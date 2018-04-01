GospelMK 16:1-7
When the sabbath was over,
Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome
bought spices so that they might go and anoint him.
Very early when the sun had risen,
on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb.
They were saying to one another,
“Who will roll back the stone for us
from the entrance to the tomb?”
When they looked up,
they saw that the stone had been rolled back;
it was very large.
On entering the tomb they saw a young man
sitting on the right side, clothed in a white robe,
and they were utterly amazed.
He said to them, “Do not be amazed!
You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified.
He has been raised; he is not here.
Behold the place where they laid him.
But go and tell his disciples and Peter,
‘He is going before you to Galilee;
there you will see him, as he told you.’”
Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome
bought spices so that they might go and anoint him.
Very early when the sun had risen,
on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb.
They were saying to one another,
“Who will roll back the stone for us
from the entrance to the tomb?”
When they looked up,
they saw that the stone had been rolled back;
it was very large.
On entering the tomb they saw a young man
sitting on the right side, clothed in a white robe,
and they were utterly amazed.
He said to them, “Do not be amazed!
You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified.
He has been raised; he is not here.
Behold the place where they laid him.
But go and tell his disciples and Peter,
‘He is going before you to Galilee;
there you will see him, as he told you.’”
Advertisements
What a joy for Mankind! He is raised indeed!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment: the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity Thy five most precious wounds, pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O good Jesus:”They have pierced My hands and My feet: they have numbered all My bones.”
MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hallelujah! He is risen!
Thank you for your beautiful posts these days, Menagerie. A blessed Easter to all my fellow Treepers. God bless you all!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Alleluia! Christ is Risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is Risen. Indeed He is Risen! Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.. Isaiah 53:5
He came and went, they believed not.. Is this not the carpenters Son?
May He open the eyes of the blind who have sight, but will not see..
May He open the ears of the deaf, who have hearing, but refuse to hear..
May He cause the hearts of stone to be turned into flesh, since He gave His own..
To all those who believe, have a blessed Resurrection Sunday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Blessed Easter to you all…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And to you as well.
LikeLike
Happy Easter! … all you ‘Spring Breakers’. You will never twist the language enough to erase the Holy meaning of Easter. And you will have to wipe the Sees butter cream Easter Eggs off my cold dead lips!! before I will let you grab my Holy Holiday.
http://www.sees.com/easter-candy/chocolate-butter-eggs/200586.html
He is risen indeeD!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Happy Easter to you Kenji!
LikeLike
Bears fan! Glad to see you again! Hope you have a very happy Easter too!
LikeLike
Christ is risen today.
Celebrate, rejoice !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh goodness. I have lost count of how many times I have been “saved.”. It has seemingly been many. If I went to a church meeting or revival where there was an alter call…I went up front. If I was reading a book where they asked you to give your heart to Jesus, I got on my knees and gave my heart to Jesus. If I was watching a TV show and….well, you get the idea.
I can’t tell you how many years after I became a Christian that what was true in my heart and soul finally reached my mind: Jesus died and rose again so that I could have eternal life living in the presence of God. He died once upon the cross, was placed in the tomb only once, and was resurrected only once.
I have been saved only once – that first time that I got on my knees and gave my very imperfect life to Him, acknowledging that He was the Son of God, that He became man on this earth to live and die as a sacrifice – the atonement – for the sins of all mankind. All we had to do, individually, was to acknowledge this and accept His gift of eternal life.
He is risen, and I am saved. I praise and thank God and my Lord and Savior on this Easter morning.
And I challenge you, if you have not yet accepted this gift of life, to repent of your sins, acknowledge Jesus as the Son of God, and give your life to Him.
You only have to do it once.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
We are all equal in the eyes of the Lord.
LikeLike
Christ is risen from the dead, conquering death by death, and to those in the graves He granted life.
LikeLiked by 1 person