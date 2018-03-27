REPORT: AG Sessions Demanded Faster FBI Response To Congressional Document Request…

Byron York is reporting on a possible motive for FBI Director Wray assigning additional FBI staff resources to fulfill Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte’s subpoena request. According to an email received from inside the DOJ:
Byron York – Late Tuesday, a source who asked to be identified as a "DOJ insider" emailed an update from inside the Justice Department, making clear Sessions has grown impatient with FBI Director Christopher Wray:
"Senior staff on both sides of the street have met on this and the FBI is getting called on the carpet. The Attorney General is angry with how slow the process has moved when it comes to requests from Congress to the FBI. He's told Wray that the pace is unacceptable and that if the FBI needs to double the number of people working on this, then that's what they need to do, but he is done seeing the Department criticized for the FBI's slow walking of requests from Congress like the last administration when these requests should be a top priority." (link)
Additionally, the DOJ sent the following letter to Chairman Goodlatte in response to his subpoena request:
The originating subpoena/letter from Chairman Bob Goodlatte is available HERE.
Here’s the pdf embed of the former request:
Sic em Jeff Sessions!
Yes! I figured it would reach a point when he would run out of patience. That time is now. Cleaning up corruption takes time, but there is way too much slow walking here.
There may be a strategic reason for the slow-walking.
It may be to stimulate public attention to the matter.
It may also be to slow the release for better impact, or to preclude leaks from the House sieve.
Smarter treepers could probably suggest other reasons.
Remember the people subpoenaed are not the people whose conduct is being investigated.
“Senior staff on BOTH sides.” Well, who has the seniority in that room I wonder.
Should have gone something like this, “Anymore foot dragging and the
AG wants every FBI official in this room to know that transfers to a remote Alaskan outpost will accommodate all of you.”
It’s time. This has to be the final crunch to blow this entire thing out of the water.
Since we are all CTH members here, I guess I don’t need to point out that SD is/was/continues to be the only major voice who seems to understand the machinations of AG JEFF SESSIONS (caps intended).
I send prayers to Jeff Sessions to be able to complete successfully whatever tasks that he has before him. (I am an atheist, but I still send prayers because an atheist needs to understand that he needs to be humble before a successful major religion).
Fe, am surprised that Cray was delaying until I heard there are many, many thousands of documents that they have to collect, read over and redact, but later no redaction. My question: with an FBI that thought it was smart why did they create thousands of pages of whatever, except many of those are more on the FBI emails. But thousands when they were doing so very little amazes me. Reminds me of working as a contractor in a large law firm that just “created” lots of pages just to charge more fees. I didn’t like nor approve of it so never would go back contracting with them. Just basic information is enough. Just like the more than 2K pages from Congress on the interim bill of 1.3 billion when in any business or home it only takes a few pages to set for the need, the bills, the savings, whatever. AND then nobody except the those who created the 2K mess even had time to read it and thank God several republicans are angry about it. Doesn’t matter McConnell and Ryan, karma is coming to you soon so stay tuned.
The last time I checked, there were 2 sections of the Internal Revenue Code that were written by Congress instead of the IRS. Section263(a) UNICAP is so convoluted and overly complicated that I’ve heard of IRS auditors asking the business owner ‘did you have some reasonable basis for computing the adjustments? Great- let’s take a look at your meals and entertainment….’ The auditors apparently don’t even understand it. The other section was the Domestic Production Activity Deduction (Sec 199) and it had so many sweetheart provisions it was ludicrous. One was even dubbed “the Starbucks Exception.”
Faster, faster…must go faster.
Wait, what?
I thought Jeff Sessions was supposed to be “sleeping”.
Jeffy never sleeps. He is just a sly fox.
Yep, 4 months produced a fraction of requests. Receives a subpoena and bam, all of a sudden he wasn’t sleeping? LOL
lets see…..3 months produced 3000 pages approx. so double the agents will produce 6000 pages in 3 more months…with 1.3 million pages, they will get them all in about 600 months, or 50 years….glad he lit a fire under Wray.
Why did Sessions allow this and many other former and pending congressional requests to be slow-walked at all? Sure, its great he’s finally putting the pedal to the metal, but only now after tempers have boiled over. That is, unless there was a reason to withhold the information before. Hint Hint
Here in the South we call it playing opossum.
In Peoria, we call it playing “possum” – but either way, it’s good to see AG Sessions has this. I’m hoping he will get is due as an original white hat, but it may take a while longer to convince some. It’s been a convoluted mess.
