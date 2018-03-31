Prescient Matt Drudge in 2015: “don’t get into this false sense that you are an individual when you’re on Facebook. No you’re not! You’re a pawn in their scheme”…

Ever since the Facebook data-privacy issues surfaced I’ve been thinking back to one of the rare Matt Drudge interviews we noted back in 2015. Drudge was warning about how on-line revenue would be weaponized by Google; and issues surrounding social media platforms selling and controlling you as a product. Drudge’s warning was prescient:
Drudge added, “Now if you think of that setup, how rare that is. Because everybody is so hungry for referrals, for likes. I don’t need to be liked. I don’t need to be liked at all.”
Throughout the lengthy interview, Drudge repeatedly warned Americans that they have become confined on the Internet into the “playgrounds” of massive corporations.
“This is ghetto. This is corporate,” he said of social media. “They are taking your energy and you get nothing in return!”
“I’m just warning this country that — don’t get into this false sense that you are an individual when you’re on Facebook. No you’re not! You’re a pawn in their scheme,” Drudge added. (link)
All your data are belong to us…
Great find!
History allows that Matt Drudge has the best political instincts in our time.
I’ll never forget that Drudge was the first famous conservative influencer to get on the Trump train. Hannity was second.
Michael Savage may have been before Matt. Savage was on WJR between 4pm and 6 pm weekdays. He “red-pilled” Michiganders driving home from work. Huge market; Savage contributed to the Michigan/Trump victory. Savage’s phrase Language/borders/culture!
Note, right after the election, WJR did not renew his contract.
Don’t forget Howie Carr! He has a really funny ad promoting his new book (What Really Happened) which is nothing but clips of Trump praising Howie for, among other things, being a supporter right from the beginning.
Drudge has known Trump for decades. Hes publically said that Trump is the most brilliant and fascinating man in over a century. He would be in a position to know. I hope people note, especially Alex Jones bashers, that both Drudge and Trump appear on and are long time followers of Infowars. When he won, President Trump made sure that his long time friend, Dr. Corsi, got a WH press pass as Infowars correspondent.
True, true, true! I have no photos on there and everything is set to private. My setting delete and don’t allow for adds, my cookies are removed constantly, and I am a pain in any sales persons neck! If I don’t want it, I’m not having it. My weakness is 1940’s film noir, and the silent movies. I think I am relatively safe there lol
If you’re not paying for something, YOU are the product.
There’s no reason someone couldn’t write an open source version of Facebook that isn’t controlled by any central actor.
The problem is finding a way to host the content in a decentralized way. Once we crack that nut, Facebook is finished.
Similar to BitTorrent, where social media content would be hosted on a distributed network of users.
There’s an alternative to Youtube out there called BitChute that let’s you upload videos in a bit-torrent fashion rather than having servers. I strongly suspect that will ultimately be the next big step in the internet as a whole, in which everyone is basically keeping up their own part of the internet once smatphones and what have you can hold hundreds of gigs or even terabytes on their phones. That will be a BIG game changer because it’ll effectively decentralize the internet. Very smart people who thumb their nose at authority of any kind are going to make sure that’s it’s hard as hell for anybody to spy on you in the future. Count on it.
agree, and it will be combined with Bitcoin as a way to pay people to host the content on their devices (i.e. fractions of a penny to host a blog post, etc)
the other side of the coin from privacy (what users write) is censorship (what users read)
a decentralized open source platform would prevent lefties at Facebook/Google from censoring/curating content
The health of a lot individual minds are completely dependent on been liked by others. This because said individual minds don’t have the capacity to like themselves. Positive introspection is out of the question.
This is always been – it is not new. It is just greatly exacerbated in the computerized social universe.
I have no online social presence. I don’t need it. I am very happy in my own mind. I don’t need anyone to tell me how good I am.
And that, makes all the difference.
It is one of the positives off being old…I don’t have to adjust to the age of Facebook. It is bad enough I have a cell phone so I can’t even enjoy my lunch hour. Like most advances, there are good and bad. I am amazed at how much information is available at your finger tips….and I am concerned at the same time. These things are tools and susceptible to the weakness of man. The erosion of morality and honor remain the greatest threat throughout the ages.
You are so right. What people seem to forget is the fact that when many of us old-timers were in high school (before 1999) people didn’t get shot in school and by and large schools were safe places. We had plenty of guns, got them as presents (real and pretend) so something has changed in our culture to create the in-school chaos we see today and it’s not the guns although it appears that puppet Hogg and some of corporate America would like to brainwash us into thinking otherwise.
The only reason I have a cell phone, Is that you can no longer find a phone booth. Mine is kept in the car for emergencies only. No interruptions and minimized radiation exposure.
