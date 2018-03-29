March 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #434

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Good Luck with that………
This kid has mental problems!!!!!
Delusions of importance.
You can say that again Plain Jane!!!
Pathetic………
Oh yeah, he’s a progressive Marxist all right.
Took “angry look” lessons from Barack Obama.
Our 2nd amendment merely affirms our ‘inalienable right’ to protect ourselves with arms without hinderance of government ! It, like its nine companions, prohibits or delimits the powers ( not the ‘rights’, government has none ) of both federal and state governments to encroach upon the liberties of ‘ the people ‘ et al.
Yes, let’s just do this.
Hyper-focusing on the Wall is ridiculous.
I also don’t understand how the Hungarian military can deploy triple concertina wire loops along three borders in a summer but the US Army can’t figure out where they parked their trucks.
Don’t get me wrong, I’M CRAZY FOR IMMIGRATION of those people who are excited to join America and excited to embrace its values – but economic migrants illegally entering the country without inspection or authorization isn’t IMMIGRATION it’s lawlessness.
My opinion!
Liberty University opens gun range for students:
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/28/liberty-university-opens-gun-range-for-student-use/
Gotta love Falwell…
I can see this as a ” revolting development” in the eyes of a lot of congress-bureau rats ! IMHO an overdue exit for an underperforming Secretary ! I suspect Admiral Jackson will bring a crisp new broom along with his flag ! i certainly pray Admiral Jackson brings along a strong cadre of ‘Senior Chief’s ‘ to kick ass and take names !
I’ve been wondering since Inauguration WHY POTUS would keep so many Obama people employed, and I’m dumb-struck that he kept Shulkin on so long, given the rampant corruption in the VA health systems. My best friend is in the administration of one of the VA Hospitals and has horror tales that are shocking
brh82: A real mystery. It has created such unnecessary issues.
Given this development, i’d like to see an analysis of this case, possible ramifications, etc.
What ‘s interesting here, is that if even if Trump were to get a parking ticket, Hillary would get a key thrown into the sea. SOUNDS LIKE A DEAL.
This suite is an example of my extreme dislike of tort lawyers.
It is ambulance chasing of the most insane kind and honestly an example should be made of the lawyers for this waste of Time the Judaical system is being put through.
Another judge threw out the lawsuit so CREW (a Dem lawfare PAC pretending to be a public interest group) went judge shopping & try again. They’ll keep up the lawfare until the case goes to die at the Supreme Court if it ever gets there. The idea is to provide Big Media with “bad news” about President Trump by milking this false legal issue for as long as possible.
EMOLUMENTS
There is no standing in this case.
It will be dismissed on appeal.
Some States claim they have lost tax revenue because some Hotels in their state claim they have suffered a financial loss because people, including foreign peoples and governments, are booking reservations at Trump hotels.
How do the Hotels prove an actual loss? What is the remedy? President Trump pays tax revenue to the State of New Jersey because people booked reservations in his New York hotel? It’s ridiculous.
The entire panel on Kennedy agreed that the IG investigation into fisa abuse is nothing more than a partisan show and that Trump just needs to stop acting guilty. Now I remember why I stopped watching her stupid show. They went on to make the case that if there really were a problem with fisa abuse, the program would have been abolished. They completely ignored the fact that there was a conspiracy to frame the president for something he did not do. I guess they think that’s ok.
I can understand, to a degree, why they hold that opinion. It was Adm Rogers who saw the abuses in 2016, almost 2 years ago. Since that time, nothing has been done except for congress renewing it AND with the full support of POTUS. It does seem odd.
Have you read all of the articles here about what went on? They had private contractors unmasking whoever they wanted, whenever they wanted. When Rogers put a stop to that, they faked evidence to justify surveillance on the Trump campaign. This was not, and is not, legal. Crimes were committed by government officials. How does Trump “acting less guilty” have anything to do with that? If you had been framed by a bunch of crooked cops, would you not want to see them prosecuted for their crimes?
Old School,
With all due respect I suggest you may want to re-read Sundance’s latest input on this, and if necessary the past few.
