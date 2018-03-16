Chuck Grassley and Senate Judiciary Committee Request Second Special Counsel – (video and pdf)…

Chairman Chuck Grassley along with republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are formally requesting a second special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ involvement in the Clinton-Steele Dossier.
The republicans asked Office of the Inspector General to explore the FBI and DOJ’s handling of dossier in February; but now they are requesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel (full pdf below) because the IG does not have the ability to obtain testimony from witnesses who are not DOJ employees. This is the same motive of request from HPSCI Chairman Nunes and Trey Gowdy.
During House and Senate investigation it was discovered that officials in other agencies, namely the State Department, were involved in the dossier’s use prior to the October 26th, 2016, FISA application and after the 2016 election. At least one person directly in the State Department was in contact with Christopher Steele.
Previously AG Jeff Sessions stated he already assigned a prosecutor from outside Washington DC to work with Inspector General Michael Horowitz –SEE HERE-; so I’m not exactly sure if Chairman Grassley will get a different response than that already given to Chairman Nunes.
Let it rain! Fire McCabe, appoint a 2nd special prosecutor and reveal the OIG report!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent news to end a crazy day, thank you.
Question: is it mandated that, if the request is denied, a public explanation be provided?
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ducks are in line, bring on the OIG report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Sundance says, it’s not clear that Grassley will get a different answer than the one Sessions already gave on the same subject.
So why is Grassley asking?
Because now we are on offense and running our own propaganda campaign. Now we are building our own case, creating a groundswell, doing our own drip-drip-drip.
This is how you do it. It’s been a brilliant, patient process. As much as we want justice done yesterday, it doesn’t work like that. You have to slowly build up your army’s forces. And that’s what has been done, all this time, as Sundance has pointed out over and over again.
We’re getting closer. Still a ways to go, but we’re moving closer every day.
The immediate goal is the 2018 midterms, as well as neutralizing any threat to Trump (they go together, those two things). No reason to rush the matters as we want to have the last word on “scandals” before the midterms.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds right to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Offense feels good! Gonna need indictments by November….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we are well on the way to that point. We’re just getting started. Love it!
LikeLike
I sure hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all are putting all the hoped on a IG report which is already delayed. I hope Session put himself in game after report and close Mueller.
LikeLike
Maybe more pressure for Muller to declare “Sorry, nothingburger!” and close his act down.
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham…actually trying to do what’s right for the country?
It’s almost scary.
I keep waiting for him to turn around and kick us in the teeth again.
LikeLike
Yeah, wheatietoo, this is the first time that Graham seemed to be on target, IMHO. Perhaps keeping his distance from McCain for the moment had a temporary cleansing effect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know Wheatie I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop when it comes to Graham….
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I see the words ” The Honorable Adam Schiff Ranking Member House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, it makes me want to kick something. He has NO honor. NONE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, a couple of oxymorons there Schiff….”Honorable and Intelligence”. Can’t quite wrap my head around all that at one time. Keep shaking my head just doesn’t compute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For myself, I would prefer these investigations stay the responsibility of the AG, the OIG and a prosecutor appointed by someone MAGA to do whatever the OIG cannot do.
A Special Counsel, it seems to me, takes this from a MAGA team to someone independent. Like Mueller. If Grassley is for it since he is aware of EVERYTHING, we believe,, then that is a pro argument for the SC. However, don’t people get pause when they see Graham, Cornyn, Tillis, Chaffetz, etc. calling for the SC?
I believe I read it here but it could have been elsewhere that when Comey opened us the second investigation into the Clinton emails right before the election in 2016, MAGA folks, including me, were excited. However, by doing that Comey was able to take Weiner’s laptop from the NY investigation and keep it out of anyone else’s hands. That shut down that out of DC investigation. Then he was able to claim that they had searched them all and then close the re-opened case before the election was held.
Comey did that to protect Clinton from outside investigations. He took the risk because he, like the world, believed that Clinton was a lock in the election and he could risk it to protect her from prosecution. Outside independent investigators looking into Weiner got hamstrung but got a plea deal out of Weiner. He paid a small price, but Clinton was protected.
Special Counsel could be a controlled opposition getting control of the OIG’s information and thereby stopping other independent prosecutors from getting involved. McCabe, who seems to be the one who is going to be the fall guy to protect bigger fish (like Weiner was a fall guy) will plea deal, get a couple of years and the rest will walk.
I could be so wrong. I often am. But rushing into things often gives us quick highs but big letdowns in the end. Investigations into Benghazi, Lerner, Weiner, the emails, etc. should be teaching us to be patient and to follow our heads not our emotions.
IN MY OPINION.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm, good point, but I do hope you’re wrong. Still, if Lindsay Grahamnesty is in favor of it…..
Problem with the IG, he doesn’t have the power to punish, I hear. So, once again, for the thousandth time, we citizens will be expected to be mollified by a Dog and Pony Show of an investigation, where they reveal criminal and treasonous behavior — then all shake hands and retire to Bullfeathers for a drink. And no punishment of the evil Leftists, ever.
LikeLike
Why would Grassley need to apply leverage? Because the DoJ does not want a SC who, God forbid, might start asking awkward questions (unless Rosenstein appoints Eric Holder or his equivalent, which is a possibility).
Grassley is retiring and therefore he has nothing to lose. He will apply maximum pressure, yes. Graham is facing re-election in 2020 so he is trying to earn brownie points.
We shall see.
LikeLike
It’s about time!!!!!! Wake UP, Sessionzzzz!
Judas Jumpin’ Goat, what’s TAKING him so long???
The Leftwing Lynch Mob has been allowed to vandalize and assault and persecute everyone and everything that dares to oppose them, and they Never, Never, Never pay any penalties or suffer any consequences. It’s waaay past time for Americans to kick their butts over the Moon….
LikeLike