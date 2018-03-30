March 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #435

Posted on March 30, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to March 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #435

  1. fleporeblog says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Everywhereguy says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    BOOM. What a day. A day that will live in prosecuting infamy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. MontanaMel says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Won’t happen here – on my/our watch.
    MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Been a long ride, Treepers.

    We’re going close to that pot of gold now, though.

    All kudos to Sundance and others who said we don’t need a second special counsel. That’s looking like the best take on things, at least for now.

    As someone noted in a thread from yesterday, expect heavy leaking from Team Mueller now. They’re starting to lose control of the narrative, and much worse is yet to come.

    I think the McCabe go fund me is a PR stunt, and a way to launder the money to him. So just set the thing up and have Indivisible, Move On and others send out a mass email to support McCabe. Goal being to show how many people are “with” McCabe and so forth. Silly stuff, but if you’re a pending felon (or your resistance is reliant on one), this is what you have in the tool kit.

    When people criticize President Trump, think about what we’re dealing with now. Essentially a rogue police state that was miraculously defeated at the ballot box by the combination of the Deplorables and a number of white hats who stepped in and helped tilt the balance to the good,

    Yet, the fight goes on. Team Coup is still all in. Think of the madness of McCabe and Comey trying to PUBLICLY go around and be heroes when they are clearly part of the police state conspirators here.

    And they have a large amount of support in the general public.

    You have an enormous swatch of the public who wants to believe a farcical conspiracy theory regarding Trump and Russia. And you have the media egging this fantasy on, and praying Mueller can get Trump removed.

    With this as backdrop, it’s important to take a step back from the ledge at times or feel “Trump isn’t getting it done.” Yeah, he is. And he’s doing it in what might be the most hostile environment of modern times for any president who didn’t knowingly break the law.

    The “fever” that has engulfed the public, the left side of the public, is all thanks to Obama. This is what he does. This is what community organizers do.

    If anyone doubts Obama’s handiwork, just go look up what happened when he supported Odinga in Kenya and what happened after Odinga lost the election.

    Obama is a soulless destroyer. He lives for this, and there is nothing better to him than the dismantling of America and the Deplorables. He wants this chaos, especially if he can’t win straight up in an election.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 30, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:06 am

      I agree with everything you wrote, MAG, except this:

      …” You have an enormous swatch of the public who wants to believe a farcical conspiracy theory regarding Trump and Russia”….

      The reason I say this is because I know some die hard Hillary supporters and (used to be) avid CNN/MSNBC/PBS watchers who shut off the news (completely!) because they got so sick of the Muh Russia narrative.

      It seems they are in deep doubt about the Russia thang. They hate Trump’s guts, but are sick of Russia. Now, a part of them may *want* to believe it, as you say, but I don’t think they actually DO. ie. I doubt they’ll be shocked when it disappears.

      In fact, I think they *expect* it to go away.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • In Az says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:17 am

      @ MakeAmericaGreat

      👍👍

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:35 am

    We are getting closer and closer to our President taking his rightful place near the top of the mountain ⛰ of the greatest leaders in our country’s history!

    From the article linked above:

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A summit on April 27 will be only the third time that the leaders of the divided Koreas have met in the 65 years since the end of the Korean War.

    Both sides agreed Thursday to the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    SUMMIT OF 2018

    Moon, a liberal who took office last May, and Kim will meet at a border village on April 27. The meeting comes after North Korea sent athletes, musical performers and officials to February’s Winter Olympics, including Kim’s sister, who met with Moon to deliver her brother’s desire for a summit. On a subsequent visit to the United States, South Korean envoys brokered a potential meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump, who said he would meet the North Korean leader by May.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Rocketman doesn’t even look real. Looks like some kind of Pillsbury product.
      Moon looks like a normal person. Kim looks likes some kind of animatron holding still.
      weird looking dude.
      creepy.

      Like

      Reply
  14. joeknuckles says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Now all the RINOs, Nevertrumpers and pundits who are controlled and influenced by the big think tanks (who are funded by multinationals) are all lining up to defend Anazon and attack Trump’s economic policies. Even Dan Bongino has to echo his boss, Mark Levin, on his economic nonsense. Bongino actually explained at length how we are better off making lower wages as long as we have access to lots of cheap crap from China because our dollars can buy more of that cheap crap from China than they could buy quality American goods. Of course, he never mentioned that, while the cost of cheap crap from China has gone down, the cost of food has skyrocketed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I wish Larry Elder had provided a link for this, but wow. In a way, I can believe it, especially coming out of Mass. I know they deport people from some countries- like Israel- VERY quickly if they overstay their Visas, cuz I knew one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Who appointed:
    Admiral Mike Rogers.?
    Lt Gen Mike Flynn.?
    OIG Mike Horowitz.?
    But, some are ‘concerned’ Obama appointed John Huber.?

    The White Hats have been around a long time and know Wash DC very well and have been waiting for their moment to strike. Some men just want justice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Mickey, I too got a kick out of the emphasis on this detail which was as a needle in the haystack of sundance’s analysis.
      The ozero’s appt. factoid hadn’t even registered with me until the comment section erupted.
      I think its an insult to sundance to read his entire essay, and then come away gritching ab Huber being an ozero pick, I really do.
      There is an ongoing back-and-forth here on CTH re bots and trolls.
      When a factoid such as this is isolated from an illuminating essay, its nearly enough for me to think: must be a troll…or, whatever.
      One clever Treeper consistently responds to this kind of silliness by simply stating a terse,
      Alrighty then.
      I use far too many words.
      I liked your Qs.

      Like

      Reply
  17. fred5678 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:59 am

    If youoonly watch CNN and read headlines of MSM you would think that POTUS Trump has been unable to accomplish anything since inauguration, with the Deep State working full-time since his nomination to derail his election, and then his presidency.

    Instead, he has accomplished more than almost any previous POTUS in history in the first 14 months.

    Imagine what he could have done without the domestic enemies, including R’s like McCain, Flake, et al)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:20 am

      CNN watchers are mushrooms.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 30, 2018 at 1:39 am

        The only person I know who still watches CNN is a very elderly aunt who I love dearly…. but seriously, she’s close to 90 YO, if not there already.

        She does the anti-Trump rants to me constantly. Fortunately, mixed in with other talk.

        The other two I mentioned above, younger and *used* to be avid watchers. …..no more!

        Time for a CNN collapse. Where would they be without Airports and Public Schools? I really want to KNOW.

        Like

        Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      March 30, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I sincerely hope that McCain retires before Congress convenes in January 2019.

      The sooner, the better.

      Like

      Reply
  18. millwright says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Per yesterday’s Breitbart EPA Administrator is furthering the Trump Agenda by going scalp hunting inside the EPA ! He’s declared war on the ‘secret science’ the EPA has long used to justify their seizure of property and businesses, destroy industries and create economic hardships while shielding their ‘secret science’ from peer review and public examination. Let’s pray Mr. Pruitt’s mandate is going to be imposed retroactively to some landmark cases still open.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Harry Lime says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Unfortunate for his family, but one way of turning the 9th:

    Like

    Reply
  22. joeknuckles says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Why does Kim Jung Un dress like Hillary? Is it some weird form of transgenderism or is that just the way communist dictators (and aspiring communist dictators) dress?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s