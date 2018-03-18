Sunday Talks – Chairman Bob Goodlatte Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is one of the top three people throughout the entirety of congress with a comprehensive knowledge of the events surrounding the investigations of the FBI and DOJ.  Chairman Goodlatte is one of only four people outside the DOJ who have read the full DOJ FISA application used for a Title-1 Surveillance warrant of Carter Page.

The House Judiciary Committee holds the primary statutory oversight over the U.S. Department of Justice.  Additionally, Chairman Goodlatte is the congressional office working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.  In short, Goodlatte is the center of all ‘oversight’ information circling the investigations into the DOJ and FBI.

127 Responses to Sunday Talks – Chairman Bob Goodlatte Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

  1. littleflower481 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    That was a really good interview; my only thoughts are that it is a shame that CNN or NBC, etc don’t ever have people like this on their shows.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      The Dem propaganda machine wants to keep the Dem base stupid. Facts are unacceptable.

      How many Dem voters do you think know that Sessions fired McCabe, not Trump?

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      IT TROUBLES ME THAT GOODLATTE KEEPS BRINGING UP GOWDY IN SEEMINGLY EVERY INTERVIEW THOUGH!!!

      Gowdy sole reason for being is to protect the SWAMP… he EXCELS at it and its made him RICH$E$… Today he was shown of Fox News defending the Mueller’s investigation and suggested Trump criticisizing the SC makes you look suspicious (something Ted Cruz could easily say by the way!)

      While I want to trust GOODLATTE I cannot due to his association with the Gowdy et al

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      Fox News Sunday (w/ Chris Wallace) sucks just as bad as CNN, MSNBC, unfortunately.

      Bartiromo is great. Asks the right questions.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Rebcalntx says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      Little flower, that’s correct about other news sources not reporting this. When I meantion the treehouse info my sister replies “that’s not credible information “. Watches C N N & thinks I am brainwashed. What can I say, what can I say !!! I have tried believe me. Can’t get a truth sentence out of my mouth until I am stopped. God I hope this changes.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Hold DOJ FBI in Contempt! Takes less than 5 minutes…let Executive act!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. HBD says:
    March 18, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Burn em down. All the crooks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    March 18, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Posted elsewhere same thing. Notice Goodlatte’s use of the phrase “those who are investigating the matter” rather than simply saying “the IG” at 0:53 and 2:04. Very clever wording which tends to suggest someone other than the IG is investigating. As in someone who can put witnesses under oath. Hint: It’s NOT Mueller and his gang.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. peighton2 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    There needs to be multiple special counsels assigned to the myriad of crimes and scandals committed under the Soros-controlled administrations, especially the barry hussein “administration”.

    Like

    Reply
    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      Indeed. However, where are you going to find the people with the morals and fortitude to undertake such an effort in the midst of such a vast and deep swamp? Trust the plan…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Emeraldstar says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      Respectfully, I disagree.

      NO SPECIAL COUNSELS.

      Why? Whatever info they discover goes into a “black hole” for months/years, so it’s an extremely effective way to BLOCK any of this info from hitting the public sphere.

      I know it SOUNDS good, but in reality, it’s the exact opposite, given the fast pace of what’s happening.

      SC’s = hide/slow-walk. It plays into Deep-State. Why do you suppose high-profile pols are pushing for SC’s? Just for this reason – it provides cover.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • HickTick says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        They knew there was no Russian nothing before Comey was fired , Look how they have tormented our president and kept this story alive ,. Please no more SC , they would never indite and they would wear out the public , that’s what lawyers do ,. drag on .

        Like

        Reply
    • Ari says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      sundance does not support special councils because the office of special councils is corrupt. You don’t get white hats from a black hat organization.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Emeraldstar says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        SD knows what he’s about.

        I haven’t yet found any other site with such a massive proportion of GOOD posters (right, or wrong, or in-between [partially-right]), to bad posters, as this one.

        Trolls infect other sites like a plague; here, they’re dealt with swiftly, and uncompromisingly. I like that!

        Thank you SD! With all the censorship, keeping as clean a site as possible extends CTH’s viability, by avoiding “trumped-up” excuses for Goebbles-inspired action.

        Let’s all take efforts to keep it that way …

        Like

        Reply
      • davidb says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:53 pm

        agree with that. corruption is deep.

