March 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #433

Posted on March 28, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to March 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #433

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

      I was sent to a pain doctor by a specialist in the field of my malady. Literally everyone in the waiting room looked stoned to me. I could tell by what he asked and said that he would do the same for me. No way was I interested in that. All I wanted was extended physical therapy.

      From what I have gathered through the years is that medicare is more likely to approve narcs than what works for me, and that would be a longer than average amount of therapy. Supplemental insurance won’t cover what medicare won’t cover.

      Fortunately I am able to pay out of pocket for a type of alternative therapy that has helped. How many poor souls who don’t have the means or the knowledge to seek out such therapy fall prey to the quick pill.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

        This whole thing is starting to remind me of the Chinese Opium Wars back in the 1800’s when the Brits shipped all that Opium into China and tore/wore it down.

        It *is* a good (if evil) strategy, to get whole populations addicted and then have your way with them.

        Like

        Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        March 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

        Guess I’m lucky in a way.
        I’m super sensitive to prescription meds & allergic to many. Some I don’t even know what can happen when I take them. With pain meds they either wire me or zonk me.
        I can take a 1/4 of an over the counter sleeping pill and still be weird after 8 to 9 hours sleep.
        I just stick to over the counter except for a few times.

        Like

        Reply
        • Gil says:
          March 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

          Have you tried melatonin? No hangover.

          Like

          Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            March 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

            TY–Like you don’t want to be hooked.
            Don’t hardly use anything like I said.
            For pain Percogesic usually works…Rarely i will use a prescription pain medication
            Once in a moon i use the over the counter.

            Like

            Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • nottakingthisanymore says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

      People should fairly judge him.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Love Wilbur Ross.

      He’s always so well spoken and it seems effortless for him. A natural.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        March 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

        sunnydaze, have you noticed that not all very wealthy men and women are against Pres. Trump? Rather they know how they gained their riches and want to help America be great again by using their knowledge and skills to accomplish the goal. Other very rich are more for tossing America to the One World Government, seeking how to rip America off for more riches (many are in this Congress), and no good words for our President for his really outstanding accomplishments with those appointees who have been passed. If Congress ever gets it act together and approves the many appointee possibles they have kept in suspense, then we will see even more great accomplishments. However, I do know this scares the bejesus out of Congress because they will be facing representing us and the president or thrown out on their behinds for not doing the job for which they were elected/ hired. So, do they choose door #1 or door #2?

        Like

        Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    This was a big win tonight especially since Doug Jones won the district with 55% of the votes!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Fle – what’s the lowdown on this? I don’t get the celebration. Obviously glad he won, but it seems he barely squeaked by in a district that predecessors won by double digits? I’ve just read a little about this online so not certain I have my facts straight.

      Like

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

        Doug Jones was a Democrat that beat Roy Moore to win the Senate seat in Alabama. Jones was able to get 55% of the voters in that District to vote for him. The Republican this evening won the seat over the Democrat.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 28, 2018 at 12:40 am

        He did NOT “barely squeak by”.

        He won the district by less than Trump did.

        News Flash:

        1) Not as many people vote in elections that are non -Presidential and

        2) A LOT of people who voted for Trump were 1) Democrats and 2) 1st time voters.

        The Left uses the discrepancy to make it seem like the wins are paltry. That is not true.

        A win is a win is a win.

        It’s the losses we need to worry about, NOT the wins.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • dogbows says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Doug Jones is a Senator, not a house representative. Hopefully, we can vote him out in November, but for now we are still stuck with him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

        Jones will be there until 2020! He is not up for reelection. Thankfully in 2020, our Great President will be up for reelection assuring our base in Alabama comes out in full force causing Jones to be defeated.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • dogbows says:
          March 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

          Wrong! This was a special election to replace Sessions’ seat because he was made AG. It is only good til November. We have a chance to vote Jones out then.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • mariner says:
          March 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

          I’d like to see him up for indictment for election fraud.

          IANAL but it seems to me a conviction for election fraud would void the election.

          Like

          Reply
  5. MAGADJT says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I read around the interwebs that the new Roseanne show was pretty good. I’ll check it out. From what I read, it’s typical that aging, middle class, Trump supporting mom & dad are still keeping up their liberal family members. Libs are like a swarm of locusts; take what they can and then move on to destroy the next orchard.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PS says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Yes, but don’t let ourselves be fooled that the networks intend to show the “conservative” parents in good light. I’m too cynical after a lifetime of being mocked.

