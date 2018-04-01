He Has Been Raised; He Is Not Here

Posted on April 1, 2018 by

 

GospelMK 16:1-7

When the sabbath was over,
Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome
bought spices so that they might go and anoint him.
Very early when the sun had risen,
on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb.
They were saying to one another,
“Who will roll back the stone for us
from the entrance to the tomb?”
When they looked up,
they saw that the stone had been rolled back;
it was very large.
On entering the tomb they saw a young man
sitting on the right side, clothed in a white robe,
and they were utterly amazed.
He said to them, “Do not be amazed!
You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified.
He has been raised; he is not here.
Behold the place where they laid him.
But go and tell his disciples and Peter,
‘He is going before you to Galilee;
there you will see him, as he told you.’”
15 Responses to He Has Been Raised; He Is Not Here

  1. WSB says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:02 am

    What a joy for Mankind! He is raised indeed!

  2. PBR Street Gang says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment: the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity Thy five most precious wounds, pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O good Jesus:”They have pierced My hands and My feet: they have numbered all My bones.”

    MAGA

  3. Joe Blow says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Hallelujah! He is risen!

    Thank you for your beautiful posts these days, Menagerie. A blessed Easter to all my fellow Treepers. God bless you all!

  4. anniesezso says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Alleluia! Christ is Risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!

  5. Turranos says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

    He is Risen. Indeed He is Risen! Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

  6. Mary Ann says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:29 am

    But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.. Isaiah 53:5
    He came and went, they believed not.. Is this not the carpenters Son?
    May He open the eyes of the blind who have sight, but will not see..
    May He open the ears of the deaf, who have hearing, but refuse to hear..
    May He cause the hearts of stone to be turned into flesh, since He gave His own..
    To all those who believe, have a blessed Resurrection Sunday!

  7. Nigella says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:46 am

    A Blessed Easter to you all…

  8. Kenji says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Happy Easter! … all you ‘Spring Breakers’. You will never twist the language enough to erase the Holy meaning of Easter. And you will have to wipe the Sees butter cream Easter Eggs off my cold dead lips!! before I will let you grab my Holy Holiday.
    http://www.sees.com/easter-candy/chocolate-butter-eggs/200586.html

    He is risen indeeD!!

  9. Ono says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Christ is risen today.

    Celebrate, rejoice !

  10. TatonkaWoman says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:18 am

    Oh goodness. I have lost count of how many times I have been “saved.”. It has seemingly been many. If I went to a church meeting or revival where there was an alter call…I went up front. If I was reading a book where they asked you to give your heart to Jesus, I got on my knees and gave my heart to Jesus. If I was watching a TV show and….well, you get the idea.

    I can’t tell you how many years after I became a Christian that what was true in my heart and soul finally reached my mind: Jesus died and rose again so that I could have eternal life living in the presence of God. He died once upon the cross, was placed in the tomb only once, and was resurrected only once.

    I have been saved only once – that first time that I got on my knees and gave my very imperfect life to Him, acknowledging that He was the Son of God, that He became man on this earth to live and die as a sacrifice – the atonement – for the sins of all mankind. All we had to do, individually, was to acknowledge this and accept His gift of eternal life.

    He is risen, and I am saved. I praise and thank God and my Lord and Savior on this Easter morning.

    And I challenge you, if you have not yet accepted this gift of life, to repent of your sins, acknowledge Jesus as the Son of God, and give your life to Him.

    You only have to do it once.

    • calbear84 says:
      April 1, 2018 at 2:28 am

      “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
      We are all equal in the eyes of the Lord.

  11. smartyjones1 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:18 am

    Christ is risen from the dead, conquering death by death, and to those in the graves He granted life.

