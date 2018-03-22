White House Briefing on Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill -12:15pm EST Livestream…

In 2010 the GOP said give us the House and we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, they didn’t. In 2014 the GOP said give us the Senate and then we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, they didn’t. In 2016 the GOP said give us the White House and we’ll put budgets and spending back into regular order. We did, and again, they did not.
The White House is scheduled to brief media on the latest insufferable congressional Omnibus spending bill. Anticipated start time 12:15pm EST
So the deal is, we nee 60+ Republican Senators!
Throw in a new Senate leader while at it. He could change the rules to not require 60, but has refused.
and then we will need 65 or so to account for the Flake’s and Collin’s . I’m beginning to think this game is rigged,
Flake is gone!
I was referring to generic senator types, hence the apostrophe’s. But, yes, that’s a good thing.
OK! Your right because Collins and Murkowski will never vote in favor of anything that ends funding for Planned Parenthood.
FofBW I think that is the direction our President is going! There is the real possibility that Justice Kennedy will retire on June 30th. I think our President will wait until after the election to have his nominee brought to the Senate floor for a vote. I actually see him telling us who the judge will be. I think he will select the runner up to Neil Gorsuch. Judge Hardiman has a reputation of being all in on the 2nd Amendment.
This will get our base so fired up especially in those states that our President won and the Democrat is up for reelection. As of today, the Republican candidate leads the Democrat in 5 of those 10 states (MO, MT, IN, ND & WV). We are very close in the other 5 states (FL, PA, WI, MI & OH). FL, PA and OH are very pro 2nd Amendment states. Not sure about WI and MI.
We could very easily win 5 to 7 seats in the Senate in November. I am concerned about NV and to a lesser extend AZ. I think we win AZ and lose NV. We will also be very competitive in MN (2 seats). I anticipate us having anywhere from 55 to 57 Republicans coming out of the midterm. At that point, Mitch is on the clock if he decides to run again for reelection in 2020. The same year our President would run. Mitch will cave and do away with the 60 vote rule.
We have to have patience!
and Trust in PT
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-hardiman-profile-20170127-story.html
From the article linked above:
Lawyers in Pittsburgh describe Hardiman — a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment — as personable, smart, hard-working and practical, but not as academic and ideological as Justice Scalia, the court’s outspoken conservative.
Hardiman won a unanimous confirmation from the Senate in 2007. He has, however, written several opinions that could fuel opposition from Democrats.
Hardiman staked out a strong position four years ago in favor of a 2nd Amendment right to carry a gun in public. He dissented when the 3rd Circuit upheld a New Jersey law that required people seeking a gun permit to demonstrate a “justifiable need” to be armed. Plaintiffs who had been turned down for permits sued, alleging the restriction violated the 2nd Amendment.
Hardiman wrote a 40-page dissent, arguing the high court and Justice Scalia described the 2nd Amendment as protecting a right to “self-defense.” Because “the need for self-defense naturally exists outside and inside the home, I would hold the 2nd Amendment applies outside the home,” he wrote in Drake vs. Filko. In passing its law, “New Jersey has decided that fewer handguns legally carried in public means less crime,” he wrote.
“It is obvious that the justifiable need requirement functions as a rationing system designed to limit the number of handguns carried in New Jersey,” he said, but it cannot stand in the face of a 2nd Amendment challenge.
Excellent analysis as usual, Fleporeblog. Wise to shelve the Kennedy replacement until after the mid terms. PDJT is like a football coach who inherited a lousy team. That said, the Swamp doesn’t like to play against him. Call it the Silence of the Never Trumpers over this Omnibus budget. Thank you for helping me keep the faith.
MAGA 18
This is the damn mess our President was left with! My brother-in-law who retired from the Air Force a few years ago would tell me stories of having to go to museums to get parts off of planes on display for our current planes!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/22/obama-era-sequester-decimated-us-military-air-forc/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
The House Armed Services Committee on Thursday publicized statistics it says show the sorry state of U.S. armed forces aviation units and “mold-ridden” barracks.
