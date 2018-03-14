Larry Kudlow Speaks About NEC Interview By POTUS Trump…

Posted on March 14, 2018 by

CNBC had an exclusive interview with Larry Kudlow (CNBC is his former job), it is laugh-out-loud interesting to hear (second-hand) how Kudlow explained the NEC Chairmanship perspective at the conclusion of several conversations with President Trump.   WATCH:

.

It appears from the second-hand account within the interview above that Mr. Kudlow appreciates his position.  He can now practice making sandwiches.  (I kid. Well, sorta)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Taxes, Trade Deal, Transportation, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Larry Kudlow Speaks About NEC Interview By POTUS Trump…

  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Yep. You were right. It’s all about appearances.

    Sit, Larry. Now bark, Larry. Good Larry! Now go eat some brie.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Will the Uber driver write a book?

    I’ll bet there are media operatives who are busy looking for that Uber driver right now.
    Haaaa.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. scott467 says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Man, those people on the CNBC panel are awful.

    That woman, Elvira, reassuring baldie in her best Thurston Howell the 3rd voice (talking down from her Ivory Tower) was puke-inducing.

    Good idea, get more ‘new blood’ who don’t have any historical perspective at all, just the lies indoctrinated by globalist business schools for the last 40 years.

    Genius.

    Just genius.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      March 14, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      Yep…..as I stated on the other thread….like a professional toast master.

      Nothing but accolades for our Presidents’ policies…

      “ Have another drink ladies and gentlemen…How about those tariffs….aren’t they great?”. “Take my wife….please…”

      “No respect I tell ya….no respect”😎

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  4. Mark Thimesch (loves charcoal) says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    CNBC..

    Still the biggest group of schills and puppets for Wall Street.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    I actually appreciate Larry saying that once a decision is made by the President, there is not going to be any chatter and the NEC will back the decision. One of the biggest reasons TREX was let go was the fact that even after our President made a decision, he was still talking about why it was the wrong decision.

    Larry is also a friend to our President. I don’t see anything wrong with our President having people around him that he has known for decades in his private life.

    Our President is very serious about a Tax Reform Bill 2.0. He brought it up when the Astros visited the WH and Rep. Kevin Brady was there and again today in Missouri. I see this being a campaign promise by Republicans running for either reelection or against an Incumbent Democrat in the House or Senate. It is actually brilliant! Larry can work with Kevin on the details pertaining to what our President wants to accomplish.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Uncle Max says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I used to like Kudlow back in the day. I don’t really trust him. Especially not to undermine policy. All that talk in the CNBC clip about.. well.. threaten tariffs to get concessions… BS. You lay on tariffs.. and you mean it… it’s a tool to coerce but too… for national security… we need our mills open and smelters running. We need well-placed power production to serve heavy industry. Period. It’s not about just throwing up tariffs to scare others into negotiations. These globalists are fine and dandy with buying world steel, etc… just as they are fine with those industries losing all their workers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. WSB says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The Kudlowbutter and Jelly Sandwich…

    It’s gonna be FUN, Larry!!!!

    Really! Can’t wait! A BIG, BEAUTIFUL sandwich!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Fun interview, esp. in light of the other SD article.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ari says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I went straight to google and searched for ‘potted plants’. I actually got some good candidates for my own office. Thanks sundance.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s