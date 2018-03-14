“Known Wolf” Attack – Palm Beach Teen Stabs Family During Sleepover – Claims Islamic Faith Made Him Do It – One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded…

A 17-year-old named Corey Johnson claimed his Muslim faith commanded him to fatally stab a 13-year-old boy during a sleepover and severely injured another 13-year-old along with his mother who was stabbed more than a dozen times.
Palm Beach Florida authorities said the attacker confessed to the killing, attempted killings, and the motive of Islamic Jihad. After killing one teen and stabbing two more people Johnson barricaded himself in a room when police arrived. He was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. by the city’s SWAT team.
According to local media “Interim Chief Clint Shannon said Jupiter police, Palm Beach County School District police and the FBI previously investigated Johnson for “alleged violent tendencies” that they received through “intelligence gathering” in the northern part of the county.” He recently dropped out of school.
Palm Beach – […] Corey Johnson, 17, was arrested Monday after he reportedly confessed to stabbing the three people while he spent the night at a friend’s home in the gated community off PGA Boulevard.
He faces one murder and two attempted-murder charges in the stabbings. The FBI also is investigating the attacks. […] Johnson, who police said recently withdrew from William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, told authorities he woke up at about 4 a.m. Monday at his friend Kyle Bancroft’s home. He decided to kill Kyle’s mother, Elaine Simon; Kyle’s brother, Dane, 13; and Dane’s friend, Jovanni Sierra, 13, while they slept, he said.
Johnson and Kyle watched violent jihadist videos Sunday night, they said. Johnson stabbed Jovanni Sierra and slit his throat with a knife he had brought with him to the house.
Johnson said he read the Quran before going to the house. He turned to the Muslim holy book “to give him courage to carry out his intentions,” according to an arrest report.
[…] As Mrs. Simon walked to the top of the stairs, Johnson lunged at her with a knife and stabbed her. She told city police she’d known the teen for a decade. Authorities said she was stabbed at least a dozen times and fell down the stairs. 13-year-old Dane ran to protect his mother. He was stabbed more than two dozen times, police said. (more)
Will the Dems demand that we “Ban Assault Knives” now?
They will not be mentioning the Quran part, if they mention the crime at all
Will the Dems demand that we “Ban the Quran” now?
What on earth is in the drinking water in Florida?
This one you can lay at the feet of the religion of hate and rape. No water required.
CountryClassVulgarian, Islam is a cult and not a religion. It is a caliphate of muslims who were taught by Mohamed to fight, murder, etc., etc. infidels and also required to marry first cousins so after 1400 yrs. most are mentally disturbed or have super low IQs and cannot be taught. Looking at this young adult’s eyes, they are dead meaning he is full of the evil islamic approach to life and murder. Glad at least they got him quickly and ignored the agreements that police cannot do certain things, or a mayor or a sheriff that supports murders.
Muslims of this generation who are violent and radicalized are a political group posing as a religion. In our country we have a lot of extensions of the Muslim Brotherhood starting with CAIR and ISNA who subvert our legal processes under false pretext seeking to weasel their way into our government and the minds of our college students. These groups need to be rooted out and shut down and imprisoned or exported.
Yep. It’s not protected religion. It’s as evil as Nazism, and had a hand in creating that too.
It isn’t just Florida these days.
A young black man in a town near me beat to death both his grandparents, who raised him, his aunt, and a cousin a few days ago.
http://www.live5news.com/story/37697561/report-reveals-details-of-charleston-co-quadruple-homicide-scene-arrest
If there’s something in the water, it’s nation-wide, I’m afraid.
I would ask what head med’s he was taking.. dido for the Florida teen..
Or call a good exorcist.. When conscience is seared to the point of murder.. something is wrong..
“the FBI previously investigated Johnson for “alleged violent tendencies” that they received through “intelligence gathering” in the northern part of the county.” He recently dropped out of school.”
Here we go again. The FBI dropped the ball, again. Where did we hear this before?
Aren’t we all fortunate to have the FBI looking out for our collective necks?
