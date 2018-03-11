Two Free Speech Activists Released After 72 Hour Detention By British Authorities for “Incorrect Thoughts”…

Posted on March 11, 2018 by

I was waiting to see where this story went, and to hear first-hand from the two people arrested and detained in British prison for daring to want to interview Tommy Robinson, before coming to a conclusion.  In essence two people were stopped, arrested and detained in U.K. prison for having incorrect thoughts as defined by the British government.

The story was such an Orwellian outline; my initial skepticism told me there had to be more to these second and third-hand accounts.  Alas, unfortunately the facts are as disturbing as initially outlined.

Austrian political activist Martin Sellner belongs to a group called Génération Identitaire, a national political group who advocate for national identity.  Mr. Sellner’s girlfriend is an American author and ‘YouTuber’ named Brittany Pettibone.  They were stopped from entering England by British authorities because they were going to interview a British nationalist called Tommy Robinson.

Being stopped from being allowed to interview Tommy Robinson, a person who has not committed any crime and is in all other aspects a free citizen, is bad enough;  however, what is exponentially worse is that U.K. authorities forcibly separated Mr. Sellner and Ms. Pettibone and imprisoned them – while admitting their incarceration was entirely because they were going to speak to someone.

Think about that.

Martin & I were denied entry to the U.K. & held in a detention facility because 1.) I intended to interview “far right leader”, Tommy Robinson. 2.) Because Martin intended to give a speech at Speaker’s Corner which they alleged would “incite tensions between local communities”.

This is political discrimination, plain and simple. @Martin_Sellner and I will release a detailed video statement as soon as possible.

Thank you so much to everyone who helped bring attention to this issue. It’s an absolute disgrace for the U.K. We cannot allow such a precedent to be set in the U.K. or any Western country for that matter.

Lastly, to the U.K. Border Force, I’ll be meeting with “far right leader”, Tommy Robinson, for an interview in Vienna this evening. While you can ban political dissidents from entering/speaking in your country, you can NEVER ban our ideas.  (Ms. Brittany Pettibone via Twitter)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Deep State, European Union, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Socialist, Travel, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

71 Responses to Two Free Speech Activists Released After 72 Hour Detention By British Authorities for “Incorrect Thoughts”…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    And this people, is why the founders of the USA created the United States Constitution!!!! England hasn’t changed their totalitarian tendencies since King George III. They just mask it better. Is it any wonder that the Globullists and elitists want the USA more like the UK?

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      England is supposed to be governed by common law. Under the constitution your rights are listed. Under common law, you have every right there is, but you don’t have the right to infringe on other people’s rights.

      Common law is the greatest enemy of the globalists and that’s why they want to destroy it, The detention of these people was against the law, but they had to release them without charges because the case would fall apart in court.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        March 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

        Britain seems willing to have an international incident. That’s what this kind of thing is called, even among “allies.” President Trump might have to rethink our relationship with Britain… economically, of course.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 11, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        “The detention of these people was against the law, but they had to release them without charges because the case would fall apart in court.”

        Most likely they would still be detained, if not for the Internet and social media’s ability to publish the news like wildfire across the rotating orb we inhabit (deliberate jab to the flat earthers here)

        Isaiah 40:21 Have ye not known? have ye not heard? hath it not been told you from the beginning? have ye not understood from the foundations of the earth?
        22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in:

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      …..which reminds me….how’s that Brexit thing going. I thought the people spoke. Was the government listening?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. rayvandune says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Damn, President Hillary would have gotten us to this point sooner than the Brits did!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I wrote the following on the other thread but want to share it here as well because my final sentence is reaffirmed by this. Western Europe is truly heading right towards the cliff with absolutely no brakes. There is not much our President can do for them. We need them to back us on the Iran 🇮🇷 Nuclear Deal which is coming front and center with every passing day. Once that happens, our President needs to milk the EU and kill their trade surplus. I could careless if Germany 🇩🇪 goes into a major recession. They all need to hit rock bottom to realize Socialism and Globalism absolutely don’t work. This will take a few decades regrettably!

    Our President has shown his cards and continues to do so!

    This picture SD referenced the other day tells a good chunk of the story:

    We at CTH all knew that the cup salute between Mad Dog and Wilburine was about our President’s Doctrine of combining Economics with National Security. I actually think that many people in the MSM and elsewhere are just plain dumb to realize it. These people are told what to think and say.

    Our President may not get the recognition in the here and now but historians will be talking about everything he accomplished during his 8 years for decades to come.

    I actually think North Korea 🇰🇵 blinked the other day. I also heard Sarah tell the WHORES that our President will not meet with a Rocket 🚀 Man unless there is actual verifiable proof that they started to denuclearize. If you play this out in our President’s favor, there will be no need for the Korean War to continue at the end of it. Our President has the opportunity to finally end the Korean War. 10+ admirations failed where he may ultimately succeed.