      “I’m not a Trump apologist. There are a lot of things he’s said and done that I don’t agree with, just like there are a lot of things Hillary Clinton has said and done that you don’t agree with. Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with 100 percent of what anybody says,” Barr told reporters.

      “It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

      SD was referring to the following tweet:

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

      This would be fantastic! Like Erin Burnett lamented on CNN, “If he get NK to de-nuke, he will go down as a great president, there’s no way around that.”

      I still don’t want POTUS to give up common sense trade adjustments with China for NK acquiescence. The way to assure our strength is economically; giving China a sweetheart deal in exchange for a deal with NK which they could cheat on at any time in the future doesn’t make sense to me.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Whatever the final deal is with North Korea 🇰🇵, you can bet your bottom dollar that we will make sure inspections of their facilities occur x amount of times per year. North Korea 🇰🇵 is not making this deal and in my mind ending the Korean War and relinquishing any and all nuclear weapons so that years down the line they can build it back up.

        As for China 🇨🇳, getting a better deal will in no way shape or form mean our President giving away the house. The may get to save here and there but that deficit will be reduced.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • joeknuckles says:
          March 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

          I remember Trump stating publicly in one of his speeches in Asia that there was a better way forward for lil’ Kim. I wonder if this is what he had in mind, to make a statesman (of a sort) out of him and allow him to save face while denuclearizing and bringing his little hermit kingdom into the community of nations. If that’s what is going on, I think it’s a good thing. The Norks need to be brought to reality slowly anyway, if they really worship the Kims, suddenly removing him could result in a war even if that wasn’t the intent.

          Like

          Reply
  7. lida rose says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Melanie says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Tonight my very liberal Trump hating husband and I had quite a fight. I listed five great things our great president has done, and my husband had to agree that they were great things. We made Singapore Slings and celebrated the peace! MAGA! One vote at a time from California, the golden state!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Wow, Melanie. Good for you and hubby!

      Yikes. I can barely imagine this!

      During the Primaries, there was a house in my neighborhood, that had two signs in front of it, side by side.

      One said Hillary for Prez, the other Trump for Prez.

      Often thought it’d be interesting to be a fly on the wall in THAT house!

      Good Luck bringing your husband over to the Right Side in 2020! CA. could use the extra vote!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • kathyca says:
      March 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

      apropos of nothing except that you live live in Cali. I was just outside Sacramento and felt like I was in a third-world country. The floors in the relatively new hotel were wavy. A woman came to breakfast with bare feet. Another woman was in a restaurant wearing a long fleece bathrobe over her clothes.Almost everything seemed just slightly off. Very strange to feel this way in America.

      Like

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        March 28, 2018 at 1:12 am

        Sacramento used to be a nice town.

        I live in a suburb north of LA. It’s definitely gotten worse here since we moved in 13 years ago but still better than most.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I shutter at the thought that PDJT would ever pack it in because of fair-weather friends and supporters who whine, cry and complain because they don’t get what they want, when they want, like they want it.

    I love that man.

    And, for those of you who are giving up on FNC, switch to Charles Payne. I have MARVELED at him for the last week for sounding like Sundance on trade. First time I have really seen a regular FOX contributor/host on financial matters actually stand up for working women and men. Today, he even called out the Wall Street daily 2pm programmed sell calls to hurt the stock market to hurt PDJT’s trade policy. Great warrior for MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Along with the new Roseanne show tonite, this is more good news from the Entertainment Industry (which has been destroying the USA for decades now with it’s Liberal/Dem bias). More peeps “coming out” as Republicans.

    It’s South Park people. No surprise there. No way a Lib would understand how to use biting satire effectively, they just don’t have it in ’em. It’s an Intelligence thang.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Emeraldstar says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I follow Q. I believe it relevant to EVERYTHING going on.

    Here’s one of a group of posts (tremendous info) that just dropped minutes ago:

    Mar 28 2018 00:42:33 (EDT) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 1a8912 815814 NEW
    PARKLAND is a DISTRACTION.
    PARKLAND was specifically organized & designed to DISTRACT [TEST] – watch the news.
    ACTORS are ACTING.
    FAKE.
    NO POWER.
    JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED TO THOSE PLAYING THE GAME [ALL].
    GUNS ARE SAFE.
    TRUST THE PLAN.
    Q

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Sayit2016 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I am sorry in advance- but this made me laugh out loud. Ya’all can yell at me later…. ; )

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. nwtex says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s