When Robert Mueller was head of the FBI, he removed the ability of agents to use the presence of Islamic materials as a pretext for further investigation. it was considered “profiling” and therefore not allowed.
Would that be “9/11 Protector” Mueller, or “Uranium One Protector” Mueller? I’ll bet it’s 9/11 Mueller, since that one is more “Islamic”.
Deplorable_Infidel, but all is right to go and profile everyone else! Profiling is what the FBI, CIA and police are supposed to do. We pay them a lot of money to do nothing obviously.
Profiling is one of the most effective ways that the nation of Israel uses in their arsenal, too.
The FBI is too rotten to fix. Florida has massive problems that need addressing, and neither the Governor nor Pam Bondi are measuring up to the task. Clinton’s PDD62 enabled the CIA to infiltrate the FBI, and the resulting JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force) includes Sheriffs and local police, many of whom were former Dyncorp mercenaries. In addition, DHS Fusion Centers accommodate these ‘teams’ all across the U.S.A. What began as an effort to encourage inter-agency collaboration has ended up in a circle-jerk. It should all be dismantled. https://publicintelligence.net/fusion-centers/ As an aside, Dr. Steve Pieczenik (a FLA resident) is now encouraging NC09 to vote for a former CIA operative in 2018. His name appears on https://redtoblue.dccc.org
Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch has said the FBI should be abolished. Start an investigative branch of the US Marshall Service and let agents apply over there. It would take 6-8 months.
Until people understand that law enforcement is under NO legal obligation WHATSOEVER to protect any one individual or group of individuals within a community, only the community AS A WHOLE, incidents such as this will continue. Law enforcement’s ONLY job is to uphold and enforce the law. Period. If doing that creates some form of protection, consider it a ‘bonus’. The only protection the law (government) can offer is ‘fear of punishment ‘ for violating said law. If one is not concerned about punishment, then it’s game on for those unwilling/unable via prevention by law from protecting themselves.
That Supreme Court ruling was mentioned again recently, maybe Laura Ingraham’s show last week.Which is why citizens need 30-40 round magazines for their AR-15’s.
When you have 50-250 rioters, looters and arsonists coming down your street, the police will not be there to stop them.
Especially if your mayor is a democrat.
Wasn’t it Mueller who stripped all Muslims-Quran references in FIB manuals? That’s a red flag for a FIBer to walk away.
MaineCoon – While they were removing that under Obama’s direction they did clarify who the real terrorists were — Christians. You’ve probably heard about all the beheadings and honor killings that Christians do and the horrible destruction they cause.
You expect what else?
The Koran and Hadiths directly, unambiguously and obscenely instruct muslims to murder infidels, apostates, Jews, homosexuals and difficult women….kill them on sight.
And the immigration policy of the USA is “shocked” when they do?
Ya gotta laugh or you’d cry at the learned impotence that has been engineered into America.
http://jamieglazov.com/2018/03/13/glazov-moment-united-in-hate-the-lefts-romance-with-terror/
The ” religion” of pieces of @#$%.
There is no “radical” islam….only islam.
Everyone should read the Quran, and the accompanying suras.
Oh I thought it was a religion of peace.
There must be some mental illness going unchecked in South FL. This is horrible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They define “peace” differently from the west. Their definition of “peace’ is when the entire earth is ruled by Islam and under sharia law.
You don’t find them broadcasting the female genital mutilation part, though.
http://jamieglazov.com/2018/03/11/glazov-gang-a-day-in-the-life-of-a-child-bride-2/
PROMISE PROGRAM
BAKER ACT
TRAYVON Broward/Dade
NICOLAS CRUZ Parkland Broward Dade
……….
OMG – you’re right. They have a “School District Police” – so they presumably have a Promise Agreement, too. And the FBI involved AGAIN.
So what happens? They recycle it to the District! That’s how they undermined certain things in Shallow State – a kind of “recycling” to “deep statish” individuals. We had “fake accountability”, they have “fake justice”.
ALL ADDS UP.
So we sit here and ask the FBI what they did, and even if they tell us “we contacted the school district police”, well, that’s it. END OF STORY.
And the kids watch jihad porn. BAD stuff.
