Lou Dobbs Discusses McCabe Firing With Representative Jim Jordan…

Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs discusses the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and all the downstream issues, with Congressman Jim Jordan:
The suggestion to change the speaker needs to be acted on . Ryan is a disgrace and needs to be gone asap.
A big YES to that. Dump Lyin’ Ryan.
How much longer is the President (and his base) going to put up with Ryan, Mitch and the corrupt GOPe?
Not only do they plan to remove our President from office, they’re eager lose their majorities to do so.
These losers are about to push through another Obama (plus some) spending bill funding almost everything this President was elected stop.
It’s puts the President in a tough spot to have to endorse these bastards again, knowing they’re out for him. It certainly doesn’t inspire any monster vote either.
Hmmm.
Who decides the release date and what are the factors that influence that decision?
Asking for a friend.
Up to the IG when. But as they find more stuff I guess they just keep pushing it back. Just release what you got and add later. We be getting restless!
I keep hearing that the IG keeps uncovering more stuff that needs to be included so it gets delayed.
Noooooooo
Release the thing now!
Let it be used to support the much-needed indictments of the schemers.
Horowitz can go back to work on investigating more of the corruption and on-the-job racketeering.
Start another ‘report’.
It can be a sequel.
All potential crimes are briefed to DOJ as they are discovered. Sessions does not need to wait for the Oig report. McCabe is an example of oig giving DOJ real time investigation info for them to act on.
And Strotzk & Page’s e-mails.
Right.
But for indictments, they will likely have to wait till it is released…because if the indictments are based on some things discovered in the OIG Investigation, then those would have to be listed/referenced.
So I don’t think we’re going to see the indictments we want to see, until the Report is released.
From what I’ve read that is why the investigative info is given real time. So that criminals can be charged immediately rather than being on the loose waiting for a report that might be years away. (This investigation has been going on nearly a year and a half now.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions can commission this NOW
I am kind of enjoying the anticipation… The longer this sits the more it will stink when it finally comes out. When I take a vacation, much of the enjoyment of it comes from the anticipation, not the actual event itself. I suspect we may face some scary days ahead – these soon to be convicts are starting to come out and show their outrage, even before the actual crimes unveiling. The longer we wait, the more weary they will be when it all finally comes out. Its a sure bet that no one involved in this is getting much sleep lately. to quote the master.. “Be of good cheer”. Enjoy the anticipation. I think that Hillary was serious when she screamed “If that …. gets elected we are all going to jail!” – I have to relish that possibility, knowing that she is also experiencing a different type of anticipation…
It is actually kind of funny that we at CTH know more about the ultimate plan than folks like Jim Jordan and other White Hats in Congress are not aware of. We have SD to thank for it. I guess none of them were paying attention to AG Sessions’ interview with Shannon Bream. He was clear as day that there is a prosecutor outside of D.C. assigned to the IG investigation.
They complain about documents that the IG has and is willing to show them unredacted if they come to his location to view it. Rep. Jordan is upset that none of the small group have been in to testify. Once again that was a decision made by Rep. Nunes knowing that the IG didn’t want those interviews to occur.
Patience boys! All good things will be coming to the forefront in the next month or so!
Our President got this!
My wish came true!
Gladiator DiGenova.
Great interview (after the annoying 30 sec ad):
Could the man above be doing more than cheerleading? Could he be handling grand jury cases in the DC area? He is doing more than PR, I guarantee you.
The Godfather has called in Luca Brasi. Heh. Good analogy Flep.
Yeah, but don’t forget what happened to Luca Brasi. He sleeps with the fishes. Everybody got to be very careful. Take no chances of an accident or Arkancide.
I’m pretty certain that PDJT’s “Luca” will have far better protection than the character in the book…….
Ding ding ding!
They complain about not getting documents and not getting the witnesses to question.
But what can they do? They don’t have power to prosecute. I hope Sessions outside DC prosecutor uses the IG’s evidence to expedite some grand jury indictments on some of the FBI/DOJ ‘small group’ team members to apply pressure to get them talking and ‘giving up’ other players to work his/their way up the food chain.
That is the ultimate plan! Indictments will drop pretty quickly once the IG drops his report. People on the Left and MSM are going to be absolutely shocked!
Trump’s got ’em surrounded. 🙂
They are all very good actors. They know but wont let the Dems know
“It is actually kind of funny that we at CTH know more about the ultimate plan than folks like Jim Jordan and other White Hats in Congress …”
They should assign a staffer to read and digest this site every day and distill it to a brief synopsis of key points and action items. I’ve suggested just this thing at
whitehouse.gov/contact
Your absolutely right!
And first point might be to clue in Jim J – much as I like him, and I do, he is off base on a couple of important things. All he needs to do is spend a hour watching Joe DiGenova videos.
Ryan budget bill funds Planned Parenthood, Obamacare, sanctuary state/cities and NO WALL.
Lou Hobbs nails it with Republican “slow walking and fast talking” comment. I will be repeating his comment again.
Lou Dobbs
Just what part of the Communist agenda to destroy America is Paul Ryan *not* pushing?
