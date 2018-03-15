Good Grief – Palm Beach “Known Wolf” Teenage Jihadist Had Extensive FBI Monitoring…

This update is almost unbelievable; almost.
A 17-year-old Jihadist in Palm Beach Florida stabbed three people, killing one, over the weekend – BACKSTORY HERE.
Corey Johnson admitted to police he was inspired by ISIS and carrying out the attacks on behalf of Islam. Yesterday local, state and FBI officials also admitted that he was “on their radar“, uh huh.
Well, you’re likely not going to believe how extensive their radar contact and monitoring was.
As an example: they were mirroring his social media in real time; they knew he had contacts with ISIS; they knew he was behind international threats; the FBI was ‘actively‘ monitoring him; and all the officials met several times to discuss the likelihood his unstable behavior might lead to much worse. But they didn’t want to take action, because he was a minor, and preferred “redirection” or diversionary programs to change his behavior.
FLORIDA – […] In January 2017, several local law-enforcement agencies and the FBI came together with the staff at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, where he was a student at the time. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received information that Johnson supported the terrorist organization ISIS and had reached out to the group online, expressing his desire to join them.
A sheriff’s detective interviewed Johnson for a mental-health assessment and said the teen sympathized with terrorist organizations, the report said.
Palm Beach County School District Police said that during middle school, Johnson made anti-Semitic and anti-homosexual statements. He also said he had similar beliefs to the KKK. School police said they received information that Johnson “has violent tendencies,” “has spoken about inappropriate places to bomb” and “is a White Supremacist.”
[…] After the meeting, the FBI told Jupiter police that a counter-intelligence agency in Europe investigated Johnson’s connection to several threats made on Instagram to McAuley Catholic High School in Doncaster, England. Though the report does not say what the threats were, authorities said they “were so severe in nature that up to 100 students were removed from the school fearing some kind of attack.” British news outlets reported that in October 2016, a threat posted on Instagram stated “we will kill every single infidel student at this school.”
[…] law enforcement monitored Johnson’s movements and his social-media accounts, and interviewed his family. Authorities noted his Facebook account had the image of a swastika as its profile picture.
Initially, the FBI did not want to charge Johnson because he was a juvenile and “believed a redirection approach would be the most beneficial regarding his conduct.” So in March 2017, the FBI got consent to “mirror” Johnson’s computer activity.
Additionally, they spoke with the teen —who denied any affiliation with ISIS — and told him “to cease all social media activities related to ISIS and any other terrorist organization” and have no further contact with the Catholic high school in England, the report said.
By the summer of 2017, the FBI said Johnson was back to making more online posts and that they were working to bring official charges against him, according to the police report. (please keep reading – it gets worse.)
Dismantle the fbi. They are useless. As for local law enforcement, what can I say, except tell the gun grabbers where to go. It is up to us to defend ourselves, folks.
In more ways than we consider, yes.
They are always BEHIND! In spite of all their surveillance…they never seem to be able to intercept someone before a tragedy! What are they THERE fore?
” What are they there for?”
As cynical and outrageous as it sounds, it appears they were hoping he would do his evil insanity with a gun.
Is it just an appearance?
Obama =
Guns to the Cartels,
Guns and weapons and money to jihadists,
Multiple instances of know terrorists and murderous jihadists ignored and or coddled, Bleach-kitting intelligence records of suspected Islamists in the US.
Stand down orders to qualified special forces trying to prevent murderous jihadists.
Stand down decisions to police who could have protected the lives of school children.
Thousands of violent criminal youth excused for their x ó
You have to wear tinfoil to think the O and his fellow criminals were anything but allied with evil.
For some people they are very useful, like those who want to push legislatures into rash acts. Problem, reaction, solution.
It seems the most dangerous place in the world to be is in the vicinity of someone who is on the FBI’s radar.
Florida has a great track record going with these kinds of screw ups…
Screw ups? Please stop… this is no screw up. In kindness and sincerity, I ask you.
