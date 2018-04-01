Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz and Bud Cummins Debate Politicization of Justice Department…

In the beginning of this interview Alan Dershowitz accurately outlines the goal and objective of the current approach undertaken by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Dershowitz and Bud Cummins discuss the recent announcement that AG Sessions appointed federal prosecutor, John W. Huber, last year to parallel Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the FBI and DOJ investigation.
Slowly people are beginning to awaken to the larger back-story that has been entirely, and in most cases intentionally, missed by clickbait and ideological media for the past six months.
♦ In the fall of 2017 the flow of investigative documents from IG Horowitz to congress slowed down at the same time as Federal Prosecutor John Huber was appointed by AG Jeff Sessions to parallel the Inspector General and look at the identified criminal conduct.
Why? Because releasing criminal evidence to congress, in advance of indictments, would be a bad idea. The integrity of the prosecutorial process would be compromised, and congressional committees have a history of leaks to media.
♦ Existing federal prosecutor John Huber can subpoena witnesses and bring criminal charges directly. There’s no need for a Special Counsel (prosecutor). Huber can also empanel a grand jury. [Which we know has already taken place]
The congressional concern about Federal Prosecutor John Huber is that he’s been inside the DOJ (albeit in Utah) through the Obama terms and was reappointed by President Trump. Yeah, and so was Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA)…. and that’s despite the NSA database being used by corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ to search and spy.
Not all “holdovers” are bad people.
♦ Congressional voices, grounded in a quest for political positioning, want a “super special federal prosecutor” from outside the DOJ. Now go try to figure out how a DOJ Federal Prosecutor comes from outside the Federal Department of Justice…. and would have to start from scratch on the entire investigation, professional and criminal, that Horowitz and Huber have been assembling since ‘last fall’.
Do the American people want to wait another six months just because congress wants to replace Huber? Congress does. Why? Because congress applies a political filter to everything…. kicking-the-can is a process within their chaff and countermeasure strategy. [Insert picture of ‘Roosterhead’ Inc here]
♦ To bolster the case for why Prosecutor Huber and/or Wray-Sessions are prudent to keep criminal evidence away from the leaking congress… members of congress discusses how they have just leaked the content of the IG referral of McCabe (vis-a-vis the Office of Professional Responsibility) to the media. Go figure.
♦ Congress also complains the current documents provided by the DOJ and FBI (Horowitz and Huber) to congress are redacted. This is not a surprise. The redaction’s are specifically because: A.) the documents have NOT been through the declassification review process (Remember – we are talking FBI counterintelligence division and DOJ national security division here); and B.) The documentary evidence contains the outline of criminal conduct.
Congress, writ large, can go to the DOJ and review all the assembled documents in full without redaction’s. Horowitz, Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray and Prosecutor Huber are allowing congress to review all the collected evidence as part of the oversight aspect. However, if congress wants to physically remove evidence the aforementioned investigative entities require redactions; for the previously described reasons.
Not sure how people so involved with Justice and Law can continue to make excuses for HRC’s blatant criminal activities involving the handling of secret documents?
You or I could never get away with such criminal activity. HRC? Meh, not so much.
Both of them demand that politics not be a part of it but politics is the only thing that kept HRC out of court.
Politics is the criminal problem. Ever since Watergate, the DC swamp has covered up every criminal politician it can to save it’s own uniparty, globalist thieving hide. They have joined ranks and all become swamp liars for self-preservation. They do not care about America or Justice for All – if it includes them.
“Both of them demand that politics not be a part of it ……”
And they both know that is entirely impossible.
Politics bred and bore this beast (double entendre fully intended).
HRC = Hillary Rejects Culpability
Thanks -that is perfect! I will have to remember that one.
The most logical conclusion is that Hillary/Obama/deep state has immense leverage in the form of blackmail material against everyone in the swamp, thanks to their unhindered abuse of the most powerful spy technology In history.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Could be. IMO it’s more a case of devotion to ideology over everything else. Obama chose his key appointments very carefully.
