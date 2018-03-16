Chuck Grassley and Senate Judiciary Committee Request Second Special Counsel – (video and pdf)…

Chairman Chuck Grassley along with republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are formally requesting a second special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ involvement in the Clinton-Steele Dossier.

The republicans asked Office of the Inspector General to explore the FBI and DOJ’s handling of dossier in February; but now they are requesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel (full pdf below) because the IG does not have the ability to obtain testimony from witnesses who are not DOJ employees. This is the same motive of request from HPSCI Chairman Nunes and Trey Gowdy.

During House and Senate investigation it was discovered that officials in other agencies, namely the State Department, were involved in the dossier’s use prior to the October 26th, 2016, FISA application and after the 2016 election. At least one person directly in the State Department was in contact with Christopher Steele.

Previously AG Jeff Sessions stated he already assigned a prosecutor from outside Washington DC to work with Inspector General Michael Horowitz –SEE HERE-; so I’m not exactly sure if Chairman Grassley will get a different response than that already given to Chairman Nunes.

