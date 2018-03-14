“Known Wolf” Attack – Palm Beach Teen Stabs Family During Sleepover – Claims Islamic Faith Made Him Do It – One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded…

A 17-year-old named Corey Johnson claimed his Muslim faith commanded him to fatally stab a 13-year-old boy during a sleepover and severely injured another 13-year-old along with his mother who was stabbed more than a dozen times.

Palm Beach Florida authorities said the attacker confessed to the killing, attempted killings, and the motive of Islamic Jihad. After killing one teen and stabbing two more people Johnson barricaded himself in a room when police arrived. He was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. by the city’s SWAT team.

According to local media “Interim Chief Clint Shannon said Jupiter police, Palm Beach County School District police and the FBI previously investigated Johnson for “alleged violent tendencies” that they received through “intelligence gathering” in the northern part of the county.” He recently dropped out of school.

Palm Beach – […] Corey Johnson, 17, was arrested Monday after he reportedly confessed to stabbing the three people while he spent the night at a friend’s home in the gated community off PGA Boulevard.

He faces one murder and two attempted-murder charges in the stabbings. The FBI also is investigating the attacks. […] Johnson, who police said recently withdrew from William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, told authorities he woke up at about 4 a.m. Monday at his friend Kyle Bancroft’s home. He decided to kill Kyle’s mother, Elaine Simon; Kyle’s brother, Dane, 13; and Dane’s friend, Jovanni Sierra, 13, while they slept, he said. Johnson and Kyle watched violent jihadist videos Sunday night, they said. Johnson stabbed Jovanni Sierra and slit his throat with a knife he had brought with him to the house. Johnson said he read the Quran before going to the house. He turned to the Muslim holy book “to give him courage to carry out his intentions,” according to an arrest report. […] As Mrs. Simon walked to the top of the stairs, Johnson lunged at her with a knife and stabbed her. She told city police she’d known the teen for a decade. Authorities said she was stabbed at least a dozen times and fell down the stairs. 13-year-old Dane ran to protect his mother. He was stabbed more than two dozen times, police said. (more) WATCH:

Advertisements