From what I understand, Obama selected from the list handed to him by Wall street and the NWO.
JamesF…the Deep Swamp blackmail material is NULL & VOID due to the fact that AG Session has been working with OIG Huber and there are INDICTMENTS…ONCE the indictments were brought…BLACK MATERIAL IS NULL AND VOID!!!
As I see it, it seems that the DoJ & FBI needs to be cleaned up and set straight so the HRC investigation can proceed. Without having these two agencies running properly I think HRC and all the minions attached could easily corrupt these two agencies once more.
AG Sessions has made the right move, remember that not until late fall was Wray installed and needed time to come up to speed, the same could be said about Sessions, he neede to get the DoJ sorted out first before he moved onto the FBI.
Things should move on fast from here.
They never mention the destroying of devices, turning over phones without SIM cards, or deleting subpoenaed emails, all of which, in my opinion, are much worse than the private server.
The total package should be worth oh…. 20 years to Life.
I think treason is worth a trip to the gallows or standing in front of a firing squad.
“all of which”
There was just TOO MUCH criminality going on the entire 8 years of BHO to rehash everything. That is why they are probably just picking a few salient points before that next all important commercial break.
Agreed. I have a casual friend who graduated from law school, his Father was a formerly famous Presiding Judge, and he is bonkers. Pretend Socialist, 60 yo stoner, twice gave me articles from Mother Jones magazine… articles were flamboyant rhetorical pieces masquerading as facts.
Last 2x we texted, he brings up Trump and Russians.
“articles from Mother Jones magazine… articles were flamboyant rhetorical pieces masquerading as facts.”
I get the magazines from my hair stylists salon, read some and then pass most of them on to others. Some, such as Rolling Stone, go right into the recycle bin. They (RS) will take a valid point, such as the neocons meddling in other nations and the resultant casualties on both sides, and put so much of their liberal leftist spin on it that it winds up being utter refuse for anyone with even mediocre critical thinking skills to try and evaluate.
Best point by Dershowitz: the misguided appointment of first special counsel should not justify the appointment of a second. Disagree with him on his 2016 election commission idea. Congress lost me when they complain about redactions they could view if they crossed the street. I actually like when Dershowitz is interviewed on Fox and would love to see a Lawrence Tribe debate.
Maybe Alan can come up with a suggestion as to how we can get rid of Mueller!
I think Mueller is under more scrutiny than we realize. He will eventually shut himself down as he continues to go off the reservation.
By shut himself down, I mean somebody is going to pull the plug.
Bingo… sometimes Dershowitz has a point.
As someone who endured both of them as a 1st year law student, 1/2 a life time ago, I can assure you that Larry Tribe, a legend-in-his-own-mind type, would NEVER debate Al Dershowitz , a “Did you win or lose?” real courtrrom lawyer, as well as an academic.
Alan voted for HRC, his credibility is ZERO if he voted for this criminal.
But he repeatedly has noted the folly of the Trump investigation.
So he’s a Lib. He’s calling fair balls and strikes now.
I can see why AG Sessions is keeping as much of the investigation secret as he can, particularly from Congress. Beginning with Slick Willie, committing illegal acts by government officials became a D-Rat resume enhancer. Remember when Sandy Burglar went to prison for stealing documents (that made Slick Willie look bad) from the National Archives and destroying them. Neither do I because it didn’t happen.
It’s past time to hold government officials, including Congress and Senate, accountable for breaking the law and abuse of power. Remember when Al Gore laughed in everyone’s face for violating the Hatch Act by running his 2000 campaign out of the White House? He said, there was no controlling authority because Slick WIllie was the authority. Nothing was ever done about it. Such blatant disregard for Rule of Law reached critical mass under Obama.
AG Sessions is having to repair a system that has been broken for almost 30 years. Like President Trump is the man to save the USA, AG Sessions is the man to save the Rule of Law. It just doesn’t happen overnight.
Sandy stuffed documents in his pants and like a clown thought he could just walk out
“This’ll get me in so good with Bill!!!”