        Like

        Reply
  6. StarryNights says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Where is Bill Priestap?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. davidb says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    So, is anyone in the FBI and DOJ actually “stonwalling” Goodlatte as he states? Can he name names who they are, and is it perhaps to keep leaks from a on going investigation, or is it to stall any proceedings until after the repukes loose the house this election cycle? If anyone wonders why Trump tweets a lot, it probably because if he didn’t, no investigation would happen to the deep state.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      His requests for documents goes to the AG or FBI director. All he knows is that he doesn’t receive what he is asking for. At what level the stonewalling occurs is anyone’s guess.
      Although I’m sure Sessions and Wray could put an end to it if they desired.

      And of course, there could be valid reasons for not delivering, or nefarious ones.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        March 18, 2018 at 2:51 pm

        Receiving only 3,000 redacted documents out of 1.2 million (presumably) requested … is prima facia evidence of a coverup and stonewalling. Goodlatte is doing MY work, on MY behalf … and is getting the middle finger from the Democrap operatives embedded in MY government. Heads, careers, pensions, reputations, and liberties (as in suspended while serving prison sentences) need to be taken.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • TheWanderingStar says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:11 pm

        One good reason stated by Nunes and others is that there are leakers on these committees both by Senators/Congressmen and staffers. Trump knows this and Sessions knows this. Obviously they do not want to disclose their case before they are ready.

        Like

        Reply
  8. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Why hasn’t Trump’s DOJ put the gas on releasing docs to Goodlatte?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • davidb says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Because it would interfere with a investigation, or it would upset the deep state plans to get rid of Trump. One or the other. We shall find out soon as the often delayed IG report comes out and action is either taken in the form of indictments or nothing.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        March 18, 2018 at 2:11 pm

        The report is not ‘oft delayed’. It’s right on the schedule put forth late last year. Mid-April public release at the latest.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • davidb says:
          March 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

          the April date is a yearly report date. The findings of criminal activity are supposed to be immediate. My understanding the IG report is from a investigation of criminal activity, not the state of the department report done every april 15th. Am I wrong?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • The Boss says:
            March 18, 2018 at 2:37 pm

            The report schedule of the investigation announced around 1/12/2017 was: draft due in March to AG Sessions for review and possible edits, with final draft’s public release not later than mid-April. Damned if I can find the article, but that’s the time frame I jotted down. Another annual report due mid-April may just be coincidental. I don’t have any info about that, but a mid-April due date for a recap of prior year activity makes sense.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • TheWanderingStar says:
              March 18, 2018 at 3:19 pm

              The IG makes a bi-annual progress report to Congress on the investigations and if appropriate, findings that the IG’s office has undertaken. This report is made in April and October, precise scheduling is determined by the Congressional calendar.

              Like

              Reply
            • davidb says:
              March 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

              ok…we will just wait until april 15th, then celebrate, or mourn.

              Like

              Reply
      • mimbler says:
        March 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        That will be the proof of the pudding indeed. A third option that is often used in “audits” is process improvements to prevent a re-occurence. IMO, these are normally window dressing to make it appear something is being done,

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • NC PATRIOT says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      Some documents can be VIEWED by congress but can’t be RELEASED without redaction IF they are being used in another investigation the DOJ or the IG is conducting. So to imply they are being stonewalled can be a little unfair.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • patsfan says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Did you read SD’s post on Friday about the Professional Outrage Machine?

      What did SD recommend?……..oh yeah THINK

      Like

      Reply
      • Full Spectrum Domino says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:24 pm

        Yes that SD Friday post is very clarifying, thanks. Yet hanging over the Big Picture like the Sword of Damocles are the midterm elections. Can the Big Game complete itself in the allotted four quarters because the elections (Heaven forbid) could become a dead-stop from the standpoint of congressional inquiries, if not Justice Department indictments.

        Even Goodlatte concedes precious months have been lost for lack of a second Special Counsel (something SD and Sessions agree is undesirable and I see their points). Of course we know Mueller’s fishing expedition never heads over to the donkey side of the lake.

        If I had to guess, Mueller’s implicit mandate is to avoid the Democratic aspects of Russian Collusion (where most of the collusion is including his own), and run out the clock until the midterms even if it means chasing 13 Russian Facebook spoofers under the SC mandate. How is the Democratic dance card further assisted? Maybe a stock market dump in Black October just prior to the midterms. Also, the resignations of institutional Republican congresspeople.

