Another Leaker Removed? – President Trump Removes National Security Adviser HR McMaster

President Trump has just announced the removal of HR McMaster as National Security Adviser.  He will be replaced with former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

The National Security Council is a massive intelligence apparatus consisting of dozens of principals and hundreds of staff.  There has been a series of leaks from within the NSC over the past year. We suspected, there was a concerted effort to track down the leaker(s).

There is a similarity to White House staff leaks, under Bannon – prior to Kelly, and recent NSC leaks under McMaster.

Given the timing of the removal in relationship to another NSC leak about President Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin; and knowing the content of that specific leak was isolated to a small circle that would include McMaster’s personal staff; it is not a stretch to connect the dots and surmise McMaster (et al) was an IC leaker.

In the first assembly of his team, outsider President-Elect Trump took the advice of DC and professional voices familiar with the apparatus of the swamp. [See Reince Priebus, Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster etc.]

It makes logical sense after President Trump gained increased familiarity with the systems, patterns, organizations and institutions therein, that he would replace positions with people he feels would be more comfortable executing his administrative policy agenda.

Additionally, the NatSec challenge has changed.  POTUS is now positioning to confront Iran directly and is about to engage in direct talks with North Korea.  [Each new batter faced requires new pitcher skills.]

  1. grandmaintexas says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    “In all fighting, the direct method may be used for joining battle, but indirect methods will be needed in order to secure victory..” The Art of War.

    Thank you CIC Trump.

  2. Ms B says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Bolton had a great big grin on his face last week. I like the pick. Bless PDJT and his white hat team!

  3. Tim Cunningham says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Does the NSA need Senate approval? Fireworks if it does.

  4. Anon says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    The Norks will not talk to Bolton.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      They have no choice at this point! Talk or die!

      • joninmd22 says:
        March 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

        The issue becomes Bolton’s position on North Korea 🇰🇵 is reunification with the South as a capitalist nation. China will never allow that and the norks will reconsider their position

        On the plus side Bolton was a very effective advocate for the GWB administration and he wasn’t a leaker.

    • IpsoPhakto (@Mcschweety) says:
      March 22, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      The Norks already lost their nukes. That “earthquake” last year wasn’t an earthquake, that was the US ending their nuclear facility – permanently. KJU was controlled opposition, a puppet. Those strings are cut, and he’s ecstatic, ready to come out of the shadows and stop being a black-hat puppet controlled by people like…Obama, Eric Schmidt, et al.. This was all wrapped up last year.

      The world is changing for the better.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Our President is all about results. What a damn shame that he cannot even trust his NSA. To think this POS and members of his team were doing that to our President makes me so sick in the stomach.

    PDJT is a better man than I could ever dream of being. Maybe I watched to many movies and tv shows growing up but I would have such a black op going on each and everyone of these POS. They would wish they were never born.

    John Bolton is someone our President respects. This is huge for Bolton. He doesn’t have many friends in the Swamp. GWB had to use a recess appointment to make him his Ambassador to the UN. Every time Bolton would speak on Lou’s show about NK, he never failed to mention how Iran 🇮🇷 is a benefactor of what North Korea 🇰🇵 was accomplishing when it came to their nuclear capacity. Iran 🇮🇷 also provided NK with money and other resources. Their hope was when Barry’s deal concluded, NK would turn everything over including actual nuclear weapons.

    We are playing for keeps right now! NK and Iran 🇮🇷 know who Bolton is. This move sends another clear message that these negotiations will end in one direction or the other. Kim Jung-un has a choice. If I was him, I would choose wisely if I want to see past this summer.

  6. SJM says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, the FBI and the Mob

    Mueller and Weissmann involved in the two biggest scandals in FBI history
    Sara Carter March 22, 2018

    https://saraacarter.com/robert-mueller-andrew-weissmann-the-fbi-and-the-mob/
    THE HISTORY CHANNEL

    Whitey Bulger
    TV-14 V,L

    In the 1970s, the Boston underworld is in chaos. Dozens of Irish neighborhood gangs have spent decades brawling over turf, creating a power vacuum. But one Machiavellian foot soldier will scheme and kill his way through the ranks to become the most famous gangster in Boston history, leaving a unified Boston Irish Mob and the longest manhunt in U.S. history in his wake.

    Aired on:
    Mar 11, 2018
    Available Until:
    Apr 16, 2018
    Duration:
    1h 20m 50s
    https://www.history.com/shows/kingpin/season-1/episode-1

    • rf121 says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Must have missed Sundance’s earlier post on comments. Whitey Bulger. Really? Talk about clutter in the thread.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Howie Carr is an expert on this topic. He talks about it all the time on his show. He knows the story inside and out.