They did punish him by removing his security clearance for 3 years. Snort. If he had not died, he would have been back in some dem admin. They NEVER recovered the docs he stole.
“repair a system that has been broken for almost 30 years”
That is probably why you have people that have been dead set against Special Counsels calling for one in this case. Then on the other side now there are the critics that think if a SC is appointed than they can be manipulated and used to cover up crimes like was done in the past (more often than not hiding crimes behind the “national security” veil of secrecy).
All to often these past 30 years you see a failed justice system. I feel AG Sessions should be given the opportunity to bring these people to justice according to the way things used to be before the system was corrupted. What everyone does not realize is that PDJT is not beholden to either of the political parties that were responsible for corrupting it in the first place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you read the article? Did any poster read Sundance’s article?
Everything has been meticulously planned out and almost ready to proceed.
So all of this he should, they did not, and it will not happen is tripe.
Just stand bye and enjoy the ride. It’s gonna be history in the making.
Thanks
As an aside, when I saw that Jason Chaffetz (-Roosterhead Inc-) had called for Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor or resign, it significantly increased my belief in the actual performance of Sessions.
Chaffetz has been a swamp theater sock puppet for as long as I can remember being aware of him. If he wants a “special” prosecutor, it is because he is seeking to kick the actual accountability time further into the future
However, please note that Chaffetz’s bringing attention to Comey’s reopening of the email case sealed the election for Trump. Or at least arguably did. So one could argue that Trump would not be President were it not for Chaffetz.
Not a chance, troll! You’ll need to come up with something better than that hogwash.
How was Sandy Burglar innocent? The Pardon?
I get their approach. However, it’s insane to think that all we need to know are the facts about HRC and not to prosecute should illegal acts were committed.
I was all in agreement until they said they didn’t want to see HRC prosecuted.
Exactly! Total BS this new meme that we need to learn the “truth” instead of seeing indictments. I want to see both. Truth and indictments. They cannot fix it by letting her and others get away with felonies. “Lesser” people have spent time in jail for far less than what she and probably Obama did. Scooter Libby for one, and that poor Navy guy who got a year for snapping a photo of his workplace on a ship.
Making sure it doesn’t happen again? Check. We need that, too, but the only way to make sure is to publicly impose well-deserved punishment. How are they going to restore faith in the “justice” system if she gets off the hook?
If the shoe were on the other foot, would Democrats say, “let’s just make sure the truth about Trump/Russia collusion comes out, so it can’t happen again. We don’t need to see him go to jail.”
This is alarming. Let her go before a Grand Jury like every other citizen would. If she gets indicted, then let her stand trial, like every other citizen would. Let justice come in the sentencing, if she’s convicted, when the judge takes into account whatever mitigating circumstances may be involved. Let those who love her speak on her behalf, for example. But she should be called to account publicly. Anything less is not justice and will not restore faith in justice, especially if the whole truth comes out.
Dershowitz doesn’t want Hillary charged for having a private server and scattering classified emails to the wind. Or for pay-to-play. Or for U1. He just wants to make sure no one can ever do those things again. What? So much for his bi-partisan blathering.
I like to think of her as being “in the stocks.” They used to publicly shame people as a deterrent.
Hillary, instead of being martyred in jail, is videoed sliding down stairs in India, it’s reported on her breaking her arm in a bathtub, and even the Democrats are sick of her whining about “why she lost.” She is a persistent reminder of what would have happened if we didn’t get PDJT. Once she loses her money (CF) she will have lost everything: her power, her prestige, her beautiful money….couldn’t happen to a nicer person. She’s getting hers.
All the Karma hitting her these days is well deserved but it’s not enough for me. I want to see her punished to the full extent of the law and put behind bars.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s like so many liberals, you mix a lot of truth in with a little bit of your bias and attempt to come out as credible. He’s a soothsayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a soothsayer.
He’s a smoothsayer.
fixed it for you…
Both work for me Dave!
Johnny: Dersh needs to join Karl Rove in invisible retirement.