Accept what is happening in our nation so we can fight it.
Political Correctness run Amok! He is just a boy, we can counsel him and he’ll be just fine! I was always under the impression that communicating with ISIS would get one hauled in to be interrogated?
Every picture of this kid/guy tells you he is basically a psycho!
Not to me! He looks “dreamy” – like some of the kids in “Boy Bands.” I bet the girls chased him like crazy! Um, so to speak.
Do you see his resemblance to the young Elvis Presley? How about that hot actor, James Dean, of “Rebel Without a Cause?” What teenage girl wouldn’t just swoon?
Just what was going on with him?
It appears to me that the Florida law enforcement and school authorities have together tied the hands of the law enforcement from taking any action against a KNOWN potential attacker…they are so soft and overly concerned about them that they just leave them alone…to carry out whatever violent act comes into their heads!
The FBI’s (and their home boy emeritus Holder’s) great regret is this scumbag didn’t use a firearm.
At least it was a semi auto knife.
Exactly…in essence the FBI “groomed” this Isis loving devil for over a year and all they got for their investment was one stabbing murder and 2 stabbing injuries – in a private home – they know high school kids won’t be motivated to light candles, skip school or march in front of cameras chanting knife control.
thanks for your work, Sundance. This was indeed incredible. (Are the authorities asking for more power for themselves yet and to disarm everyone else yet? Should we have a pool on how long till they do?)
Well… anyone still think us “conspiracy” “theorists” are bat excrement crazy?
These things are being allowed to build heads of steam and happen, yep… even “assisted”.
Just like the bovine scat “dossier” was created and disseminated to poison the minds of the mass herd of sheople.
Get over your “it can’t happen here” and you deep seated fear that it could be true, because it is.
It’s our duty to join VSG PDJT MT and help wipe evil out, at least for a while… until the next time opulence and comfort betray our gut and common sense with our own assistance.
Say what you will…
In lieu of “conspiracy theory TOLDJASO”, I will offer THANKS to Director Chris Wray for this level of openness, and the wisdom to use a GRADUAL approach to crack open the “allowed event model” of the PARASITIZED FBI for inspection and CLEANSING. You will notice that each of these cases is letting in more sunlight. Wray is helping the FBI get used to being the FBI again. The MIND-FRACK of Holderism is being removed.
There is NO DOUBT that Chris Wray is 1000% MAGA. This level of sunlight has just blown open how FBI was abused.
Notice the most important overall point which Sundance is making. There is a HUGE ratio of WATCHING the problems to FIXING the problems.
THIS IS INTENTIONAL. ERIC HOLDER, MUELLER AND COMEY DID THIS. I’m sure.
This is the same model they used in “shallow state” to abuse it while making it look functional, if not “fake healthy”.
I will bet that FBI experienced something like the following under Holder.
They FREEZE the system, then open up processes to inspection – allegedly for some new major project or new management types. They have minions MAP the entire system out in HUGE diagrams so “somebody” can understand it. These minions may seem very friendly but also sketchy and are not the people who actually know the system and are loyal to it. At this time, control is changing STRONGLY from bottom up to top down, and HONEST people are being LOCKED OUT of all decisions.
After stasis and mapping, the processes start back up under tight control of management. All the while “busy beaver secret management” begins doing something they’re not telling people, while maintaining TIGHT control over all processes. It seems to people that stuff is getting done, but not optimally, and there are a lot of “regrettable but unfixed failures” that keeps things non-competitive, but never get resolved.
Stuff doesn’t “get done”? WHY NOT?
Because the system has been REPURPOSED.
This is like a parasitic infection. EXACTLY like a parasitic infection. These people REPURPOSED LE, and they were not honest about what their true purpose was.
The HOLDER-MUELLER-COMEY system is not designed to fix stuff. It’s designed to OBSERVE. And we don’t know who ALL the observers are.
