Wednesday March 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
For BakoKitty. Daily Mail Cats to Segovia’s Classical Guitar. Bach – 3 Pieces from Violin Partita No 1.
And if kitties don’t appeal, perhaps Kirk and Spock to country/western. Chris Young’s “Dashboard.”
Best Wishes to All…
Sundance, are you familiar with the Writings of Luisa Picceretta in The Book of Heaven (as named by Jesus) where we learn about a Third Era of Sanctification where God is giving souls a new and greater grace, the “prodigy of prodigies” that is “the sanctity of sanctities” with The Gift of Living in the Divine Will.
In the early 1970’s Pepe’ Romero received a guitar made by Spanish luthier Miguel Rodrigues who had, for decades, supplies his family with guitars. This guitar was different, however. It was one of the famous “churchdoor” guitars so named because their distinctive Brazilian rosewood backs and sides were made from a 400 year old door that came from an old church that was being demolished. Pepe’ was so captivated by his guitar’s almost magical qualities that he named his new guitar “La Wonderful”. Today it is regarded as one of the finest classical guitars ever made. He plays this wonderful instrument in this passage from his 1974 recording of Giuliani’s Guitar Concerto #1 in A major. In my opinion, this is guitar perfection.
The Last Samurai – The True Story
Dear Christians,
I hope you are having a blessed Holy Week. What a wonderful opportunity to renew our faith and return to God. Are we not lucky that our Lord was willing to give himself for our sins?
Blessings of Easter!
I’ll never forget my friend
Happy Easter as it approaches and may blessings from the Lord fill your house.
For Tuesday
Crowder Come as You Are @2014, 15,256,962 views, 3,370 comments
“Want to Freak Yourself Out?” Tech Expert Reveals How Facebook and Google Are Spying on You – AND IT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/want-to-freak-yourself-out-tech-expert-reveals-how-facebook-and-google-are-spying-on-you-and-it-will-blow-your-mind/
