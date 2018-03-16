McCabe Fired ! – *Update* McCabe Responds

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been fired.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz recommended a review by the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility.  The referral was based on IG Horowitz interviewing McCabe and identifying McCabe was lying about his instructions to FBI Communication Director Michael Kortan leaking to media on his behalf.

Mike Kortan, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok then proceeded to leak to Devlin Barrett (WSJ and WaPo), along with other journalists, with approvals from Andrew McCabe.

After IG Horowitz referred McCabe’s false statements to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), the OPR investigated and recommended to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and AAG Rod Rosenstein that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe should be fired.  Moments ago Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced McCabe is fired:

Update: Andrew McCabe responds: (Via ABC)

Obviously McCabe had this statement well prepared in advance of the public notification of his firing.  The timing is too immediate.  This intellectually honest acceptance goes to the heart of the defense posture we previously outlined.

As we previously shared, now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired McCabe, the controversial narrative will be that he’s desperately doing the bidding of President Trump who has tweeted about McCabe being corrupt and unaccountable.

McCabe’s response after his firing is exactly along this narrative.

McCabe will not assist, turn, or cooperate.  People selling this possibility are entirely foolish.  McCabe will dig in deeply and the deep state along with James Comey, Robert Mueller, the “small group of conspirators” and the deep state media, will defend him all the way.

 

798 Responses to McCabe Fired ! – *Update* McCabe Responds

  1. Missing Andrew says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Meet Lisa H Barsoomian

    Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller

    Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998 Lawrence also represented
    Robert Muller three times
    James Comey five times
    Barack Obama 45 times
    Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
    Bill Clinton 40 times and
    Hillary Clinton 17 times
    between 1998 and 2017

    Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times

    You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.

    Apparently someone does.
    Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets

    Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.

    Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.

    Additionally Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community

    And although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov.

    The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.

    This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.

    It’s a cover, so big deal right, I mean what does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter.

    I mean with Trump and his
    recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports,
    the border wall,
    DACA,
    everything coming out of California,
    the Uniparty unrelenting opposition to President Trump,
    the Clapper leaks,
    the Comey leaks,
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix,
    and last but not least Muller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and the Russians

    Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention

    BECAUSE

    she is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE

    That’s why.

    Barsoomian’s loyalties are tainted.

    How could this not have influenced Rosenstein?

    This clearly violates the appearance of impropriety attorney’s rules?

    Both owe their careers as US attorneys to Muller, Obama, Bush, and the Clintons.

    impartiality? that’s impossible.

    Rod Rosenstein has no business involving himself in the Hillary Clinton-DNC funded Steel dossier, and the ongoing Russia investigation.

    Much less the selection of his mentor and his wife’s mentor Robert Muller as Special Counsel.

    The rules of ethics, funny, required his refusal.

    https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict

    https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-22-Lisa-Barsoomian-represented-William-J-Clinton-98-cv-01459-TPJ-06-11-1998-PACER-accessed-May-22-2017.pdf

    https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf

  2. Justice Warrior says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Yay!

  3. Summer says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    The irony of McCabe complaining of being unfairly targeted and attacked “for months” for political reasons is almost too much if we consider how his agency targeted and attacked Trump and his family. And Flynn.

    Poetic justice… if he is indicted for lying to the FBI.

    But wait, there is more!

    There is a little tidbit in McCabe’s statement: he said that DIRECTOR WAS AWARE of his leaking to the media. Comey knew.

  4. Newman says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    CNN Breaking News: AZ Sen’s Jeff Flake and John McCain have issued a joint statement calling for Congressional hearings to investigate McCabe’s firing. Flake added that his Republican Party cannot survive being so divisive like this against honorable career officials.

    /might be a little Sarc in there?

  5. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    The second to the last paragraph is by far the most enjoyable:
    1) McCabe suggests that he was perhaps ‘distracted’ and then messed up (as far as I know, way too many people lack candor, but it doesn’t seem to be a employment-terminal event). Ok,Bill. We’ll just accept that. Did you forget to explain your wife’s campaign contributions?
    2) McCabe feels good about the great works that he’s done. Well SUPER!!! Then your pension revocation doesn’t matter!!! Cheers, Bill!!!

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Pam says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

  7. Beenthere says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    YEESSSS!!!!!!!

  8. spren says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    I fully agree with Sundance that McCabe’s response was obviously well-scripted well in advance of his being fired. Those of us in the private sector are full aware of the difficulties in obtaining pensions under either the rule of 70 ( 50 years of age and 20 years of service) or rule of 80 (50 years of age and 30 years of service) and the strict requirements for obtaining either early pensions. And that was just regarding our service and not compromising the best interests of our company in obtaining them. This McCabe creep sold out both his organization but even larger, our country, in doing the nefarious things he did. His pension benefits should be the last thing on his mind as I hope he will be crushing large rocks into smaller ones for a very long time.

  9. Jack Rail says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Hey, he lied to the FBI. He COULD have been bankrupted, like Mike Flynn was.

  10. Pam says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:59 pm

  11. NC Nana says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:02 am

    From McCabe’s statement: “The OIG investigation has focused on information I chose to share with a reporter through my public affairs officer and a legal counselor.”

    If this was proper why wasn’t there FBI press release statements? That’s how public affairs officers did their job in the past. People stood up for what they had to say and didn’t sneak around in dark hallways handing out leaks. If the public affairs officer didn’t do his job correctly he should have been fired.

