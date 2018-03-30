Good Friday Reproaches

Remind me of being in a Jewish temple because most of the songs sound like whining but are effective! Thanks for sharing.
The word you are looking for is “CHANTING” not whining….
The Reproaches are heart rending, even when only read privately. We never hear them in the parishes of our diocese.
