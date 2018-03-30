March 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #435

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
He is doing it for this boy, his father and our country!
Loved this story Flep…..
This is who our president is, he cares!
Curious as to why they ask the President of the United States to help in this matter. There are either kidneys available or not…..gotta wait until someone dies, right. There are thousands of people on the waiting list.
It will be crushing for this child if the President won’t be able to move his father to the top of the list if that is what they are asking him to do.
Ding dong the witch is dead…
That’s going to leave a mark – BURN!
In hell with our Pope who doesn’t believe in it!
LOL……
MM we are living during a period in time where the difference between good and evil has never been more clearer!
At this point nothing the pope has to say shocks me anymore….
Exactly!
Unbelievable 😐
I seem to be missing something. Please clarify the “In___ with our Pope……”
Surely you aren’t saying what it looks like.
I was just looking to that pic to post in the other thread.
Says it all.
No wonder his kids are so well behaved.
And they love and admire him!
They Respect him, he commands it, and his children know they are loved.
Makes a world of difference.
That’s a look of disdain right there.
And the contrast between him and her, wow.
Never saw this pic before. Good one.
Thanks felice, that’s one of my favorite pics of the President. Love that jacket; he looks so regal!
and, oh yeah, the scathing look at hrc is a close second.
BOOM. What a day. A day that will live in prosecuting infamy.
I’d love it if something big broke this weekend.
Just in time for all the Sunday Shows that almost nobody will be watching this week.
oooh, sunnydaze, good point.
How much does a greedy creep like Bezos need to make…I do not get it.
Of course, this is how the issue should be framed. Trump knows it, as does Don Jr.
This is how you put the Gun Kids on defense. Just associate them with “repeal the second amendment” and watch people turn on them instantly.
Won’t happen here – on my/our watch.
MAGA
Been a long ride, Treepers.
We’re going close to that pot of gold now, though.
All kudos to Sundance and others who said we don’t need a second special counsel. That’s looking like the best take on things, at least for now.
As someone noted in a thread from yesterday, expect heavy leaking from Team Mueller now. They’re starting to lose control of the narrative, and much worse is yet to come.
I think the McCabe go fund me is a PR stunt, and a way to launder the money to him. So just set the thing up and have Indivisible, Move On and others send out a mass email to support McCabe. Goal being to show how many people are “with” McCabe and so forth. Silly stuff, but if you’re a pending felon (or your resistance is reliant on one), this is what you have in the tool kit.
When people criticize President Trump, think about what we’re dealing with now. Essentially a rogue police state that was miraculously defeated at the ballot box by the combination of the Deplorables and a number of white hats who stepped in and helped tilt the balance to the good,
Yet, the fight goes on. Team Coup is still all in. Think of the madness of McCabe and Comey trying to PUBLICLY go around and be heroes when they are clearly part of the police state conspirators here.
And they have a large amount of support in the general public.
You have an enormous swatch of the public who wants to believe a farcical conspiracy theory regarding Trump and Russia. And you have the media egging this fantasy on, and praying Mueller can get Trump removed.
With this as backdrop, it’s important to take a step back from the ledge at times or feel “Trump isn’t getting it done.” Yeah, he is. And he’s doing it in what might be the most hostile environment of modern times for any president who didn’t knowingly break the law.
The “fever” that has engulfed the public, the left side of the public, is all thanks to Obama. This is what he does. This is what community organizers do.
If anyone doubts Obama’s handiwork, just go look up what happened when he supported Odinga in Kenya and what happened after Odinga lost the election.
Obama is a soulless destroyer. He lives for this, and there is nothing better to him than the dismantling of America and the Deplorables. He wants this chaos, especially if he can’t win straight up in an election.
Flep, it’s going to be amazing. Cannot wait!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with everything you wrote, MAG, except this:
…” You have an enormous swatch of the public who wants to believe a farcical conspiracy theory regarding Trump and Russia”….
The reason I say this is because I know some die hard Hillary supporters and (used to be) avid CNN/MSNBC/PBS watchers who shut off the news (completely!) because they got so sick of the Muh Russia narrative.
It seems they are in deep doubt about the Russia thang. They hate Trump’s guts, but are sick of Russia. Now, a part of them may *want* to believe it, as you say, but I don’t think they actually DO. ie. I doubt they’ll be shocked when it disappears.
In fact, I think they *expect* it to go away.
Awesome, Sunnydaze.
That makes me happy to hear that.
People are tired of Muh Russia. But the coupists will not let it go and are determined to power that narrative to “truth” status through force.
