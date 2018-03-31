Prescient Matt Drudge in 2015: “don’t get into this false sense that you are an individual when you’re on Facebook. No you’re not! You’re a pawn in their scheme”…

Ever since the Facebook data-privacy issues surfaced I’ve been thinking back to one of the rare Matt Drudge interviews we noted back in 2015. Drudge was warning about how on-line revenue would be weaponized by Google; and issues surrounding social media platforms selling and controlling you as a product. Drudge’s warning was prescient:

Drudge added, “Now if you think of that setup, how rare that is. Because everybody is so hungry for referrals, for likes. I don’t need to be liked. I don’t need to be liked at all.”

Throughout the lengthy interview, Drudge repeatedly warned Americans that they have become confined on the Internet into the “playgrounds” of massive corporations.

“This is ghetto. This is corporate,” he said of social media. “They are taking your energy and you get nothing in return!”

“I’m just warning this country that — don’t get into this false sense that you are an individual when you’re on Facebook. No you’re not! You’re a pawn in their scheme,” Drudge added. (link)