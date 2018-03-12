Case Closed – House Intelligence Committee Wraps Up Russia Investigation – “No Collusion”…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has announced the completion of their year-long investigation. –SEE HERE-Texas Congressman Mike Conaway appeared on Fox News at 6:00pm to make the announcement (Video):
.
HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes statement:
“After more than a year, the Committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report. I’d like to thank Congressmen Trey Gowdy, Tom Rooney, and especially Mike Conaway for the excellent job they’ve done leading this investigation. I’d also like to recognize the hard work undertaken by our other Committee members as well as our staff. Once the Committee’s final report is issued, we hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections.” (link)
Is Mueller delusional?
Mueller will indict every single American before his reign is over.
“Special counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutors have invoked an unusual “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge to ensnare a Russian cyber network and could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act.
Emma Kohse, Harvard International Law Journal editor-in-chief, Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog’s top editor, argue that, based in the language of the indictments and the legal precedents behind them, the “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge provides the Mueller team with significant flexibility in trying to build a case against Mr. Trump and members of his 2016 campaign.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/12/robert-mueller-invokes-conspiracy-defraud-governme/
LikeLiked by 2 people
……………..”and could use”……………………….
PIPE DREAMS
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like “wet dreams,” double entendre intended.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Note the lawfare site and Wittes, Comey’s buddy pal connected to that key NYT leak aimed at getting a swamp guard, I mean, special counsel, appointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
can sessions recuse himself now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was going to ask if this would free up AG Sessions, unrecuse him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
HRC’s reaction when she heard the news, today, in India, that the House reported zero evidence of collusion between President Trump and the Russians.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shoo Hillary – SHOO! lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fat, ugly and ill. Just think she could have been the leader of our country. Boy did we dodge a major bullet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You forgot “stupid & criminal minded.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Die Hillary die.
LikeLike
Connecting the dots.
LikeLike
Ant the pathetic media asked if PT was stable because he grabbed a rail going up or down AF1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am nearly 30 years younger than the president and I almost always hold on to the rails going down stairs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that Mrs. Weiner behind her in the striped dress and ever present about to be hammered cell phone(s)?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good catch JA! Of course, she would have to bring her BFF with her for a little close comfort in those sad and tired times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks more like she slipped on some worn stone steps. Not necessarily indicative of anything other than age.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure. No one else had any trouble with “worn” steps! And where were the worn steps getting into the van after the inauguration??? And all those “other” times. Say, BTW, what is the favorite adult beverage in India I wonder?
LikeLike
Guess Huma forgot to take the sandpaper to the soles to scuff them up a bit. And then, maybe she didn’t forget. :):)
LikeLike
Watch it in slow motion, Rhoda. It was the exact same problem both times. Something is wrong with her, Exact same problem both times. Either she can’t see properly or she can’t operator her left leg or foot properly … or both. She has a known serious clotting disorder. and has had multiple serious episodes of DVT in her legs. She seems nearly disabled. And remember just recently she supposedly tripped and fell and broke her foot.
LikeLike
Why, oh why does that woman keep going out in public and embarrass herself like that? She truly has no shame.
LikeLike
Worse yet was her speaking at the “India Today Conclave” a couple of days ago where she once again disparaged us deplorable hicks and hayseeds.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/378064-bitter-hillary-clinton-trashes-americas-heartland-calls-states-that-didnt-vote-for-her-backwards/
LikeLike
Disgusting hag. After first slip, starts going down stairs one at at time like a toddler. Then slips a second time – even with 2 people on either side gripping her arms.
LikeLike
It’s called being “under the influence” of something or other.
LikeLike
The woman cannot see or move well at all. Thank goodness she did not win that election as she would have been very high health risk as President. We really dodged a big issue by voting our instinct for a guy who really was ready and able to lead this country. Yikes it’s really scary to think how close we came to disaster in the Presidency. VP would have probably finished her term out . Yikes again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
she kicked off her shoes. hahahahah
LikeLike
She is slipping on ice! I’ve done that myself more than once. Scary..
LikeLike
This is absolutely maddening. Days ago an effort to trial balloon a settlement with Mueller and now this investigation, where they admit they have no legal authority to indict anyone, is finished like a Benghazi cover-up. This announcement comes as the usual suspects and fellow travelers are banding together to ‘resist’.
I sense a similar end to all investigations and the usual cloak of invisibility thrown over the whole mess as the only fall Hillary will take is on a set of steps.