They have many cultists who want to believe, but it’s nice to know there are plenty who are turning away from the Kool Aid.
I sleuth with them, MAG. They don’t know I voted Trump so are very open and truthful.
It’s….fun!
and I learn…a lot!
@ MakeAmericaGreat
👍👍
We are getting closer and closer to our President taking his rightful place near the top of the mountain ⛰ of the greatest leaders in our country’s history!
From the article linked above:
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A summit on April 27 will be only the third time that the leaders of the divided Koreas have met in the 65 years since the end of the Korean War.
Both sides agreed Thursday to the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
SUMMIT OF 2018
Moon, a liberal who took office last May, and Kim will meet at a border village on April 27. The meeting comes after North Korea sent athletes, musical performers and officials to February’s Winter Olympics, including Kim’s sister, who met with Moon to deliver her brother’s desire for a summit. On a subsequent visit to the United States, South Korean envoys brokered a potential meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump, who said he would meet the North Korean leader by May.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rocketman doesn’t even look real. Looks like some kind of Pillsbury product.
Moon looks like a normal person. Kim looks likes some kind of animatron holding still.
weird looking dude.
creepy.
Now all the RINOs, Nevertrumpers and pundits who are controlled and influenced by the big think tanks (who are funded by multinationals) are all lining up to defend Anazon and attack Trump’s economic policies. Even Dan Bongino has to echo his boss, Mark Levin, on his economic nonsense. Bongino actually explained at length how we are better off making lower wages as long as we have access to lots of cheap crap from China because our dollars can buy more of that cheap crap from China than they could buy quality American goods. Of course, he never mentioned that, while the cost of cheap crap from China has gone down, the cost of food has skyrocketed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish Larry Elder had provided a link for this, but wow. In a way, I can believe it, especially coming out of Mass. I know they deport people from some countries- like Israel- VERY quickly if they overstay their Visas, cuz I knew one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who appointed:
Admiral Mike Rogers.?
Lt Gen Mike Flynn.?
OIG Mike Horowitz.?
But, some are ‘concerned’ Obama appointed John Huber.?
The White Hats have been around a long time and know Wash DC very well and have been waiting for their moment to strike. Some men just want justice.
Mickey, I too got a kick out of the emphasis on this detail which was as a needle in the haystack of sundance’s analysis.
The ozero’s appt. factoid hadn’t even registered with me until the comment section erupted.
I think its an insult to sundance to read his entire essay, and then come away gritching ab Huber being an ozero pick, I really do.
There is an ongoing back-and-forth here on CTH re bots and trolls.
When a factoid such as this is isolated from an illuminating essay, its nearly enough for me to think: must be a troll…or, whatever.
One clever Treeper consistently responds to this kind of silliness by simply stating a terse,
Alrighty then.
I use far too many words.
I liked your Qs.
If youoonly watch CNN and read headlines of MSM you would think that POTUS Trump has been unable to accomplish anything since inauguration, with the Deep State working full-time since his nomination to derail his election, and then his presidency.
Instead, he has accomplished more than almost any previous POTUS in history in the first 14 months.
Imagine what he could have done without the domestic enemies, including R’s like McCain, Flake, et al)
CNN watchers are mushrooms.
The only person I know who still watches CNN is a very elderly aunt who I love dearly…. but seriously, she’s close to 90 YO, if not there already.
She does the anti-Trump rants to me constantly. Fortunately, mixed in with other talk.
The other two I mentioned above, younger and *used* to be avid watchers. …..no more!
Time for a CNN collapse. Where would they be without Airports and Public Schools? I really want to KNOW.
I sincerely hope that McCain retires before Congress convenes in January 2019.
The sooner, the better.
Per yesterday’s Breitbart EPA Administrator is furthering the Trump Agenda by going scalp hunting inside the EPA ! He’s declared war on the ‘secret science’ the EPA has long used to justify their seizure of property and businesses, destroy industries and create economic hardships while shielding their ‘secret science’ from peer review and public examination. Let’s pray Mr. Pruitt’s mandate is going to be imposed retroactively to some landmark cases still open.
Orange is the new black.
Just noticed this…great resemblance with Adam Lanza and Hogg
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/crime-study-handguns-not-assault-rifles-used-in-most-mass-shootings/article/2542118
Unfortunate for his family, but one way of turning the 9th:
RIP… luckily according to the Pope there is no Hell….
The Commie Pope is just hoping there’s no hell because he knows that’s his final destination.
Why does Kim Jung Un dress like Hillary? Is it some weird form of transgenderism or is that just the way communist dictators (and aspiring communist dictators) dress?
