Very Interesting – Devin Nunes Interviewed by Jesse Waters…

Sometimes the most interesting and fresh insight comes from placing an atypical interviewer with a subject of strong interest. This interview by Jesse Waters of Devin Nunes is one such example. Really good interview, extracting a surprising amount of insight and perspective:
Nunes is pissed.
He should be!
He should also check that room for bugs and scan everybody coming through the door for listening devices.
They are so small these days they are easy to hide.
Nunes unleashed. It’s coming.You can feel it.
We should all be pissed and not let anyone forget what these people tried to do to the president we elected…… Keep everyone you know updated on information coming out and make sure they go to the polls in midterm election!
I’ll be so happy when people have to start posting bail money.
I’d be happier if it was so high they couldn’t afford to post the bail.
Yep. Definite flight risks. I think SHE was shopping for a villa in Mumbai …
Er, meant to say Mumbai field office for the Clinton Foundation. Of course SHE wasn’t on vacation … but on a Clinton Foundation speaking tour of India. Doing work for poor Indian girls who get raped at age 11 on public busses. The Clinton Foundation will help …
Nunes has been brutal on the enemedia lately…no fear and not holding back.
Interesting that he mentioned “The way that the media makes their money has totally changed.”
In other words…they’re being paid to put forth false narratives for the Left.
It has been reported there are 27 ‘leakers’ investigations …
IMO – that could include several media members. Using just that number.
Lets say we split it up – 14/13
14 DOJ / FBI / Congress members – confirmed classified info leakers …
13 MSM personalities – confirmed accepting known classified leaks …
The CIA has a contract with the Washington Post. At one time, the CIA paid them to publish certain information.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all to find out that the MSM was being paid to publish propaganda.
Think that’s a given.
There’s no way they’d all be spewing this BS 24/7 if there weren’t Big Bucks involved.
CNN especially. Every Airport across the nation and many many elementary school classrooms, etc.
CNN IS our very own Globalist Propaganda Network. And then they spread the BS around other countries with their International shows. ugh.
I’m proud of Nunes. Seems like a really honorable guy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Watch his talk at CPAC, really comes across as a solid dude.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/24/chairman-devin-nunes-cpac-discussion-dueling-memos-and-fisa-court-abuse/
Some of the “best” Conservatives come from ultra Liberal states.
Nunes is from central California’s San Joaquin Valley, which might as well be on the moon as far as the elitists and union hustlers in Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles are concerned. I pray for his safety and continued success every day.
Thank you for this timely post, Sundance.
Per Congressman Nunes – over 100 leaks! “that we believe didn’t come from the Republican side”
“It happened (the FISA abuse), it happened, there is no debate on that”
“There’s definitely a cover up going on, the question is by who”
“We’re looking at the State Department”
Hopes to have investigations wrapped up by mid-terms.
GET OUT AND VOTE, PEOPLE!
Insightful and enlightening.
This interview was just what I needed to set me straight.
Gratitude.
Ha I just got home & im watching the replay of this show. He just interviewed Felix Nadar, and it’s amazing that they are trying to spin this guy’s relationship with POTUS as a smoking gun. FWIW this guy doesn’t seem to have an ax to grind against POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent, Fle, thank you!
Very good, Flep. These people are morons, not master criminals. They aren’t geniuses, they are just willing to stoop to levels that normal people with fully functioning brains would not. They deserve to be ridiculed without mercy.
What Nunes said about the media is not news to us. It will be mind blowing when the garden variety liberals finally understand the amount of manipulation and brainwashing that has occurred.
I really respect Devin Nunes. He is articulate and sharp. Very Trumpian.
Yes, Nunes is very frustrated, but that is one of the coolest interviews ever with him. Both of them did a brilliant job and it was such a relaxed friendly manner that lead Nunes to say more than he usually would.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nunes refuses to talk with MSM – until they stop lying. (which we know won’t happen).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow.
There’s a Republican politician with two brain cells, and it appears they both work.
“Nunes refuses to talk with MSM – until they stop lying”
For the most part, I would like to see most people on PDJT’s team refuse to go on these Sunday shows, etc.There is no constitutional reason for them to do so. Ditto for the daily press briefings over JFK’s former swimming pool.
The economic team is another story, to pitch their plan to the American people. I see no reason to go on shows to be ambushed, like what happened to Sen. Marco Rubio and Dana Loesch recently with CNN.
“…fresh insight comes from placing an atypical interviewer…”
___
Totally agree, Sundance, about Jesse Watters.
He acts like a young goofball…but he’s really very intelligent.
Jesse’s goofy image enables him to sort of sneak up on people and ask them very pointed questions.
And surprisingly, they usually give him very candid answers!
Watters asked a couple of the right questions but the more key point was he just stayed out of the way and let Nunes talk.
