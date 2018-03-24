Dr. Robert Epstein Discusses The Battle for Your Mind…

Yikes,….. lead the heart mind and the body will follow…

64 Responses to Dr. Robert Epstein Discusses The Battle for Your Mind…

  1. joeknuckles says:
    March 24, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    You mean there’s a war on for our minds? Who knew!

    • lokiscout says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Saw that last night. Don’t know if its real or a hack. Someone on here was going to look for the referenced memo today thinking it might take 24 hours or so to update the website.

      I would like to know what it means also. If anything.

    • WesternWhere says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Step one: What is Section 7058(d)?

      6 (d) REPURPOSED FUNDS.—(1) Of the unobligated bal-
      7 ances available under the heading ‘‘Bilateral Economic As-
      8 sistance’’ in title IX of the Department of State, Foreign
      9 Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act,
      10 2015 (division J of Public Law 113–235)—

      Ok. next step.

      • WesternWhere says:
        March 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

        It’s money from all these funds and mote. This is just a few.

        (RESCISSION OF FUNDS)
        SEC. 129. Of the unobligated balances available for ‘‘Military
        Construction, Army’’, from prior appropriations Acts (other than
        appropriations designated by law as being for contingency oper-
        ations directly related to the global war on terrorism or as an
        emergency requirement), $49,533,000 are hereby rescinded.
        (RESCISSION OF FUNDS)
        SEC. 130. Of the unobligated balances available for ‘‘Military
        Construction, Navy and Marine Corps’’, from prior appropriations
        Acts (other than appropriations designated by law as for being
        for contingency operations directly related to the global war on
        terrorism or as an emergency requirement), $25,522,000 are hereby
        rescinded.
        (RESCISSION OF FUNDS)
        SEC. 131. Of the unobligated balances available for ‘‘Military
        Construction, Air Force’’, from prior appropriations Acts (other than
        appropriations designated by law as for being for contingency oper-
        ations directly related to the global war on terrorism or as an
        emergency requirement), $41,392,000 are hereby rescinded.
        (RESCISSION OF FUNDS)
        SEC. 132. Of the unobligated balances available for ‘‘NATO
        Security Investment Program’’, from prior appropriations Acts
        (other than appropriations designated by law as being for contin-
        gency operations directly related to the global war on terrorism
        or as an emergency requirement), $25,000,000 are hereby rescinded.

        ***********************************
        Millions of dollars of unobligated balances!

        Next step: Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985

        Zoom!

        • WesternWhere says:
          March 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

          The Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985, section 251(b)(2)(A) says:

          A) EMERGENCY APPROPRIATIONS; OVERSEAS CONTIN- GENCY OPERATIONS/GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM.—If, for any
          fiscal year, appropriations for discretionary accounts are
          enacted that—
          (i) the Congress designates as emergency require-
          ments in statute on an account by account basis and
          the President subsequently so designates, or
          (ii) the Congress designates for Overseas Contin-
          gency Operations/Global War on Terrorism in statute
          on an account by account basis and the President sub-
          sequently so designates,
          the adjustment shall be the total of such appropriations in
          discretionary accounts designated as emergency require-
          ments or for Overseas Contingency Operations/Global War
          on Terrorism, as applicable.

          ***********************************

          OK, I have no idea what this means, but I got the data for everyone to chew on.

  3. simicharmed says:
    March 24, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    More like – Lead the Mindless and it’s body will follow….Zombies behave this way

  4. Coldeadhands says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:00 am

    …and people are freaking out that PDJT has let them down, all while the prog / commies are readying their wrecking ball of algorithms to overwhelm elections and only a few are the wiser.

  5. Alison says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:01 am

    That’s the best Michelle has ever looked.

    #MockingArugula

  6. Mark Johnson says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:02 am

    I know Google will stack their responses according to their algorithms, but seriously, how can Google cause a voter to choose a Dem candidate if they are looking for hotels near Yakima, WA? Price check for Snap On Tools? How to access the timing chain on a GM 3.8 Liter engine?

