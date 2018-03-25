Sunday Talks: National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Confronting China…

National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a discussion of ongoing trade initiatives.
Keep in mind, while simultaneously confronting China head-on, USTR Lighthizer has current trade deals, centered around reciprocity, being negotiated with: NAFTA [Mexico and Canada (round #7)], the EU, South Korea (almost done), Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and Japan (almost done).
What stood out to me: Trump is not only working to create jobs here, but around the world. Unbelievable. That is one smart foreign policy approach!
Markets are not zero-sum games … everyone’s interests CAN be served.
Also Navarro pointed out that the United States is not the only country that is tired of China “stealing their stuff”.
Apparently several other countries are also very tired of China stealing their ideas and technology but it is the U.S. that finally leads the way and pushes back.
Peter Navarro is getting more and more comfortable talking about our President’s trade plans on tv. He is absolutely right that our President and his Killers saw this as a four step process.
1) Deregulation across every single sector of our government. They are now on the cusp on reforming Dodd-Frank for medium and small size banks allowing small businesses to borrow money 💰 more easily.
2) Energy Revolution is allowing our country to process 10+ million barrels os fuel a day. That number will be increased to over 12+ million a day over the next couple of years. By 2023, we will lead the world in fuel ⛽️ production.
From the article linked above:
3) Tax Reform Bill has allowed companies and corporations to not only remain in our country but to return to our country because the Corporate Tax Rate is at 20% and there is a minimal tax on bringing money 💰 back into our country. Also keep in mind that equipment can be deducted in full the same year it was bought.
4) Trade is the final piece of the puzzle! You could not have worked on it before the other three because the RINOs would have realized the President’s plan and would not have passed the Tax Reform Bill. By being so close to finalizing deals with South Korea 🇰🇷 and Japan 🇯🇵, our President and his Killers are tightening the screws on China 🇨🇳. China realizes that Vietnam 🇻🇳, Malaysia 🇲🇾 and the Philippines 🇵🇭 are ready to pick up some of the manufacturing that China 🇨🇳 currently enjoys.
Absolutely breathtaking and brilliant!
