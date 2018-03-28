March 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #433

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I was sent to a pain doctor by a specialist in the field of my malady. Literally everyone in the waiting room looked stoned to me. I could tell by what he asked and said that he would do the same for me. No way was I interested in that. All I wanted was extended physical therapy.
From what I have gathered through the years is that medicare is more likely to approve narcs than what works for me, and that would be a longer than average amount of therapy. Supplemental insurance won’t cover what medicare won’t cover.
Fortunately I am able to pay out of pocket for a type of alternative therapy that has helped. How many poor souls who don’t have the means or the knowledge to seek out such therapy fall prey to the quick pill.
This whole thing is starting to remind me of the Chinese Opium Wars back in the 1800’s when the Brits shipped all that Opium into China and tore/wore it down.
It *is* a good (if evil) strategy, to get whole populations addicted and then have your way with them.
That is what China is doing to us now….
“That is what China is doing to us now.” That’s what the Obama Administration was doing to us
Guess I’m lucky in a way.
I’m super sensitive to prescription meds & allergic to many. Some I don’t even know what can happen when I take them. With pain meds they either wire me or zonk me.
I can take a 1/4 of an over the counter sleeping pill and still be weird after 8 to 9 hours sleep.
I just stick to over the counter except for a few times.
Have you tried melatonin? No hangover.
TY–Like you don’t want to be hooked.
Don’t hardly use anything like I said.
For pain Percogesic usually works…Rarely i will use a prescription pain medication
Once in a moon i use the over the counter.
May be President some day.
I agree WSB! The man absolutely loves his job and our country. He is also learning from the best!
You know what would be a nice infrastructure investment on public lands?
A wall.
“by using funds generated from federal energy leasing and development activities to invest up to $18 billion over 10 years in national parks, wildlife refuges and Bureau of Indian Education (BIE)-funded schools.”
Zinke Zinke Zinke– what a handsome man you are. ; )
He is a hunk isn’t he…
Where are the sock and horseback photos? So much better than canadian soyboy!
People should fairly judge him.
Love Wilbur Ross.
He’s always so well spoken and it seems effortless for him. A natural.
sunnydaze, have you noticed that not all very wealthy men and women are against Pres. Trump? Rather they know how they gained their riches and want to help America be great again by using their knowledge and skills to accomplish the goal. Other very rich are more for tossing America to the One World Government, seeking how to rip America off for more riches (many are in this Congress), and no good words for our President for his really outstanding accomplishments with those appointees who have been passed. If Congress ever gets it act together and approves the many appointee possibles they have kept in suspense, then we will see even more great accomplishments. However, I do know this scares the bejesus out of Congress because they will be facing representing us and the president or thrown out on their behinds for not doing the job for which they were elected/ hired. So, do they choose door #1 or door #2?
This was a big win tonight especially since Doug Jones won the district with 55% of the votes!
Fle – what’s the lowdown on this? I don’t get the celebration. Obviously glad he won, but it seems he barely squeaked by in a district that predecessors won by double digits? I’ve just read a little about this online so not certain I have my facts straight.
Doug Jones was a Democrat that beat Roy Moore to win the Senate seat in Alabama. Jones was able to get 55% of the voters in that District to vote for him. The Republican this evening won the seat over the Democrat.
Ah. I get it now. Thanks! Big win, but is it a problem that Reynolds only won by 5%?
At this point in time, a win is a win! Just imagine what the Blue Wave 🌊 folks would have been running with tonight. They would have convinced their base that Alabama will remain Blue for decades to come.
Actually, he won by 10%. If he got 55% of the vote, the other guy got 45%, a difference of 10%.
I personally believe it was voter fraud that put Doug Jones in the Senate. The RINOS raised thirty million dollars to keep Moore out because they knew they couldn’t control him if he were elected. Hopefully, we can correct this huge travesty in November.
In a weird way, we are actually lucky it played out the way it did! Roy Moore would have been an albatross around the neck of Republicans and our President. Hopefully it will also serve as a wake up call come November.
I agree. Let’s get Mo Brooks or someone of that caliber to run next time.
He did NOT “barely squeak by”.
He won the district by less than Trump did.
News Flash:
1) Not as many people vote in elections that are non -Presidential and
2) A LOT of people who voted for Trump were 1) Democrats and 2) 1st time voters.
The Left uses the discrepancy to make it seem like the wins are paltry. That is not true.
A win is a win is a win.
It’s the losses we need to worry about, NOT the wins.
“win is a win is a win.
It’s the losses we need to worry about, NOT the wins.” Well said, Sunnydaze
Doug Jones is a Senator, not a house representative. Hopefully, we can vote him out in November, but for now we are still stuck with him.
Jones will be there until 2020! He is not up for reelection. Thankfully in 2020, our Great President will be up for reelection assuring our base in Alabama comes out in full force causing Jones to be defeated.
Wrong! This was a special election to replace Sessions’ seat because he was made AG. It is only good til November. We have a chance to vote Jones out then.
He gets to fill the unexpired term of the prior office holder, which lasts until 2020. Fle is correct.
Doug Jones was elected to finish Sessions’ term. He’ll be there til Jan 3, 2021. He’ll run for re-election in 2020.
I’d like to see him up for indictment for election fraud.
IANAL but it seems to me a conviction for election fraud would void the election.
I read around the interwebs that the new Roseanne show was pretty good. I’ll check it out. From what I read, it’s typical that aging, middle class, Trump supporting mom & dad are still keeping up their liberal family members. Libs are like a swarm of locusts; take what they can and then move on to destroy the next orchard.
