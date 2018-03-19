President Trump Delivers Remarks On Opioid Epidemic in New Hampshire – 2:40pm Livestream

President Trump travels to New Hampshire today to speak Manchester Community College. President Trump will deliver remarks regarding the ongoing opioid epidemic in the US. at approximately 2:30pm:
WH Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
One pill can kill.
LikeLike
Would this be the same opiod crisis that was created by Obama and Hillary’s good friends and funders the Sacklers?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t punish legitimate patients who actually suffer pain on a level most of us are fortunate not to have ever had to deal with. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Amen dan and it’s happening every day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is happening here in Canada as well the legitimate people are put through the wringer trying to get pain meds. I know am one of them with 5 failed back surgeries and that is my only hope to make it through the day. Addicts will be addicts regardless what but please many really need some meds for day to day living so the can cope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thought they sold codeine over the counter without a prescription in Canada. That’s what a poster from Canada on the Fox forums told me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They used to anyway, I believe. I used to hear all the time about locals driving up to Canada to purchase what were called 222’s over the counter in Canada for people with migranes and other chronic problems. I have no clue what was in them or if they still make them.
Chronic pain is a real issue for a lot of people. I don’t know what the answer is. I watch in amazement the personal stories on the local news of regular people who got hooked following a surgery.
I believe individual body chemistries must play a role in how the drugs are metabolized, or something. I’m a wimp. I do not have a high pain threshold. But my experience with most pain meds has been unsatisfactory.
I have been prescribed things like Percocet and Vicodan so many times after car accidents, surgeries, stuff like that. But for me, my body seemed to habituate to them so quickly that after a couple of days the prescribed dose was no longer effective.
At that point I was faced with the problem. Either I take more than prescribed, run out of pills and have to deal with the pain because I’m out of pills, or I quit taking them now and accept that I have to deal with the pain. Either way, all roads lead to no pills and I have deal with the pain. Insert large unhappy face here. For me, it was a logical choice. Quit now, hurt now. What’s the point of delaying the inevitable?
All that stuff made my mom deathly ill. She couldn’t take any of it. So like I said, I think different people’s bodies react differently to this stuff.
I feel very sorry for those who are addicted. It is a horrible, horrible scourge and destroys families. But I also feel very sorry for those who have to manage chronic pain and now they are viewed with suspicion, disbelief, and have to leap over all sorts of hurdles to get what they need.
I pray our VSG PDJT is able to find a solution for this mess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have never been impressed with the pain killers, like Vicodin . I have been prescribed them for pain after surgery and dentall work. I don’t think they work very well. You have to take them I’d say every two hours, not four.
Aspirin and a couple of drinks work better.
I have never had chronic pain, but I have had acute pain in the back, in the jaw, whatever. It’s hard to function. It would be terrible to have to live with that all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree DanO64.
My elderly parents are very worried that the pendulum will swing back the other way.
They suffer from many aches and pains and are very good at taking their pain pills as instructed.
But they do need them.
I also am worried that we will see many suicides again like we saw several decades ago with the elderly suffering from the easily preventable aches and pains of old age.
We should not throw the baby out with the bath water.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Might be a good idea for you and the other folks concerned about this to share that with the administration at wh.gov.
They probably know if already but more voices will give your point of view more impact. Just a suggestion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I all ready have and I do hope that any others with the same concern will share their feelings with Pres Trump.
Like you say more voices give a greater impact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. My son was post op & ran low on his pain meds (Oxycodone, I think). The local pharmacy could only quickly do a partial refill as they needed to order the remainder of the prescription. If we took the partial refill we wouldn’t be allowed to get the remainder of the pills. If we waited for the full refill then he would have gone without prescription pain meds when he was in the early stages of more intense post-op pain (plus the discomfort of a foley catheter).
I spoke at length with the pharmacist about this for with other refills we’d never had a problem taking a partial refill & getting the remainder later when the shipment came in. She said this was based on the opioid changes to the law. In fact she said that the law changes limited how much pain killer the pharmacy was able to obtain & that they couldn’t even get sufficient meds to cover their known patients with chronic pain management prescriptions–basically an outrage!.
Whenever I hear about some much talked about “crisis” I get pretty skeptical as to whether it’s nearly as much of an issue as the media portrays. “Never let a crisis go to waste” is a cautionary distortion of issues on the national stage to me…
Our experience in the lack of pharmaceutical pain management was very upsetting & that was just for a short term & a temporary scenario. What abuses are faced by people battling chronic pain & other long term pharmaceutical needs are really unimaginable..
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was at a friends this morning walking our dogs, and he needs to get a tooth pulled Wednesday, so I went to the pharmacy with him to get his prescriptions. His dentist gave a big fat prescription bottle of Vicodin. The pharmacy had no problem filling it. I was shocked the dentist gave him so much though. I told him to only take them when he needs them and then stick them away, because you can’t easily get those pain meds anymore.