The report is a Republican effort to underscore how critical the omnibus spending bill is to war-fighters in the wake of “sequester” budget cuts. The bill pumps $47.4 billion for “get our planes back in the air,” the committee said, after two decades of the military flying high-temp war missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other theaters.
The sorry state:
* The average age of Air Force planes is over 27 years.
* The Air Force is 2,000 pilots short and “the pilots we do have are flying fewer hours than their predecessors in the 1970s.”
* Less than half the Navy’s aviation assets can fly due to lack of spare parts. On the Marine Corps side, about 80 percent of units “lack the minimum number of ready basic aircraft.”
The bill also injects $22.4 billion into what the committee says are needed to repair military buildings and construct new ones.
“Our Armed Forces are struggling with crumbling and mold-ridden barracks, hangars that have been condemned, air traffic control facilities and runways in disrepair, collapsed ceilings and contaminated water,” the committee said. “The backlog of deferred maintenance on facilities has increased from $2 billion in 1978 to $100 billion today.”
Thanks for these updates Fle. It can be accomplished if Deplorables vote as POTUS requests us too. I no longr care that others don’t agree with him. I only care that he accomplishes MAGA.
Smart! Keep the eye on the ultimate prize.
Sorry, but if Trump signs the current offered budget Nov is going to be a bath for the Republican party.
That is complete BS but feel free to run with it!
Then it is up to YOU to get out there and explain what is going on to anyone and everyone so we DO get the number of Republicans we need isn’t it??
Be an adult and take some of the RESPONSIBILITY. It is AMERICANS that have allow this sorry state to come to exist not President Trump.
I think you make good points Fle. I will be patient. In the meantime, this is the email I just sent to the White House:
Dear Mr. President,
PLEASE veto this crazy Omnibus bill of $1.3T dollars. This bill provides for Sanctuary cities, (of which I reside), Planned Parent hood, stricter gun enforcement while totally neglecting the funding to “Build the Wall” & toughen our position on illegal immigration. Illegal immigration will remove our language, border and culture barriers, leaving us with not a Constitutional Republic, but rather a Banana Republic that will be controlled by government waste and corrupt politicians. I have supported you strongly to this point, but its time to send this POS back to Congress. If necessary, SHUT IT DOWN!
Trumpedinillinois and all Treepers, Please consider this. What IF McConnell/Ryan/Pelosi/Schumer have created this “Omnibeast” budget as a strategy to intentionally attach it to VSGPDJT. It is NOT his budget but their budget; however, with VSGPDJT signature, it becomes his budget also! Result? VSGPDJT will be blamed for the “Omnibeast” bill and HIS inability to change culture/drain the swamp. This action likely dispirits many of us (just read today’s comments on this topic) and at least 50% of the Treepers may withdraw support from VSGPDJT. Yep, do the math, folks. “Omnibeast” depresses morale, midterm turnout translates to much lower Republican vote totals and UNIPARTY becomes deliriously happy again–especially because Republican side loses power. Yep, UNIPARTY orchestrating this may NOT be a stretch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump better not sign this, if he does we lose huge in 2018. It was already going to be extremely hard in 2018 but there will be no chance if this goes through and he has to know this.
What’s wrong with just shutting down the government? Outside of DC, who cares?
We need to make clear it is the Congress who failed the people not President Trump.
We have to point the finger and vote accordingly where it belongs.
I do not think anyone will want a dictator in the WH if we did he could do all the things he promised and more.
A voice of reason
That can only be made clear if Trump doesn’t sign this, if he does it will be pinned on him and voters will remember in 2018.
wrong
How the hell are we supposed to get the message out that it was “Congress who failed and not the President?” The people who read this most excellent blog are way above average when it comes to knowledge, politics, communication etc. You can tell from the comments that the readers are well informed and articulate (with few exceptions).
On the other hand, probably 80-90% of the voters are so addicted to their screens or just plain apathetic, that we will be lucky to get “our side” out to vote when the time comes, let alone provide them with a simplified version of a very complex issue.
If you listened to Rush today, he made some really good points on this bill as well as taking a lot of callers. He did a good job of looking at all the angles and it seems like his conclusion was that POTUS should veto the bill.