    • Y/O, says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

      How? Please go back, like only a couple week for goodness sake, and read some of Sundance”s posts. If you do, and if you have spirit (you know what the spirit is) then you will withdraw your question. \

      Besides, I’m not dumb, but I can’t answer the question you asked. Don’t think anyone can.

    • Keebler ac says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Huh? Easy.

      Google is keeping track of ALL your searches not just hotels and Snap on tools so that the algorithm is a profile of you.

      To your point though, if you’re searching Hillary though, Google will demote Hillary Crooked Uranium recommendations and promote Hillary Extraordinary Women in History. The reverse would occur with Trump.

  7. Ringo Phonebone says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:04 am

    I was an early adopter of Facebook. So early that some of the people I knew in college were asking me why I was there, after all Facebook was for college students (at the beginning). I was also an early exit, in the fall of 2012 when it was obvious they were collecting data on everybody. Why would you give the details of your life to total strangers? It boggle the mind why anybody is still using it.

    • Deb says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I too left Facebook in 2012. The lack of privacy really bothered me. And the fact that my friends and family didn’t seem to care about privacy at all astounded me.

      Like

  8. Y/O, says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Forget about my question 10 minutes ago on the last thread: Has anyone asked why Sundance hasn’t made a post in over 8 hours?

  9. bkrg2 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Last comment in video is the scariest “once congress sees our proof, they will take action”
    Yep, action like figuring out how to big tech to cheat the system for thier benefit…

  10. WesternWhere says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Duck Duck Go and delete your Facebook.

    This is what the consensus mind control produced:

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2012/03/25/books/review/the-righteous-mind-by-jonathan-haidt.html

    From 2012, very prescient. Enjoy, because they’d never publish something like this in 2018.

  11. Coldeadhands says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Once again, Sundance had surgery recently and may still be convalescing. Weekends tend to be a little slower…people have lives to live. On the other hand, if Sundance deems fit, there can sometimes be a flurry of posts even on weekends.

  12. PgtSndThinker says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Does anyone have a feeling for which demographic is the heaviest facebook user? I know my college kids left FB years ago.

    • Sentient says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Losers.

    • Minnie says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

      My 3 boys, as well.

      They detest drama and groupthink, and told me those were the most important reasons for deleting their accounts.

      Gosh, our children are intelligent!

      🙂

    • Jedi9 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Does anybody remember “MySpace”?????

      Might answer questions regarding “Facebook’s future, having the same outcome as “MySpace”!

    • The Boss says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:52 am

      There is an oversaturation of “solutions” in the social media market, which when coupled with overexposure to newly reported risks of sharing personal data, will cause younger people to find simpler means to communicate. They may even motivate the older age cohorts who are the heavier users of FB to look into something new.

      Not only is Facebook facing a backlash from the misuse of its user data, it might well (as other posters note) begin losing subscribers. For example: The younger generation is avoiding Linked In. (It’s their fathers’ Oldsmobile). Instead, they are using text and video messaging apps to keep in touch with their network of friends. These are more personal and engaging contacts, and they are made quickly. FB is in the same boat.

      Kind of a long-winded answer, but I think this will help you in some way.

    • Deb says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:58 am

      People like my in laws. Age 50-75 demographic. People my age use it to share pics of their kids with relatives, that is it. I left the platform in 2012. I came back to fight for Romney during the election and didn’t return even in 2016. It’s Big Brother on steroids.

      Like

    • distracted2 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Yes, baby boomers.

  13. BetsyRossRocked says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Prayers for a speedy recovery Sundance !

  14. Ari says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

    LOL, republicans are a decade behind the learning curve. It’s amazing the GOP ever wins an election.

  15. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Internet Bill of Rights. Sooner the better

  16. A2 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This is why Google and Zuckerburg (Faceplant) have been denied access to China (though both were crawling on their knees to snag a billion customers). China has its on Google and Propagandabook, thank you very much. Takes one to know one.

  17. blind no longer says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Thank God I have never been on Fakebook. I was very resistant to computers when they first started being used by individuals rather than just companies/government agencies. I was very resistant to it at work but was forced to become halfway competent using one as my job required.

