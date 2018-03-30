President Trump Delivers an Easter and Passover Message…

Posted on March 30, 2018 by

President Donald Trump delivers a message from the Office of the President for Passover and Easter.

21 Responses to President Trump Delivers an Easter and Passover Message…

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Thank God we have a REAL leader in the White House!

    

    
  2. Sporty says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Thank you President Trump, this still is a Christian nation. God bless you sir.

    

    
  3. mike s says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Amen and Happy Easter. MAGA.

    

    
  4. Pam says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    After eight years of the Obama regime, it’s so nice to have a president who is not ashamed of the name of Jesus and was willing to demonstrate in this message why we celebrate Easter.

    Thank you President Trump!

    

    
  5. Becky Pacey says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    God Bless our President, First Lady and their families, God Bless all of you here on CTH and God please continue to Bless America. Happy Easter

    

    
  6. sobriquet4u says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Thank you God for sending us President Trump and his family. Bless them and protect them. A peaceful Easter to all.

    

    
  7. thinkthinkthink says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    God Bless our VSG PDJT

    

    
  8. Sean Supsky says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    …One nation under God, indivisible..

    We have a President that actually understands and follows the pledge of allegiance.

    Thank you God, and thank you President Trump..

    

    
  9. kittytrump84 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    What a brave and amazing POTUS God has sent us.

    

    
  10. waltherppk says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    

    
    • justfactsplz says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I love this, Waltherppk! A big thank you Mr. President. It feels so good to have pride in MY president. God has raised him up for these times.

      

      
  11. beigun says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    You can’t touch this!!

    

    
  12. thluckyone says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    …that our astonishing and beloved Sundance would retrieve and post this for us…. that our adored LION of a President would share such an UNAPOLOGETIC message of affirmation of undying values… that we are free to live in RELATIONSHIP with the Only Living God in Christ Jesus – and through the Holy Spirit – with each other… that – at least for now – we and the whole world are spared enslavement by the cabal of evil… THAT, THAT is why my pitiful ruined knees delight to bend in prayer and my arthritic arms are grateful to lift in praise and my graying, overwhelmed head is blessed to bow before the Only Holy One.
    “Thank you, Holy Father. Help us, Lord to live out true gratitude for the sacrifice of your only SON and help us to HONOR with our BLOOD – if necessary – this second chance YOU have given to us, with vigilance, with mercy, with determination, with wisdom and with humility… Amen”

    

    
  13. GrandpaM says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Thank you, Lord Jesus, for dying on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins.
    God Bless You, President Donald J. Trump!

    

    
  14. CA M says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    We need to keep him and his family in our prayers. It is very stressful to have the constant attacks on your character and family! But, WOW–I am so thankful for them— POTUS, FLOTUS, and the Veep, too! God Bless them all!

    

    
  15. TatonkaWoman says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    My heart beats anew with joy and praise to God that we have a President who will deliver this message to America on this Holy Day.

    It is God’s hand that took away what we have had to endure in the previous 8 years. I will not even repeat words and deeds that were put before us. They would only sully the beauty of what we just heard.

    God has blessed us – now American must Bless God.

    

    
  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Ephesains 6:10 ¶ Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
    11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
    12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
    13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
    14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
    15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
    16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
    17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
    18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

    

    
  17. theresanne says:
    March 30, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    God bless our Christian President.

    

    