LikeLiked by 7 people
One of my sons had a recent surgery on a broken collarbone & had a plate put in. They gave him a very small prescription of pain meds with no refills. Thankfully he was fairly tolerant of the pain & used the pills at a lower dosage than allowed so he actually has a couple of pills left. The whole issue seems to be getting out of hand & lacking in common sense. Central planning is rarely an effective “solution” to real issues…
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s the people who get the street opioids who are addicts. It’s not the ones who get pain meds from a doctor. If you are in pain, like with a broken collar bone, they should give him enough to get through a couple of weeks. You aren’t going to become an addict in two or three weeks.
But if the doctors stop prescribing enough of them for pain, that might drive people onto the street to get them.
Opioids work. They really have only one bad side affect, you can become addicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, it all started with Doctor’s over medicating… that’s how they got hooked in the first place. I worked in the Medical industry and was married to a surgeon, I know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course. The doctors can’t over prescribe. It’s hard for doctors to judge sometimes.
In the 80’s a friend of mine hurt her back jet skiing. After quite a while she was still taking the drugs for pain. It was
like an excuse.
Eventually after the worst pain is calming, then people need to start taking insids. Pain just has to be faced eventually.
LikeLike
THIS is what caused the Heroin problem.. (I’ll add more later on this subject, I gotta get my pressure washer working|) 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, I’m “One” of those folks..
“Phamtom Pain” about drives me to commit….. It really is indescribable…
Also working “one-armed” all My life, (hard labor), even though I tried to “work smarter” has taken a very deep toll on my joints & body…
Though the good news is this..
I’ve went from taking OxyMorphone & Percocet’s 3X daily..
I’m now….
Down too 2 “light” pills in the morning.. Since VSGDJT took office..
2~5/325 Vicodin’s.. in the morning..
Donald J. Trump has giving Me HOPE & inspiration…
He has been a “Inspiration” to Me, as well as many others I’m sure..
My Doctor gave scripts out like Candy, seriously…
I called Her a “legal” drug dealer.. Once
She didn’t like that much..
LikeLike
I am not at this event but I’m thrilled to see President Trump back in my beautiful state!
It all started in New Hampshire 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
The camera just panned the crowd.
AG Sessions is seated next to Melania. He was beaming like a “ Cheshire Cat”
There is no way that AG Sessions is not behind PDJT one hundred percent.
At least that is my opinion.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 9 people
If I was sitting next to Melania I would be too.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ten 4..imagine Bill Clinton’s face should he have been in AG Sessions seat.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine his hands
LikeLike
I completely agree Dekester. Great article in American Thinker titled Sessions Makes his Move. He is a man of unquestionable integrity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/sessions_makes_his_move.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you both, for the American thinker info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sharon.
LikeLike
Corticram,
It is so good to hear someone say that! Thank you.
LikeLike
Anyone wonder why the drug crisis in general and opioid specifically was ignored during the the last administration and grew exponentially??
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve read it is one of the many unintended consequence of Obamacare. People at the poverty level were given health insurance for free, and opioids are like cash. So they would get the prescriptions to sell the pills if they were not users themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a friend who sort of lives of the fringes. I’ll call her Monica. We worked together for a number of years but grew apart and didn’t see each other for probably ten years or so other than very briefly.
After her kids were mostly grown and we had each suffered some deaths in our families, we got in touch again and started to see each other fairly often. Monica always looked like she had it together and lived a pretty normal middle class life. However, with time I discovered our lives had gone in very different directions.
She used to shock the living heck out of me fairly often and I finally detached myself from our friendship because of it. From her, I learned a lot about the seedier side of life.
Monica had a couple of adult children who had both gotten into trouble with the law…felony charges kind of trouble. They both did drugs. At least one of them had a couple of kids while she was doing drugs and because of the kids she got on welfare and food stamps and medical and whatever else. She regularly sold her food stamps to her mom, uncle, grandma…. and because it was her family they gave her dollar for dollar instead of fifty cents on the dollar which is the standard rate, I learned.
Monica and her youngest daughter (the one on welfare with the kids) had a bizarre and unhealthy family dynamic. The daughter and grandkids were always moving in and out of Monica’s house because the daughter was unable to make it on her own, kept hooking up with a succession of men who were let’s just say unsuitable (and unsavory). There was much drama. Police supervised exits of the daughter and grandkids from the home. Threats of violence. Protection orders. All inevitably followed by guilt that the grandchildren would be living on the street so all would be forgiven and the cycle would begin again. And again. And again.
Anyway, it was from my association with Monica and hearing her stories about her daughter that I learned that not only did people sell their EBT cards for cash so they could buy what they really needed…(I’ll let your mind fill in the blanks) but that Monica’s daughter would also go to the doctor to get prescription meds that she could sell to get money for what she really needed….