If this is not our time, then WHEN??
Rush said exactly this today…… makes sense, I hope PDT doesn’t fall for it, but dammit, he still has a lot of swampy people around him……..
I love PDJT but he needs to veto this bill, in my opinion.
If that’s the case, then we continue to stand behind Trump and beat the Dems at their own game.
It makes him look weak, ineffective, disrespected, and anything but the leader of the GOP. I could have swallowed this atrocity if it had the FULL 20 billion for border security. Schumer’s tunnel funding is the salt in the wound.
This is dispiriting.
The decrepit Pelosi and the decayed Shumer have admitted they are very happy and excited about the house vote today….what in the name of Dog….how about US????? Gone…with…the…wind…if there’s anyone out there who can put some deodorant on this turd, I’m all ears…PT…do you want to be reelected? You’ll need us…
PInky1920 says:
“Gone…with…the…wind…if there’s anyone out there who can put some deodorant on this turd, I’m all ears…PT…do you want to be reelected? You’ll need us…”
_____________________________________
You missed the point. It is the congress who failed us not POTUS he is doing great .
Unless we chafe the constitution and make Trump POTUS for life King of USA .
Go out and vote the losers out so we have 60 votes next year.
Thanks, Sing, of course it’s congress, but…he needs to veto it, it is just that bad…personally, he’s got my vote; I wouldn’t vote for a DEMONRAT under any circumstance whatsoever… That’s just me, but a lot of people are going to walk away…PT needs to veto it and call those two BFFs out, McTurtle and Ms. Munster, two low life, lying, pond scum traitors…
That’s exactly the problem. The people here are all engaged, and are going to vote the right way, and we’ll urge our friends to as well.
It isn’t voting for the other guy that will hurt us, it is a lack of enthusiasm that could dampen turnout.
There were first time voters that turned out for the wall, immigration, 2d amendment, drain the swamp, etc.
We need those people to have a reason to come out again,
The deal is that we need fiscal conservatives who don’t sell out to the special interests. Where are they? Money walks, money talks and the urge to become rich is the number one incentive to run for Congress. These mind blowing spending bills like this Omnibus are so big that it takes an army of economists to analyze them. The electorate has no idea what’s in these monster bills so we depend on our representatives to do the right thing. That’s when it all falls apart as our reps have become enjoined in “the system” and no longer represent us.
I’m fed up with these jerk weed republicans like Graham and Wilson who don’t do what the voters want. I will no longer give my vote and money to these posers.
The sky is falling , chicken little ,. If you can not see the COUP D E’TAT that Trump is still under , Tip , Lenscrafters is open til nine . In Trump I Trust .
I gotta believe there is a plan–there’s always a plan. If President Trump signs this, there’s a reason–remember DACA discussions?
Gosh there were all kinds of hand wringing and threats…”if he signs a DACA bill I will jump off the Trump Train–he’s selling out his base! ”
And what happened? the Dems caved and nothing was passed–and now look–President Trump reminds everyone how HE came to the table to make a deal on DACA, but the Dems don’t want to fix it. He’s laying the foundation for the midterms–making the Dems own another failure.
I trust him–if he signs this, there’s a reason.
Yes, Pat.
If the President signs I am happy, if not I am still happy. I am one of the millions that helped hire him and will stick by his decisions.
1000%^^^^^^
Is it true that it’s only for six months? Then they renegotiate again ?
Big bunch of shills & fair weather friends here today. Not one of them will look at results. Not one of them can see what is right there in front of their eyes. Not one of them can remember one word of anything Sundance has written. Sorry bunch if you ask me. I’m going to take a break. Yesterday was a great day.; Today is even greater. President Trump won bigly today.. .
Yep. Just say N too.
Agree…I have been at the CTH since around the election. Lots of trolls and folks who don’t read the Sundance articles or understand that our great President always seems to win.
DACA – so many “that’s it, he loses my support” people. What happened? A HUGE win for our President.