      • Wend says:
        March 22, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        He co-wrote the book “Black Mass”, great book and movie. Co-produced by Steve Mnuchin!

        I will have to reread to see about Mulehead’s role in it.

        • SJM says:
          March 22, 2018 at 8:51 pm

          EXCERPT:

          Special Counsel Robert Mueller III and Whitey Bulger
          James ‘Whitey’ Bulger: a notorious gangster and murderer from Boston, who was also a long time confidential informant of the FBI.
          During the 1980s, Mueller served as an assistant US attorney and then as the acting US attorney in Boston. The FBI was under his supervision during the time Bulger was an informant.
          Former FBI Special Agent John Connolly, who is now in prison for racketeering and murder-related charges, had been the handler for James ‘Whitey’ Bulger. He allegedly tipped off Bulger that one of his business associates was going to testify against him. Bulger had his associate murdered.
          Bulger was a confidential informant for the FBI since 1975 and escaped arrest by the FBI in the 90s after his FBI handler informed Bulger an arrest was imminent. He was on the run for 16 years and captured in 2011. Mueller was then director of the FBI.
          In 1965 four men were convicted of a murder that the FBI later learned they did not commit. Three of the men faced death sentences.
          The FBI had learned during the time Bulger was an informant that the men did not commit the murders. The men served decades in prison and two of them died in prison.
          A jury trial revealed that the FBI had known the men were innocent but withheld the evidence from state law enforcement authorities.
          In 2007, a jury awarded more than $101 million in damages to the surviving men and their families.
          However, during the time the men were in prison Mueller wrote multiple letters to the parole and pardons board opposing clemency for the four men. Mueller never answered questions as to what he knew about the case or if he was aware of the men’s innocence, as reported extensively by Kevin Cullen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with the Boston Globe.
          In 2013, Bulger went on trial for 32 counts of racketeering, money laundering and extortion. He was also indicted on weapons charges and 19 counts of murder.
          https://saraacarter.com/robert-mueller-andrew-weissmann-the-fbi-and-the-mob/

  7. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    CTH forum rule #11

    • Shiloh1177 says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      No offense, but that’s a bunch of crap. We should be free to criticize decisions Trump makes even though we support him.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 22, 2018 at 8:41 pm

        Take it up with Sundance. In the meantime, NO Eeyores.

      • billrla says:
        March 22, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Shiloh1177: I’m with you. The amen corner needs a good slap-down, every once in a while.

      • Shadrach says:
        March 22, 2018 at 8:46 pm

        Criticism does not equal Eeyore-ism.

        Eeyore: We are all going to die as globalist slaves and PDJT’s cabinet is in chaos. Ree!

        Criticism: I don’t like the Bolton pick much, because I would have preferred an NSC not associated with Bush. Also I don’t like his mustache.

        • Shiloh1177 says:
          March 22, 2018 at 8:50 pm

          Bolton has a reputation as a warmonger and Trump doesn’t need that in his administration.. especially since we are trying to make peace with North Korea and deal with Russia. Bad hire.

          • Scout says:
            March 22, 2018 at 8:54 pm

            No, great hire. The message is that PDJT is serious, no Obama handwringing apologists need apply. Kim knows that now.

          • Shadrach says:
            March 22, 2018 at 8:55 pm

            Kind of agree with you on this first part. I wonder about the second. I would not have chosen him, but the “Trump is a crazy man” ploy worked really well w/ Kim Jong Un.

            And I really don’t like his mustache. Looks like one of those retired Navy surface warfare officers who can be incredibly pig-headed. If we have any here who are not pig-headed, I apologize for my obviously biased impressions.

        • James says:
          March 22, 2018 at 8:54 pm

          Shadrach, I agree with you. I don’t think Bolton is a good pick at all.

          • Shadrach says:
            March 22, 2018 at 8:57 pm

            I wonder if he’s like that short-live public affairs guy before Sanders. What was his name…oh yes, Scaramucci. There to play a part and then leave. Fingers crossed, or fingers crossed that we’re all really wrong about Bolton.

        • steph_gray says:
          March 22, 2018 at 9:02 pm

          Shadrach’s examples of the difference between an Eeyore comment and a simple disagreement comment are excellent.

          I don’t agree on Bolton because I have always liked and seen the sense of most of what he says when he appears on Lou Dobbs and other shows. I think he is a good pick and I am happy he is finally part of the MAGA team.

          But I just wanted to say: good examples.

          • Shadrach says:
            March 22, 2018 at 9:08 pm

            And this is why CTH is such an awesome place. Thank you! And I would be happy to be convinced I’m wrong….we will see how he does. I was so, so wrong on Mulvaney, and i’d be more than happy to repeat that wrong-ness.