    I used to call them the Devil’s Box. Looks like Big Tech may just make it a reality.

    • mj_inOC says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Will be interesting to read the parameters of this study; double-blinds, etc.

      Most of us realized years ago FB was ‘click bait.’ FB employee neighbor in LosAltos almost agreed.

  18. Y/O, says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I live in a very small area of the country. Biggest town? Maybe 17,000. But it’s a special area, includes parts (small) of 2 other states. When out to a bar to watch the basketball game (what a game it was, little college in Chicago, which I have never heard of, made the final 4). I digress.

    Oh yeah, met new guys, younger, much younger, two marines, left that one and on the way home stopped in on another. There I am at the bar, just put my order (Yuengling) when a guy who met me one time, over a year ago. We talked about all kinds of things. He brought others in, I did too His his woman looks like Sandra Bullock (spitting image).

    Next think we knew, I had a Marine & a Navy (22yrs, chief petty officer) guy. Dang, I keep digressing, I don’t know why I do that, but I can’t stop it no matter how hard I try. But I won’t stop trying. Anyway, everybody, at both places, was 100% sure, if they try to make a move, even a little move, I am talking about even one congressperson to bring impeachment stuff to the floor then we will step up.

    President Donald J. Trump is our Commander in Chief, Just you try to touch him.

    ps: Sundance: Thank you for your service Sir!

    • Y/O, says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Left out the important thing out. I didn’t say what makes this a special place. It’s the spirit.

    • mj_inOC says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:51 am

      #1… there is No small area of the country
      #2… your digression is fine, especially re basketball and Marines
      #3… others are with you 100%, even in Silicon Valley
      MAGA!
      … and 2020
      [as sundance succinctly pointed out, what was just signed was not a “budget.” PP funds et al can be used for Our Wall]
      Pray Harder, for PDJT and America, The Light and The Glory!

    • Lucille says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Well, Y/O, if you’re digressing, I’d like to say it’s such a shame that arugula (an ancient and honorable edible medicinal plant) has become synonymous with Leftist elitism and overreach.

      Farmers in America are making quite a nice living off it and don’t care who is consuming it. Granted I never heard of it until the 90s and was most annoyed when the Obamas nearly made it impossible for the good people on the right to eat it without thinking of them. Was that their plan in the first place? Really…think of arugula and what do you think of next? LOL!

      Arugula History and Facts
      https://www.bwqualitygrowers.com/arugula/history-and-facts/

      Besides…I love it!

  19. billrla says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

    What’s Facebook? And didn’t Zuckerboy drop of out college with the equivalent of a high school degree and one year of wasted time?

  20. lokiscout says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Lucky guy! Has a lady that looks like Sandra Bullock! Hope he treats her better than that bozo the real Sandra B was married to.
    Cheers!

    • lokiscout says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Supposed to be for Y/O post up thread.

    • Y/O, says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:00 am

      The marine was talking to me for like 20 minutes, standing, without giving a glance to his woman. I’m much older so it was me who pointed her out (inclusion). Me & the marine went right back to intense talk (marine talk) and I said his woman looks like someone.

      I had lost the name, while I was rolling my eyes trying to think of her name, the marine said Sandra Bulluck. I said Yeah. They he turned to his woman (btw: she was two stools down talking to the chief petty officer with her head turned the other was. Of course, she heard every word I and the marine said)

      Anyway, when I spoke to her I said: I hate Hollywood and everything in it and if the real Sandra Bulluck walked in I would walk out. Then I told her she looked like Bulluch but he was much prettier, she was real. Just before I left I had the opportunity to be alone with her.

      I did the opposite of what you hope for. I told her: ‘you’re a smart girl, don’t mess this up!’
      She smiled and said she won’t. Kind of burst heads, doesn’t it? Asking women to treat their man right.

  22. Celtic Kelly says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Ok, so “Subliminal Messaging” v2.0. I know that this has been done by advertisers for decades.

    Like receiving a post-hypnotic suggestion on a mass scale. It would seem that it is working on the most vulnerable, based upon the events of the past few months/years.

    And on that note, I am going to go have a conversation with God.