He is a genius and continually outsmarts his opponent. That has been his track record against all the evil against him so far anyway. I trust him 1 million percent.
agree. Heaven forbid someone read an article or watch a short video.
I’ve been tweeting President Trump for the past week not to sign it. He needs to use his veto pen on this dumpster fire of a bill.
LikeLike
Prove it! Show us some of those tweets you sent to President Trump.
LikeLike
White House comment line: 202-456-1111
If I know Donald, he has gamed this out month by month for 2018. As a VSG he knows far more than I do. Secondly, the congress is a co equal branch of Swamp government. It is up to each state to put people in who support the president AND are not corruptible!
I trust the president.
Bingo!
So much Cr-p! VETO VETO VETO. Get rid of Ryan and McConnell as leaders asap, PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Dims got more than when the Dims were in charge! Our PATIENCE IS GONE(we have been fighting globalists , those who hate our Christianity and driving us into the ground with debt, as in Rome…me ,since 1991!! I’ve been waiting for 27 YEARS, so patience is done!!!!)… You are spending money we don’t have!, borrowed from China!, with a 22 trillion dollar debt!…Did you people not read Dave Ramsey??(lol…)You are railroading a President with Herr Mueller, Herr Schumer (then you reward Schumer in the Omnibus for threatening (IMHO) a President!!!..SHHEEESSHHH!!!!!! RYAN and McConnell can go jump in a lake…Their purpose was to p–s off the base, so we won’t vote in 2018….It might just work,considering that the marxists along with the multinational kiss-a–ers are getting all that they want……No wonder Pelosi and Schumer are grinning like the rats they are…… I am close to thinking a true revolution is all that is left….I hope I am wrong…..WTH????
Veto. Shut it down until the next Congress with a new Speaker.
I feel a lot better after listening to Mulvaney and Short.
I think their priority in this was to give Defense real money to rebuild and repair. I don’t think they care that immigration and wall issues came up short because it was enough to get started.
Remember that recent poll showing that the top republican voter issue right now was the wall and immigration? Nothing else came close. I Ithink they are planning on using this as the emotional anger/incentive issue to get out the vote this Fall to counter the democrat enthusiasm gap that currently exists.
If this monstrosity is signed I will be extremely depressed and woefully disappointed. Build the wall.
LikeLike
There is probably more pork in this bill than in a pork barrel. Did the UniParty pass amnesty too, by chance?
I always hoped that POTUS hired Senate Majority Leader’s Wife Elaine Chao to have leverage over the UniParty SMJ Mitch McConnel.
Elaine Chao seems to be embraced by the Bush Globalists.
“Chao served as the 24th United States Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Director of the Peace Corps under President George H. W. Bush.”
I can only hope that POTUS uses his leverage as her BOSS to motivate Mitch McConell to see it his way. I doubt she would be missed if he convinced her to leverage her skills elsewhere.
I was getting pretty steamed when reading this post, then boiled over while watching the vid. I closed the page and am back an hour or so later. I skipped the “typical” astute comments to post my reply.
While cooling down, I realized VSGPDJT has a plan. He ALWAYS has a plan. He’s feeding “crumbs” to the pigeons. He’s gettin’ them all cozy with his presence so they don’t fly away when he makes a move…
(Sigh). I can plan out a project, but to do so on such a scale while battling almost the entire realm is beyond me.
Very Stable Genius indeed!
Funny how the Moslems enjoy “pork” when it’s headed their way…
‘‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018’’
For link to bill text see “H.R.1625 Vehicle for Consolidated Appropriations Act 2018 Notes: Bill text available in Rules Committee Print 115-66” at https://www.congress.gov/resources/display/content/Appropriations+for+Fiscal+Year+2018
They are going to have a problem….that Cloture has to “ripen”, there won’t be a vote until Sat?
Right. This crap happened the last time. You have to have 60 votes to pass it in the senate.
Oh, and btw…..we are still funding “Cowboy Poetry”……….{where is my Xanax?! ha!}
Perhaps it would have been kinda sorta nice if a few OIG juicy nuggets would have dropped (with “strategic” targeting) a few days before the omnibus bill vote.