At this point, AG Sessions May have to tell Director Wray to move aside for the one man that can absolutely c
At this point, AG Sessions may have to tell Director Wray to move aside for the one man that can cleanup the FBI! In little over a month, he will be retiring from the NSA!
That appointment right there Flep, would be a dream come true.
Which one man, Flep?
Admiral Mike Rogers!
The man pictured. Rogers.
The twinkle in Jeff’s eye has now expanded into a furious steely glint.
Like a worthless old swamp rat that got woke up early from his nap.
On the order of government priorities, we American citizens come in dead last. Or, just dead.
As soon as this is available [midnight I think] listen to the Bob Goodlatte segment. It is adverse to Sean Hannity’s narrative and financial interests for you to hear it. That’s why he didn’t discuss on his TV show a few hours later.
Hannity relies on “manufactured outrage” and “falsely-framed positions” of current events. That’s the reason for Sara Carter to get so much air time; she does exactly the same, it’s a business model.
The truth is not controversial, it is also generally not outrageous enough to support endless banter. That’s why Hannity doesn’t discuss it.
“business model of manufactured outrage” – perfect description Sundance.
It’s sad that we have MSM cranking out fake news 24/7 AND our “allies” cranking out 24/7 manufactured outrage.
I never fully understood why you called this site “The Last Refuge” until the other day when I realized I have stopped reading, listening, and watching almost every other “conservative” source, except this “last refuge”.
thank you so much!
There’s a few sources I still listen to.
Bill Still was doing great during the election as opposed to Breitbart. I also check out OANN, Christian News Network and Canada Free Press occasionally blows it out of the water. I also occasionally listen to Pete Santilli, Haggman and Haggman, and a few others.
But it’s still slim pickin’s.
backwoodsgirl123, I like Canada Free Press as well as most articles are up front and clear on garbage by the outsiders and democrats and republican RINOS. I have unsubscribed from many over the last year as not wanting to waste time on repeats as most must be getting their info from the same source. Saves me a hunk of time for other things.
Some good stuff on Frontpage Mag, American Greatness and Taki’s Mag.
IMO, same applies to Laura Ingraham.
There’s a ton of them and most people can’t seem to figure it out. Bill O’Reilly was really good at chasing everyone up the wrong tree and acting like he did something. Rush Limbaugh should go back to fawning over Tiger Woods. None of them let you see the forest for the trees except Sundance.
RedBallExpress, Rush is right on much of the time and no beating around the bush, so I still listen to him. Even Mark Levin is becoming more relevant because I tuned him out because of yelling, etc. but he is speaking more calmly and pertinently now. Can’t stand Savage who is way too in love with himself. Other than that no others because a waste of time. This is a site I actually got into sometime ago and it is the most relevant and up to date without screaming or damning, etc.
I miss Jerry Doyle.
Sometimes. But I saw an opener yesterday where Laura was very good on the President’s economic and trade positions. I am just happy for whomever tuned in during that segment and not others.
She makes me think of the bit from Young Frankenstein (paraphrasing):
“Could be worse.”
“How?”
“Could be Ann Coulter.”
Amen to that Steph.
Sorry, sometimes I question the mental capacity of Laura Ingraham.
I’m sure she’s an effective TV/radio host, but real analysis still needs to be done on the printed word (or the simulation on a computer screen).
Concur. Usually, in fact.
Started my day winning. Middle of the day I was winning. Now at the end of the day end of the day on my way to bed still winning. Can’t wait for Wednesday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
and during the radio segment, Goodlatte also in the discussion, casually mentioned the grand jury that is in place.
Yes, as a matter of fact, yes he did. 😀
Well, bloody hell. Tick tock their little black hearts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s stuck on that poor replacement for the failed dossier, that blond that has a contract that Trump didn’t sign and can’t keep her stories straight.
I’ll never understand why a Conservative would continually do the work of the Left Stream Media for them by playing this garbage over and over. Makes me want to puke!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. It’s so annoying that he does that. I don’t want to listen over and over again to those leftists. Half his program is useless and more than annoying.
You’re about 49.9% off, in my book! 😉
I have to turn him off when he starts on his “I’m the only one who’s been telling you this stuff for over a year…’ One day he got so sidetracked patting himself on the back he played a flashback of him talking about whatever it was and even Sara Carter had to remind him that she’d been the one to break the story.
Because he isn’t a “conservative” but he makes multi millions playing one on tell lie vision programming.
