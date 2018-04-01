Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews Darryl Issa

Congressman Darrell Issa appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing DOJ and FBI investigation by Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber.

It is important to remember when congress refers to “Main Justice” throughout the discussion, the “small group” of politically corrupt officials primarily worked inside a specific location within main justice; the Department of Justice National Security Division. On the FBI side the group was assembled within the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