Yeah, but Wolf…kids aren’t influenced by watching violence on a screen.
Isn’t that what the entertainment & video game industry says?
Now, in all fairness, there are millions of people of all ages who watch violent stuff…and they aren’t compelled to go out and kill others, as a result of it.
But some are.
It definitely influences some young people.
And when Youtube censors conservative videos…aren’t they ‘admitting’ that “videos can influence people”?
Oops.
I think they are.
Reading the Q and sirrahs teaches to do violent acts.
Military shrinks were saying in the 1990’s that there was NO DOUBT people were being affected by violent video games. Everything affects us. The question is, who can handle WHAT. This is a serious question. Socialists are trying to answer it secretly while pretending it’s not a question. We have to be smart.
Pornography is one of the most amazing programs because it nearly auto-installs. Violent porn is the worst – Ted Bundy admitted that’s what started him down his path. It leverages sexual feedback programming to install extreme anti-social behavior. Most people CANNOT successfully uproot a sexual program once installed. It cannot be removed cleanly, and it reinstalls more easily. Get child porn on, and it stays.
Remember when it was almost non-existent? I do. We need to ask WHY.
We have to stop being stupid. Kids are like dry sponges. They soak up programming. The LEFT knows it. I think Tavistock may know things they’re not admitting. What if violent video games don’t show up as having a truly pathological effect in NORMAL people, except under REVOLUTIONARY conditions? This is the kind of question that may not have been asked properly BY US, but the SOCIALISTS may know the answer.
I’m catching on to Eric Holder’s tricks. VERY MUCH.
Hogg Eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Nikolas Cruz eyes and James Holmes eyes and Adam Schiff eyes and…
LikeLike
Yup.
Betsy DeVos had NINE mega-parent-power post-Parkland tweets today, and a retweet in the same theme, on her official Twitter. I think she may be preparing to take some action.
1) No gun used.
2) Corrupted F.B.I. screws up again.
3) Murderer talking “Islam Made Me Do It”.
Nothing here to attract the interest of the New York Media.
Can he be tried as an adult at age 17 in FL.? Or is it 18?
sunnydaze, yes, if the judge says so. He knew what he was doing and prepared to do and did it, so he needs to be taken as an adult. At 17 in today’s world stupids are adult at age 12 and up. So much bad education or really lack thereof has caused many young people and young adults to think doing the dirty is just a normal thing.
The State of Florida tried the King brothers as adults and they were only 12 & 13 years old.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2002/09/07/us/florida-boys-convicted-father-s-death-family-friend-acquitted-separate-trial.html?referer=https://www.google.com/
The jury in the Kings’ trial deliberated nearly five hours before finding the brothers guilty of second-degree murder and arson. The boys, who were 12 and 13 at the time of the killing and were being tried as adults, had faced first-degree murder charges.
This is so sickening and sad. It’s mental illness disguised as religion. Or, more likely, it’s evil disguised as religion using mental ill or weak people to commit evil acts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very much agreed. I’m going to put it into geek terms that may help some people. They certainly help me.
Risky viral malware hits vulnerable hardware. That is exactly what this is.
Religion is as real as life or mathematics. It’s beautiful, pure, and immaterial. Saying God doesn’t exist is like saying calculus doesn’t exist in the pre-Newtonian era. People KNEW calculus was coming – they KNEW certain things were there. It just took a while for humanity to be able to articulate very subtle and difficult things properly.
Stuff RUNS on humans, or any other intelligent organism, and the more intelligent, the fancier the software you can run. Religion is complex software with powerful ideas as constructs within it. The ideas themselves have POWER.
Islam is a DANGEROUS program. It’s not always bad – under the right circumstances – the right network – the right connectivity – the right MARKET that supports the software – no problems – or at least containable and livable ones. But ALL SOFTWARE IS NOT THE SAME. CONVERTS are particularly dangerous. It’s like loading a program on the WRONG cultural operating system. Expect BAD THINGS to happen.
