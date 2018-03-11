Two Free Speech Activists Released After 72 Hour Detention By British Authorities for “Incorrect Thoughts”…

I was waiting to see where this story went, and to hear first-hand from the two people arrested and detained in British prison for daring to want to interview Tommy Robinson, before coming to a conclusion. In essence two people were stopped, arrested and detained in U.K. prison for having incorrect thoughts as defined by the British government.
The story was such an Orwellian outline; my initial skepticism told me there had to be more to these second and third-hand accounts. Alas, unfortunately the facts are as disturbing as initially outlined.
Austrian political activist Martin Sellner belongs to a group called Génération Identitaire, a national political group who advocate for national identity. Mr. Sellner’s girlfriend is an American author and ‘YouTuber’ named Brittany Pettibone. They were stopped from entering England by British authorities because they were going to interview a British nationalist called Tommy Robinson.
Being stopped from being allowed to interview Tommy Robinson, a person who has not committed any crime and is in all other aspects a free citizen, is bad enough; however, what is exponentially worse is that U.K. authorities forcibly separated Mr. Sellner and Ms. Pettibone and imprisoned them – while admitting their incarceration was entirely because they were going to speak to someone.
Think about that.
Martin & I were denied entry to the U.K. & held in a detention facility because 1.) I intended to interview “far right leader”, Tommy Robinson. 2.) Because Martin intended to give a speech at Speaker’s Corner which they alleged would “incite tensions between local communities”.
This is political discrimination, plain and simple. @Martin_Sellner and I will release a detailed video statement as soon as possible.
Thank you so much to everyone who helped bring attention to this issue. It’s an absolute disgrace for the U.K. We cannot allow such a precedent to be set in the U.K. or any Western country for that matter.
Lastly, to the U.K. Border Force, I’ll be meeting with “far right leader”, Tommy Robinson, for an interview in Vienna this evening. While you can ban political dissidents from entering/speaking in your country, you can NEVER ban our ideas. (Ms. Brittany Pettibone via Twitter)
BREAKING: @BrittPettibone & @Martin_Sellner have arrived safe in Vienna after being detained for 3 days in a UK detention centre. Full interview to follow on https://t.co/n58aV1eLyNpic.twitter.com/nTYXmtbfjU
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 11, 2018
And this people, is why the founders of the USA created the United States Constitution!!!! England hasn’t changed their totalitarian tendencies since King George III. They just mask it better. Is it any wonder that the Globullists and elitists want the USA more like the UK?
LikeLiked by 18 people
England is supposed to be governed by common law. Under the constitution your rights are listed. Under common law, you have every right there is, but you don’t have the right to infringe on other people’s rights.
Common law is the greatest enemy of the globalists and that’s why they want to destroy it, The detention of these people was against the law, but they had to release them without charges because the case would fall apart in court.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Britain seems willing to have an international incident. That’s what this kind of thing is called, even among “allies.” President Trump might have to rethink our relationship with Britain… economically, of course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Militarily as well. Not that the U.K. Has much of a military right now. It’d be like Germany and the Austria Hungarians in WW 1. We’d be chained to a corpse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The detention of these people was against the law, but they had to release them without charges because the case would fall apart in court.”
Most likely they would still be detained, if not for the Internet and social media’s ability to publish the news like wildfire across the rotating orb we inhabit (deliberate jab to the flat earthers here)
Isaiah 40:21 Have ye not known? have ye not heard? hath it not been told you from the beginning? have ye not understood from the foundations of the earth?
22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love that passage. Yes, grasshoppers yet, His beloved grasshoppers.
LikeLike
…..which reminds me….how’s that Brexit thing going. I thought the people spoke. Was the government listening?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Listening but disregarding.
Apologist Theresa May is giving away the store to the EU in negotiations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
like
LikeLike
Damn, President Hillary would have gotten us to this point sooner than the Brits did!!
LikeLike
Doesn’t your tongue burn just saying those two words back to back?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry Ray
But there is no such person with such a title….THANK GOD!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Somebody please tell Kathy Griffin. I saw a picture of her with the Hildebeast yesterday, KG referred to HRC as “her president”. The symptoms of TDS are getting worse. The psychiatrists better get cracking on the revision to their diagnosis manual, if they have not started already.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe she also purchased an “O” stress doll. Whenever I encounter someone who says those words;”she’s my president”, I always ask is its the Communist Club president or the Criminal Club president?