Yes, but don’t let ourselves be fooled that the networks intend to show the “conservative” parents in good light. I’m too cynical after a lifetime of being mocked.
“I’m not a Trump apologist. There are a lot of things he’s said and done that I don’t agree with, just like there are a lot of things Hillary Clinton has said and done that you don’t agree with. Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with 100 percent of what anybody says,” Barr told reporters.
“It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed.”
Pretty good statement by her. Emphasizing the working class.
SD was referring to the following tweet:
This would be fantastic! Like Erin Burnett lamented on CNN, “If he get NK to de-nuke, he will go down as a great president, there’s no way around that.”
I still don’t want POTUS to give up common sense trade adjustments with China for NK acquiescence. The way to assure our strength is economically; giving China a sweetheart deal in exchange for a deal with NK which they could cheat on at any time in the future doesn’t make sense to me.
Whatever the final deal is with North Korea 🇰🇵, you can bet your bottom dollar that we will make sure inspections of their facilities occur x amount of times per year. North Korea 🇰🇵 is not making this deal and in my mind ending the Korean War and relinquishing any and all nuclear weapons so that years down the line they can build it back up.
As for China 🇨🇳, getting a better deal will in no way shape or form mean our President giving away the house. The may get to save here and there but that deficit will be reduced.
I remember Trump stating publicly in one of his speeches in Asia that there was a better way forward for lil’ Kim. I wonder if this is what he had in mind, to make a statesman (of a sort) out of him and allow him to save face while denuclearizing and bringing his little hermit kingdom into the community of nations. If that’s what is going on, I think it’s a good thing. The Norks need to be brought to reality slowly anyway, if they really worship the Kims, suddenly removing him could result in a war even if that wasn’t the intent.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.
Tonight my very liberal Trump hating husband and I had quite a fight. I listed five great things our great president has done, and my husband had to agree that they were great things. We made Singapore Slings and celebrated the peace! MAGA! One vote at a time from California, the golden state!
Wow, Melanie. Good for you and hubby!
Yikes. I can barely imagine this!
During the Primaries, there was a house in my neighborhood, that had two signs in front of it, side by side.
One said Hillary for Prez, the other Trump for Prez.
Often thought it’d be interesting to be a fly on the wall in THAT house!
Good Luck bringing your husband over to the Right Side in 2020! CA. could use the extra vote!
apropos of nothing except that you live live in Cali. I was just outside Sacramento and felt like I was in a third-world country. The floors in the relatively new hotel were wavy. A woman came to breakfast with bare feet. Another woman was in a restaurant wearing a long fleece bathrobe over her clothes.Almost everything seemed just slightly off. Very strange to feel this way in America.
Sacramento used to be a nice town.
I live in a suburb north of LA. It’s definitely gotten worse here since we moved in 13 years ago but still better than most.
I shutter at the thought that PDJT would ever pack it in because of fair-weather friends and supporters who whine, cry and complain because they don’t get what they want, when they want, like they want it.
I love that man.
And, for those of you who are giving up on FNC, switch to Charles Payne. I have MARVELED at him for the last week for sounding like Sundance on trade. First time I have really seen a regular FOX contributor/host on financial matters actually stand up for working women and men. Today, he even called out the Wall Street daily 2pm programmed sell calls to hurt the stock market to hurt PDJT’s trade policy. Great warrior for MAGA!
Along with the new Roseanne show tonite, this is more good news from the Entertainment Industry (which has been destroying the USA for decades now with it’s Liberal/Dem bias). More peeps “coming out” as Republicans.
It’s South Park people. No surprise there. No way a Lib would understand how to use biting satire effectively, they just don’t have it in ’em. It’s an Intelligence thang.
South Park is a guilty pleasure– very few things on TV make me laugh out loud. ; )
I read it the other day but wasnt sure if it was a joke. Its logical that they are conservative no barriers in being funny. Sometimes, ok , a lot of times, waaay over the top but I still laugh.
They go to the absurd- which is why it is funny.
They are brilliant.
One of them, I think Trey Parker, was quoted as saying “I hate conservatives, but I really F%$#!%*G hate liberals!”
I would have guessed Libertarian, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
“Team America – World Police” was hilarious!
“Freedom isn’t free….it cost a buck-o- five. 😀
I follow Q. I believe it relevant to EVERYTHING going on.
Here’s one of a group of posts (tremendous info) that just dropped minutes ago:
Mar 28 2018 00:42:33 (EDT) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 1a8912 815814 NEW
PARKLAND is a DISTRACTION.
PARKLAND was specifically organized & designed to DISTRACT [TEST] – watch the news.
ACTORS are ACTING.
FAKE.
NO POWER.
JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED TO THOSE PLAYING THE GAME [ALL].
GUNS ARE SAFE.
TRUST THE PLAN.
Q
Note that the patch photo is Seal team 6. To larp or not to larp? But boy is it interesting.
IMO …
NO WAY is Q a larp.
The risk of ignoring Q far outweighs the risk of paying heed.
At least it gets the wheels turning. Whoever it reaches.
Q reply post, in re General Flynn:
“Mar 28 2018 00:43:29 (EDT) Anonymous ID: 4a2d44 815836
>>815814
Free Flynn
Mar 28 2018 00:45:17 (EDT) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 1a8912 815876
>>815836
Done in 30.
House cleaning.
WH secured.
Final stage.
Q”
I am sorry in advance- but this made me laugh out loud. Ya’all can yell at me later…. ; )
Ill see that meme.
I saw that earlier somewhere. It made me laugh out loud too!
Very funny. Thanks for posting. It will probably make me giggle again when I crawl in the sack,wake DH up, and have to explain whats so funny.
Hilarious