    Good job on firing McCabe AG Sessions. Now let’s see some prosecutions.

  12. andyocoregon says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:04 am

    It sure sounds as though McCabe violated The Hatch Act when he actively campaign for his wife while he was in office. Will there be an indictment?

    https://www.circa.com/story/2017/06/27/the-face-of-fbi-politics-bureau-boss-mccabe-under-hatch-act-investigation

  13. Ockham's Phaser says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Perhaps … I can see his Pecksniffian response as being cover for having made a deal. After all, seems there’s more than enough that the media can’t even save him from himself. It’s Arkanicide or a deal and this sophistry is his camouflage.

    Personally, I’d prefer a good hanging, but if we can move up the chain, I’m down.

  14. Bigdog35 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Statement by Andrew McCabe- (paragraph 3)
    While explaining the context, He states;
    “while supervising the investigation involving Hillary Clinton”.

    He finishes with, (last sentence);
    “And to make clear that we were continuing an investigation that people in DOJ opposed”.

    Sundance; Am I getting this right?

    • JX says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:22 am

      FBI agents had recordings from an unrelated case which implicated the Clinton Foundation. Some FBI agents wanted to pursue an investigation of the Clinton Foundation. U.S. attorney for the EDNY Robert Capers shut it down.

  15. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Note highlighted portion:

    He assumes that eventual “disclosure” will please us. That there will be “not a smidgen” of displeasure.

    Imagine that Hillary’s true history was revealed. THAT will be the reaction.

    To me, this is him saying to the Fake News Media “Prepare the bots to support what WE did.” – with an emphasis on WE, to make sure people get that he’s not going down alone.

    Here is the kicker for McCabe and Comey.

    How do they know that ANYTHING these traitors told them was even close to the truth?

    They don’t. There will be stuff where McCabe says “I didn’t sign on for THAT.”

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

      He was “distracted in the midst of chaotic events”. LOL.

      Sounds like a “ooopsie, I didn’t know how to use email” Ms. Hillary blooper.

      Sorry dude, you weren’t paid to be a Distracted Idiot. At best, that’s called “dropping the ball” on a VERY important job.

      If you weren’t up to it, Man Up and give it to someone who was.

  16. sunnydaze says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:17 am

    !!!!!!

  17. xcontra says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

    “He broke me!”
    – Andrew “Mr. Candor” McCabe

  18. Blue Moon says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Like we have all said before—–It never crossed any of their minds that PT would win. That was their first mistake. This is the outcome of their stupidity.

    • dallasdan says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

      The cabal of deep state co-conspirators believed they would never be found out because HRC was certain to win. That was the biggest misjudgement of their lives, whether they realize it yet or not. The figurative nooses are being readied. Lives and careers will be destroyed. What a damn shame. /sarc

  19. sunnydaze says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:19 am

    OK. This is kind of interesting. The British guy (can’t believe I’ve forgotten his name) is on Tucker and he’s interviewing people on “Is it possible sessions may fire McCabe tonite?”

  20. xcontra says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    “It’s just this IG and that lying son of a bitch Trump and… I would never hurt you, Hillary.”
    — Andrew “Protect Our Institutions” McCabe

  21. PoCoNoMo says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I’ve been away, and I just ran in the door to check what happened. Gotta make dinner, then read this article. I was tired, but now I’m so happy I’m gonna be cake-walkin’ around the kitchen! Thanks SD!

  22. JiminCT says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I bet they offered deals up until the end. CNN can cry all they want, IG and OPM are not POTUS controlled.
    Jail time is coming. Expect MSM to lead with stormy. It’s all they have to deflect

  23. Jesse T Mims says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The last sentence of McCabe’s response to being fired: “I have unfailing faith in the men and women of the FBI and I am confident that their efforts to seek justice will not be deterred.”

    Am I the only one who sees therein a thinly veiled shout out to his FBI cronies to continue their efforts to destroy PDJT?

  24. bflyjesusgrl says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:31 am

  25. kea says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Andrew McCabe has been fired. 26 hours before his pension would have fully kicked in. ——LOLOLOLOLOLOL Good. Withhold the $$$$$$$$$$$$

  26. andi lee says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:41 am

    There is no defending McCabe’s words:

    Hey McCabe, might be a good time to pull out that “insurance policy” you and buddies, Strzok and Page, talked about!

    Dear Mr. McCabe, we un-regretably, must inform you, your “insurance policy” has been cancelled, effective immediately.
    Signed, ‘We The People’

  27. Beenthere says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:42 am

  28. Just Scott says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Some days you face tough decisions, like which way to go.
    I’d imagine former FBI leadership may find it difficult to make friends in prison.

  29. andi lee says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:01 am

    The Honorable Goodlatte, in hindsight. And, foresight!

  30. Charlotte says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Sean Hannity Reacts to McCabe’s Firing “More Coming…TICK TOCK”

  31. Charlotte says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Qanon Said:

    Mar 15 2018 19:31:42 (EDT) Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 26e3a8 678044
    Boooom!
    BOOM!
    Boooooooom!
    Q

  32. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Dear “Andy”, you want to know what it’s like your life and family persecuted by slander and false accusations? Want to know how it feels to lose your credibility after years of service to your country? Want yo know what it’s like to lose everything to a witch hunt?

    Give General Michael Flynn a call.