  8. missilemom says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Friends don’t fire friends. I am reminded of this…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_z4IuxAqpE
    I so hesitate to post this after guidelines today and I love rules but I also like John Bolton and think McMaster is Swamp.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    If you think Nikki Haley is tough at the UN about the UN, then check out how tough Bolton was.

    And then, ask yourself …if you were NK, Iran, or Russia…..

    Would you take his negotiations seriously?

  10. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    I should like to point out that Sundance not only has done an admirable job of analysis of the McMaster firing (it’s being called “retirement” in some outlets like Gateway Pundit, haha), but ALSO take a good look at the McMaster face that Sundance put on the graphic at the top of the article. Nothing like a whacking good case of JAUNDICE, which it reminds one of, on his face!

  11. Charlie "The Deplorable" says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    No worry about Bolton leaking. That mustache will stop any leaks.

  12. Marica says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I was thinking Goldfinger– the evil villian?!

  13. Paul Peterson says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I like me Bolton a lot he makes a great deal of sense. That said John Bolton shares a lot of commonality with John McCain, there simply can’t be enough war, destruction and death.

    Another reality star… not what we need me thinks

  14. The Admiral says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Bolton just DRIPS “Neocon”… however… McMaster drips “violator of sworn Oath”.

    The hardest thing for Bolton will be to defer to the POTUS on what the POTUS wants. The egos in the beltway often find it very difficult to subsist solely on providing quality information into the decision making matrix of the President. It’s certainly a human shortcoming, generally… but one that doesn’t serve the nation well.

    Bolton isn’t the most flexible guy… but he’s less likely to get us in a war, than he would be as a diplomat… PROVIDED the President’s Intel feedback mechanism is wide enough and trustworthy enough to give good intel.

    I guess the bottom line… I don’t much like Bolton. If he can “serve”, that’s fine. If he can’t keep his fingers out of pies he should be leaving alone, he’ll be short lived.

    • uvaldegirl says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Trump took his time putting him in an office…I think Bolton expected something early on. I hope that he has had a long time to reorient to the new foreign policy.

  15. Joe says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Bolton & Mad Dog – what a team!

    Just to screw with them, we should flood Iran with a farsi version of Dr. Strange love!!!!

  16. scott467 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    “President Trump has just announced the removal of HR McMaster as National Security Adviser.”

    _______________________

    Just a few hours ago, if anyone said a negative word about McMaster, you would get jumped.

    I’m no fan of Breitbart.com anymore, but they and others have been sounding the alarm on McMaster for at least half a year now, pointing out that he was a Globalist and had a very strange affection for ISLAM.

    If it turns out that McMaster’s critics have been right all along — and we have been WRONG all along — maybe we should re-evaluate our own positions and the positions of some of the critics of some key members of the administration.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 22, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      McMaster was shown the door because of the leaks, it appears, not because he didn’t support PDJT or had views contrary to the President.

      Bannon’s Breitbart made McMaster (along with Kushner, Kelly, etc.), enemies of the President, which he and they were not.

      Bannon is a POS and he and the remnants of what used to be an awesome website (Andrew’s Breitbart) but now simply a site committed to appealing to Cruzbots and Bannonbots, should both be ignored.

  17. Rynn69 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    If McMaster is out, I wonder if the NSC members and/or those who reported to him will change as well under John Bolton’s leadership? Especially in such an environment where leaks have been problems.

    • ristvan says:
      March 22, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Well, old JD/MBA business guy here. I would bring them in 1×1 for a heart to heart discussion. Some leave to resume their duties. Some leave perp walked. That is just one of many senior exec responsibilities. Bolton surely knows this or would nor have been hired to stop these leaks.

  18. webgirlpdx says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    No wonder the swamp is always so distraught about another Trump “firing”. They haven’t a clue how to operate a business.

    What blows my mind is how ENORMOUS these DC governmental agencies are……..1000’s of employees each. And not one of them is a profit making center but each on our taxpayer backs.

    We could have streets paved with gold and everything we need if we could get rid of about 1/2 the paper pushers and quit giving away $$ to all those countries that hate us.

  19. Perot Conservative says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    I read somewhere recently that there were still 40 people out of 220 at this department that were Obama appointees. A few worked directly with McMaster, some were pointing at a young pair of immigrant brothers from Kosovo or such, Obama appointees.

    I read a fair amount from the news, different sources, but I had never heard that Mueller was directly responsible for keeping 4 innicent men in jail, and he protected Whitey Bulger! Why doesn’t Hannity interview ond of these men on TV??

    I read last night 2 died on prison, and the $102 Million we paid out was spilt between the living survivors (2). What a screw job. Pay the families of the 2 innocent men who died in jail!

    Mueller also botched a very famous Anthrax case.