        So, there is a clock to which even the most fine-grained strategies must conform.

        Like

        Reply
    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Anything released to Goodlatte is also released to the democrats.
      So there is good reason to let it drip drip slowly.
      But there is also good reason for white hats to keep asking for it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Watch how fast the democrats will put a halt to a SC if appointed into obama’s justice dept., of wrongdoing. All their effort will be to throw President Trump out of office and stop his agenda. The lame left wing media will back them up with all the lies they need.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jnearen says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      I agree that the appointment of a special counsel subverts the possibility that the Democrats will take over the House and impeach the President. You give a clear mandate re FISA, unmasking, sedition (Steele and Brennan), Uranium One and VERY IMPORTANT tax fraud by the Clinton Foundation. What’s that line from Prizzi’s Honor “the Prizzi’s love their money more than their children AND they will kill for their children.”

      Like

      Reply
    • davidb says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      I agree with your statement, but there really is very few real republicans left in CONgress. They suck up to him for a photo op if the winds are blowing in his favor, then back stab him asap whenever they get the chance to undermine his presidency.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Kristin says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Maria asks pointed questions. Chairman Goodlatte gives clear answers.
    Great interview.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Was that a Freudian slip on the part of Maria as she was reading Brenner’s tweet and she said “America will survive ‘under’ your presidency rather than ‘over’ it. It just struck me as funny.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. HBD says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Maria must be a treeper. And that’s a good thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. davidb says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Sundance seems to get the best info available out there, and his views really gets a person thinking. The best information site I have found.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. NC PATRIOT says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Her interview with Kallstrom that followed also needs to be posted—-please, Sundance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. covfefe999 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Wow, the part about the redaction of Page/Strzok texts about Judge Contreras is really interesting. The original text provided to Congress was redacted. The unredacted version was supplied only recently. But the text didn’t have anything to do with national security, nor was it purely personal lusty crap between the two cheaters, so why was it initially redacted? Who redacted it??? Someone who didn’t want anyone to see that Strzok was pals with a FISC judge??

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      And by the way, I think Strzok and Page were always aware that their texts COULD be visible by someone, but every once in a while they let their guard down but realized the mistake and then tried to cover up. Like Page’s quick oh-so-professional response to Strzok that he need not recuse himself. 🙂 And just like her last ever text to him, “please don’t ever contact me again” or something to that effect. Pure CYA. They’re probably still boinking each other.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        Ewwww … that was a visual I did not need … her with the unfortunate tooth/gum ratio

        Like

        Reply
      • oldschool64 says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

        You know, I’ve thought about this too. I think in the end they thought that texting on Gov devices was the safest way to go(remember, they were investigating HC at the time). They felt perfectly safe operating within the confines of the swamp with complete impunity. While I am sure they were completely convinced that Hillary would win(thus, nothing to see here), it’s important to note the kind of cover they received from the FBI/DOJ AFTER TRUMP TOOK OFFICE! The swamps own insurance policy if you will.

        I mean, sure, they probably thought in theory the IG could be a problem. But in the end, I think they just assumed Horowitz was just another swamp rat appointed by Obama. Perhaps it was the boinking thing that clouded their judgement.

        Like

        Reply
    • fobdangerclose says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      This shows there is still a major number of the treason crew still in the FBI and at many levels!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      That is how I see it. If there were any consequences to be had, the people who redacted it would be needing to explain themselves.

      Like

      Reply
    • davidb says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      That part was very interesting as, if it wasn’t redacted for “National Security” reasons, then it was for political, or possibly investigation reasons. The Fact is That a Oversight Committee has the right to oversee WTF the FBI/DOJ is doing and why. Stonewalling leads a lot of people to suspect a political motive, and not in Trump’s favor.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JMC says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      Could there be an investigation of the Contreras thing with Strzok-Page going on which the IG and/or others didn’t want to compromise, and thus the omissions?

      Like

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      Unredacted documents can be viewed at the DOJ but not copied and removed if they’re being used in a criminal investigation. Discussed here a couple days ago. See link below.

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/16/the-professional-outrage-machine-is-going-bananas/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      Or someone who wanted it released at the right moment.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      Yeah, VERY good question:

      WHO redacted that? There must be a record of who makes these decisions, etc.