The logical progression, the reasoning behind everything, and timelines are noted. Very much progress had been accomplished. Everything is being tied together and many, many, people are going to be punished.
Thanks
You can take a horse to water but you cannot make it drink. Don’t be surprised if your reasonable advice does not produce the desired result. 😉
He would have already read it at this point if he or others that enjoy dissing our MAGA Admin really wanted to understand what is going on.
No reading is required, however, if someone just wants to eeyore or concern troll.
They have no clue what’s really happening. This is what happens when you believe in fake news…not facts.
I agree ☝️! I wrote this on another thread:
It is absolutely amazing 😉 how we at CTH are far more aware than Congress, Hannity, Sara Carter, Greg Jarret etc. that AG Sessions has appointed a prosecutor outside of D.C. Did they not listen to the interview with Shannon Bream? I am so grateful to SD and this site for allowing us Treepers to be in the know when 99.9% of Americans are completely lost!
Here are a few examples:
So they think the people responsible for abusing fisa would abolish it because it was being abused???
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats.
God let us save our Country.
Amen!
How gross. I didn’t know that Chuck Todd was comparing the Civil Rights Movement to March for Our Lives.
Gawd, these Democrats really have a “thing” for destroying history:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chuck Todd = STUPID DORK
That’s much too kind. Actually, he’s just doing his job, pushing propaganda to further the cause of socialism.
Chuck Toad really is a sleepy eyed ignorant SOB………
The NRA is a civil rights organization, as is Gun Owners of America.
Don’t forget to check out your Local Gun Clubs…they arm your Communities.
What a way to dishonor the whole Civil Rights Movement.
This man is disgusting.
I can NOT stand chuck!!! The way he always used to look so euphoric when talking about O was embarrassing!!! And I always wanted to hold him down and shave him… 😀
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/03/28/twitter-human-coalition-advertising-planned-parenthood/
This guy is going after everyone that is pro-guns or on the right speaking for guns.
Biggest problem is Hogg is getting people suspended or banned from the media sites like FB, Youtube & Tweeter.
Something isn’t right with that tweet. How do you get a 4.1 GPA? Is that the new math?
High schools have been inflating grades by giving extra grade points for honors & AP classes for many years now.
Honors and AP classes are worth more these days. An A in an honors class is usually worth 4.5.
Mental…bwaaaah…check this out…
Hogg’s SAT’s score was 1260. Florida has a 1418 average, so unfortunately David Hogg is not only a male, but he apparently is somewhat slow. It no better in California as that SAT average is 1476.
So I think he should get a sex change and get a special scholarship or maybe claim to be an American Indian….
He sure has the little girl body for it. May not even need to get an operation..
Thank you…thank you very much….😎
I’m sure Hogg’s been given his orders from the kalorama crew to use his time needling, being abrasive, lying..by any means necessary to get people suspended by their SJW partners at FB, YouTube and Twitter.
This is what davealvord164 was referencing:
Highest ratings for ABC in that time slot since 2006. More than 10 years!
Posted the link earlier- Entertainment Weekly , I think?
Peter Navarro is everywhere and every new interview is better than the last! He is absolutely growing right in front of our eyes. I love how he is always highlighting our President multiple times in an interview. I admire that about him.
I didn’t even know West Palm Beach *was* a sanctuary city! Makes me wonder how many are out there that we’re not even aware of:
There are 300+!
Wow 😮!
http://www.ojjpac.org/sanctuary.asp
whoah. Thanks Flep. I’d seen that list years ago and forgot about it.
They keep that list pretty up to date.
Nearly every town I ever lived in is on it.
What a mess. When I think of all the foreign countries I’ve lived in where no one *dared* to break Visa laws, etc. Ugh.
The U.S. has a real mess to fix.
It really does! I truly believe once the SC decides in our President’s favor in terms of withholding federal funding, that list will shrink drastically.
The remaining places like NYC, Chicago, LA, San Francisco etc. will have to have some of the politicians thrown in jail for them to surrender!
Thankfully our President and AG are on a mission when it comes to these damn cities and states!
