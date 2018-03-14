Larry Kudlow Speaks About NEC Interview By POTUS Trump…

CNBC had an exclusive interview with Larry Kudlow (CNBC is his former job), it is laugh-out-loud interesting to hear (second-hand) how Kudlow explained the NEC Chairmanship perspective at the conclusion of several conversations with President Trump. WATCH:
It appears from the second-hand account within the interview above that Mr. Kudlow appreciates his position. He can now practice making sandwiches. (I kid. Well, sorta)
Yep. You were right. It’s all about appearances.
Sit, Larry. Now bark, Larry. Good Larry! Now go eat some brie.
Will the Uber driver write a book?
I’ll bet there are media operatives who are busy looking for that Uber driver right now.
Haaaa.
Perhaps they talked about the ‘Russians’ and Stormy, tune into CNN and find out
Man, those people on the CNBC panel are awful.
That woman, Elvira, reassuring baldie in her best Thurston Howell the 3rd voice (talking down from her Ivory Tower) was puke-inducing.
Good idea, get more ‘new blood’ who don’t have any historical perspective at all, just the lies indoctrinated by globalist business schools for the last 40 years.
Genius.
Just genius.
Yep…..as I stated on the other thread….like a professional toast master.
Nothing but accolades for our Presidents’ policies…
“ Have another drink ladies and gentlemen…How about those tariffs….aren’t they great?”. “Take my wife….please…”
“No respect I tell ya….no respect”😎
Don’t get me wrong……I respect Larry….just another genius move by our President….
And Larry is loyal…..just so much fun watching our VSG
HAHAHAHAH!!!!
CNBC..
Still the biggest group of schills and puppets for Wall Street.
I actually appreciate Larry saying that once a decision is made by the President, there is not going to be any chatter and the NEC will back the decision. One of the biggest reasons TREX was let go was the fact that even after our President made a decision, he was still talking about why it was the wrong decision.
Larry is also a friend to our President. I don’t see anything wrong with our President having people around him that he has known for decades in his private life.
Our President is very serious about a Tax Reform Bill 2.0. He brought it up when the Astros visited the WH and Rep. Kevin Brady was there and again today in Missouri. I see this being a campaign promise by Republicans running for either reelection or against an Incumbent Democrat in the House or Senate. It is actually brilliant! Larry can work with Kevin on the details pertaining to what our President wants to accomplish.
I used to like Kudlow back in the day. I don’t really trust him. Especially not to undermine policy. All that talk in the CNBC clip about.. well.. threaten tariffs to get concessions… BS. You lay on tariffs.. and you mean it… it’s a tool to coerce but too… for national security… we need our mills open and smelters running. We need well-placed power production to serve heavy industry. Period. It’s not about just throwing up tariffs to scare others into negotiations. These globalists are fine and dandy with buying world steel, etc… just as they are fine with those industries losing all their workers.
The Kudlowbutter and Jelly Sandwich…
It’s gonna be FUN, Larry!!!!
Really! Can’t wait! A BIG, BEAUTIFUL sandwich!!!!
Fun interview, esp. in light of the other SD article.
I went straight to google and searched for ‘potted plants’. I actually got some good candidates for my own office. Thanks sundance.