      Whoever did it, is guilty of SOMETHING.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jan Phillips says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      NC PATRIOT said above, “Some documents can be VIEWED by congress but can’t be RELEASED without redaction IF they are being used in another investigation the DOJ or the IG is conducting. So to imply they are being stonewalled can be a little unfair.”

      The discussions on this site are the best ever!

      Like

      Reply
  16. Margaret Berger says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    So, comey lied to congress about leaking. Remember when he threw Bill under the bus? Said, Bill was the one that told him not to inform congress they were investigating the president. What if, don’t be shocked anyone, what if he was lying? What if he figured easy to throw Bill under the bus and I will get him to back the story up later. What if Bill all along has been appalled by the criminal behavior and didn’t have to have his arm twisted to help out.
    The cornered rats are trying to send messages to the little people in the fbi to keep their mouths shut. Hope it doesn’t work.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      Either Comey lied or McCabe is lying.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        March 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

        And I would suspect there would be a paper trail to prove it. I certainly wouldn’t do something that is a felony because my boss’s permission made it legal, without getting that in writing. Even if you trusted the guy with your life, what says he won’t get hit by a truck tomorrow?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Bonitabaycane says:
        March 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        They are both lying.

        Like

        Reply
    • JMC says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      Good points!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Emeraldstar says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      “The cornered rats are trying to send messages to the little people in the fbi to keep their mouths shut.”

      Yes.

      As evidence, look to JC’s [Q-translated] post, and AMc’s complaint response letter to termination, and then AMc’s lawyer’s response. All contain coded instructions/threats to general Fibby (F%B$I+) employees.

      Btw, I believe your hope will be realized!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 1angryplumber says:
      March 18, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      That is why “He Who Shall Not Be Named” is still in his position,no transfer, no demotion, etc. At the end he will be promoted, maybe McCabe’s old job?

      Like

      Reply
  17. jnearen says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    I detest National Review because of their Never-Trump attacks. But, James Woods tweeted this article yesterday and, though very long, is well worth the read. I’m posting it here because once you read it you will understand why Brennan is so frightened. Methinks he protests too much!

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/russia-collusion-real-story-hillary-clinton-dnc-fbi-media/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. fobdangerclose says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Need a guy like Jim Bowie as the special Atty to jail this treason Cult!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Darthawk says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    At about 1:58, when asked about McCabe lying under oath, like a careful lawyer, Goodlatte declines to speculate and responds that we will have to see the Inspector General “AND OTHER INFORMATION!” That implies support for Sundance’s argument that there is a parallel criminal investigation.

    Like

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      Yeah. Good catch. Goes along with my first post upthread about Goodlatte’s use of the term “those investigating the matter” when “the IG” would have been a more efficient use of words IF “the IG” is the only one doing the investigating.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Donzo says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    If any politicians wanted to assist losing the House in November they would call for a special counsel which likely would delay indictments until after the election and right now there is a reasonable chance Republicans could lose (many variables here). Those prominent Republicans calling for an SP seem not to be buying into Sessions’ appointment of a parallel prosecutor as the solution to the prosecutorial impasse into the Deep State dealings. So is this harping just a ploy to turn up the heat? Any SP would have matters related to Hillary as a portion of its charge and Sessions would then have to defer again to Rosenstein. And of all the questions I have about this whole “matter”, for me Rosenstein’s continued role as AAG is the biggest mystery. If he’s a white hat either I’m a monkey’s uncle or Trump is playing one hell of a game of 3D chess, but also taking some big risks if he fails…bigly, as in the future of this great nation. Any thoughts?

    Like

    Reply
    • pondering the ponderosa says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      I like your train of thought. I think all of the rest of us are so enthralled w this soap opera that all we can give are guesses and opinions. SD seems to be the one in the most know but half the folks here don’t believe him on who the Really good guys are and we are I think all losing patience waiting to find out what will or won’t happen. The worst part of thus is the perceived injustices that are really just part of the slow deliberate wheels of justice and the process that must be followed. My biggest concern is venue frankly. That is something easily manipulated by anyone just pretending to be a white hat. Pick a D.C. or VA court and you have instantly politicized a criminal trial by both the judge and the jury pool so I am having a hard time seeing thru that particular fog more than anything Rosenstein.

      Like

      Reply
      • pondering the ponderosa says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        Assuming criminal charges are really brought or are being pursued. Unless sessions inserts himself into that decision I fear all is lost even if it looks like some prosecutor from outside DC is pursuing this those are HUGE OBSTACLES and no prosecutor is going to discount those factors before deciding whether or not to even seek any indictments.