It’s not a toldjaso, it’s a call to awareness and action Sir. The level of joviality is astounding. The level of awareness and compassion isn’t. WE continue to see these things as something they are not.
They can continue to allow the sunlight into these cases slowly but surely but until we stop making useless jokes and witty comments about them and take them seriously, literally see them for what they are, and begin to accept that such evil does exist within our very borders and its alleged protection agencies, what good will it do?
We here, are generally and should be a cut above the masses. But, the threads often reflect that of a much lesser site. Quite often. It’s defense mechanism 101 to make light and as I said about desensitization we have been. Myself included at times.
Again, it is not toldjaso, it’s stop. Please stop, and take it serious to the point of action. A Trump administration cannot fix US, not can it fix the nation without us, and millions more than us that are on the cusp of being dead serious about the serious nature of people all too often being dead under more than suspicious circumstances.
Then there are the tens of millions, who worship at the altar of big brother and the deep state nannies it provides. I refer to the old saying, if not us… and add you are getting no argument from me Sir, in fact quite the opposite. A discussion.
Oh, they’re taking action. WRAY is red-pilling the FBI. It’s clear as day. And when they wake up – OMG. WOW.
Well…I agree that Obama, holder, mueller, & comey destroyed the FBI to advance the democrat agenda…but…once we had 17 MURDERED STUDENTS in a Florida High School…and EVERY single FBI manager, supervisor & flunky in this country did not IMMEDIATELY review their “watching” persons of interest and bring them in for questioning…it confirms – at least for me – that 100% of the FBI has been destroyed by Obama and his henchmen…the FBI could have prevented this “sleepover” horror…but they did nothing but “watch”….as an American, I am outraged that the FBI failed AGAIN to protect American citizens resulting in the murder of a 13yr old child and near murder of two other people…IMMEDIATELY TURN OVER ALL FBI RECORDS TO THE US MARSHALLS – we need to know how many more “watched” time bombs are about to explode. Tragically, we now know the politicized, corrupt and grossly incompetent FBI have not, will not and can not protect We The Prople.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point one begins to think that the FBI ‘dropped the ball’ often enough that they didn’t drop the ball but are in fact complicit.
The FBI is the biggest joke out there! Forget about the fact that McCabe should be fired before he retires on Sunday, they need to close this department down immediately. Who the hell gave them the right to decide this punk was young and instead of arresting him, they decided he could be reformed. There is a dead girl and two others both physically and mentally injured.
I am so embarrassed by the FBI! The Florida agents are pathetic!
Felice… please read my post above and consider. We cannot continue calling these things “jokes”, or acting like they are pathetically “overlooked”.
They are intentionally looking the other way.
TheHumanCondition you may be absolutely right! Maybe the FBI is involved with keeping an eye on these POS to make sure they are progressing along as planned. I will never forget the man that shot up the airport in Florida a few years ago. He said that he was setup to do what he did by authorities.
At this point, everything has to be on the table!
From Oklahoma in August 2017:
-snip-
Varnell, who lives with his mother and stepfather in Sayre, about 130 miles west of Oklahoma City, is jobless due to his schizophrenia and does not have the resources to carry out such an act alone, according to the family’s statement.
“The FBI came and picked him up from our home, they gave him a vehicle, gave him a fake bomb, and every means to make this happen,” the statement said, adding that authorities “should not have aided and abetted a paranoid schizophrenic to commit this act.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/family-fbi-knew-oklahoma-bomb-plot-suspect-is-schizophrenic/
I’ve been studying, literally, all these things since literal and more than confident traitor ghw bush told us on 9/11/1990 the “new world order” was here to stay and would be successful. In 1992 he told the “united nations” general assembly that “it is to the sacred principles enshrined in the united nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.” When I tied them together and tried to talk to Americans about it, they mocked, ridiculed, and shunned me. The united nations was created here by Tennessean cordell hull, under fdr and as sec of state. Three people out of hundreds have known that when I asked them over the last 28 years.