Karl who? 😆
“you mix a lot of truth in with a little bit of your bias and attempt to come out as credible.”
I have a Christian friend that puts this below her name in all her e-mails:
There can be some truth in a lie,
But there can be NO lie in the truth.
– Rita B. Erie, Pennsylvania
The “so it never happens again” retort is a flash point for me! Why do the Dems always commit the crimes, then after a long drawn out investigation.. GOP gets in office and finally, no penalty .. just “we can never let this happen again”!
Well I say, no, sh*t! If we throw them in jail for once, it won’t happen again!!
Though I will hate it, what are the odds Hillary and Huma get ogf because of Liberal White Female Privilege?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we’re confused, we can just look at Mueller. How long has he been “investigating”? And he has done, what? Flynn (will get tossed), Manafort (also might get tossed), some nobodies, and a few really incompetent Russian trolls (though they really don’t count). No thank you.
Not only that, but who in the world would they appoint? How could they agree on some obscure person.. or even worse, another Mueller? There is always going to be controversy whom ever it would have been.. plus the long drawn out ordeal. Lets get r dun! (I also think many in congress really don’t want to find Hillary guilty of anything.. it might cost them some donations. or votes) scaredy cats.
I got the impression after watching this twice that Pete Hegseth from FNC is pushing more for a SC than Rep. Goodlatte (R-VA).
LikeLike
Fox guy then pushed SC, and Goodlatte returned to his arguments about Huber.
I personally think the AG & DOJ are concentrating more on getting the MS-13 gang-bangers etc. first, before they dip into the backlog of white collar/ political crimes.
Sessions is getting things done, slowly but surely. Hear say won’t cut it, evidence and witnesses will.
This is a car crash viewed in slow-motion, you can see what’s happening, how it’s all so unavoidable and then 💥 💥 bam we’re left with the wreckage.
“Congress also complains”
Which, for the most part, is probably falling on deaf ears. Other than partisans seeking what they want to hear and MSM looking for talking heads to stir up what sundance has referred to as the outrage machine to abuse their viewers, the approval rating for congress is the bottom of a latrine. They have not passed a real budget in about a decade and they just stuff an Omnibus bill with pork and nothing that could REALLY benefit the voters (such as Concealed Carry Reciprocity and the Second Amendment Guarantee Act – SAGA https://scopeny.org/federal-firearms-legislation )
Immediately following Maria pointing out Hillary’s massive bribery scandal of $150M in exchange for American uranium Dershowitz says the following, “There’s an enormous difference between political sins and crimes.”Why does Dershowitz espouse the idea polticians can commit crimes under the umbrella of “politics”? This is at least the second time he’s said the same thing so I cannot chalk it up to misspeaking. How easily he dismisses her blatant criminality. Typical DemonRat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it needs any more explaining, Dershowitz just proved why people think politicians are corrupt: They’re supposed to be. It’s politics. Forget it, Jake, it ‘s Chinatown. I don’t like the word scumbag, but it is so perfect for Dershowitz who tries to present himself as reasonable and nonpartisan while picking your pockets.
He’s a soothsayer and a false prophet.
Every responsible citizen of this country needs to look into the mirror and ask themselves what they want to see as end game is for this. Not this year, maybe not next year, but 10 years from now. It is a troubling and complicated question, especially since no one has a crystal ball. That is the point that Dershowitz is raising.. he is asking us to reflect on priorities…
Lurking Lawyer, slightly more irritated. Here is the clear as day thing ‘overlooked’ by Dershowitz and Bartiromo when former US Attorney Bud said would need clear ‘slam dunks’ because of the politics.
Sessions on McCabe ‘ lack of candor—including under oath’ is felonius perjury under 18USC1621.
Nunes memo on FISA warrant application abuse is felonius knowing false attestation 18USC1018 committed by Comey, MCabe, Lynch, and Yates. Rosenstein had just got to DoJ, and if he eelied on the others in the past did not KNOWINGLY falsely attest and gets a pass.