Resist we much. Once again the swamp gets a free pass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next up………………………..Rosey sick leave……………………..
LikeLike
Nor did they find any COLLUSION on the part of the Democrats.
LikeLike
In all caps too. He is livid and rightly so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All you got here was a single cone and you expected a double scoop. We are being fed crumbs that Nancy described. The meat is being with held to us poor deplorables too stupid to understand the crimes of the century have been committed and the obfuscation and cover up will continue as the criminal is the head of DOJ while sessions still sleeps…..Thanks for the crumbs but we are not pigeons so don’tr play us RINOS or swamp or deep state cause we are 60 million strong…Think it over bad boys and your tell your women how to vote from now on like Hillary thinks we all do…….It’s fall down funny I tell ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping it classy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Phil Mudd.
LOL
I wonder how many time this poor shmuck was locked in his middle school locker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No sympathy for that guy Mudd.
He is a DeepState hack who belongs behind bars!
LikeLike
Has anyone asked fake jake what he will say to his kids?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s ok, mudd.
The floor got wiped with your azz and its bs narrative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they call Trump vulgar…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
LikeLike
I bet the commies don’t agree with the collision finding.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m still holding out hope for a Weiner/Holder ticket in 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Weiner/Holder”
HAHAHAHA HAHA
😂🤣😂🤣
LikeLike
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA
Oh… THAT’S good!!!
LikeLike
There’s the Think Tank For Dummies in your future, eric.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liars gonna lie, eh Eric? Now go change your Fruit of the Looms.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eric Holder, I hate your guts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sylvia, did you know you can sharpen the edge of a shovel? GIs used them for hand-to-hand combat, and now the gov’t produces them with serrated edges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Serrated Edges! I want!
LikeLike
Can I use your shovel when you are done? The line forms HERE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
Very rich indeed coming from the likes of Holder. I call him Mr. Nochin. Typical response from the Left, “well, we just need more time. We will eventually find ‘something’ if given enough time!” Yeah, right.
LikeLike
Ok fine Congress. Then put your money where your mouth is and defund the special counsel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want a rebate. Asap
LikeLike
Does anyone, believe that Chairman Devin Nunes can expect the DOJ or the FBI to do their jobs? This is now up to a Special Prosecutor not under the control of the DOJ or FBI. How, will that happen? Can, this happen?
LikeLike
Tell me….how long does it take to clean out a corrupt DOJ and FBI?
Relatedly…
Have you kept track of the almost innumerable resignations that have taken place over the past 12 months?
LikeLike
How many in jail? Zero
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many investigations are still on-going? Do you even know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigations we are not short on, convictions we are. How many convictions?
LikeLike
DOJ and FBI answer to their boss, the President. I do believe he’s expecting them to do their jobs.
LikeLike
Her need to keep the pressure on the DOJ and congress to keep pressure on for Session to appoint a special prosecutor. We need to be heard.
LikeLike
But we KNOW DOJ is not doing anything because no one is in jail right now?
LikeLike
No collusion? How will we explain this to the children?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Kids, it’s official. There’s no sleepy-eyed, son of a b!tch collusion.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Phase One complete- mission accomplished- “Yes-Russia spied and interfered in US elections”, but NO Trump did not collude. No news, except a reminder it was time for the media to remind America that “guess what so did Obama interfere in Israel”, and “spied on Merkel”, etc.
And the Left Press got blowback for not asking Obama WTF when he first disclosed it on his watch.
Good use of the uproar for Trump to announce the annual FBI national security assessment that went heavy on China for the first time. China spies on us, and has been for years- who knew?
So, Business as usual for great powers.
Excellent outcome on a side issue, and tee up the bigger scandal- to educate the American people about FISA court abuse, and far as I can tell,
Still waiting 2-4 months for the OIG as the information gatherer to report, and in the meantime, the intence interest by the Deplorables has given Trump the incentive to pressure Sessions into disclosing the existence of a DOJ prosecutor, that was already hard at work looking at that.
Nunes said Phase Two was look at State. How is that going lately? Which committee, and per what scope?
And how will that fold in, per the imputed strategic sequence theory put forth by Sundance here, to the side investigations into Uranium One- how are those going, and where?
And Clinton Foundation by IRS- same?
And now F&F info released- anything useful, worth prosecution, oh wise DOJ insiders?
Whats Grassley have to say about his committee’s criminal referrals- any reply from DOJ?
