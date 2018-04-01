Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews Darryl Issa

Congressman Darrell Issa appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing DOJ and FBI investigation by Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber.
It is important to remember when congress refers to “Main Justice” throughout the discussion, the “small group” of politically corrupt officials primarily worked inside a specific location within main justice; the Department of Justice National Security Division. On the FBI side the group was assembled within the FBI Counterintelligence Division.
Gotta Love Maria !
And the “discerning kitty”.
Just as long as kitty does not have to wear the same style of glasses as Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY)
Why are the entire MSM and Chattering Class + politicians unable to grasp that the Utah prosecutor has been on the job for months? They all keep making it appear as though Sessions just appointed him this week instead of a Special Counsel.
The media reflects the shallow and in the moment thinking that infects many in the mob. They work in 2-5 minute segments without time for context or history. This is why CTH and other sites are such Godsends for those seeking a complete understanding of an issue.
Amen to that. You’ve pretty well nailed it..
Are there any prosecutorial tigers on Huber’s team?
BTW, read an LA Times article that claims illegal immigrant sweeps up in the California Central Valley.
Somebody has been VERY BUSY. Other commentors’ have documented 18,500 sealed cases in the Federal Court system since last October. Nobody but CTH watchers seen to have caught on to this.
There are many people on Twitter who have noticed. Lots of them follow Qanon.
At this point if I could see five or ten real indictments come to light would be a good sign.
Oh, they get it, alright! But they want the rubes to think this is something new!
After the rubes’ main source of political news, People Magazine, is a weekly!
Yep. Invalidates the OIG Investigation to their low information lemmings.
Or comedians.
The old adage ‘you can lead some wh*res to water, but you can’t make ’em drink’ might explain it.
I thought that it was “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t lead a wh*re to culture.”
Yep. The expression came from a pun challenge. Dorothy Parker is said to have gotten the word [some would say short straw] “Horticulture”, to which she replied, “You can lead a horticulture, but you can’t make her think”…
Sounds like many liberals and SJWs today…
You can lead a horse’s a$$ to water but you can’t make him/her think. Independent thought not allowed in their kook-aid, only group think (and the farther left the better)!!!
notvicchanko: News has been “breaking” ever since 9/11. It’s an annoying affectation we cannot seem to shake. We need an entirely new TV news channel that only talks about events that have not happened yet.
Like Trump Russia collusion!
Donzo: Yes. Donald Trump has been colluding with Russia since the death of the Tsar.
Funny enough, trump colluded with putin, whose grandfather cooked for rasputin, who advised the csar.
I personally chalk up the phenomenon to a combination of social media addiction and a total lack of critical thinking and logic oriented instruction within our education system, K through College. This leaves many who’s level of comprehension is sound bite or video clip deep guided by the group think espoused by our academic elite.
Ever notice that those who question, offer alternate thoughts or solutions are libeled and slandered by the emerging “well educated” elite?
“just appointed” is the deep establishment talking point.
Because, they want to keep telling their audiences that this massive corruption scandal is “no big deal”, and probably only a Republican political smear! Remember: If you want to know what tricks the Dems are up to, just listen to what they and their media buddies are accusing Republicans of doing!
The Dims want a Special Counsel to set the process backwards to square one – the Special Counsel would have to start from scratch – which is what they want – that is just dumb!
They are determined to postpone progress and waste time – they are obstructionists – as we well know – and their plan never changes – Issa points to this problem quite effectively.
Exactly! The OneParty wants desperately to pull the investigation back into the political realm where they claim oversight. Once it gets into the judicial system they have no control and in fact can be investigated for obstructing justice; and their cohorts in crime will face the reality of the law and consequences. The political class wishes none of theirs will be held accountable. (SPIT)
Most definitely, Star! Not only is there no accountability but, there are no consequences at present!
When are they ever penalized for not doing their jobs?
“When are they ever penalized for not doing their jobs?”
Almost never is the answer. That is a very serious problem at all levels of government, from local up to the federal level.
Unfortunately, true, Deplorable!
Andrew McCarthy in National Review on February 17 suggested an interesting option.