LikeLiked by 3 people
An O stress doll?? Just what the heck is that?! An amorphous malleable gob of goo?
I doubt Play-dough will appreciate the re branding as Obama-goo…
For some odd reason, I now feel compelled to cleanse myself…
LikeLike
Go check it out. You’ll see just how far this TDS has effected people. They call it a “ball” but it’s a doll
https://www.google.com/search?q=barack+obama+stress+ball&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj1wM6uxeXZAhVMVWMKHTiiA2QQsAQIKA&biw=1366&bih=637
LikeLike
I might be inclined to buy this one:https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41fJtw2dEfL.jpg
And some sidewalk chalk to put various President Trump silhouettes and quotes in various places…
LikeLike
I have not encountered anyone like that yet, but then again, I don’t get out much anymore. When I am out, it usually would not be somewhere where I am likely to encounter the type of individuals with such delusions.
There is a first time for everything, though.
I slacked off a little wearing my Trump/MAGA T-shirts last summer. I will be making good use of them again this summer, though. In the summer of 2016, I only left home without wearing one once and did not realize it until I was already at the store..
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a fight to THE END, my friend. Wear that shirt WITH PRIDE and HONOR 🙂
LikeLike
Hey Kathy…
Show us on the doll where you touch the ex-president.
Ewww.
LikeLike
I wrote the following on the other thread but want to share it here as well because my final sentence is reaffirmed by this. Western Europe is truly heading right towards the cliff with absolutely no brakes. There is not much our President can do for them. We need them to back us on the Iran 🇮🇷 Nuclear Deal which is coming front and center with every passing day. Once that happens, our President needs to milk the EU and kill their trade surplus. I could careless if Germany 🇩🇪 goes into a major recession. They all need to hit rock bottom to realize Socialism and Globalism absolutely don’t work. This will take a few decades regrettably!
Our President has shown his cards and continues to do so!
This picture SD referenced the other day tells a good chunk of the story:
We at CTH all knew that the cup salute between Mad Dog and Wilburine was about our President’s Doctrine of combining Economics with National Security. I actually think that many people in the MSM and elsewhere are just plain dumb to realize it. These people are told what to think and say.
Our President may not get the recognition in the here and now but historians will be talking about everything he accomplished during his 8 years for decades to come.
I actually think North Korea 🇰🇵 blinked the other day. I also heard Sarah tell the WHORES that our President will not meet with a Rocket 🚀 Man unless there is actual verifiable proof that they started to denuclearize. If you play this out in our President’s favor, there will be no need for the Korean War to continue at the end of it. Our President has the opportunity to finally end the Korean War. 10+ admirations failed where he may ultimately succeed.
This also will allow our President nearly 6 years to destroy the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷! Unlike North Korea 🇰🇵, the people of Iran 🇮🇷 have and will continue to stand up to the government. Our President and his team have laid many seeds in the ME. We have the GCC and Israel 🇮🇱 ready, willing and able when the time comes. They are already confronting Iran 🇮🇷 in Syria 🇸🇾, Lebanon 🇱🇧, Yemen 🇾🇪 and elsewhere.
The EU will have a decision to make in the near future. Back Iran 🇮🇷 against us or throw the Iran Nuclear Deal where it belongs. Russia 🇷🇺 will also have to decide what is more important. Again this comes back to Tariffs, Trade and Energy.
There is every possible chance that by the time our FLOTUS and President get into Marine 1 one last time, North Korea 🇰🇵 and Iran 🇮🇷 will be a thing of the past. Asia and the ME are areas that are continuing to takeoff.
Our President will leave Europe to its own demise. At some point a future President that carries forward Trumpism will have to deal with them!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I like your reasoning, Fleporeblog. It looks like we will need to leave the Western Europeans to their worst selves, if they cannot fight for their own freedom and prosperity. No favors to them in fair trade. Make them pay for all their own defense. Maybe NATO (U.S. troops) should focus on Eastern Europe — those who know from first hand experience the heavy hand of totalitarianism — with a Wall to the west.
From what I have been reading, Iran may be imploding. It might not take 6 years. North Korea first, though. Great momentum. Great President.