Even under the best conditions, Islam runs with higher risks. Running it on people who can’t REJECT certain interpretations culturally is DANGEROUS. Running it on young minds without strong parental involvement – people in control who understand the software – DANGEROUS. Islam almost NEEDS the culture that travels with it. It’s like you need Windows “ME” to run it properly. I kinda get why they keep it in Arabic. The HISTORY helps make sense of it. Even then – it’s just not for me. I get the attractions – but – I’m good. Muslims can keep Islam.
Islam needs warning labels. I can remember my own father, when I found a copy of the Koran. I recalled thinking it was very weird and not at all like the Bible, and in particular it was much more violent. My father did NOT dissuade me from that notion. I’m very glad of that now.
I like your geek terms.. What I do not understand is why it is so easy to convert young men into Islam.. Their rules are far more rigid than Christianity.. You serve an angry god who has no relationship with you.. your life is weighed on a scale, much like Buddhists.. Never being sure of salvation.. unless you murder an infidel.. Christianity is love based..
The commandments hang on love.. Something this world could use plenty of 🙂
Or it could be MK Ultra — mind control and drugs combined.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know what they call their psych programs now, but they HAVE to be far more advanced than MK Ultra ever was. MKU was ended PRE-benzodiazepine, if I remember my history of pharmacology correctly. Literally THOUSANDS of useful programming drugs that are publicly known happened AFTER MK Ultra was pawned off as “over”. I can imagine that we know a LOT MORE about this stuff now.
One of the reasons to release an old program like that is deflate knowledge of it. You can see how effectively it’s used as disinformation. Just the phrase “MK Ultra” is toxic. But if I said “wanna bet the CIA still cares about psychology, drugs, and how that makes people do things like (fill in the blank)?”, then suddenly the CIA look like CHUMPS if they’re not doing it. SO – this is not a “conspiracy theory”. It’s SCIENCE. Reasonable hypothesis building, based on mission, needs, and the competition. That is all.
Saw this earlier, literally barbaric!
Lock him up in prison & deport the family. No mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wait, I thought they said he was from somewhere in the ME.
Promise program strikes again.
JTTF, Fusion Centers. All in cahoots.
A Muslim named Johnson? Cory Johnson? A 17 yo at a sleep over with 2 13 yos? Watching violent jihadi videos? What the heck is going on in this town?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re going to love the new America.
Confused me so I read the whole article. Johnson was visiting the 17 yr old older brother that theyve known for 10 years. Sounds like the 13 yr olds teased him, so he killed 1. The mom woke up to noise, he then attacked mom. 13 yr old younger brother tried to save mom got stabbed.
Interestingly he did not harm his 17 yr old friend, who I assume called 911. I wonder if he was trying to convert him or if they were more than friends.
What I take away is kids cannot even have an innocent sleepover because of other people in the house now. If you dont know who is in the house, who has access to your child, the risk for crap like this or other things is too great it seems.
This article reports that Johnson’s friend (the older brother) is only 15 years old.
http://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/crime–law/latest-boy-stabbed-times-saved-his-mom-from-attacker-father-says/KpK0Zce03epnCeNqMzxJDL/
Excerpt:
Kyle Bancroft, Dane’s 15-year-old brother, said in a phone interview that he and Johnson have been best friends since they met in elementary school around nine years ago.
Two years age difference is not that big of a deal, but the brother says he and the murderer have been “best friends” since they first met each other in elementary school 9 years ago. So basically a 6 yr old kid in first grade was best friends with an 8 yr old……THAT’S PRETTY WEIRD.
Islam is a political movement masquerading as a religion. <—–never forget that
LikeLiked by 7 people
….and it’s filled with certifiable nutcases
LikeLiked by 4 people
Islam is also a Totalitarian form of Government, masquerading as a religion.
It has it’s own set of laws…Sharia Law.
So that advances it a good deal further than simply being a ‘political movement’.
It will be interesting to see if his attorneys try to get him off on an ‘insanity’ plea.
The kid is claiming that he was following his ‘religion’.
If he is declared to be insane…then does that mean that they are admitting that Islam is insane?
He is likely insane, wheatie, or close to it.
In another article at the Palm Beach Post his friend, Kyle, whose brother and mother were stabbed, said that Johnson had not taken his anti-depressants in a week.
