Why, How, Who – The “Big Picture” in Video Summary…

Why – How – Who?
“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:
.
“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:
.
“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:
.
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!!🙏🙏🙏 for POTUS & family and his team of advisors and cabinet
LikeLike
These are really great John! 👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks but without Sundance I’d be lost. He’s amazing. More to come.
LikeLike
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Russiagate is a fraud built in media leads about the FBI investigating this or that, and leaks about meetings that are made to look nefarious. Also, there may have been some plants sent in to entrapment the Trump team. Ultimately, there’s no there, and Mueller seems totally focused on “Obstruction”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Our President got this!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, flep, we believe, we believe.
Keep praying, pray very hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe has been involved since the election…
LikeLike
Still waiting on Congressional testimony from Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Will they also be allowed to plead the 5th like Lois Lerner?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance —
Thank you from your appreciative Treehouse family.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hear, Hear!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Magnificent work Sundance!
DiGenova strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and detail in explaining what so many Americans do not comprehend. It’s going to be an interesting year to say the least!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the work you’ve done on all this, Sundance.
These videos are great!
I am really looking forward to the 30-min Documentary that will incorporate these videos…with perhaps more details, since these videos combined do not add up to 30 minutes.
I wonder if our President has watched these.
I’m thinking…he probably has, and I’ll bet he loved them.
Can’t help but fantasize about the possibility of Potus using these, or perhaps the upcoming Documentary, in his “major news conference” that is coming.
That would be…epic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sent these to diGenova two weeks ago. His response: “Many thanks for the links. Stay in touch. More to come. Joe di” Now that he’s on the Trump Team, we’ll be sending him the 30 minute show in hopes he gets POTUS to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent these to diGenova two weeks ago. His response: “Many thanks for the links. Stay in touch. More to come. Joe di” Now that he’s on the Trump Team, we’ll be sending him the 30 minute show in hopes he gets POTUS to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, John!
That is wonderful news.
You have done us a great service in doing these videos…and in forwarding them to Mr. diGenova.
LikeLike
Is anyone else puzzled about Rosenstein? Why is he not considered part of the small group? How is it that he still holds his position when he was one of the signatories to the fraudulent FISA warrant? Why in the world would Trump/Sessions allow him to be so close to the White Hat operation when he clearly played a huge role in the “insurance policy”?? The most probable explanation is that he IS corrupt, but cannot be touched for fear it will set off the whole “Tump is Nixon” storyline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I struggle with that as well, guess Sundance has an opinion
LikeLike
I guess…but has Sundance explicity said Rosie is one of the White Hats? I mean, other than picturing him betwixt two other known White Hats??
LikeLike
If they have any mullet at the store I can Mail Mueller some .
LikeLike
Sundance…
No idea who you are…
But you are the BEST source of critical thinking news I have ever come across in my life.
Proud to be one of your readers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In times such as these we all need a beacon of truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
M33, Agree totally, and Sundance always has impeccable sources!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The facts are now are so strong that there was a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton and then, if she lost, frame the President of the United States with a false crime”.
May they all be charged with obstruction, conspiracy, abuse of power, sedition, etc.
That’s ON TOP of the charges Hildabeast must face on Uranium One, the Clinton Foundation, etc.
Thank you, Mr. diGenova, I feel renewed hope with you on Mr. President’s team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
https://truepundit.com/rigged-stormy-daniels-lawyer-was-on-payroll-of-joe-biden-rahm-emanuel-previously-sued-trump-the-apprentice-reality-show/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I never tire of listening to Joe Digenova. Great thread as always sundance.
LikeLike
No collusion. No obstruction either. Comey decided, on his own, to not to pursue charges against She Who Falls..
POTUS wins bigly. But it’s gonna cost him.
LikeLike