I am gonna need a flowchart here, as this gets hairier, as I am sure I missed something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No wonder CNN is chasing strippers- this news analysis is hard work, never mind going out and doing real investigative journalism…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cnn will not go far, their rating can not buy coffee let alone a short lap dance”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, whatever happened to that hooker in Bangkok they were going to interview? I guess the team must have gotten side tracked with some side action on the streets over there. Maybe?? Haven’t heard a peep about that.
LikeLike
According to Schiff, Nunes & the Rep are not finished yet. They just ended the collusion part but are still going after the government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shiffty doesn’t like following the REAL evidence and the direction it takes because he’s nothing but another partisan hack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wants to keep looking for collusion to distract from what is fixing to happen.
He just gave us a big hint: “they plan to continue trying to put our own government on trial:”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I See Nothing – Sgt Schultz
LikeLike
This was a set up from the beginning. When will the corrupt individuals be held accountable? When will justice be served?
LikeLike
Seems to me like they’re saying the Clinton Campaign is also not at fault, when it has been proven the DNC and Hillary PAID for the Dossier! I think this is an attempt to get her off the hook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way it was explained is that they didn’t think the British man, (Steele), was passing info to Clinton directly from the Russians but they do know DNC & Hillary paid for the dossier.
They are saying there wasn’t direct dialog between Clinton & the Russians. Maybe it will be easier to figure out when they release the full report with their recommendations.
LikeLike
My hunch is that there is no crime in Hillary seeking oppo research but the crime will be with the FBI & DOJ using the dossier in the FISA court.
He did say that one recommendation should be with the campaign finance laws. You shouldn’t be able to hide campaign costs by sending it to a lawyer & letting him pay.
LikeLike
@DanaBordeaux
Wow Democrat Hillary hack Scott Dworkin blocked me on Twitter before I was able to send a response to his tweet. Insider tweeting? Dworkin wanted to lock House Intelligence up for saying no collusion. My response that was prevented by twitter: Send him a paper towel to mop up the sweat.
LikeLike
It’s beginning to look a lot more like sweeping it all under the rug.
LikeLike
Don Lemon is interviewing two CNN reporters as though they are subject matter experts. And here comes Clapper!
LikeLike
Clapper saying no evidence of collusion… Don Lemon looks sad…
LikeLike
End the Witchhunt! Hold DOJ FBI in contempt…Special Counsel procured Presidential Transition documents! They have no SHAME!!!
LikeLike
Sneaky! Watching Hannity and Fox has a graphic at the bottom of the screen that says “House Intel Republicans find no evidence of collusion…”. The House Intel COMMITTEE issued that report; not just Republicans. These are the little things they do to further the narrative.
LikeLike
So, Steele did not give, Russian propaganda to Fusion GPS for the Dossier, therefore no Collusion? Would it not have been part of their findings had the committee made a different determination?
LikeLike
That remains to be seen. One bullet point said that the report will describe how the Russian material flowed to the Clinton campaign. (That could mean via through US intel sources, for all we know.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We keep getting fed the same bs story about Russia. Megan Kelly went to Russia to confront Puntin about his interfering in the US election. In this part of her interview Kelly never acknowledges the Russian bot story was a nothing burger. I would love for someone to demonstrate how the Russians interfered with the election. The US does not use a national voting system. Only 12 states don’t have a paper ballot trail. We have voter fraud thanks to the Democrats not because of the Russians
I this portion of Kelly’s interview with Putin Putin states the “Russians” at the bot farm maybe working for some US company. George Soros, Open Society maybe?
Megyn Kelly: But it was not Americans. It was Russians. And it was hundreds of people, a monthly budget of 2.5 billion dollars, all designed to attack the United States in a cyber warfare campaign. You are up for re-election right now. Should the Russians be concerned that you had no idea this was going on in your own home country, in your own hometown?
Vladimir Putin: You know, the world is very large and diverse. We have rather complicated relations between the United States and the Russian Federation. And some of our people have their own opinion on these relations and react accordingly. At the level of the Russian Government and at the level of the Russian President, there has never been any interference in the internal political processes in the United States.
You have named some individuals and said that they are Russian. So what? Maybe, although they are Russian, they work for some American company. Maybe one of them worked for one of the candidates. I have no idea about this, these are not my problems. Do you know that, for example, after the presidential election in the US, some Ukrainian officials sent messages congratulating Hillary Clinton, even though Trump had won? Listen, what do we have to do with this?
LikeLike
I’m wondering how many commenters have actually read the supplied “announcement” text, specifically the Conclusion? Doesn’t sound like they are packing up and going home to me.
LikeLike