I know I am absolutely correct in my assessment, and have known for years that these things were happening. I’ve been called nearly everything one can be called and I couldn’t care less other than that meant there was yet another human being that should be a human doing. Doing everything in his, or her, power to help educate others that we are living in possibly the most dangerous of times ever as we don’t believe what our lying eyes and wondering minds tell us. The proof is out there, and when shown people deny it. They appear to have to for the sake of facing another day.
And it works perfectly for “them” that we don’t. There is no way on earth that all these things are suddenly occurring with such frequency without being known about, and this wonderful write-up by Sundance alone is the proof of it, backed up by all his other write-ups that tell just how many times the local LEO’s (if you want to call them that) and or feral bureau of insolence were called about such person’s as perpetrate such evils.
People are literally being murdered, and allowed to be. How can we allow this to continue?
Reading comments all over the WEB, I realize that we have already been desensitized to these events, for on every single thread there are light hearted and with no malice jokes made. It’s heartbreaking to realize this is where we are as a nation, worse yet, as people.
I’m not a tin foil hat, basement dwelling troll. I’m a grown man with an inquisitive and studious mind that abhors evil, and we are living in very evil times. And the “government” is “more than” aware of it. It’s involved in ways we refuse to accept. The “new world order” alone, is pure evil. It eradicates our national and individual sovereignty. The feral “reserve” is pure evil in that it created and maintains a debt based credit economy while manipulating the currency/economy to keep those with lesser amounts paying insane amounts of “fake” (but very real to them) interest for their entire lives.
So to end what many, dare I say most would call a rant, it can happen in America, and has been for the last 105 years, and more. It’s literally now or never, as we have someone else that knows all of this and likely even more. VSB PDJT. MT. We must maximize the next few years to our advantage, as it could likely be our last less traumatic best chance to correct the evils to a much needed extent.
It dawned on me that things are being manipulated to happen or allowed to happen after Cville, because you know dadgum good and well all the white supremacist orgs and separatist orgs are monitored/infiltrated by the FIB (including Antifa) and it still got out of hand.
It’s been happening like this for many decades. There are far more incidents than we are “told” about as well.
Evil never sleeps, it takes shifts while evil people sleep a bit before getting right back at it.
Why were the mental institutions really closed down? Was it really about money?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG. THAT is brilliant.
I’m not even smart, much less brilliant, but the kind words are appreciated 🙂
The ACLU is a communist organization. They NEEDED them out. This is an amazing realization. So big. OMG.
Partially, and partially (we were told) it was about the civil rights of the mentally ill. It usurped their Rights of Free Association to be confined to a mental hospital. They could be/should be mainstreamed and check in occasionally with their local mental health center and it would be great!
And now they have fairly strong Americans With Disabilities protections where mentally ill kids have the “right” to go to public school right alongside your kid who is just trying to make grades and graduate.
Very few of the mentally ill are willing to take the medication necessary to control things like schizophrenia or even bipolar disorder. They don’t like the way they feel, or paranoid schizos can become convinced that the medication is what is making them sick, or something. So they quit. And then they hear voices and the thing about the voices is it is never something like, “I should go plant a flower garden, or I should vote for Donald Trump”….it is always something harmful.
The mentally ill end up living on the streets in horrible, horrible conditions and some of them are imprisoned where they live in horrible conditions of a different sort. They are vulnerable people who NEED supervision and they are wide open to abuse and we allow this to go on in our society. It sickens me.
Thanks for the explanation 🙂 Sometimes it’s hard to figure out who is more dangerous, those afflicted with mental illness or the drug addicts. I feel for those afflicted and their families b/c both conditions are exhausting to deal with for everyone involved. The mess we have now isn’t right for the sick people nor society as a whole.
Yes…and didn’t the guy who ran over and killed the female with his car drive down from Ohio for the protest?…how did that nut get the C-ville protest information? Also, what was the connection – if any – of the 2 Virginia State Troopers found murdered in their State vehicle around the time of the “spontaneous” protest (organized by a former Hillary staffer) was taking place…like Vegas…very little information has been reported.