Are you ready? Here is all the data Facebook and Google have on you
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/28/all-the-data-facebook-google-has-on-you-privacy
How much info is Google getting from your phone?
RG: Honor and morality have been in-play since Adam and Eve. Technology changes. People don’t.
In 2010, the WSJ published a 2 year series called “What They Know” that discussed these issues. Many detailed examples. Unfortunately a is behind the WSJ paywall.
Also, even if you are paying for something, you may still be getting monetized.
An insidious creation. The perfect tool for the globalist, one-world government cabal. And folks blindly walk into it, surrendering their individual sovereignty. Enough people join collective sovereignty disappears. For every oasis of truth like CTH there are dozens of cabal controlled propaganda machines or Trojan horses sites disguised as platforms for fun, connectivity and entertainment. They are poison.
Just look at Google. Tell my why Google would need access to the pictures on my phone to download the app to Kohls? They don’t. I don’t download apps.
That’s why I like individual sites; such as this one. Pay Sundance some money periodically. It doesn’t cost that much and look what you get. Unbelievable analysis and you don’t get postings “directed” to you.
Facistbook.
Spit!!
Before Drudge, I tried to warn everyone I Know n Love.
I have been excluded and igored for years because I wasn’t in their clique.
Never bothered me one bit.
What will they do now that it is crumbling?
I’m still here.
I’m still the same.
I was advised to adapt.
I didnt.
Now they will have to.
I find it funny how people complain about their privacy online “The govt is watching what I do on the Internet.” And yet they post everything about their lives on social media lol. All it would take is a quick sweep of your email addresses and site visits to get a good sense of your habits. Whether or not you own guns, what turns you on, etc.
Fortunatley most people are just not that intesting enough to bother with. What is really scary is when that information is mobilized against a political opponent. That wiley Trump knew that was a possibility and stayed away from emails and such. Amazing how the guy sees around corners. It’s an incredible gift/instinct.
I saw this coming long ago. THE big name in data collection, Experian is a major player with not only facebook but all social networking. They are also the data base behind most, if not all Departments of Motor Vehicles for all states. They tell the DMV’s what data to collect and what documentation will be required to verify it. It explains why at every interaction that I’ve had with a gov’t agency in the last year, they have demanded a cell phone # and a email address and were not happy when they didn’t get them. They are the reason for photo ID’s required for everything we do. It’s not the threat of terrorism, that’s the excuse. A disposable cell phone that you turn off (or take the battery out) when you’re not using it and leave the social stuff to the sheep. Use a Tor browser so your location won’t be logged by the web sites you visit. Thailand now requires a face scan and a fingerprint to get a cell phone. People are so addicted to the social validation that they will agree to anything to get more “bouncing bunnies” as a reward. This does not bode well.
“Departments of Motor Vehicles”
NY state DMV is now selling data of motorists
An addendum:
Use noscript and you won’t have to look at all that damn advertising
“This is ghetto. This is corporate,” he said of social media. “They are taking your energy and you get nothing in return!”
A woman that was another DJT campaign volunteer said in the summer of 2016 she was spending and hour a day on FB instead of doing something more productive. some of the others wanted me to join – NO THANK YOU. No Twitter sewer for me either. If the President sends out an important tweet, I will hear about it eventually.
7 Reasons You Should Quit Facebook
https://www.mensjournal.com/gear/why-were-getting-off-facebook-in-2015-20141231
8 Good Reasons to Quit Twitter
https://www.mensjournal.com/gear/8-good-reasons-to-quit-twitter-now-20151118
Most people are very small, can’t think outside themselves………
We are in uncharted territory, with regard to Laws that pertain to what is going on in cyberspace.
It is similar to the uncharted territory we were in, back when the Industrial Revolution began.
Robber Barons built huge monopolies and became millionaires…and they did it rather quickly.
We didn’t have Anti-Trust Laws to cover what was happening.
But then we recognized that there was a Need for them…and Congress passed those laws.
Right now, we have no laws that cover what these Internet Giants are doing to people.
Google, Facebook and Twitter, lure people onto their sites with a ‘free service’…and then Take something from them without asking.
They then turn around and Sell what they have taken from people.
They even put ‘tracking cookies’ on their visitors’ devices…to increase what they Take from their visitors.
There is no Law against this.
But I think there should be.
At the very least these Internet Giants should be required to give Full Disclosure of all the ‘data’ that they are taking from people.
And also Who they are selling it to…and for how much.
And ‘tracking cookies’ should be illegal. Period.
No matter what you do, if it’s through “their” servers, ANYWHERE… it’s logged in your full name & in ALL CAPS.
What does that mean? Hmmm…
