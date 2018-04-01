Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz and Bud Cummins Debate Politicization of Justice Department…

In the beginning of this interview Alan Dershowitz accurately outlines the goal and objective of the current approach undertaken by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Dershowitz and Bud Cummins discuss the recent announcement that AG Sessions appointed federal prosecutor, John W. Huber, last year to parallel Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the FBI and DOJ investigation.

Slowly people are beginning to awaken to the larger back-story that has been entirely, and in most cases intentionally, missed by clickbait and ideological media for the past six months.

♦ In the fall of 2017 the flow of investigative documents from IG Horowitz to congress slowed down at the same time as Federal Prosecutor John Huber was appointed by AG Jeff Sessions to parallel the Inspector General and look at the identified criminal conduct.

Why? Because releasing criminal evidence to congress, in advance of indictments, would be a bad idea. The integrity of the prosecutorial process would be compromised, and congressional committees have a history of leaks to media.

♦ Existing federal prosecutor John Huber can subpoena witnesses and bring criminal charges directly. There’s no need for a Special Counsel (prosecutor). Huber can also empanel a grand jury. [Which we know has already taken place]

The congressional concern about Federal Prosecutor John Huber is that he’s been inside the DOJ (albeit in Utah) through the Obama terms and was reappointed by President Trump. Yeah, and so was Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA)…. and that’s despite the NSA database being used by corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ to search and spy.

Not all “holdovers” are bad people.

♦ Congressional voices, grounded in a quest for political positioning, want a “super special federal prosecutor” from outside the DOJ. Now go try to figure out how a DOJ Federal Prosecutor comes from outside the Federal Department of Justice…. and would have to start from scratch on the entire investigation, professional and criminal, that Horowitz and Huber have been assembling since ‘last fall’.

Do the American people want to wait another six months just because congress wants to replace Huber? Congress does. Why? Because congress applies a political filter to everything…. kicking-the-can is a process within their chaff and countermeasure strategy. [Insert picture of ‘Roosterhead’ Inc here]

♦ To bolster the case for why Prosecutor Huber and/or Wray-Sessions are prudent to keep criminal evidence away from the leaking congress… members of congress discusses how they have just leaked the content of the IG referral of McCabe (vis-a-vis the Office of Professional Responsibility) to the media. Go figure.

♦ Congress also complains the current documents provided by the DOJ and FBI (Horowitz and Huber) to congress are redacted. This is not a surprise. The redaction’s are specifically because: A.) the documents have NOT been through the declassification review process (Remember – we are talking FBI counterintelligence division and DOJ national security division here); and B.) The documentary evidence contains the outline of criminal conduct.

Congress, writ large, can go to the DOJ and review all the assembled documents in full without redaction’s. Horowitz, Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray and Prosecutor Huber are allowing congress to review all the collected evidence as part of the oversight aspect. However, if congress wants to physically remove evidence the aforementioned investigative entities require redactions; for the previously described reasons.