I just remember the guy is schizophrenic and drove from Ohio, but don’t know how he found out about it. Also, 2 LEO’s were killed in a helicopter crash while viewing the scene. Do you have a link for the 2 Va State Troopers murdered in their car?
Guy, I totally believe you about this. At least there is ONE more person who knows it’s real.
I think it was statistical. If they had enough potentials, they could always have a couple of items coming into view. That may have been why they pushed wrongly on cases that gave away the game (cough).
Social justice model. Study and use politically. “Greater good.” Singerism. Extreme utilitarianism. LOL! And now these cases are all squibbing out under Trump! No “Madam President” to use them. Of course, we did have “Distinguished Visitor Mayor Khan” to use his FBI-monitored greeting……
OMG – that’s how to solve Khan’s case. SXSW.
IT WILL BE SOMEBODY THEY ALREADY KNOW. SOMEBODY WHO HAS BEEN UNDER FBI SCRUTINY A LONG TIME. SOMEBODY EASILY PUSHABLE.
That’s it! We use this BACKWARDS to SOLVE cases. If it looks like a social justice hoax, the person is guaranteed on their radar already. The tighter the time frame of “usefulness”, the more they alreay understand the person, meaning the longer on the radar, and the better they’ve been studied. Can probably write metrics on internal metadata to flag the likeliest suspects.
Dylann Roof – same thing. He was in the system prior – betting LARGE amounts of money.
I think they’re still operating on Obama-era human bombs. Eventually they will have to start using their own people without false attribution or unattributable cover, but for now, I think they’re still using Obama era assets.
Don’t forget the mysterious guy in Nevada who killed all those concertgoers, then died under mysterious circumstances in a huge hotel on the Las Vegas strip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama = Guns to the cartels, guns and weapons and money to jihadists, multiple instances of know terrorists and murderous jihadists ignored and or coddled, bleach-kitting intelligence records of suspected Islamists in the US.
You have to wear tinfoil to think the O and his fellow criminals were anything but allied with evil.
FBI has become one of the most corrupt and incompetent law enforcement organizations in the world. They should be disbanded and their HQ publicly demolished, renamed, and relocated to a deep red state. Enough already!
Corruption is not incompetence and in their case it is treasonous and evil. They should just be disbanded. We do not need them. Each state as their own sovereignty and bureau of investigation. Let them handle things as the Founder’s delineated.
Huge feral government is the cause of the mess we are in. That and evil humans doing.
Palm Beach must need a Lambo and more cowering officers
“Additionally, Sessions announced that the department will provide $1 million in grant funding to Broward County, Florida, to defray the overtime costs related to law enforcement’s response to the fatal shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and that Justice will help local law enforcement hire more school resource officers through other department grant programs.”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/politics/doj-school-safety/index.html
Ok, so I am finally going to jump on then right back off the bash Sessions bandwagon. That is not good, not until you rid Broward County of the evil bari soetoro built within it.
Bah.
What “response” ???? I didn’t see any response from Broward sheriff dept.,
so they should get zippo — all should go to to Coral Springs PD, and money should come from Broward cty sheriff’s salaries, not American taxpayers..
Maybe in a year or so the FBI will release their findings on what the motive was.
If I was a family member of a Las Vegas victim (no disrespect) I would be beating on the FBI’s doors every day and shouting from the rooftops for answers. And the lame stream media continues to give them a pass time and time again. Funny, I don’t remember them giving Darren Wilson a pass.
Go FBI!!! Yay!!! You all ROCK!!!!
No, not really.
Hey, at least this time they didn’t arm him and enable him to commit mass murder. There must have been a breakdown in the system somewhere.
But, didn’t they?
The FBI is nothing but trouble it seems with their secrecy and lack of accountability to anyone.
ever notice how all of them have the same dead eyes..he looks like Dlynn Roof in the eyes.