    This also will allow our President nearly 6 years to destroy the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷! Unlike North Korea 🇰🇵, the people of Iran 🇮🇷 have and will continue to stand up to the government. Our President and his team have laid many seeds in the ME. We have the GCC and Israel 🇮🇱 ready, willing and able when the time comes. They are already confronting Iran 🇮🇷 in Syria 🇸🇾, Lebanon 🇱🇧, Yemen 🇾🇪 and elsewhere.

    The EU will have a decision to make in the near future. Back Iran 🇮🇷 against us or throw the Iran Nuclear Deal where it belongs. Russia 🇷🇺 will also have to decide what is more important. Again this comes back to Tariffs, Trade and Energy.

    There is every possible chance that by the time our FLOTUS and President get into Marine 1 one last time, North Korea 🇰🇵 and Iran 🇮🇷 will be a thing of the past. Asia and the ME are areas that are continuing to takeoff.

    Our President will leave Europe to its own demise. At some point a future President that carries forward Trumpism will have to deal with them!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • pyromancer76 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      I like your reasoning, Fleporeblog. It looks like we will need to leave the Western Europeans to their worst selves, if they cannot fight for their own freedom and prosperity. No favors to them in fair trade. Make them pay for all their own defense. Maybe NATO (U.S. troops) should focus on Eastern Europe — those who know from first hand experience the heavy hand of totalitarianism — with a Wall to the west.

      From what I have been reading, Iran may be imploding. It might not take 6 years. North Korea first, though. Great momentum. Great President.

      Like

      Reply
      • Doug says:
        March 11, 2018 at 8:50 pm

        Crazy to read a headline and video where it says they have landed safe and sound in Vienna like they escaped a communist nation but they came from the UK. Churchill and Thatcher must be rolling in their graves

        Like

        Reply
  4. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    This is unbelievable…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    “incorrect thoughts as defined by the British government”

    It was only a matter of time before it got to this.

    https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Brittany+Pettibone

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. InvestingforOne says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    That must be the FIRST time in GB that this has ever happened! No? The elite are getting nervous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. dustahl says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    England giving up freedoms fought for, 100’s of years of freedom being given up, hard to believe.
    One day the backlash will be huge

    Like

    Reply
  8. SpanglishKC says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Saw the video and got me curious about tommy robinson’s Website… can’t access it now for some reason… not that I am suspicious after reading the post and watching the video.

    BUT for his Excellency VSG Trump go USA…

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Tommy Robinson is on youtube if they arent all gone. Hes a rough and tumble Brit with a lot of cussing but not saying anything on Britain we wouldnt say about MAGA, with the exception the UK is a nightmare and thought police have been real a long time.

      Like

      Reply
  9. nimrodman says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    “far-right leader”

    Ah, yeah, far-right, far-right – yeah, that’s the ticket.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      I love that one! I share it all the time.

      In the immortal words of President Trump:
      “So true.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      Yeah, Tommy Robinson is not what we would call “far right”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      And this is exactly why democrats have lost every single election since 2008 (Obama’s re-election notwithstanding…the dims did miserably on the down-ballot in 2012).

      If you believe Hillary won the popular vote in 2016, I have some beautiful ocean front property just a skip outside Kansas City to sell you, cheap.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Lulu says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    This is the UK. They are already dead the corpse just doesn’t know it. In twenty years they will be a majority muslim country with nuclear weapons. We need to plan accordingly.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. kittytrump84 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    We had better wake up and mobilize as we are not so far behind the U.K. as we arrogantly think. The proof of that is all the crimes that have been committed by Barack, Hillary, CIA , and you know the rest. We are all well aware of numerous reasons for these “people” to be in jail yet they walk free and are disgustingly wealthy thanks to their crimes. We sit here and wait. I imagine that is what happened in the U.K.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. nimrodman says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Two Free Speech Activists Released After 72 Hour Detention By British Authorities for “Incorrect Thoughts”…

    aka “wrongthink”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Convert says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    That’s just unbelievable. The world better start paying attention. These people on the Left are becoming more and more extreme and dangerous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. BurmaShave2 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Meanwhile the British Labor Party is putting forth a certified Communist collaborator who some think may well be the Prime Minister after their next election cycle.

    You know, it has sadly been a really long time since I heard someone say with confidence: “There will always be a Briton.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      When is the next election?

      Like

      Reply
    • Peter says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      How anyone can sing “Rule Britannia” is beyond my comprehension. “Britons, never, never, never, shall be slaves!” – WRONG – Been slaves to the European Union since 1992 – may it collapse in its own Swamp and may it collapse soon. Now slaves to PC – the UK government is run by COMMON PURPOSE apparatchiks. Google it. Wake up – the UK is pretty near dead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Three-Pound Sledge says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    From the article:
    “Being stopped from being allowed to interview Tommy Robinson, a person who has not committed any crime and is in all other aspects a free citizen, is bad enough; …..”