The whole entire thing was appalling and hearing about it made me feel sort of sick. And Monica didn’t seem to see much of anything wrong about it which shocked me, too.
Long story, but the point is: you’re right. That actually does happen. And not to people that look like homeless bums but look like your neighbors and friends. SMH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really interesting.
And I’m glad you disengaged. That type of person can have a real knack for dragging other people into the drama!
LikeLike
I can only say that it must be because the Democrats really don’t care about people except for their votes.
LikeLike
Lawrence, MA is a real shithole. I’m glad President Trump mentioned it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They come to VT to sell their drugs to avoid turf wars in Mass.. We have vamped up the drug task force but it seems there is no end to it..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://twitter.com/OANN/status/975808531570966528?s=20
LikeLike
Death Penalty for the “big pushers”!
LikeLike
Living in New England I have seen the drug crisis..
Problem is, they cater to the issue.. Drug court instead of jail time.. Methadone treatment, to sell on the streets.. paid for by medicaid.. There are people who have been on Methadone and Butes for years.. I do sympathize for people with any form of addiction, and know the root cause is looking for something to fill a void.. But when you give scrips for NARCAN, and they have NARCAN parties.. something has to give.. I know not everyone believes in God.. but He is the answer.. 98% have been healed of addiction in a faith based drug treatment center.. Why not try it? your loosing your life.. what more do you have to loose?
Thus the end of my rant 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can this very good man not win in a landslide in 2020???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully he just won over every person who has a friend or relative who is an opioid addict.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The drug traffickers and dealers KILL people. Death penalty is completely warranted.
LikeLike
Bombshell!!!!!!!
Oh, you don’t say…….
Jeff Sessions is with Trump in New Hampshire…. so, Sessions was on
Air Force One!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember well candidate Trump’s first campaign speech in NH (I watched them ALL!!) when he made a big deal about what NH citizens were telling him about their biggest problem — heroin and drugs in general, etc.
The man LISTENS!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember, everything POTUS Trump is discussing today are a things that Obama did NOT do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is and might be my only time I disagree with one point of POTUS on the opioid drug problem. Since Obamacare my insurance has been destroyed, my deductible is 6000 dollars with a very high monthly premium. I have constant pain issues and am required by my physician/hospital to be seen quarterly and drug tested regularly to make sure I am the one taking the prescription. My doctors visit is at 135 dollars a visit, the drug test is 250, none of this is covered, I must pay out of my pocket for all visits and drug screenings. I would be considered lower middle class as far as income and it is a stretch to pay this. My point is I am already being punished for taking my script as prescribed because of the overdoses and now you want to reduce the amount I can receive? This isn’t right or fair to people like myself you really need the medicine and live by the rules that have been laid for us out to date.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Condolences and great example why we need strong pain relief with non-addicting Rx that don;t require all the testing and costs.
Call your Congresscritter (if an R) and schedule a local visit if you can. If not an R, call the nearest R Congresscritter and try to visit in person.
All the best,
LikeLike
What we need is to be able to legally own opium poppies again like my grandmother did. She made a pot of poppy tea once a week for her and Grandpa to take the edge off the pain. Poppy tea is a weak opioid that works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the prescription limit will not apply to you. I don’t know exactly what he said at this event but reports are mentioning “initial prescriptions” being limited to 3 days or so, and there will be exemptions for people with certain conditions, e.g., chronic pain.
LikeLike
Every time I see one of this opiod-focused events, I wonder how many people are dying from alcohol use (or in car wrecks) each year, and why there is not a parallel excitement about that. Looks like the Moral-Battle-Of-The-Decade type thing as far as I can see.
Just another displacement of personal responsibility. Once the government is funding the thing, you can count on: 1) It will never end. 2) The costs [related government grants and taxes] will never be eliminated. 3) Those who want to use will continue to use. Those who don’t want to use won’t start.
A lot of the people who are jumping on this bandwagon are probably not too excited about the government telling them what to do in other/all areas of their lives. Once the government is given permission/responsibility to tell us what to do, we don’t get to choose any more — what to do.
Personal responsibility. Consequences. Those are life realities. Attempting to help people avoid them by building a hospital at the foot of the cliff where the people are jumping off is really expensive. And it doesn’t work. And it creates a whole lot of collateral damage.
My opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the problem with opioids is that they are SO addicting. More so than alcohol. Like you don’t need the gene, it can happen to anyone and everyone who uses the drugs enough. And yes, personal responsibility plays a large part but there are so many addicts who are 1) kids and 2) people who were legitimately prescribed the drugs to manage pain and became addicted.
LikeLike
I have two bottles of opoids in the cupboard, prescribed post-surgery. Personal responsibility dictates that I take them as prescribed.