It’s the Ritalin…just sayin’.
I think it was an anti-depressant in this case.
I’d like to know, too, poker. I always blame Prozac, but I actually know very little about psychoactive drugs.
Is that Marie Barf Obama’s administration puppet in the picture above? How disgusting what she is holding! I stopped watching Fox because she happens to be a contributor. Such a sad event and the FBI are useless as tits on a bull!
I want someone to photoshop her holding a card that says ‘#NUANCE’
That was my favorite Harfism. Because frankly, as a spokesperson it was literally her job to communicate the administration’s position on something, so if we dumb citizens didn’t understand her statement it was because she sucked at her job.
Yes indeed, it did get much worse. How could AG Jeff have missed this one? How?
Apologies, but AG Jeff was in Fla on his “encourage’ tour. AG Jeff should have fired those prosecutors up, bigly. 5 Mar? 5 MAR?????
Is this the same FBI that was warned by Russia about the Boston Marathon Tsarnov brothers — TWICE???
Yes, same ones.
Okay folks, Kyle Bancroft, the 15 yr old friend of the young jihadi, admitted he was aware of his friend’s “Muslim faith” and watched violent jihadi videos with him. Did his mother know about this?Was she okay with her son watching this crap? Then the jihadi “decided” to kill three infidel boys but not Kyle. Why? Something is not right with this picture.
If my recollection is correct, the reason for establishing the NSA, and allowing them to monitor every word communicated by every person in this country was for our own safety. You know…so that they could track these people and stop them before they did bad things? So what good does all of that do when they identify these people and then just sit back and watch and wait and talk until they blow up the Boston Marathon, or kill 17 people in a high school, or attack members of a family they have known for ten years?
The NSA and FBI are obviously worthless and more harmful to us than the perps. Just get rid of them.
That was how it was sold, but that is not at all what it was meant to do. I have a very good friend quite a bit older than I who worked for the “an” agency. A few years of knowing each other and he can’t believe he ever did… we ended up doing research together and he realized for sure what is going on, and it is not good. He was depressed for a while, but it’s not his fault… and he’s better but disgusted and full of cold anger.
I do not post lightly these things, and I hate having to but am compelled as a patriot and a human doing. There are enough humans being for now…
.Gov passed laws which let some real humdingers into our country in large numbers, along with massive amounts of drugs and God knows what else, and then told us they had to spy on everyone to keep us safe from what they’d done.
ADD: And at the same time the states closed down the mental institutions. A recipe for major problems.
If there’s any doubt the FBI is purposely allowing these attacks to happen, you need your head checked. This is a political organization disguised as LEO’s. If it was one of my children that was killed or maimed because of the FBI’s terrorism against its own citizens, the agents would be held accountable….completely accountable.
The FBI has a lot to answer for
http://freebeacon.com/issues/government-lawyers-tear-texas-text-radicalized-islamist-innocuous/
Why did he specifically target that school in Britain? That seems odd. Did his family immigrate here from Britain or something? How did he become radicalized? His family? His mosque? The internet? There are a lot of unanswered questions.
Herp a derp, we should file those changes next week or so. No rush though, maybe we should try a diversionary program or something. I dunno. LOLcats.
“has spoken about inappropriate places to bomb”
Uhh…. where are the appropriate places to bomb?
I seem to have misplaced my manual…
Palm Beach County School District Police said that during middle school, Johnson made anti-Semitic and anti-homosexual statements. He also said he had similar beliefs to the KKK. School police said they received information that Johnson “has violent tendencies,” “has sphohhoken about inappropriate places to bomb” and “is a White Supremacist.” Who gave the information?
Jahids and wtite supremacist don’t mix. And Kids don’l come with bomb plots in England on their own.the handler is on the other end of the computer!
The guy from Alaska that shot up Fort Lauderdale air terminal takled to the FBI about isis in his head, police tool his pistol than gave it back.