LikeLike
Crazy to read a headline and video where it says they have landed safe and sound in Vienna like they escaped a communist nation but they came from the UK. Churchill and Thatcher must be rolling in their graves
LikeLike
This is unbelievable…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not really, when you consider that nations policies and politics for the last 10 years
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, also, that most likely they have and are involved with the coupe d’etat against our president…not our friends, imo. Actually, I could never understand why they were supposed to be our best friends I mean we had to fight a revolution to get rid of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And their government is STILL fighting us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“incorrect thoughts as defined by the British government”
It was only a matter of time before it got to this.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Brittany+Pettibone
LikeLiked by 1 person
That must be the FIRST time in GB that this has ever happened! No? The elite are getting nervous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Britain has had political prisoners – anyone who tells the truth about the death of England, Englishmen, free Speech, the death of Christianity inside the horrible Church of England, the betrayal by the Monarch by letting in alien cultures who want us dead. But anyone we exposes the pedophiles running the UK – they get jail and no rights. Check out MELANIE SHAW
Check out UK COLUMN
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/melanie-shaw-given-two-years-following-secret-court-hearing
LikeLike
England giving up freedoms fought for, 100’s of years of freedom being given up, hard to believe.
One day the backlash will be huge
LikeLike
I reckon proper soccer hooligans best be stocking up on their own machetes …
LikeLike
Saw the video and got me curious about tommy robinson’s Website… can’t access it now for some reason… not that I am suspicious after reading the post and watching the video.
BUT for his Excellency VSG Trump go USA…
LikeLike
Tommy Robinson is on youtube if they arent all gone. Hes a rough and tumble Brit with a lot of cussing but not saying anything on Britain we wouldnt say about MAGA, with the exception the UK is a nightmare and thought police have been real a long time.
LikeLike
“far-right leader”
Ah, yeah, far-right, far-right – yeah, that’s the ticket.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love that one! I share it all the time.
In the immortal words of President Trump:
“So true.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Tommy Robinson is not what we would call “far right”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is exactly why democrats have lost every single election since 2008 (Obama’s re-election notwithstanding…the dims did miserably on the down-ballot in 2012).
If you believe Hillary won the popular vote in 2016, I have some beautiful ocean front property just a skip outside Kansas City to sell you, cheap.
LikeLike
This is the UK. They are already dead the corpse just doesn’t know it. In twenty years they will be a majority muslim country with nuclear weapons. We need to plan accordingly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We had better wake up and mobilize as we are not so far behind the U.K. as we arrogantly think. The proof of that is all the crimes that have been committed by Barack, Hillary, CIA , and you know the rest. We are all well aware of numerous reasons for these “people” to be in jail yet they walk free and are disgustingly wealthy thanks to their crimes. We sit here and wait. I imagine that is what happened in the U.K.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two Free Speech Activists Released After 72 Hour Detention By British Authorities for “Incorrect Thoughts”…
aka “wrongthink”
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s just unbelievable. The world better start paying attention. These people on the Left are becoming more and more extreme and dangerous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile the British Labor Party is putting forth a certified Communist collaborator who some think may well be the Prime Minister after their next election cycle.
You know, it has sadly been a really long time since I heard someone say with confidence: “There will always be a Briton.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
When is the next election?
LikeLike
How anyone can sing “Rule Britannia” is beyond my comprehension. “Britons, never, never, never, shall be slaves!” – WRONG – Been slaves to the European Union since 1992 – may it collapse in its own Swamp and may it collapse soon. Now slaves to PC – the UK government is run by COMMON PURPOSE apparatchiks. Google it. Wake up – the UK is pretty near dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the article:
“Being stopped from being allowed to interview Tommy Robinson, a person who has not committed any crime and is in all other aspects a free citizen, is bad enough; …..”
Me thinks that if you are not royalty or Muslim in the U.K., you are a ‘subject’ and not a ‘citizen’. Correct me if I am wrong with that thought crime.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Used to be, the sun never sat on the British Empire; now the sun does not set on the Islam Empire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Great Britain is lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There hasn’t been anything “Great” about it in decades, if not centuries.