“Have the Office of Legal Counsel Resolve the Obstruction Question”
“…Who is right? That is a straight legal question of critical importance. Under federal law, the attorney general (or his deputy if, as here, the AG is recused) routinely delegates the OLC to prepare formal legal opinions for the purpose of guiding prosecutors and other government officials, and these opinions may be published for the benefit of the three branches of government, the bar, and the public. So why not let the OLC settle the matter?”
“An OLC opinion would be invaluable guidance for Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller. An OLC opinion would help clarify whether there truly is a basis for an obstruction allegation against President Trump. This would either lift a cloud of suspicion that makes it very difficult for a president to govern, or put Trump and future presidents on notice of what seemingly lawful presidential actions carry the hazard of potential legal jeopardy….”
http://www.nationalreview.com/2018/02/donald-trump-russia-investigation-obstruction-justice-department-justice-office-legal-counsel/
TY, for the link.
The Swamp’s goal is to maintain a constant barrage of falsehood, half-truths, and extraneous truths to maintain the impression that Trump is malicious, incompetent, despotic, corrupt and in collusion with the Russians. Leaks, rumors, and high-energy invective are maintained to 1) shore up and motivate the Progressive base (and their $$), 2) tilt independents and blue-dog Democrats away from Trump, and 3) dishearten the Trump base, and maybe induce a few of them to stay home in 2018. Their ideal scenario is that the Mueller group tosses out occasional indictments so that any prosecutions coming from the Horowitz/Huber investigations are effectively nullified in public (mis)understanding.
“any prosecutions coming from the Horowitz/Huber investigations are effectively nullified in public (mis)understanding.”
Unless “the plan” calls for a massive roundup sometime in the future that cannot be ignored.
Sundance, you’re too clever by half with that Cat-iromo photo. Maria is a gem 😊
Couldn’t watch it all. Congress (Darrell Issa no less) whining about nothing being done. “Crimes have been committed! Something must be done!” Yeahhhh….and exactly how many criminal referrals did you all make during the Obama Admin? You find the AG in contempt. He laughed and gave you the middle finger. You just look away. AG Lynch meets with the husband of the suspect in a criminal investigation. You just look away. FBI Director literally INVENTS an exoneration for said criminal suspect out of thin air. You just look away. NOW you demand action? Sorry bub. You’re no more useful now than you were then.
To elaborate a bit more…Their demands for action are great but they still want to run the show and if they can’t then nothing else is adequate or acceptable in their minds. They need to sit down and shut up for a minute.
So, you blame the Congress who has no prosecutorial powers for not prosecuting criminals (criminal referrals are just referrals)? That’s their fault? Not the DoJ who actually has the authority to prosecute but for some reason does not? Congress actually held AG Holder in contempt. They couldn’t do more than that, could they? Why don’t you put the blame where it belongs?
“They still want to run the show.”
They want to do their job. And they cannot be denied. Both R and D are supposed to oversee EVERY DAMN INVESTIGATION, whether we like it or not.
There should have been articles of impeachment submitted in each of the cases I mentioned. Yes, those would not have gone anywhere but it was a necessary step. Congress often fails because they don’t use the tools given them. Also, NO, Congress does not have the authority to oversee EVERY DAMN INVESTIGATION especially ONGOING criminal investigations.
Yes they do. IIRC, Comey testified that the FBI was supposed to inform the Congress of the important ongoing investigations quarterly. He was supposed to tell Congress about the ONGOING investigation into Muh Russian collusion but did not do it because “of the sensitivity of the matter.” He famously threw Priestap under the bus.
Articles of impeachment, criminal referrals, blah…
Once again, why don’t you put the blame where it belongs? Hint: Justice Department.
Being informed of is not being involved directly. The Justice Dept. was clearly the impediment. I blame Congress for not doing more to put the onus and spotlight where it belonged. What? Were they afraid they would “lose face” if they tried and failed? Sometimes you need to do what’s right…win or lose.
BTW….If you are going to quote, then quote the whole sentence. There is no period in that position in my original comment. The rest of the sentence is relevant.
Sorry, I am on a mobile device and my options are rather limited.
