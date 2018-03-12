Case Closed – House Intelligence Committee Wraps Up Russia Investigation – “No Collusion”…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has announced the completion of their year-long investigation. –SEE HERE-Texas Congressman Mike Conaway appeared on Fox News at 6:00pm to make the announcement (Video):

HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes statement:

“After more than a year, the Committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report. I’d like to thank Congressmen Trey Gowdy, Tom Rooney, and especially Mike Conaway for the excellent job they’ve done leading this investigation. I’d also like to recognize the hard work undertaken by our other Committee members as well as our staff. Once the Committee’s final report is issued, we hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections.” (link)

(pdf link)

 

295 Responses to Case Closed – House Intelligence Committee Wraps Up Russia Investigation – “No Collusion”…

  1. youme says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Is Mueller delusional?

    Mueller will indict every single American before his reign is over.

    “Special counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutors have invoked an unusual “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge to ensnare a Russian cyber network and could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act.

    Emma Kohse, Harvard International Law Journal editor-in-chief, Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog’s top editor, argue that, based in the language of the indictments and the legal precedents behind them, the “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge provides the Mueller team with significant flexibility in trying to build a case against Mr. Trump and members of his 2016 campaign.”

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/12/robert-mueller-invokes-conspiracy-defraud-governme/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    can sessions recuse himself now?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. wyntre says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    HRC’s reaction when she heard the news, today, in India, that the House reported zero evidence of collusion between President Trump and the Russians.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Red Frog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    This is absolutely maddening. Days ago an effort to trial balloon a settlement with Mueller and now this investigation, where they admit they have no legal authority to indict anyone, is finished like a Benghazi cover-up. This announcement comes as the usual suspects and fellow travelers are banding together to ‘resist’.
    I sense a similar end to all investigations and the usual cloak of invisibility thrown over the whole mess as the only fall Hillary will take is on a set of steps.

    Resist we much. Once again the swamp gets a free pass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. freddy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    All you got here was a single cone and you expected a double scoop. We are being fed crumbs that Nancy described. The meat is being with held to us poor deplorables too stupid to understand the crimes of the century have been committed and the obfuscation and cover up will continue as the criminal is the head of DOJ while sessions still sleeps…..Thanks for the crumbs but we are not pigeons so don’tr play us RINOS or swamp or deep state cause we are 60 million strong…Think it over bad boys and your tell your women how to vote from now on like Hillary thinks we all do…….It’s fall down funny I tell ya.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Keeping it classy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Kerry Gimbel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I bet the commies don’t agree with the collision finding.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ziiggii says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. MAGADJT says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Ok fine Congress. Then put your money where your mouth is and defund the special counsel.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Bill says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Does anyone, believe that Chairman Devin Nunes can expect the DOJ or the FBI to do their jobs? This is now up to a Special Prosecutor not under the control of the DOJ or FBI. How, will that happen? Can, this happen?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Harry Lime says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    No collusion? How will we explain this to the children?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. RLC2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    So, Phase One complete- mission accomplished- “Yes-Russia spied and interfered in US elections”, but NO Trump did not collude. No news, except a reminder it was time for the media to remind America that “guess what so did Obama interfere in Israel”, and “spied on Merkel”, etc.
    And the Left Press got blowback for not asking Obama WTF when he first disclosed it on his watch.

    Good use of the uproar for Trump to announce the annual FBI national security assessment that went heavy on China for the first time. China spies on us, and has been for years- who knew?

    So, Business as usual for great powers.

    Excellent outcome on a side issue, and tee up the bigger scandal- to educate the American people about FISA court abuse, and far as I can tell,

    Still waiting 2-4 months for the OIG as the information gatherer to report, and in the meantime, the intence interest by the Deplorables has given Trump the incentive to pressure Sessions into disclosing the existence of a DOJ prosecutor, that was already hard at work looking at that.

    Nunes said Phase Two was look at State. How is that going lately? Which committee, and per what scope?

    And how will that fold in, per the imputed strategic sequence theory put forth by Sundance here, to the side investigations into Uranium One- how are those going, and where?
    And Clinton Foundation by IRS- same?
    And now F&F info released- anything useful, worth prosecution, oh wise DOJ insiders?

    Whats Grassley have to say about his committee’s criminal referrals- any reply from DOJ?