They do have some pretty cool museums in London, though. Gotta give them that much. Of course, centuries of stealing from the rest of the world will do that for ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tommy was just over in Italy to check out the same location an Italian female journalist was assaulted and dragged down the street while live on air to the studio. Tommy was accosted by a black African when he saw the camera. The immigrates believe they own the street it is a no go zone. Well the “immigrate” who is much taller than Tommy started to threaten him, and finally raised his hand with a striking intent.
Tommy turned, and delivered a straight right hand jab to the left side of the attackers face and he fell like a ton of bricks. A later image shows him complaining to the local police who gave him no sympathy. Swollen it was,. Tommy has a boxing background it seems. Very well delivered and with intent and on target. A joy to view it was. Note the angle was up also, to a much taller target.
I believe it is on Alex Jones front page still, this happened just recently with African “femigrate” boxer with zero skills, just tude.
LikeLike
Simple…Boycott the UK. It’s the most powerful thing we can do. Don’t even have to speak…just…don’t participate and enable them. No British products, travel to Britain. There are a lifetime of things to see here.
LikeLike
The UK needs a revolution that includes the end of the monarchy. Not worth the promotion of a class system. And one of the most corrupt governments on the planet including pedophilia rings exploiting orphans. Everyone should watch this Australian 60 minutes piece from 2015 (producer was soon fired).
LikeLike
BREXIT is a last gasp for a dying empire…overrun by ISLAM. Stick a fork in em…
LikeLike
Sorry, here is the link to that 60 minutes piece on UK high government pedophile network.
LikeLike
SOS Tillson should issue a travelers warning to the UK, advising US citizens to keep their thoughts and hopes to themselves while touring the UK, except they are permitted to utter the occasional Allah Akbar. Bring acid resistant face protection btw
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t be under any Illusions if you travel to Europe, either for your personal safety, or for the authorities having your back in case you have problems. The Obama years got people thinking that you could act any way you want without ever having consequences. Did these two do anything wrong? Of course not. However what happened to them was almost entirely predictable. The citizens in Britain seem to have lost all their rights. The government has failed in its primary function, which is to take care of its citizens. I don’t know why Americans would think that somehow the British government would take care of them. Europe is a mess. The only answers to their problems will be to do things that are at the moment unimaginable. Or in this particular case, unmentionable. Watch your back folks, it’s a nasty world out there
LikeLike
When were 98% of the British men castrated? This is just one of the reasons we must not allow anything to happen to the 2nd amendment.
LikeLike
Actually, you can travel throughout most of eastern Europe quite safely. They lived under the hammer and sickle, and they aren’t about to lose nor give up their only-a-few-decades old freedom anytime soon.
LikeLike
As a result of this incident I’m not sure I can visit the Uk for the foreseeable future. This is scary stuff and i cant support it in anyway.
LikeLike
Tommy Robinson has brass ones.
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he does.
I keep hoping that Tommy’s courage will be contagious…and that other Brits will start standing up to the Islamification of the UK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…”We cannot allow such a precedent to be set in the U.K. or any Western country for that matter…..”
Understatement of the century.
CHEERS to these two, brave young people!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This isn’t the first time that people in the UK have been arrested for ‘wrong thoughts’ or ‘wrong speech’.
It is happening quite a bit, lately.
We sacrificed lives and treasure to keep the UK free…in two World Wars.
And now, they are pissing it away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know there are still many good folks in the UK but their behavior as of late and the treatment of our president is really turning me off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what angers me so much about them. They know better, and yet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember all the younger and wealthy Brits who said they cant wait for every old middle class person that voted for Brexit to die off? This is what those people were voting to prevent. They want more than economic freedom. 1984 is here 34 years late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1984!? England is already there.
LikeLike
Bad news, we did it first and for an even more stupid reason:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2093796/Emily-Bunting-Leigh-Van-Bryan-UK-tourists-arrested-destroy-America-Twitter-jokes.html
LikeLike
Coming soon to a 241-year old former colony and self-government experiment near you. Check your local listings for details.
LikeLike
There seems to be a little more to this story than what was published by gatewaypundit. Clashes between supporters and protestors were occurring after Mr Sellner said he was going to Speaker’s Corner.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5487683/Far-right-activist-Martin-Sellner-vows-speak-Hyde-Park.html
Neither Sellner nor his American partner are British citizens. This is not the first time foreign agitators from the Left and the Right have been banned from Britain.
LikeLike