Hillary and Huma both clearly violated 18USC 798 despite changing ‘gross negligence’ to ‘exceptionally careless’. Comeys ‘no intent so no prosecutor would prosecute’ July 6 announcement just a lie. Plus, he had no authority as FBI head but NOT an official prosecutor to exercise such prosecutorial discretion. There is no intent required. Simply did or did not mishandle classified info. The Navy submariner Trump just pardoned spent a year in jail for taking some momento pictures inside his sub. He did not get then classified materials process briefings that HRC did. And, there was HRC email stuff that is auromatically deemed classified by Executive Order even if not so labeled. The easiest example is passing on what the UK Ambassador reported concerning his discussions with the UK Foreign Minister concerning Afganistan.
This stuff is not hard. The criminal statutes cited are a Google click away. The evidence needed to convict is a matter of public record. What we are witnessing is the reluctance of the Uniparty to understand the depths of the Obama led, Clinton fed, perversion of US rule of law.
Just start with..”destroyed subpoenaed documents”!
Thank you Ristvan. I watched that segment in amazement As two eminent, accomplished lawyers tyed themselves in knots trying to justify ignoring hundreds of years of jurisprudence. They are postulating the creation of a whole new parallel justice process just because the alleged criminal activity was committed by politicians. As you say, there are laws, procedures and standards that have served justice well, they just need to be followed without regard to anyone’s politics.
Thank you, Lurking Lawyer. Rudy Giuliani over a year ago claimed HRC committed approximately a dozen crimes just concerning handling classified information. Would you agree?
I assisted a lawyer several times with a plantiffs case. Client had some stupid, ill-advised photos on his Facebook account. Lawyer instructed the client to copy said photos onto CDs for safe keeping (not destruction), then remove them from FB. And this was a smaller civil matter. HRC deletes thousands of federal emails?
He wants PTrump free without any crime and Hillary free with all the crime. Just make sure it does not happen again, that’s it.
This interview is pure, unadulterated BS. They really think everyone is stupid.
Huber is “looking” whether a second SC is needed. Meaning he will be looking for months and perhaps he will come to a conclusion that a second SC is indeed needed to “get to the bottom of it” and make sure “this would never happen again.” Then a SC might be appointed (if Trump is still in the WH) — someone who would not want to put Mrs. Clinton in jail because the mere thought of locking her up would be sad and totally not bipartisan or apolitical. But the best solution is to create a Comission (MuellerX10) which would continue Muh Russia for the next decade as a true bipartisan effort.
Can’t make this stuff up.
Can’t stand Dershowitz – and he seems really fearful that the poor Commie crooks are going to be treated unfairly and justice won’t be “even” between the “two parties”. Blast him! That’s why these crooks keep getting away, Total CNN Dirtbag.
Yes. He sure look frightened the whole time, very frightened. Someone looking that frightened can not be fearful for someone else (Hillary). Someone that frightened can only be afraid of what is coming to his own self.
It’s Easter Sunday….
Can’t these crooks take a day off from TV?
Why should they – as long as they have a willing, self-selected audience?
Buying time. Uniparty wanting to run the clock so they can get rid of President Trump and make all of this go away.
What citizens don’t understand, if you can railroad the President of the United States, you can railroad anyone and none of us are free or protected by our rights. This is a constitutional crisis.
You know, this just struck me… Why is a known liberal that does not advocate, promote, or promulgate any religious beliefs or morality, now talking about sin? To me it seems Derpowitz is now trying to equate the lawlessness of the liberals with sin – something that can be ‘forgiven’ without repentance or atonement (punishment) for their actions. I wonder if is this a ploy given what this day commemorates – the resurrection of Jesus
from dictionary dot com:
sin -any reprehensible or regrettable action, behavior, lapse, etc.; great fault or offense:
Seems like a good time to listen to Marlen Dietrich’s version of Where Have All the F!owers Gone?
I wonder how many indictments there really are?
No big names……………They will just be fired.
Somehow my post asking this got lost. I wondered if anyone can explain how this is working. If a grand jury is empaneled and they have the info on the “small group” or seat warmers as I call them, does that mean the could have testified yet? Would it be public when they are indicted or is that held secret as well?
