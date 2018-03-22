White House Briefing on Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill -12:15pm EST Livestream…

In 2010 the GOP said give us the House and we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, they didn’t. In 2014 the GOP said give us the Senate and then we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, they didn’t. In 2016 the GOP said give us the White House and we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, and again, they did not.

The White House is scheduled to brief media on the latest insufferable congressional Omnibus spending bill. Anticipated start time 12:15pm EST

