLANNED-PARENTHOOD-WILL-CUT-AS-MUCH-AS-60-MILLION/
Jimmy Kimmel is a very sick dude!!!!We stand with you President Trump and your whole family!!!!
As far as foreign affairs has any weight or interest here. Some observations.Russia has joined China (and NK-Kim is going there before the ‘talks’) in their grand military, cyber, asymmetric warfare alliance. China is pushing back vociferously on the Tariff tit for tat with the US ( all words for now). Yet their Defense Minister stated bluntly, they are melding their military tech with Russia as a warning to the US. Meanwhile sending their carrier out to threaten the US pass through the south China sea.
Putin is pledging to push back vociferously on the US because of the new sanctions that target his puppet masters, and is the front line on blocking and threatening the East and Europe, whilst China is threatening the SE Asian nations and the US in the south China seas.
President Neville Chamberlain Moon is being pushed by some of his cabinet members and left-wing coalition, to believe in unicorns and fairy dust that KJU means to denuclearise. It must be the sports and singsong diplomacy that has thrown magic dust into his eyes.
Meanwhile, China has given Kim during his visit millions of dollars of luxury goods (banned by the UNSC) and has now allowed NK workers to return to China. Well, Bribery is always at the forefront of China’s diplomatic tool-kit (see Cambodia for a good example).
Turkey and its Sultan Erdogan plays both ends against the middle. NATO member, then allies with Iran’s Khomeini and Russia, then announces he’s buying Russian S-400 military defense system which is not compatible with NATO. But he can always sell NATO military intelligence to the highest bidder, if he has not done so already.
So the world turns. The US is over the target, as we like to observe here. They may scheme and dream, but we will have their guts for garters before too long.