Once every illegal in the U.S. is forced to camp out in just a few cities, it’s likely to be “game over”.
It can take a LOT to wake up the truly braindead, but that just might do it.
Can’t believe the whole f*cking state of Colorado is basically a free for all zone.
Every.American. needs to see this list and then take action.
Kind of ties into Katie Hopkins new story about going to Skid Row. https://twitter.com/TheRebelTV/status/979068997692899329/video/1
So what gives on this? This coming Friday? Should Trump invoke the Old Guard to seize the FBI’s records? Answer: YES
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Who’s “Howie”?
Ah, I see the tweet above, PGHowie.
Where’s TONY POSDESTA??? Is he testifying for a secret Grand Jury?
LOL. True.
That is funny and true Sunnydaze……
I love when people call these politicians out….
That dude is red-pilled. Who is he?
I don’t know who he is, but thank God he lives in my state!
Very red-pilled. You have to pop a dozen just to unravel the ISIS web.
Again, that’s another reason the disloyal opposition ran with the Russia stuff. Anything Russia is involved in has 20 layers of deception and reversal – and that’s not counting betrayals of convenience, which are “no hard feelings”. Untangling Syria, Russia and the CIA is a MESS.
Everyone should listen to today’s podcast by Mark Levin. He’s discussing how Paul Manafort’s attorneys are arguing a brilliant and accurate point that Rosenstein as Deputy AG has no authority to approve of, or over see, any Mueller investigations beyond Russia collusion as that is the responsibility of Sessions, as that’s all Sessions has recused from.
As he puts it, Rosenstein has no more authority in these matters than the Sec. of Agriculture, and the charges Mueller has brought should be dismissed. Why doesn’t Sessions know this? This would also be the case for any bogus charges beyond Russia that Mueller may be considering on PDJT.
Payday: I have to tune in to Levin, now. Thought-provoking.
Levin and his NeverTrumper and UsuallyNeverTrumpers friends can go jump in a lake.
What an incredible contrast between Don Jr. and Eric! One is just like his dad!
I was thinking the exact same thing! All his children are admirable, but I admit I see more eye-to-eye with Don, Jr. He really is a chip off the ole block.
Great Jeb….if you like your Nazi pedophile father you can keep him.
Jeb Bush needs a smack upside his head!!!
Who the he!! does he think he’s talking to?
It’s plain as the day is long that PDJT kids love him…
Jeb is talking about his kids? Really? Probably shouldn’t go there.
That is very low and disgusting of Jeb to say such a thing.
Actually a little surprised…but maybe not…
Jeb…like a school in the summer time…no class..
Those Bushes let me tell you…
Such low-lifes.
I really think “little rocket man” is enjoying being out there and I believe he is trying to be the President Trump on NK….this is funny….he actually looks happy and like he is free!! I still want to know who owned NK
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5555565/Inside-Kims-secret-train-North-Korean-leader-lets-cameras-meets-Chinese-leader.html
Yeah…now he’s getting dinners made for him…world wide attention…meetings with heads of state….
Actually, if he sobers up from his power trip, he could become, maybe become, a respected leader….well….wait……never mind…
If he takes away the nukes…..then that is a start for him….but only God can forgive him of his past monstrosities
It makes me sick. Barbarous. It must and will be stopped.
Wow. Kenneth Preston is a high school student in Broward County and has done something the MSM has never heard of… real investigative, factual journalism. You won’t believe what he found.
Excerpt:
In addition to revealing how the district deals with students who fall into the “PROMISE” program, and how students with the worst crimes imaginable are eligible in many cases to be placed back into the mainstream, Preston dives into the money trail that leads to questions about the amount of potential corruption that might be festering within the 6th largest school district in America.
WOW is right TroubleMaker10
Man, *some* of these Broward County P.S. students have somehow educated themselves Very.Well. despite the lousy school system.
Gotta be the internet cuz people in my generation were not up to par with most of this kind of stuff.
So Mr. Hogg is calling for the boycott of Laura Ingraham?I’m sure just like his gun “control” effort it will backfire…. Bigly…