And, SD shares the highlights that are generally painful but lead to truth by way of sunlight.
IMO, Hannity’s “heart” may be in the right place, but his incessant repetition started to lower my IQ, so I had to stop listening.
Anyone that has a nationwide “audience” and doesn’t speak the whole truth and nothing but the truth doesn’t even have a heart.
Period. These are and have been tyrannic times, only sheople don’t know that and vannity isn’t a sheople. He’s a very rich egomaniac. The names and faces change, but the burrowcrats they’ve instructed remain. YUGE problem, to this very day.
And I’ll add that until people like US start replacing them and political puppets that become instant millionaires upon arrival in the district of criminals (or your local mayor/state governor etc.), it will stay that way regardless of the work VSG and MT PDJT does. He knows, I know it, and most of you know it.
If not now, when?
Greg Jarrett is absolutely competent regarding the correct interpretation of the law in this current scandal, but he is wrong on so many points dealing with the personalities and machinations in this matter. He defined himself to me years ago when that gay man was murdered in Wyoming. Jarrett was working at msdnc at the time and during the segment of his reporting of this story, Jarrett took off his coat, paced back and forth and produced a phony outrage that was pathetic.
I was passing by the color television set tonight on my way to refresh a beverage in the kitchen and Hannity yet again warned of a “major announcement” tomorrow. Hannity is Lucy with the football and his audience is Charlie Brown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been screaming OUR MEDIA IS AN EXTENSION OF THE LIBERAL COMMUNIST PROPAGANDA LEFT . No matter what they invent our side talks about it non-stop. And If I wanted to here that shat I would go watch MSNBC Myself ..
Kabuki Theatrics. They are all globalist banskter tools in it for the cash.
Please allow me to correct myself, MOST are globalist bankster tools in it for the cash. Some are insane globalist bankster tools in it for the cash and in hopes of totalitarian feudalism on steroids in order to get revenge on those of us that aren’t insane losers like they are.
Agree with you totally SD in respect to SH and for me the same goes for all most all of Fox’s mouth pieces.
Bravo.
With No Apologies to any of them. They should all be considered “government” stooges, because they are. The one percent left? Ignored, ridiculed, marginalized and once in a great while, end up bought out as well.
Damn, Sundance, I marvel at your mind and am so grateful not only that God has blessed you with such gifts but that you use them for MAGA!
It was never up.
Yep, took a subpoena after 4 months of not complying and all of a sudden Jeffy walks on water…smh
Aren’t there complicated Rules about ‘evidence keeping’ that would apply to documents that are going to be used in a prosecution?
I have gotten the sense that there are.
A subpoena probably absolves the AG from having to strictly adhere to those evidence rules.
Just guessing here, though.
That’s not it and I think you understand this. One can request a thing then one has to wait for it. No one is saying that “Jeffy” walks on water. Most people like yourself do not have a clue about the glacial pace the Gov moves, even the most basics of requests. Or you DO know and you just want to create a skuttlebutt. Which is it ?
I am very aware. 4 months and a fraction requested is received. A subpoena is served and now they double the staff to accommodate the requests? So, what am I missing? Let’s see, nothing done in four months, then subpoena served and now they’re stepping over themselves to comply? Why didn’t they comply, one month ago-3 months ago?
So let’s not get ahead of ourselves with wishful thinking instead of logic and reasoning. Before I am called a troll, I am on your side, just not not with blinders on…
At this point, we have the AG’s response, in writing, to a subpeona by congress. Let’s see where it leads.
Ever sued anyone? I have, 3 in the last month. They ignore requests, send crap attornies to buy time, then ignore some more and you literally have to expend a few months of energy time and money to get to the point of the scumbags not being able to ignore it anymore.
Now, imagine “government” “burrowcrats” and how long they can evade justice… the name krooked killery klinton ring a bell?
Yep. It’s not wham bam gotcha man/mam. The wheels of justice turn slowly on BOTH sides of the scales.
I agree to an extent…. however I do not know who is slow -walking it. People blame Sessions– people blame Rosey – people are blaming Wray….I did not say you were a troll… that’s not my style. I do nto know how many hands this is going through to get it where it needs to go….in my thinking the head of that department should have demanded it long ago and had a check list of what docs were being requested and delivered it as requested. But I also know new information is being uncovered and I do not know how that effects this.
Well, don’t hurt yourself there syh.