        Like

        Reply
  21. Le Borgne says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Couple thoughts. First, he said they would pursue subpoenas, but gave no indication of when. I’d do it Monday, but Goodlatte didn’t provide a date, nor did Maria press him for a date. Do not be surprised if the Senate moves with senatorial slowness in the hope that IG report hits *before* they have to do anything. Second, I would’ve asked, “Who, Senator Goodlatte? Who exactly does the Senate coordinate with over at Justice? Is it one person? Several? Is it a faceless office or sub-department?” Why not start naming names, instead of a generic, faceless, “Justice.” Is it inter-branch courtesy and a hoped for comity? I would pray not; we crossed the comity “bridge” long, long ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Chain of command says Goodlatte would provide written request to DOJ AG. It would then be passed down the chain to the people who do the work.

      So it is extremely difficult to determine the actors, unless you are a believer in the man in charge being ultimately responsible.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      House Chairman of Judiciary, is Representative Goodlatte of Virginia.

      Senate Chairman of Judiciary is Senator Grassley of Iowa.

      (Seems to be some confusion as to who does what from where. LOL! No worries. It will get easier to remember, over time. Just keep treehousing it. Educational fun!)

      Like

      Reply
  22. RLC2 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Bartiromo is becoming my fav for concise factual interviews once a week, to review the salient and latest breaking highlights on the FBI EmailGate, Muh Russia FISAgate, the UraniumOne HQ special, and the step-by-step uncovering that Sundance has thoughtfully counseled patience, as it follows its course.

    When you see the Deep State Derpsters and MSM going collectively insane in their coordinated rage, and talking points, you have to wonder whats behind this latest repeat pattern of FUD and monkey feces flinging….and as usual, the best place to start is with Alinsky’s favorite- Joseph Goebbels dictum “Accuse your enemies of that which you are guilty” …

    I’m looking forward to Nunes Phase Two- State Department, and along with the re-opened F&F FOIA docs (because lets face it- no guns go across the border of a sovereign state without Principal’s sign off- including State, and who was it again flogging the already discredited “90% of guns from border gun stores” lie to the Mexican Congress in a speech just two weeks before Agent Terry was killed by an ATF – Holder gunwalked gun? Yep, Madame Secretary What Difference Does It Make Anyway…

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/291547/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. John Doe says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Thanks, Sundance. I tried to post this earlier, but I’m computer illiterate. This interview and her interview with Jim Kallstrom were both jaw dropping.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. John Doe says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Patreaus was kicked out right after Benghazi and Brennan was brought in to cover up the entire mess. Where is Patreaus now? Does anybody know?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • John Doe says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      Answered my own question…I forgot about this…
      On November 18, 2016, an article by The Guardian cited “diplomatic sources” as having said that Petraeus had entered the race for Secretary of State in Donald Trump’s administration.[222] Petraeus confirmed his interest in the position during a BBC Radio 4 interview, stating that he would serve if asked.[223]

      Petraeus met with then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on November 28 to discuss the position and world affairs. Both Petraeus and Trump expressed favorable views of the meeting, with Trump taking to Twitter to announce, “Just met with General Petraeus — was very impressed!” Petraeus joined a short list of potential candidates for the position, including Mitt Romney and Rudy Giuliani.[224]

      There was public speculation that his nomination could hurt Trump’s administration, but Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham advocated for Petraeus, calling him “an extraordinary pick.” Petraeus also received support from Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, suggesting that Democrats would keep an open mind concerning his confirmation.[225]

      On December 13, 2016, Trump officially selected Rex Tillerson for the role of Secretary of State. Petraeus expressed his gratitude for Trump’s consideration and deferred to former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates’ endorsement when asked his opinion of Tillerson

      Like

      Reply
    • Lefty says:
      March 18, 2018 at 2:38 pm

      Unfortunately Patreaus is still an Obama sycophant for reasons unbeknownst to me.

      Like

      Reply
      • John Doe says:
        March 18, 2018 at 2:47 pm

        Sycophant or blackmail victim? After Brennan’s vicious tweet yesterday, I got to thinking about the Benghazi thing and how Petreaus was thrown out via leaking top secret intel (ironically enough) and I wondered if he would be ripe to come forward and spill his guts about his time in the CIA. Guess not.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • andi lee says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:25 pm

        And, Bilderberg participant.