I was impressed at how at-ease Nunes was. He was quite expansive on a number of topics and was entirely relaxed.
A good interview “pairing”, as Sundance said.
Yes…and notice that Watters went to see him…rather than Nunes having to go to the studio.
Watters does this.
He goes to the location of the Interviewee, which probably helps to put the Interviewee at ease.
I know many don’t agree with me, but I’ve been a Watters fan since he was on Bill O Reilly an it got so I would only watch when Jesse was on.
Same here.
I’ve always liked Jesse Watters…and I’ve been so glad that he has his own show now.
My line up every week is Jesse, Judge and Greg. Saturday. Seriously they keep me sane.
Nunes speaks about the danger of the Dem base being motivated to vote, if the Repub base is not.
FIRST Repub I’ve heard mention this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
sunnydaze, even Trump has said this. You win once and next time you just stay home thinking it will just happen without your vote. This thinking is NOT logical and amazes me when people should get out and vote but decide there is no problem, so they don’t.
When I watched the Watters World tonight, the only thing that really got my attention was Nunes saying that Page and Strzok were still on the list to be interviewed.
He wants all this done before midterms so the information will be out even if the DoJ keeps on stalling and stonewalling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, the slime ball Dem’s are playing … run out the clock … until they WIN the midterms (they believe, with help from their lickspittle pollsters) and put an end to Trump and all these annoying pro-Trump Republicans … and make the Repub’s get back into the GOPe penalty box.
That’s why I cringe when someone says “Patience! Patience! It takes time blah, blah…”
We do not have time. Nunes understands that. It’s now or never.
Any Lurking Lawyers here or Sundance / Fellow Treepers … got a question.
It has been reported that (lets say perpetrators, so I don’t have to name them all) several at the FBI and DOJ that went before the FISA Court to obtain ‘warrants’ with knowingly using fabricated evidence, i.e. ‘The Dossier’ …
Now, if these ‘perpetrators’ are charged, tried and convicted for using known fabricated evidence. Does it put their other obtained convictions of others, that were obtained via a FISA Court ‘warrant’ in jeopardy’..?
Seems to me – if I was a convicted criminal serving time and one of the ‘named perpetrators’ used a FISA Court to gain a warrant that ended in conviction. I could use that for a re-trial…
That is why – IMO – the White Hats are focusing on LEAKS … no fabricated evidence there.
Excellent question, Mickey, but I don’t have an answer.
In the same vein, however, what happens to all the Executive Fiats of Obunghole (he with his phone and golden pen) once his legacy is blown up?
If every action that traitorous POS committed while in The People’s House is reversed, then ostinkcare will become obsolete, yes?
Our health insurance system was royally screwed when that usurper in chief got involved.
“Health Insurance for everyone” my arse!
What one has to remember – there is a difference between an Executive Action (EA) and Executive Order (EO) and legislative law.
ACA (Obamacare) is legislative law, thus it is up to Congress to send a bill to President Trumps desk that does away with ACA. However, President Trump can do away with Obama’s EA’s and EO’s, by his own pen. The caveat, some of Obama’s, as any President, EO/EA have a ‘sunset’ on them, i.e. DACA …
Please feel free to elaborate or clarify or correct.
We would be in uncharted territory…since no other President has been found ‘ineligible’ to be President, and thus nullified as a result.
It would be a Fraud Upon The Nation.
In theory, though, I have heard constitutional ‘experts’ say that all of Ozero’s legislative accomplishments would be left ‘bare’…without a valid signature.
So that would mean that anything Ozero signed, would be left without a valid signature.
The Bills, the EO’s…everything…would no longer be valid.
Without the Individual Mandate’s Tax, Obamacare Should Fall Apart in Court
https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/03/15/without-the-individual-mandate-obamacare-should-fall-apart-in-court/
Thank you all for your responses.
I would think that many lawyers are watching this closely and will do exactly what you surmised as any lawyer worth his salt would do for a client….
I don’t think there is a ‘law’ that automatically grants criminals a new trial, if the prosecutors or investigators that put them in jail, are convicted of falsifying evidence in a separate case.
I’m not a lawyer…but I’ve seen and read others say that this could be a real problem.
What it will boil down to, is the criminals themselves…or their attorneys…seeing this as an opportunity to get their convictions vacated.
Due to the ‘double jeopardy’ law, I don’t know if they would be tried again.
Personally, I think that a lot of criminals would jump on this and use it to get out of jail.
If they see an opening they will try to get out of jail and who knows some may have been railroaded into jail…. Look what McCabe did to Robin Greetz (not sure of last name). If McCabe changed 302 on Mike Flynn interview any case he had anything to do with could be questioned…
Oh yeah, there could actually be some wrongful convictions that should be vacated.
With this bunch? …Yeah, there’s a good chance there are.
