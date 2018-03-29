March 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #434

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Linnéa says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Yes, let’s just do this.
      Hyper-focusing on the Wall is ridiculous.

      I also don’t understand how the Hungarian military can deploy triple concertina wire loops along three borders in a summer but the US Army can’t figure out where they parked their trucks.

      Don’t get me wrong, I’M CRAZY FOR IMMIGRATION of those people who are excited to join America and excited to embrace its values – but economic migrants illegally entering the country without inspection or authorization isn’t IMMIGRATION it’s lawlessness.

      My opinion!

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • millwright says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:18 am

      I can see this as a ” revolting development” in the eyes of a lot of congress-bureau rats ! IMHO an overdue exit for an underperforming Secretary ! I suspect Admiral Jackson will bring a crisp new broom along with his flag ! i certainly pray Admiral Jackson brings along a strong cadre of ‘Senior Chief’s ‘ to kick ass and take names !

      • brh82 says:
        March 29, 2018 at 1:34 am

        I’ve been wondering since Inauguration WHY POTUS would keep so many Obama people employed, and I’m dumb-struck that he kept Shulkin on so long, given the rampant corruption in the VA health systems. My best friend is in the administration of one of the VA Hospitals and has horror tales that are shocking

  8. Anon says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Given this development, i’d like to see an analysis of this case, possible ramifications, etc.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

      What ‘s interesting here, is that if even if Trump were to get a parking ticket, Hillary would get a key thrown into the sea. SOUNDS LIKE A DEAL.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:56 am

      This suite is an example of my extreme dislike of tort lawyers.

      It is ambulance chasing of the most insane kind and honestly an example should be made of the lawyers for this waste of Time the Judaical system is being put through.

    • Eris says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Another judge threw out the lawsuit so CREW (a Dem lawfare PAC pretending to be a public interest group) went judge shopping & try again. They’ll keep up the lawfare until the case goes to die at the Supreme Court if it ever gets there. The idea is to provide Big Media with “bad news” about President Trump by milking this false legal issue for as long as possible.

    • Linnéa says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:24 am

      EMOLUMENTS
      There is no standing in this case.
      It will be dismissed on appeal.

      Some States claim they have lost tax revenue because some Hotels in their state claim they have suffered a financial loss because people, including foreign peoples and governments, are booking reservations at Trump hotels.

      How do the Hotels prove an actual loss? What is the remedy? President Trump pays tax revenue to the State of New Jersey because people booked reservations in his New York hotel? It’s ridiculous.

  9. joeknuckles says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:33 am

    The entire panel on Kennedy agreed that the IG investigation into fisa abuse is nothing more than a partisan show and that Trump just needs to stop acting guilty. Now I remember why I stopped watching her stupid show. They went on to make the case that if there really were a problem with fisa abuse, the program would have been abolished. They completely ignored the fact that there was a conspiracy to frame the president for something he did not do. I guess they think that’s ok.

    • Oldschool says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:39 am

      I can understand, to a degree, why they hold that opinion. It was Adm Rogers who saw the abuses in 2016, almost 2 years ago. Since that time, nothing has been done except for congress renewing it AND with the full support of POTUS. It does seem odd.

      • joeknuckles says:
        March 29, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Have you read all of the articles here about what went on? They had private contractors unmasking whoever they wanted, whenever they wanted. When Rogers put a stop to that, they faked evidence to justify surveillance on the Trump campaign. This was not, and is not, legal. Crimes were committed by government officials. How does Trump “acting less guilty” have anything to do with that? If you had been framed by a bunch of crooked cops, would you not want to see them prosecuted for their crimes?

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        March 29, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Old School,

        With all due respect I suggest you may want to re-read Sundance’s latest input on this, and if necessary the past few.

        The logical progression, the reasoning behind everything, and timelines are noted. Very much progress had been accomplished. Everything is being tied together and many, many, people are going to be punished.

        Thanks

        • lumoc1 says:
          March 29, 2018 at 1:43 am

          You can take a horse to water but you cannot make it drink. Don’t be surprised if your reasonable advice does not produce the desired result. 😉

        • Albertus Magnus says:
          March 29, 2018 at 1:55 am

          He would have already read it at this point if he or others that enjoy dissing our MAGA Admin really wanted to understand what is going on.

          No reading is required, however, if someone just wants to eeyore or concern troll.

    • citizen817 says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:41 am

      They have no clue what’s really happening. This is what happens when you believe in fake news…not facts.

      • fleporeblog says:
        March 29, 2018 at 12:53 am

        I agree ☝️! I wrote this on another thread:

        It is absolutely amazing 😉 how we at CTH are far more aware than Congress, Hannity, Sara Carter, Greg Jarret etc. that AG Sessions has appointed a prosecutor outside of D.C. Did they not listen to the interview with Shannon Bream? I am so grateful to SD and this site for allowing us Treepers to be in the know when 99.9% of Americans are completely lost!

        Here are a few examples:

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:30 am

      So they think the people responsible for abusing fisa would abolish it because it was being abused???

