Wednesday March 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

16 Responses to Wednesday March 28th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:15 am

    For BakoKitty. Daily Mail Cats to Segovia’s Classical Guitar. Bach – 3 Pieces from Violin Partita No 1.

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:19 am

  3. 4beagles says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Best Wishes to All…

  5. Ellen Lopez says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Sundance, are you familiar with the Writings of Luisa Picceretta in The Book of Heaven (as named by Jesus) where we learn about a Third Era of Sanctification where God is giving souls a new and greater grace, the “prodigy of prodigies” that is “the sanctity of sanctities” with The Gift of Living in the Divine Will.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

    In the early 1970’s Pepe’ Romero received a guitar made by Spanish luthier Miguel Rodrigues who had, for decades, supplies his family with guitars. This guitar was different, however. It was one of the famous “churchdoor” guitars so named because their distinctive Brazilian rosewood backs and sides were made from a 400 year old door that came from an old church that was being demolished. Pepe’ was so captivated by his guitar’s almost magical qualities that he named his new guitar “La Wonderful”. Today it is regarded as one of the finest classical guitars ever made. He plays this wonderful instrument in this passage from his 1974 recording of Giuliani’s Guitar Concerto #1 in A major. In my opinion, this is guitar perfection.

  8. Lucille says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    The Last Samurai – The True Story

  9. Emmie says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Where is TrumpSoldier@DaveNYviii been? Anyone know?

  10. Melanie says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Dear Christians,

    I hope you are having a blessed Holy Week. What a wonderful opportunity to renew our faith and return to God. Are we not lucky that our Lord was willing to give himself for our sins?

    Blessings of Easter!

  11. 4beagles says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:14 am

    I’ll never forget my friend

  12. zerodarkthirtyblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Happy Easter as it approaches and may blessings from the Lord fill your house.

    For Tuesday
    Crowder Come as You Are @2014, 15,256,962 views, 3,370 comments

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    “Want to Freak Yourself Out?” Tech Expert Reveals How Facebook and Google Are Spying on You – AND IT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/want-to-freak-yourself-out-tech-expert-reveals-how-facebook-and-google-are-spying-on-you-and-it-will-blow-your-mind/

