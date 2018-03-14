Larry Kudlow Speaks About NEC Interview By POTUS Trump…

CNBC had an exclusive interview with Larry Kudlow (CNBC is his former job), it is laugh-out-loud interesting to hear (second-hand) how Kudlow explained the NEC Chairmanship perspective at the conclusion of several conversations with President Trump. WATCH:

.

It appears from the second-hand account within the interview above that Mr. Kudlow appreciates his position. He can now practice making sandwiches. (I kid. Well, sorta)