Has anyone read Jerome Corsi’s new book Killing the Deep State, and if so is it worthwhile?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda, IG is close to ready to drop his first report so it’s time to ramp up the release of documents to congress (and hence the public) so everything is lined up.
It’s a tricky process though as Sessions’ outside prosecutor will no doubt have documents he/she doesn’t want released to congress just yet.
I pray you are right and we’re not talking about the IG finally releasing his report sometime after May.
Well sure, taking years to respond & outright refusal about turning over documents owned by the American people will cause frustration to honest & honorable people, but hey, these are the Obama homies we’re talking about
It has to be tough when, for eight years, you felt entitled, you felt you owned the government & you could do whatever you wanted
Perhaps a little reality therapy will be good for these homies. I hear prison is a very good therapy which removes the self entitlement syndrome & gets their minds right
LikeLiked by 11 people
Just like when people finally stand up to a bully…the bully quickly turns around and whines that he is being victimized.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Excellent observation.
Like McCabe and Comey.
Just like alinsky wrote, which he came up with by observing a 5th grade schoolyard at recess.
A good ole fashioned neck stretch would remedy their “entitlement” crap forever.
So Rosenstein has to appear on April 5th so answer about this. 2 shifts 8 til midnight. LOL.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Old Rosey has got a lot to answer for. That’s quite a list Sundance!!! I hope it’s televised…I’ll be watching.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t this gross incompetence and insubordination? Most employees would be fired for this flagrant behavior.
burrowcrats are worse than ticks and leeches. This too, is by design… everything involving “government” is by design.
Just ask the rockefellers, morgans, chases, et al… you can google their comments over the last 100 years or so. It’s all there.
First paragraph, page two, of Boyd’s letter, twice uses dates of 2016.
Shouldn’t that be 2018?
I hope someone else is in charge of redaction.
Some white hats are becoming black hats due to all the swamp mud, Wray slow walking information, Rod and his approval of the FISA warrant…..seems like we are going to need a bigger pump to drain this swamp. I will ALWAYS support Sessions as I believe he is going to severely drop the hammer, but he like Trump are surrounded by swamp creatures. Not saying Wray and Rod are swamp creatures per sa, but they are getting muddy up as opposed to cleaning up others. I look forward to the hunter killer prosecutor that Sessions has outside of DC and the indictments which are sure to come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get the feeling Wray is just not tough enough for this job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That, or Rod is a deep,state mole…..he is the only question mark I have regarding black hat vs white hat…initially I thought he was a white hat, but now I am beginning to think he is a black hat. The long running Mueller probe combined with the slow rolling of information to Congress worries me about him. Perhaps he will be caight up in the hornets nest about to be realeased with the OIG reports(s)…..drip drip drip.
Wray and Rosie are both worthless swamp critters.
They both need to go.
Never been impressed with the strength of character displayed by Wray. Rosenstein is definitely wearing the blackest of hats. Maybe Sessions is finally coming to terms with the idea that these people aren’t on our side and can’t be trusted.
If we the sane people left in this nation would get more involved, the swamp would drain at least a bit easier. Seriously, and you comment reminds me of that simple fact.
Look how many of the insane always end marching and showing their backsides to America. Would be refreshing to see us doing more, and not just another meaningless march either.
It’s starting to happen faster and faster. The popcorn budget will blow!
In My Questionable Opinion; the House and Senate committees have had their chances at all of this and have yet to “sanction” anyone. They have identified dozens of violations of almost every CFR in the library. But “the honorable and trustworthy” Mr. Mueller remains a threat to our duly elected President.
Tell the “committees” to ‘sit down, be quiet, and pay attention to what they are supposed to be doing in the vaunted halls.
Then commence with the most legal and expeditious hangings the law allows!!
(I tell you I really feel, but I no want to be banned.)
I would too, and nearly have several times… 😉
Pace picking up just in time for the midterms.
Not sure about Wray, he might be a fence sitter, trying to wait and see which side is going to win. Rosy signed a warrent , don’t see how he isn’t dirty but I am not in the inner circle and could be wrong. Maybe they had his children in a locked room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
But, as a Citizen, now I want to know what is wrong with Rosenstein and Wray? Those appointments are on Trump…or those who advised him when he was a rookie to the Swamp. I can’t tell them from Holder, Lynch, Comey, McCabe and Strozk.
When will you do something about them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. We can only hope a day of reckoning is coming. Not just for the criminal bad actors, but also for the slow-walking, swampy, and recalcitrant jackwagons who are obviously not worthy of their badges.