Once we accept that “Well, personality responsibility doesn’t apply here because it’s really hard…..” well, the consequences of that will be what they will be.
This whole scenario guarantees that the ones causing the problem are bearing neither the consequences or the cost of the cleanup.
I have had and presently have close family impacted by this crap. My opinion has not been formed in a vacuum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It occurs to me that one way to address this, then, would be:
Since they are willing to designate millions and millions to lifting the cost of the consequences for those who have brought the problem on themselves, maybe they can designate millions and millions more to alleviate the costs that will be visited on those who have never abused opiods or any other substance.
If normal patients are going to be required to pay thousands/hundreds of dollars more for screenings and tests to prove they are not abusing the drug, let the government pay for those, too.
That would make some sense…at least it would demonstrate some consistent thought.
If they want the whole country to be responsible for the choices of some, then make the whole country responsible for all the costly consequences, not just the consequences of those who created the problem.
LikeLike
Way more people die from Opioid use than car crashes.
LikeLike
Exactly.
LikeLike
I sympathize with you problem Catherine Thompson.
My elderly parents are very, very worried that their much needed pain meds will be with held for some crazy government interfering reason.
My family has seen both sides of this issue in that my youngest brother became addicted to opioids after back surgery then moved on to heroin.
He died after damaging his heart.
So I understand the need to be careful but I also know that many people, like my parents, can and do use strong pain killers properly every day.
LikeLike
It bothers me so greatly that the Dems never aligned the flood of illegals across the border with influx of opioids. When the oxy- and hyrdocodone users can’t get more prescriptions they turn to heroin because it’s easier to acquire.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have to ask what the point is in having drugs that kill that don’t work as intended.
Outlaw all of them! Prosecute Drug Companies if they make it at all, even for foreign distro.
OR
Give them to Libs FREE and wait until they all ‘self demise’!
LikeLike
IMO:
I hope a change comes such that “there’s a pill for that” stops being NORMAL.
Honestly everything, everything that is NORMAL has a pill for it these days.
Tired. Sad. “Stressed,” aches-post-excercise, grief, not wanting sex/erectile problems (for a little while), passing-anger, feeling happy “too much,” smiling “inappropriately” (by someone else’s definition of inappropriate/appropriate),” feeling tenderhearted, getting tears-in-eyes over the little things, Boyfriend/girlfriend broke up with you, your kids aggravating you, a rare/passing headache,
Things that occassionally make you occasionally sneeze, too little energy, too much energy, had a quarrel with someone, somebody “gets on your nerves,” “need to relax,” “need more pep”…you name it, there is a drug for it.
IOW, LIFE! Today’s motto seems to be: Don’t live it, take a pill for it.
(Not talking here about pain from traumatic injury, nor severe traumatic stress from unusual severe traumas, nor any real disease)
But pains and joys of ordinary everyday ups and downs of life need to be lived through, experienced, learned from.
The meme that for every minor discomfort there is a pill needs to 🛑!
LikeLike
My father was a pharmacist. My wife is a pharmacist. I worked in a pharmacy for 17 years until I got the hell out.
Opioids turn people into liars and worse things. Keep that in mind while you hear all the crying.
LikeLike
I guess I don’t understand the “pain crisis” that we appear to be having in America. Less than a year ago, I had a hip replaced. No … that sounds too benign … I had my femur forcefully dislocated, sawn-off, my pelvis ground down with a power grinder, a titanium casting pounded into the marrow of my open-ended femur, and plastic cup shoved into my reformed pelvis. Google hip replacement surgery … you’ll see enough gore to make you pass out.
I had my surgery at 8:30 AM … and was walking the hall (with more ease than Hillary in India) at 1:30P. I awoke to … not what I would call “pain” … but more like an ache in my hip. As I understand it … the surgery site is filled with injected slow-release pain killers, and I took some regular pain meds orally for about two weeks. None of the pain meds that I took (Norco, as I recall) gave me the least bit of a “high” or feeling of euphoria. When I made my first post-op visit to the surgeon I told him that I wasn’t really in any pain, but perhaps he should renew my Norco just in case. He laughed, and said that I didn’t need any, and was doing far better than most patients. He flat out rejected my request for more meds. So … was I lucky? Or am I a “stoic” who just toughs-out pain? Probably both.
But the idea that I can get through one of the most invasive surgeries, with no pain, no addictions, no problems … suggests to me that this “pain crisis” is an artificial construct. Don’t get me wrong … I have friends with chronic back pain who can barely get out of bed at times. I am not speaking of LEGITIMATE pain patients. But from whence did a “crisis” emerge ? Well … Pharma like to SELL SELL SELL their popular products … and … with the amount of FAKE doctors (with degrees) who are pain pill mills … I believe this is a case of cracking-down and prosecuting FRAUD … like Medicare and Medicaid FRAUD.
LikeLike