Spot on. Issa is a safety relief valve, bought and paid for. His job is to make a lot of fuss and smoke while making sure that the fire keeps going.
Some Uniparty members who have been given “conservative” roles are departing, hoping to escape the PDJT swamp draining storm. Some are probably going to tweak their globalists paymasters/blackmailers on the way out, since nobody really likes being a stooge, and I assume some, and here I’m guessing Gowdy and crew, got to the swamp with good intentions and hope the Parthian shot will keep them off the PDJT target list.
Others, like Flake, have thrown in the electoral towel but continue to fight against MAGA in the hopes that once PDJT is dealt with and the system restored, they’ll be rewarded.
Some, like the Turtle and lyin’ Ryan, blow with the daily wind and hope to hop on the winning side at the last moment, but seek to undermine MAGA whenever they can get away with it.
The whole Donkey vs. Elephant thing is worn out and fooling less and less folks as time goes on. George Carlin was right.
“The whole Donkey vs. Elephant thing is worn out and fooling less and less folks as time goes on.”
Wasn’t it Larry Elder that basically said the same thing about 35 years ago?
Darrell Issa is most passionate when he mentions Eric Holder. He always reminds us that Eric Holder is the only attorney general and member of Cabinet ever held in Contempt of Congress.
HIs reference to Holder being an active part of Obama network reminds us that shadow government is out there and active. We know. Sigh.
Eric Holder was just in my state to back and “help” a lib activist candidate for state supreme court. The candidate has stated that “the rule of law is garbage”. I sure Eric thinks the same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my above post. The Zero network is about to shrink out of existence. Hopefully from the top down.
For all his whining and the “outrage” of some of his cohorts, like Gowdy and Graham, exactly what have done for the past 10 years but use these scandal as a pulpit and nothing more??
How come Issa leaves the impression they cannot see all the docs?
Sundance has said on a number of occasions they can see the docs any time, unredacted, but they cannot take them away from the viewing facility unless they are redacted.
Sundances conclusion was that legislators are lazy!
Sundance’s “conclusion” is just his opinion, nothing more.
1.2 million docs mixed into how many millions, billions of others? That’s why he mentions keyword searches. He says “no in camera” review………..means they cant see them.
Exactly.
No that means they can’t take pictures. I tore of johney come lately criticizing the work done as opinion and imediately throw out opinion and untruth as fact.
Man Soros needs to find a new school yard to find his keyboard cons.
Though iu had a hard time making sense of your comment, I am not Johnny come lately. I have been here for 6-7 years every day and am no keyboard con. Go eat more lead paint fool.
Do your homework before you criticize. It has NOTHING to do with a real camera:
in camera Lat. ‘in chambers.’ Refers to a hearing or inspection of documents that takes places in private, often in a judge’s chambers.
https://www.lectlaw.com/def/i018.htm
In camera (/ɪŋˈkæmrə, -mərə/; Latin: “in a chamber”)[1] is a legal term that means in private.[2] The same meaning is sometimes expressed in the English equivalent: in chambers. Generally, in-camera describes court cases, parts of it, or process where the public and press are not allowed to observe the procedure or process.[2] In-camera is the opposite of trial in open court where all parties and witnesses testify in a public courtroom, and attorneys publicly present their arguments to the trier of fact.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_camera
There are some that are probably lazy. IMO in large measure they do not want to know what is in those documents because then they might be held accountable for the content, if and when it becomes public. Then for a few who don’t want to know because they have a conscience and it might bother them.
Plausable Deniability.
Issa seems really pissed he didn’t get Holder for more than contempt. Well, we all are. Holder seems like one of those characters who would not be beyond intimidation or threaten anyone who messed with him. Or maybe I’ve watched too many detective shows. But, Holder is one ugly, angry snake that believes in brainwashing kids so, he’s evil in my book.
Call him back in and ask the same questions and find him in contempt again and see what Sessions does….. Darryl ,,,,Darryl,,, Damn he’s gone.
SD, you caught me off guard with suspicious cat wearing the spectacles, 😂😂😂. Had to show hubby why I was laughing so hard. Looove it side by side with Maria’s suspicious look. Maria rocks.