SMH – when will this garbage end???? “at last acting like?” “Those appointments are on Trump….?” Please, go troll somewhere else!
We only disagree in the degree of our belief.
Wow! Really presumptuous of you!! How insulting! You obviously have NO clue how deep and widespread the Deep State truly is….
Actually I believe I do. I believe Obama turned the DOJ/FBI into a combination of the KGB and the Keystone Cops…and that such is so obvious, it should have been corrected in the first month of the Trump Administration…and I believe that we should not still be waiting in the 15th month….for something to be done…particularly with the fortuitous discovery of the incredible Strzok/Page Texts. Those may have saved the Republic—if it gets saved.
That is still in doubt—and I blame Rosenstein and Wray for that. What is your excuse for those two?
You are about 95 years off on your assessments and speaking in terms of the impossible, and in quite the unflattering (for yourself) fashion.
What are you doing to save the Republic?
Let’s not forget McAlister, Macaulay. I want to know the name of the traitor who recommended that pro-muslim globalist!
I’m sick of this slow drip of crap. It’s not like the FBI is busy tracking possible self-radicalized terrorists and obvious would-be school shooters. Why not triple or quadruple the staff? That’s what would happen in the private sector. Even with the spotlight shining brightly upon them and even with the OIG report looming like an iceberg in the distance, this still strikes me as a kicking and screaming slow walk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the naysayers raise their ugly heads……SMH
I know, the anti Sessions crowd is getting really annoying. You would think people who read the details Sundance provides would actually understand that Sessions is quietly going about his business to achieve a result of true justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Rule of Law, The Rule of Law.
Not the Rule of the Mob, Not The Rule of the Passions of the Moment.
Just the Rule of Law. Only That Ensures a Stable Government.
Mr. Sessions is Rock of The Law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The military was a mess.
The DOJ was a mess.
The FBI was a mess.
See the pattern. Even our Patent Dept was scourged by the plague.
Anyone that has had to take over for someone else that was doing a crap job, will know exactly what I’m talking about. SMH, it is an eye opener, especially with dangerous work.
I had to takeover a department that was nicknamed “The Black Hole”. I foolishly thought they were exaggerating. Not so. Have a feeling that there are huge problems at the FBI and DOJ after the cast of characters that ran it before. There must be landmines and boobytraps all the way to the Black Hole…..every single day.
If we knew how messed up Obama admin. left our defenses we wouldn’t be able to sleep at night, we’d be too frightened.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree donna and we have far to go.
“Byron York – Late Tuesday, a source who asked to be identified as a “DOJ insider” emailed an update from inside the Justice Department, making clear Sessions has grown impatient with FBI Director Christopher Wray:”
_________________
So we’re dealing with an unidentified source. The unidentified source wants to be called “DOJ insider”, but his real name could be David Corn or Michael Isokoff or Anderson Cooper or Michael Moore.
In the era of EXPOSED fake news, why does anybody care what an unidentified source says?
If it’s ‘unidentified’, it’s FAKE NEWS until proven otherwise. And there’s no way to prove otherwise without identifying the source.
Good points scott.
Forget the source.
Did you read DOJ’s letter to Goodlatte?
“Forget the source.
Did you read DOJ’s letter to Goodlatte?”
___________________
Yes.
It’s not written like a direct communication from one official to another or like a subordinate to an authority, it’s written like a document intended for public consumption.
The author (attorney Stephen E. Boyd) doesn’t need to acknowledge the receipt of the subpoena. If the subpoena was served, Chairman Goodlatte knows it.
If the author (Stephen Boyd) actually took the Committee’s lawful demand seriously, he wouldn’t call it a ‘request’. It’s not a request.
‘Request’ and ‘demand’ are not synonymous. A ‘demand’ is made by someone in a position of authority to someone who is subject to that authority and who must comply or suffer consequence.
A ‘request’ is a plea without compulsion, it’s a polite way of ‘begging’, an entreaty or petition which is made by an equal to an equal or by a subordinate to a superior, and can be refused without consequence. It is the refusal of such request(s) that has led to the issuance of a subpoena (a demand) — which can also be refused, at least momentarily — but not without consequence.
The first long paragraph details a series of excuses that even a high school student should be embarrassed to make. Is Stephen Boyd a 5-year old? Sessions is an adult, did he approve this nonsense?