I’ll leave it at that, for the moment, before my pent-up rant escapes without due civility.
His wife’s lobbying?
I thought someone posted that the President announced a big news conference about a month from now. No topic was mentioned, though.
Sundance featured it in this post, where he also mentioned that he’s been working on a 30-min Documentary video that combines the previous 3 videos:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/19/planning-for-oig-release-president-trump-hires-joe-digenova/
Lowering drug prices,
Can’t understand why Jim Jordan keeps pushing for a special prosecutor. What does he know or does not know that we don’t?
Does he have evidence that the DOJ/FBI is so corrupt that it can never investigate itself?
That has me confused too. He seems to be a straight shooter.
Kabuki Dance.
Keeps public tuned in.
Everyone plays a part.
Jim Jordon has voters in his district and in the USA he must answer to. Regardless of how much he knows or suspects behind the curtain, a responsible representative must push for proper government action. Until it is official, it should be constantly pushed. It is his job. He will not have any issue when the DOJ unseals the indictments and reveals a dedicated prosecutor. Likewise, it is the Sessions’s job to keep quiet until the prosecution is officially announced. Both sides are doing what professionals should do….and they both know it.
I think Congressman Jordan is frustrated that he has no power to indict. He can only refer for charges. The special prosecutor would be the one that could actually do something about their recommendations. He reflects his frustration that nothing is going to happen with what they’ve found out.
That’s the reason Trey Gowdy gave at least 2 years ago about leaving Congress…his frustration not only on the extreme slowness but also the inability to actually act on the information they find in Committee Hearings. He’s gotten a lot of grief ( right here, from more informed than usual) and much of it is somewhat UNjustified.
President Trump is a man with no party. The party is beholden to China, or whomever pays well. Makes no difference. Gowdy, Rubio, Flake, and others are a disgrace. Trump has to fight without any party loyalists defending him. Jaw dropping actually.
Fortunately he knows that he has a base of voters who are hopeful. As we all know the RINO party is worthless. But he has us. We need a third party. An American First party. Actually given the realities of our system…we should just demand that the RINOs just switch to the Dem party. Rove, Ryan and the brain trust would actually be much happier there.
Handing the globalist RINOs pink slips conjures up a mighty pleasing image.
I guess Ryan did not get a good look at what the Orb has in-store for him during that visit to Saudi Arabia.
12+ hrs/day, months & months. I think I got it. Will bet half the ranch on it. I know who Q is!
And I’m not telling anyone. No way am I going to affect the ODDS, (I got high odds, half the ranch remember). I’m keeping this secret. Let’s see what happens.
I’m playing. I’m expecting, the odds to go much higher. Don’t forget, I still have half the ranch. Let’s see what happens.
No kidding? These words made it. Thank you sir!
Rat Ryan stinks so bad, we can smell him out here in flyover country.
Whatever his globalist puppet-masters have on him, must be pretty bad.
Maybe. Maybe he’s just a weasel who enjoys the power he has to destroy the good.
Doesn’t Jordan know that criminal evidence will be withheld?
Absolutely, but if were to say “Trust the Plan” instead of “We need a Special Prosecutor”, then a whole lot of his voters would be turned off instead of encouraged…and even the most honest of politicians cannot lose votes needlessly.
There should be 5 or more Republican candidates from every state of this Republic lined up, ready to take these lying self serving RINO’s out office for good! GOPe needs to be rooted out and replaced with Patriots who support the President with our agenda of MAGA, the rule of law, America first, the Constitution, the enforcement of our immigration laws and understand that it is the “People’s House” not their retirement plan! Shutdown? Go right ahead, SES does not do anything for us or our President anyway, other than obstructing progress and wasting tax dollars of “WE The People”. Ryan needs to pack his bags and vacate the Speakers office!
We need to organize and find those five Patriots in every state and get at least one ready to challenge the incumbent in the election. Give the people a well informed choice, for once! We may be able to get some decent representation. We need Tea Party type organization, rallies and candidates who are vetted for their honesty and intentions. Let’s give PDJT some back-up!
Jordan is awesome but dude needs to read through the articles here and calm down on the Special Counsel drumbeat.
Every one of us should be calling the Congress and Senate switchboards and demanding that they stop wasting our money with the Mueller witch hunt. Trump cant fire him but the silent majority can. I also called Rubio’s office while I was at it and advised him that I held my nose and voted for him last election but next time, I will do a right it for Mickey Mouse before I will ever vote for him again. He thinks McCabe should have been kept until later? He doesn’t know how this works and he has been there all these years? He is a RINO, so glad he didn’t get VP or anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/benghazi-hero-kris-paronto-tears-andrew-mccabe-hillary-hacks-fbi/
Ryan and McConnel are largely responsible for the fiscal mess we are in now. They are schysters who are in the pocket of the big money globalists. The idea of exerting fiscal responsibility is not in their lexicon. They need to be run out of DC on a rail.
The interesting vibe in this is if there is a prosecution of Andy and other elite on serious charges, the DoJ will run it and try it. Nothing to do with PDJT. That will infuriate the media. Excellent.
Which DoJ gnome gets that job is vital.