I have not heard discussion about the possibility of members of Congress being implicated in these crimes. I believe they would be immune from prosecution, but does that mean they could not be publicly identified? Since Harry Reid was encouraged to become involved by the FBI, can there be much doubt that:
1. He knew the nature of the “real” plot, and
2. Others were at least as informed too?
It would be fun to see a spreadsheet of Dems and RINOs, with columns of data indicating what they knew, and when they new it! Imagine the election ads contrasting that with their public statements!
Was interesting going back and reading the transcript of Rush’s show on Friday about this. I had forgotten that it was Dirty Harry that started the lie about Russian collusion with Trump.. but I thought Rush said it was from a meeting with Brennan.
Immunity is rarely absolute. There are things a person can do that removes the protection of the various codified and judicially created immunities.
“I have not heard discussion about the possibility of members of Congress being implicated in these crimes. ”
Rep.Trey Goudy (R-SC) casually alluded to something like that in an interview last year with Martha MacCallum. In regards to “if the Clinton foundation were ever fully investigated, about half of Washington would be going to jail. And not just democrats”.
How long before we know whether or not this new decision by Sessions is actually going to work.
Or whether he is simply washing his hands of the whole thing again??
He has 2 Dems, Obamma cronies working on this, makes little if any sense.
BUT NONE of this really matters anyway. Its is time to keep your hearts and minds on Christ Jesus. Ready yourselves and be watchful for our redemption draws very near now. He will
not delay much longer!!
Happy Easter.
Now go back to your family, please.
My understanding of an excellent post by a “Dave” on the IG Hirowitz is that:
1. Obama and Holdet neutered the IG
2. Horowitz worked for years to restore it
3. Brought the backing of 48 other IGs
4. De-neutered the IG and actually put it on steroids
5. Holder and Obama essentially forced to OK it
6. Is there a better definition of a “white hat”?
As long as Huber is competent, his silence is a tell on that, and he can expand the investigation into CIA, NSA, and State, I’m totally down with him moving this investigation forward through indictment, trial, conviction, and sentencing.
I am assuming that State and CIA have an OIG that can refer criminal conduct to the prosecutor. We all have seen the smoke from Power’s and Rice’s unmasking; Kerry, Brennan, and Clapper have to be in this at the deep end of the pool, and we know the latter two have already testified deceptively. Then we have Holder and Lynch to take down, Her Sliminess and Zero.
The only satisfactory outcome is a public legal take down that causes Uniparty members to quake in fear for the next 50 years. It’s the only route back to one law for all of us.
Congress needs to part the clouds so that Huber and Sessions can do their job of permanently destroying these seditious thugs and their criminal apparatus.
If Huber is in Utah, is it reasonable to assume that the Grand Jury is in Utah? Would any criminal prosecutions take place in Utah or DC?
LikeLike
Huber is not in Utah or DC, per Sundance a couple days ago.
Huber’s official seat is in Utah, but US Attorneys can work anywhere.
Basically, as I understand it, Huber just happens to be from Utah.
Overlapping investigations (picture circles overlapping into other circles, many circles) of overlapping crimes, criminals committing overlapping crimes. Let’s, for illustration only, say there are 20 circles, varying sizes with 1 circle being the largest circle.
Then say all the other circles overlap with other circles with something interesting: most circles overlap with the large one. Which one is the largest circle and where is it’s center? It stands to reason that there is today a grand jury with prosecutors and sealed indictments at that center point.
Which would be the biggest circle? The one with the biggest most evil crime. What crime did President Trump address today? (Maybe the fear we saw in Dershowitz’s eyes throghout this video is of that circle).
What crime did he address today?
His tweets were about immigration.
Is there more?
This is the best story ever; when this is done (if ever completely), so many great books will be written… Sundance will just have to bind of course!
What is the big evidence that a grand jury has already been empaneled on this stuff? I guess I missed when that was shown here? Anyone know off hand?