And even if this becomes a ‘problem’ with the prior convictions that were rightful and not corrupted…we should still indict these O-team operatives!
This is NOT a reason to let these guys off the hook.
Agree send them to trial regardless…. Even if as a taxpayer we get nailed by someone that they had convicted of a crime…. They probably broke many people that were trying to defend themselves… Comey and McCabe seem to have vindictive personalities….
Lets unpackage this one step further .. The FBI / DOJ don’t do ‘misdemeanors’ (so to say) they go after heavy hitters with deep pockets – very deep pockets. IMO – the ‘double jeopardy’ doesn’t come into play, because it is the Defendant requesting a new trial, due to the FBI investigator and DOJ attorney that tried their case has been found to use ‘fabricated evidence’ … How does one know that they did not do the same ‘with me’ (Defendant).
Just think, the FBI / DOJ go after huge banks, corporations, etc… and are awarded multi-millions in fines. Now, lets say I’m a CEO / CFO of a large institution that Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch strong-armed and cost my investors / stock holders millions and now I have a chance at a ‘get back’ – oh yea – I’m Coming…
Yep and I can’t say I blame them.. Eric Holder was extorting money from some of these guys and then giving it to the groups that are hell bent and determined to ruin this country….
Not all of the cases are “heavy hitters with deep pockets”…there is a pretty wide range of Federal crimes that the FBI/DOJ prosecutes.
The FBI was involved in the Bundy Ranch case, remember.
But yeah, it could be a big problem.
Even if they try to claim that the ‘corruption’ was only limited to a few…defense lawyers could argue that the whole FBI was corrupted as a result of the actions of these few.
Still, I don’t think this should be a reason to NOT go after these weasels.
We have to Restore the Rule of Law.
Fruit of the Poisonous Tree
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fruit_of_the_poisonous_tree
One has to also incorporate the “Good Faith” clause.
Did the FBI / DOJ officials use ‘good faith’ if it can be proven that they knowingly use fabricated / ill-gotten evidence … ?
Rep. Devin Nunes reminded me of my tweets from yesterday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You rock, Flep!!
Thank you 🙂
Are the LEAKERS starting to turn / flip … ?
Sara A. Carter @SaraCarterDC
McCabe’s singing. Comey is one song. Should be interesting what else he has to say. There’s more here than just leaking…
McCabe just made life tough for Comey and the special counsel
By Jonathan Turley – opinion contributor
“McCabe appears to be suggesting that Comey was consulted before the alleged leak to the media on the Clinton investigation. Many of us had speculated that it seemed unlikely McCabe would take such a step without consulting with Comey. Yet, Comey repeatedly stated that he had never leaked nor caused anyone to leak information to the media.”
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/378919-mccabe-just-made-life-tough-for-comey-and-the-special-counsel
McCabe isnt singing. He sent a warning to Comey. Comey came thru, Comey tweeted his support. McCabe knew this was coming. Comey probably helped him with his memos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Lordy.
Whatsa matter, Sam, did the Secret Service give you a call?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I asked her if she finished “answering the questionnaire” yet.
She’s trying to walk it back. Shot her mouth off to soon….
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s rich.
Sounds like a little CYA, due to truly “acting stupidly.”
She’s a hack…JV squad
Passive-aggressive blaming The Other for her words.
Then doubles down for obvious CYA.
Not much of a diplomat, is she.
He will ‘raise a voice’— yeah, Samantha, we got it.
The money quote to me is
when Nunes said he is scared
for the country in regards to what
is going to happen moving forward
from here.
This means (to me anyway)
that he knows indictments
are next after OIG report is released.
How are the criminal MSM
and the delusional leftist crazies
going to react to that?
How will they react when the jig is up
and reality sets in?
It will be fascinating to say the least!
It sure will.
Those fools still believe “Russia stole the election”.
It’s really a wonder they can tie their shoelaces. Maybe they all use velcro.
The republicans better get out and vote this year or it will be all over. All these folks wo violated the rules will walk & the Democrats and take over the house. It would end any future Trump agenda. See the article on Cambridge Analytica and their mining of Facebook data of American Voters
Also see Guardian article
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/mar/17/data-war-whistleblower-christopher-wylie-faceook-nix-bannon-trump
So facebook was working for the Clinton Campaign!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was never publicly announced, but the person that replaced Rachel Brand (#3 at the DOJ behind Rosenstien)United States Associate Attorney Genera is a young Republican from Florida named Jesse Panuccio. If Rosenstein gets fired Jesse would move into his spot?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesse_Panuccio
Political rats only turn on one another when they see fellow rats suffer serious consequence. Many we seem to see as these rats don’t have the backbone to suffer the consequence for their actions. They will turn but first they have to see the hammer fall…. hard.
Scott Adams uses the two angry old men in the balcony on the Muppet Show to satirze Brennan and Clapper.