This is the nation’s business. If this letter was intended for anyone in government in a position of authority, that person doesn’t care about his excuses; excuses have no place in this matter. This isn’t a rerun of Welcome Back Kotter, you don’t get to hand in a note from Epstein’s mother to explain why you didn’t do what you were required and obligated to do — by law — on behalf of the nation.
Then Lawyer Boyd says on page two: “We understand the Committee’s request for an accounting of redactions and the FBI’s justifications thereof, and we look forward to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement with the Committee.”
Unless Mr. Boyd wants to find himself the subject of a subpoena, he can take his concept of ‘mutually acceptable agreement’ and shove it. This isn’t a negotiation, and Mr. Boyd is not an equal.
Boyd didn’t need 2-1/2 pages for this response.
All he needed to say was “Yes sir, right away sir.”
Period.
Anything beyond that was self-serving.
And there was a heaping hot load of self-service in that letter from Mr. Stephen E. Boyd.
His upcoming retirement and not having to prostitute his character for a re-election campaign, seems to have unleashed a fearless can-do spirit…….refreshing.
“Senior staff on both sides of the street have met on this and the FBI is getting called on the carpet. The Attorney General is angry with how slow the process has moved when it comes to requests from Congress to the FBI. He’s told Wray that the pace is unacceptable and that if the FBI needs to double the number of people working on this, then that’s what they need to do, but he is done seeing the Department criticized for the FBI’s slow walking of requests from Congress like the last administration when these requests should be a top priority.”
___________________
So let me get this straight.
The president appointed Sessions and Wray.
The DOJ and the FBI both fall under the direct authority of the President.
And we’re supposed to believe that Sessions and Wray are not cooperating and coordinating their efforts — or that if they weren’t, DJT would not have called them into his office a long time ago and read them the riot act? Why would DJT have appointed them if they weren’t going to cooperate, and if they weren’t cooperating, why would DJT keep them around?
And we’re supposed to believe that this is all unfolding organically, that there’s no orchestrated revelations or expositions according to a timeline leading up to the midterm elections?
There better be…
There better be somebody sitting in the captain’s seat of this S.S. Minnow.
On the one hand, DJT is a very stable genius playing underwater 9²-D chess. On the other hand, it’s a 3-ring circus where the left hand is working against the right hand.
It can’t be both. Both things can’t be true and be in diametric conflict.
One of them is disinformation.
Which is another name for ‘unidentified source’.
Excellent post scott.
“And we’re supposed to believe…..”
Yep, you should believe most of those suppositions are accurate.
Without Sessions there is no Mueller. Not bimbos.
Mueller is THE threat to PDJT.
Why would Trump effectively appoint Mueller?
Subpoena’s should be mandatory! No wonder things get dragged out.
Doesn’t congress understand this?
It’s yet to be seen whether or not anything will transpire before the mid term elections, although I do have my fingers crossed. My concern is about who will be placed in the subcommittee leadership roles once Goodlatte, etal are gone. Will all of their hard work go “Poof” and disappear never to see the light of day?
I know this is the wrong forum, but I’m not sure where to post this. I can access all my normal web sites, but any official site of the NRA…nothing. It won’t access it at all. I’ve tried both the google and bing search engines. Is anyone else having this issue?
Has it been a slow process? Yes it has, or rather, of course it has
President Trump walked into a smoldering cesspool of disgusting fecal matter called the government of the United States. The filth is everywhere. It saturates every hall & every office
Do we want to just clean it up or do we want to plug the holes that allow the filth in?
Trump is (hopefully) about to clean up a major portion of the Deep State, but to truly stop the infestation, he’s got to plug the holes (gather evidence & air tight cases)
That takes time. We can’t afford to blow this
We’re talking the former top law enforcement people in our government, with allies in the Congress, Senate, judicial & media. You can’t just rush in & start punching. You’ve got to meticulously dissect the situation, navigate the sewer waters by finding out who’s who & what you’ve got to use & then build the cases, all while trying to keep things secretive in a extremely leaky environment
He’s trying to take down the people who’ve been in charge of our government for decades. You think that’s easy? You think it can happen quickly?
Come on, give our guy a break. The President & his few allies are hopefully about to do what was once thought impossible
The District of Probable Cause has so much evidence laying around out in the open it would take an honest prosecutor ten minutes to get warrants and a day or two to indict. Investigations this easy do not take years. More like days. these so called investigations are evidence grabs in order to protect the guilty.
The good old tried and true ongoing investigation trick. Works every time.