    I am gonna need a flowchart here, as this gets hairier, as I am sure I missed something.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • RLC2 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      No wonder CNN is chasing strippers- this news analysis is hard work, never mind going out and doing real investigative journalism…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      According to Schiff, Nunes & the Rep are not finished yet. They just ended the collusion part but are still going after the government.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Bill says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I See Nothing – Sgt Schultz

    Like

    Reply
  16. Lion2017 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    This was a set up from the beginning. When will the corrupt individuals be held accountable? When will justice be served?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Seems to me like they’re saying the Clinton Campaign is also not at fault, when it has been proven the DNC and Hillary PAID for the Dossier! I think this is an attempt to get her off the hook.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      The way it was explained is that they didn’t think the British man, (Steele), was passing info to Clinton directly from the Russians but they do know DNC & Hillary paid for the dossier.
      They are saying there wasn’t direct dialog between Clinton & the Russians. Maybe it will be easier to figure out when they release the full report with their recommendations.

      Like

      Reply
      • deqwik2 says:
        March 12, 2018 at 10:35 pm

        My hunch is that there is no crime in Hillary seeking oppo research but the crime will be with the FBI & DOJ using the dossier in the FISA court.

        He did say that one recommendation should be with the campaign finance laws. You shouldn’t be able to hide campaign costs by sending it to a lawyer & letting him pay.

        Like

        Reply
  18. missilemom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    @DanaBordeaux
    Wow Democrat Hillary hack Scott Dworkin blocked me on Twitter before I was able to send a response to his tweet. Insider tweeting? Dworkin wanted to lock House Intelligence up for saying no collusion. My response that was prevented by twitter: Send him a paper towel to mop up the sweat.

    Like

    Reply
  19. eSublime (@eSublime) says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    It’s beginning to look a lot more like sweeping it all under the rug.

    Like

    Reply
  20. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Don Lemon is interviewing two CNN reporters as though they are subject matter experts. And here comes Clapper!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Publius2016 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    End the Witchhunt! Hold DOJ FBI in contempt…Special Counsel procured Presidential Transition documents! They have no SHAME!!!

    Like

    Reply
  22. MAGADJT says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Sneaky! Watching Hannity and Fox has a graphic at the bottom of the screen that says “House Intel Republicans find no evidence of collusion…”. The House Intel COMMITTEE issued that report; not just Republicans. These are the little things they do to further the narrative.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Bill says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    So, Steele did not give, Russian propaganda to Fusion GPS for the Dossier, therefore no Collusion? Would it not have been part of their findings had the committee made a different determination?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Chris Four says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    We keep getting fed the same bs story about Russia. Megan Kelly went to Russia to confront Puntin about his interfering in the US election. In this part of her interview Kelly never acknowledges the Russian bot story was a nothing burger. I would love for someone to demonstrate how the Russians interfered with the election. The US does not use a national voting system. Only 12 states don’t have a paper ballot trail. We have voter fraud thanks to the Democrats not because of the Russians

    I this portion of Kelly’s interview with Putin Putin states the “Russians” at the bot farm maybe working for some US company. George Soros, Open Society maybe?

    Megyn Kelly: But it was not Americans. It was Russians. And it was hundreds of people, a monthly budget of 2.5 billion dollars, all designed to attack the United States in a cyber warfare campaign. You are up for re-election right now. Should the Russians be concerned that you had no idea this was going on in your own home country, in your own hometown?

    Vladimir Putin: You know, the world is very large and diverse. We have rather complicated relations between the United States and the Russian Federation. And some of our people have their own opinion on these relations and react accordingly. At the level of the Russian Government and at the level of the Russian President, there has never been any interference in the internal political processes in the United States.

    You have named some individuals and said that they are Russian. So what? Maybe, although they are Russian, they work for some American company. Maybe one of them worked for one of the candidates. I have no idea about this, these are not my problems. Do you know that, for example, after the presidential election in the US, some Ukrainian officials sent messages congratulating Hillary Clinton, even though Trump had won? Listen, what do we have to do with this?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Mark McQueen says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I’m wondering how many commenters have actually read the supplied “announcement” text, specifically the Conclusion? Doesn’t sound like they are packing up and going home to me.

    Like

    Reply