    I hope Bolton doesn’t take us off a cliff.

  20. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    This change is long overdue. In a perfect world he would not have been selected in the first place, but POTUS had to react to the loss of Mike Flynn. McMaster has been and is a swamp type – and was well before he was picked to be the National Security Advisor. Amb Bolton is an excellent choice and a significant improvement in our national security leadership.

  21. SharonKinDC says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    I’m not convinced McMaster was the leaker. First, Trump specifically tweeted HR would always be his friend. He didn’t say the same of Rex. Second, HR had Zero holdovers, based on the names I saw somewhere who were HR’s direct personal aides. I think HR never really ‘got’ the truth about the swamp and chose poorly. One of the holdovers was the leaker and at that point, it was clear HR f-ed up…and the 4 star wasn’t going to materialize. Best move on.

    Bolton will clean house.

    Kinda wonder if Ezra Cohen-Warwick will return from wherever he was parked after HR dumped him.

  22. texannie says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Trump is over after signing this omnibus bill! Midterms lost!

  23. Paul Peterson says:
    March 22, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    I read and have only that as my authority so it could be false and my words have no authority..

    McMaster’s command in Iraq was a complete failure. He ignored advice, men died needlessly and his command had to be rescued incurring even higher casualties of highly trained SF. The debacle was hidden by General Patreaus because McNaster was his protege. He should have been demoted, career stalled at minimum but he was promoted and the myth was created. Like the General, McMaster was and is an Obama acolyte. All his decisions were made in this light and it is good for Americans that he resigned. The jig was up. Sadly he will return as a General to the Armed Services having retained his commission. Bolton??? No, his words have a lot of weight but like others have said he doesn’t serve well. What is with your he reality star POTUS having a proclivity to reality stars e.g. his latest consul?

  24. NC Nana says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    John Bolton = smart, honest, straightforward, and a powerful voice for America. I have loved him since he was UN Ambassador under GWB. You knew you could count on his word. He and President Trump should have a great working relationship. They are like minded and trustworthy. God bless President Trump and Ambassador Bolton. Thank you God for the wisdom of our President.

  25. Amy1212 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    So the Dereliction of Duty author has lived up to the title of book. No surprise by my better half who met him.

  26. andi lee says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    If this is true, it is stunning:
    👇

  27. 4beagles says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Love the way Bolton handled Martha in the 7pm show !

  28. gamecock123 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    What a fool the leaker is. McMaster aka Uncle Festus, thinks we just a bunch of dumb deplorables, we knew who the leaker was and Trump knew it too. There was just something about him, like we say in the South…that dog don’t hunt.

    • 4beagles says:
      March 22, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Yep, just a nuisance barker was that dog.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      March 22, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Well now, Festus was the dryly funny “sidekick” of Marshal Matt Dillon on “Gunsmoke”, if I recall correctly. I think you meant to say “Uncle FESTER” from “The Munsters”.
      But I think that Festus would say something like “that dog don’t hunt”, fhat’s for sure.

  29. DSP2 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Ok, Mister Bolton. Chain your bed pillows down.

  30. NJF says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    FYI- Hannity just said the Uranium 1 whistle blower is giving him an exclusive interview tonight!

  31. 4beagles says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    http://www.americanmustacheinstitute.org/

    We endorse Bolton with two handlebars UP !

  32. alligatriot says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Wow.
    I am by no means a long-time treeper, but every time lately President Trump makes a personnel change it’s like someone opened up the “whiner’s corral”. Perhaps it’s a testament to Sundance’s increasing popularity but, sheesh, “I never liked that one”, “That one’s a leaker”, “That one’s a jew-lover”, “That one’s a warmonger”, “That one’s deep state” ….

    As near as I can tell, President Trump still continues to govern the country as a CEO would. Hire a person for a specific talent they may have to accomplish a specific task. If that task is done and that person is no longer needed, replace them with another who can best address the next task.

    We can accept that this President is a very different Boss than we’ve ever seen in charge of America or we can join the progressive’s chorus: “CHAOS!” “REVOLVING DOOR!” “INCOMPETENT!”

    I’m not talking about squashing discussion or advocating no tolerance of a difference of opinion. Let’s just resist treating every change in the administration as “the sky is falling”. If it becomes clear the President has made an error, I’ve sorta noticed he fixes is pretty quickly.

    Be calm and carry on.

  33. Paul Peterson says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    If McMaster is retiring from the military that is excellent news for all those who may be at risk under his command. I did not read that he retired from the military as he made it a point of hire that he retain his commission. For all those trolls who seek to find minuscule holes in the dike to prove the dike itself is useless I apologize. Twats

  34. red6242 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Not to long ago many where calling McMaster out only to get attacked for it, looks like those people where right on him.