The two of them were apparently watching jihadi beheading videos earlier that night.
This guy has some mental issues that have been lingering and his newfound dedication to Islamic jihad is just a symptom of that, I’m guessing,
I’m not making excuses for him. Nikolas Cruz is probably just as insane and slipped through the same cracks.
At any rate, Johnson should be locked up somewhere for life, and Cruz should get the death penalty.
One article said he had been “off his Depression meds for a week”. Mental illness is the culprit and NO one can act on that until he “hurts another or himself”. That’s the law. There is no cure for mental illness. I’ve not heard that depression causes thoughts of murder, however. Suicide, yes. Murder, no.
Those goofy Parkland kids should do something about this.
“Johnson had drawn the FBI’s attention last year after he allegedly made threats on Instagram to a high school in England, according to a report from Jupiter police. “Those threats were so severe in nature that up to 100 students were removed from the school fearing some kind of attack,” a Jupiter police report said.
Johnson’s relatives told investigators last year that Johnson “had been fascinated with dictators and their role in history,” including Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin, police said
Jupiter police spoke with the FBI as recently as this month, when the FBI said it was working with prosecutors to make an arrest on federal charges “in the next several weeks,” the police report said”
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/palm-beach/fl-pn-palm-beach-gardens-fatal-stabbing-20180313-story.html
I recommend my fellow Treepers check out the Blog List provided with all TCTH posts. There are sites such as The Geller Report and Jihad Watch, as well as others, that will enlighten you on how often these crimes of terror in the name of islam occur all over the world, including our country! (Over 32,000 since 9/11). I’m sure most of us are aware of this, but not all posting here are judging from some comments. This is not a problem just in South Florida, but those that only listen to the msm believe that, because most of these are never covered and are ignored! Obama had all islamic references scrubbed from procedural manuals, etc. of the various federal agencies. I was surprised the kid’s conversion even got mentioned. Usually, the standard comment from LE is “We can’t figure out a motive”, done with a straight face!
M K Ultra. The eyes look demented like so many others. I saw an article online about the one hundred or two hundred people who went on a rampage. They were different ages and went off in different venues but all of them were on Prozac or Prozac and another drug. Mind altering drugs and mind altering through the organization above is quite possible.
This is so sad. He doesn’t have an Islamic name so I don’t understand, did he become “Muslim” by watching videos?
Florida is proving to be a National Security threat to the entire USA. Time to shape up. https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/11/02/clinton-treason-port-canaveral-gulftainer-deal-bad-uraniumone/#.Wqis-1S5ufh
Just WTF is it with Florida?
The regularity of these events speaks of enemy action.
Domestic, of course, using adherents of the most alien ideology on the planet, as well as the sickos Leftism creates.
Why we in the western panhandle don’t visit the peninsula. We even have a separate time zone!!!
Two explanations
By military conquest
Conquest by immigration
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/260019/hijrah-europe-robert-spencer
“According to local media “Interim Chief Clint Shannon said Jupiter police, Palm Beach County School District police and the FBI previously investigated Johnson for “alleged violent tendencies” that they received through “intelligence gathering” in the northern part of the county.” ”
____________________
Another badge of honor for the Domestic Terror Agency, the FIB!
Dr. John MacAurthur wrote a prescient , if not outright prophetic book , entitled ” The Vanishing Conscience ” . Ignoring the role of conscience in mental health is the fatal flaw in most therapeutic models . Only the Bible has the cure for a defiled conscience . The darkness will enter uninvited through the dark cracks of a damaged soul with a defiled conscience . Read Hebrews 8 : 11 – 14 ( plus feel free to read the rest of the Bible , while you are it .)
“Johnson said he read the Quran before going to the house. He turned to the Muslim holy book “to give him courage to carry out his intentions,” according to an arrest report.”
____________________
It’s the religion of piece, ya know.
The most shocking part of the story is that instead burying the truth a hundred feet below a mountain of islam-lovin’ PC manure, the police actually disclosed that the motive was islam.
islam: the ideology of atrocities and crimes against humanity strikes again.