  10. lida rose says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his family
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats.

    God let us save our Country.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

    How gross. I didn’t know that Chuck Todd was comparing the Civil Rights Movement to March for Our Lives.

    Gawd, these Democrats really have a “thing” for destroying history:

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:37 am

    http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/03/28/twitter-human-coalition-advertising-planned-parenthood/

  13. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:42 am

    This guy is going after everyone that is pro-guns or on the right speaking for guns.
    Biggest problem is Hogg is getting people suspended or banned from the media sites like FB, Youtube & Tweeter.

    • Linda says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Something isn’t right with that tweet. How do you get a 4.1 GPA? Is that the new math?

      Like

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Mental…bwaaaah…check this out…

      Hogg’s SAT’s score was 1260. Florida has a 1418 average, so unfortunately David Hogg is not only a male, but he apparently is somewhat slow. It no better in California as that SAT average is 1476.

      So I think he should get a sex change and get a special scholarship or maybe claim to be an American Indian….

      He sure has the little girl body for it. May not even need to get an operation..

      Thank you…thank you very much….😎

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:24 am

      I’m sure Hogg’s been given his orders from the kalorama crew to use his time needling, being abrasive, lying..by any means necessary to get people suspended by their SJW partners at FB, YouTube and Twitter.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:42 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:43 am

      This is what davealvord164 was referencing:

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:45 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 29, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Peter Navarro is everywhere and every new interview is better than the last! He is absolutely growing right in front of our eyes. I love how he is always highlighting our President multiple times in an interview. I admire that about him.

  16. sunnydaze says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I didn’t even know West Palm Beach *was* a sanctuary city! Makes me wonder how many are out there that we’re not even aware of:

  17. Jedi9 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

    So what gives on this? This coming Friday? Should Trump invoke the Old Guard to seize the FBI’s records? Answer: YES

    • Harry Lime says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:25 am

      The facts coming out about the Pulse Nightclub shooting and once again the crooked methods and involvement of the FBI are obscene and staggering. I’m starting to agree with Bill’s proposal here to send the military in to seize all FBI documents so they can be viewed by Congress and ultimately the public. This shadow government BS needs to be stopped.

      • Rynn69 says:
        March 29, 2018 at 1:47 am

        PDJT needs to remember what being a “law and order” President means. We need action soon. The American people are growing weary of the inaction.

  18. Jenny Hatch says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:03 am

  19. sunnydaze says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:03 am

  20. sunnydaze says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:07 am

    LOL. True.

    • MM says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:13 am

      That is funny and true Sunnydaze……
      I love when people call these politicians out….

    • Sentient says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:28 am

      That dude is red-pilled. Who is he?

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 29, 2018 at 1:35 am

        I don’t know who he is, but thank God he lives in my state!

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 29, 2018 at 1:38 am

        Very red-pilled. You have to pop a dozen just to unravel the ISIS web.

        Again, that’s another reason the disloyal opposition ran with the Russia stuff. Anything Russia is involved in has 20 layers of deception and reversal – and that’s not counting betrayals of convenience, which are “no hard feelings”. Untangling Syria, Russia and the CIA is a MESS.

  21. Payday says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Everyone should listen to today’s podcast by Mark Levin. He’s discussing how Paul Manafort’s attorneys are arguing a brilliant and accurate point that Rosenstein as Deputy AG has no authority to approve of, or over see, any Mueller investigations beyond Russia collusion as that is the responsibility of Sessions, as that’s all Sessions has recused from.

    As he puts it, Rosenstein has no more authority in these matters than the Sec. of Agriculture, and the charges Mueller has brought should be dismissed. Why doesn’t Sessions know this? This would also be the case for any bogus charges beyond Russia that Mueller may be considering on PDJT.

  22. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:14 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:17 am

  24. winky says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:20 am

    I really think “little rocket man” is enjoying being out there and I believe he is trying to be the President Trump on NK….this is funny….he actually looks happy and like he is free!! I still want to know who owned NK

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5555565/Inside-Kims-secret-train-North-Korean-leader-lets-cameras-meets-Chinese-leader.html

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      March 29, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Yeah…now he’s getting dinners made for him…world wide attention…meetings with heads of state….

      Actually, if he sobers up from his power trip, he could become, maybe become, a respected leader….well….wait……never mind…

      If he takes away the nukes…..then that is a start for him….but only God can forgive him of his past monstrosities

  25. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:27 am

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Wow. Kenneth Preston is a high school student in Broward County and has done something the MSM has never heard of… real investigative, factual journalism. You won’t believe what he found.

    Excerpt:

    In addition to revealing how the district deals with students who fall into the “PROMISE” program, and how students with the worst crimes imaginable are eligible in many cases to be placed back into the mainstream, Preston dives into the money trail that leads to questions about the amount of potential corruption that might be festering within the 6th largest school district in America.

  27. Nigella says:
    March 29, 2018 at 1:57 am

    So Mr. Hogg is calling for the boycott of Laura Ingraham?I’m sure just like his gun “control” effort it will backfire…. Bigly…