    Me thinks that if you are not royalty or Muslim in the U.K., you are a ‘subject’ and not a ‘citizen’. Correct me if I am wrong with that thought crime.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Three-Pound Sledge says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Used to be, the sun never sat on the British Empire; now the sun does not set on the Islam Empire.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. tazz2293 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Great Britain is lost.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      There hasn’t been anything “Great” about it in decades, if not centuries.

      They do have some pretty cool museums in London, though. Gotta give them that much. Of course, centuries of stealing from the rest of the world will do that for ya.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. issackbickerstaff says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Tommy was just over in Italy to check out the same location an Italian female journalist was assaulted and dragged down the street while live on air to the studio. Tommy was accosted by a black African when he saw the camera. The immigrates believe they own the street it is a no go zone. Well the “immigrate” who is much taller than Tommy started to threaten him, and finally raised his hand with a striking intent.

    Tommy turned, and delivered a straight right hand jab to the left side of the attackers face and he fell like a ton of bricks. A later image shows him complaining to the local police who gave him no sympathy. Swollen it was,. Tommy has a boxing background it seems. Very well delivered and with intent and on target. A joy to view it was. Note the angle was up also, to a much taller target.

    I believe it is on Alex Jones front page still, this happened just recently with African “femigrate” boxer with zero skills, just tude.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Garavaglia says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Simple…Boycott the UK. It’s the most powerful thing we can do. Don’t even have to speak…just…don’t participate and enable them. No British products, travel to Britain. There are a lifetime of things to see here.

    Like

    Reply
  21. truthbomb says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    The UK needs a revolution that includes the end of the monarchy. Not worth the promotion of a class system. And one of the most corrupt governments on the planet including pedophilia rings exploiting orphans. Everyone should watch this Australian 60 minutes piece from 2015 (producer was soon fired).

    Like

    Reply
  22. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    BREXIT is a last gasp for a dying empire…overrun by ISLAM. Stick a fork in em…

    Like

    Reply
  23. truthbomb says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Sorry, here is the link to that 60 minutes piece on UK high government pedophile network.

    Like

    Reply
  24. emet says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    SOS Tillson should issue a travelers warning to the UK, advising US citizens to keep their thoughts and hopes to themselves while touring the UK, except they are permitted to utter the occasional Allah Akbar. Bring acid resistant face protection btw

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. starfcker says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Don’t be under any Illusions if you travel to Europe, either for your personal safety, or for the authorities having your back in case you have problems. The Obama years got people thinking that you could act any way you want without ever having consequences. Did these two do anything wrong? Of course not. However what happened to them was almost entirely predictable. The citizens in Britain seem to have lost all their rights. The government has failed in its primary function, which is to take care of its citizens. I don’t know why Americans would think that somehow the British government would take care of them. Europe is a mess. The only answers to their problems will be to do things that are at the moment unimaginable. Or in this particular case, unmentionable. Watch your back folks, it’s a nasty world out there

    Like

    Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      When were 98% of the British men castrated? This is just one of the reasons we must not allow anything to happen to the 2nd amendment.

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Actually, you can travel throughout most of eastern Europe quite safely. They lived under the hammer and sickle, and they aren’t about to lose nor give up their only-a-few-decades old freedom anytime soon.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Doug says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    As a result of this incident I’m not sure I can visit the Uk for the foreseeable future. This is scary stuff and i cant support it in anyway.

    Like

    Reply
  27. JoeThePimpernel (@JoePimpernel) says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Tommy Robinson has brass ones.
    .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Yes he does.
      I keep hoping that Tommy’s courage will be contagious…and that other Brits will start standing up to the Islamification of the UK.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    …”We cannot allow such a precedent to be set in the U.K. or any Western country for that matter…..”

    Understatement of the century.

    CHEERS to these two, brave young people!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. wheatietoo says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    This isn’t the first time that people in the UK have been arrested for ‘wrong thoughts’ or ‘wrong speech’.
    It is happening quite a bit, lately.

    We sacrificed lives and treasure to keep the UK free…in two World Wars.
    And now, they are pissing it away.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      I know there are still many good folks in the UK but their behavior as of late and the treatment of our president is really turning me off.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      This is what angers me so much about them. They know better, and yet…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 11, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Remember all the younger and wealthy Brits who said they cant wait for every old middle class person that voted for Brexit to die off? This is what those people were voting to prevent. They want more than economic freedom. 1984 is here 34 years late.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. Binkser1 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    1984!? England is already there.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Le Borgne says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Coming soon to a 241-year old former colony and self-government experiment near you. Check your local listings for details.

    Like

    Reply
  33. A2 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    There seems to be a little more to this story than what was published by gatewaypundit. Clashes between supporters and protestors were occurring after Mr Sellner said he was going to Speaker’s Corner.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5487683/Far-right-activist-Martin-Sellner-vows-speak-Hyde-Park.html

    Neither Sellner nor his American partner are British citizens. This is not the first time foreign agitators from the Left and the Right have been banned from Britain.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s