        Like

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        March 18, 2018 at 3:26 pm

        I hadn’t known that, but don’t doubt it after seeing the “distinguished” people vouching for him in the post previous to yours.

        Like

        Reply
    • Krystal says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      He works for KKR, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Private equity firm.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Cat Lady says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    More buildup for the IG report, which he says is now expected in APRIL, not March like everyone has been saying!!! Is the strategy to continually push back that report, meanwhile have a “drip drip drip” of the findings like the referral on McCabe??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      I don’t know.
      But remember. The DOJ AG is notified immediately when crimes are detected by the OIG, so Sessions doesn’t have to wait for the report, and indeed shouldn’t as that is why he is notified in real time.

      So either he is already prosecuting criminals, or he likely won’t. We wouldn’t know from the outside unless we see subpoena’s, search warrants being executed, etc. or actual indictments.

      I think good treepers think it is being done; don’t think it is being done, or are still on the fence.

      Time will tell, but I don’t know when we call “time” if nothing is revealed.

      Like

      Reply
      • davidb says:
        March 18, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        The problem I see is the 2018 elections…Im willing to bet the repukes throw it and drop all investigations, stonewall Trump’s agenda, and pass stupid anti american Laws.

        Like

        Reply
  26. L4grasshopper says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    The continuing stonewalling from Sessions’ DOJ says one of two things:

    1. Sessions’ is interpreting his stupid recusal so strictly that he actually is refusing to manage his own organization.

    2. Sessions is not a “White Hat” at all. While not a “Black Hat”, he is a “Pink Hat” — isn’t going to go out of his way, at all, to help Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. youme says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Wow! I am at a loss for words….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      March 18, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      Funny! 😂
      Steve does great work, with an awesome sense of humor, to boot!
      (Youme, no worries there, Rep. Steve parodys the “Rep.” part. Have to read his twitter header.)

      Like

      Reply
  28. repsort says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    “.. every day men and women at the FBI keep us safe, they fight crime, they prevent terrorist attacks..”

    Yeah, they can’t even be bothered to track down an aspiring school shooter using his real name on the internet. Sorry, but the FBI needs to go away. They are a weaponized, politicized hit squad for whoever is in power. They’ll never be trusted again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. RLC2 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    A humble request for CTH, since someone is doing such a fine job on the graphics, and timelines…

    I find myself having to constantly refresh who is in the zoo, and what do they do on the Congressional committees and oversight process.

    today I learned from Sundance explanation that Goodlatte is sort of the overseer of that, on the House side of Congress.

    I wonder if a flow-chart of committees would help me and others.

    Seems like we are now done with Nunes-Gowdy Phase 1, memo wrapped up and call for Special Counsel. Grassley-Graham, concluded their side with another call for Special Counsel,
    Goodlatte – repeating same with impetus of new information on FBI redacted info about Strzok personal connection (collusion?) with Contreras, on FISA abuse, and McCabe outing himself or Comey on who lied about what- McCabe to IG, and Comey to Congress about who leaked what?

    And with Brennan/Powers/Holder/Rhodes stepping in, uninvited – one has to wonder, what are they afraid of? I’m so looking forward to what comes out of Nunes Phase Two looking into State…

    But first- the OIG report…

    More popcorn on order, a pallet or two…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. andi lee says:
    March 18, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Goodlatte, on the 1.2 million documents:

    “We need them *unredacted*”.

    Oh boy!
    Chairman Goodlatte, not playing. 👀

    “Marie, that point you just made, about bias, is absolutely, *critical*.”

    👁👃👁
    🍿🍿🍿

    Like

    Reply
  31. Cat Lady says:
    March 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    So, let me get this straight, Michael Hastings was murdered, I mean, died in a car accident in 2013, eleven days after publishing an article on an NSA spying scandal (in BUZZFEED??) and telling his wife that he was being investigated by the FBI and that he was onto a big story on.. JOHN BRENNAN??

    The person behind this thread is wondering (as am I) who in the FBI was attached to this case!!

    OMFG

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/975277447812866048.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Rynn69 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    I think the time has come to move on the Special Counsel headed by an outsider not recommended by any DOJ official or tainted government bureaucrat. American cannot have the House be taken over by Democrats and democracy die in the corridors of these agencies. ACT NOW, AG Sessions. There is no time for further delay.

    Like

    Reply

