Why, How, Who – The “Big Picture” in Video Summary…

Posted on March 19, 2018 by

Why – How – Who?

“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:

.

“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:

.

“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:

.

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Why, How, Who – The “Big Picture” in Video Summary…

  1. Minnie says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Thank you!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Ziiggii says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    These are really great John! 👍👍👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. asdf says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Russiagate is a fraud built in media leads about the FBI investigating this or that, and leaks about meetings that are made to look nefarious. Also, there may have been some plants sent in to entrapment the Trump team. Ultimately, there’s no there, and Mueller seems totally focused on “Obstruction”

    Like

    Reply
  4. Ziiggii says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Our President got this!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. WVPatriot says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Sundance —

    Thank you from your appreciative Treehouse family.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. calbear84 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Magnificent work Sundance!
    DiGenova strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and detail in explaining what so many Americans do not comprehend. It’s going to be an interesting year to say the least!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Thank you for the work you’ve done on all this, Sundance.
    These videos are great!

    I am really looking forward to the 30-min Documentary that will incorporate these videos…with perhaps more details, since these videos combined do not add up to 30 minutes.

    I wonder if our President has watched these.
    I’m thinking…he probably has, and I’ll bet he loved them.

    Can’t help but fantasize about the possibility of Potus using these, or perhaps the upcoming Documentary, in his “major news conference” that is coming.
    That would be…epic.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • spirovideo says:
      March 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

      I sent these to diGenova two weeks ago. His response: “Many thanks for the links. Stay in touch. More to come. Joe di” Now that he’s on the Trump Team, we’ll be sending him the 30 minute show in hopes he gets POTUS to watch.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • John Spiropoulos says:
        March 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

        I sent these to diGenova two weeks ago. His response: “Many thanks for the links. Stay in touch. More to come. Joe di” Now that he’s on the Trump Team, we’ll be sending him the 30 minute show in hopes he gets POTUS to watch.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

          Thank you so much, John!
          That is wonderful news.
          You have done us a great service in doing these videos…and in forwarding them to Mr. diGenova.

          Like

          Reply
  10. sandab00 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Is anyone else puzzled about Rosenstein? Why is he not considered part of the small group? How is it that he still holds his position when he was one of the signatories to the fraudulent FISA warrant? Why in the world would Trump/Sessions allow him to be so close to the White Hat operation when he clearly played a huge role in the “insurance policy”?? The most probable explanation is that he IS corrupt, but cannot be touched for fear it will set off the whole “Tump is Nixon” storyline.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. HickTick says:
    March 19, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    If they have any mullet at the store I can Mail Mueller some .

    Like

    Reply
  12. M33 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Sundance…
    No idea who you are…
    But you are the BEST source of critical thinking news I have ever come across in my life.
    Proud to be one of your readers!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Minnie says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

    “The facts are now are so strong that there was a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton and then, if she lost, frame the President of the United States with a false crime”.

    May they all be charged with obstruction, conspiracy, abuse of power, sedition, etc.

    That’s ON TOP of the charges Hildabeast must face on Uranium One, the Clinton Foundation, etc.

    Thank you, Mr. diGenova, I feel renewed hope with you on Mr. President’s team.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Stormyeyes says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. f.fernandez says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I never tire of listening to Joe Digenova. Great thread as always sundance.

    Like

    Reply
  18. itsarickthing says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    No collusion. No obstruction either. Comey decided, on his own, to not to pursue charges against She Who Falls..

    POTUS wins bigly. But it’s gonna cost him.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s