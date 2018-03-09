Republic Steel Announces Recommission of Lorain Ohio Steelworks – Hundreds of Jobs Scheduled To Return….

Excellent news for the community of Lorain, Ohio, where it was announced today that Republic Steel has plans to recommission at least one blast furnace by the end of this year. They are also estimating the possibility of putting a second blast furnace back on-line due to production forecasts as a result of President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.
Lorain Pig Iron is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4, by working with contract service providers to submit proposals for the recommissioning. Since 2015 over 1,000 workers in Lorain were laid off. BF4 has been dormant since 2016 when the remaining 200 steelworkers were laid off.
Not only is President Trump protecting American steel and aluminum industries, but he’s also putting the American worker first. pic.twitter.com/4mbqc99GQl
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2018
If Republic Steel fires up two blast furnaces (BF3 and BF4) at this ironworks, over 1,000 jobs could be created depending on the number of shifts each day. 100 to 200 jobs per shift, per furnace, equals 300 – 600 jobs per furnace/24 hrs. That’s a tremendous economic lift to the people living in/around Lorain, Ohio. Great news.
LORAIN, OHIO — Two of the blast furnaces at Republic Steel on East 28th Street could be up and running by the end of this year.
According to a news release, Lorain Pig Iron LLC, or LPI, is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4, or BF4, by working with technical service providers to review and submit proposals for the recommissioning.
In restarting BF4, the company would be able to produce and distribute 1 million tons of pig iron annually.
LPI, which is jointly owned and operated by Republic and Minnesota-based ERP Iron Ore LLC, also is evaluating starting up the mill’s Blast Furnace 3, or BF3, which would double pig iron production in Lorain to 2 million tons annually. (read more)
…Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of this guy keeping his promises. It’s exhausting.
LikeLiked by 16 people
noitznot!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The only cure for Trump Winning Syndrome is a Trump Rally! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Indeed!
And a new word formation to the exhaustive winning question! Wink!!!
LikeLike
Eat more winnamins.
LikeLiked by 41 people
With a side order of MAGA popcorn.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget the covfefe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Make it jumbo size please! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha! That’s hilarious!
LikeLike
Maybe we should say “Please, please Mr. President It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.”
I wonder what her would tell us??? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never get tired of winning! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROTFL
LikeLike
So glad to see my state recovering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats to you all. I hope it’s just the beginning
LikeLike
I will encourage Republic steel to find reasonable ways to track the steel through whatever production it goes into with some kind of stamp or fingerprint showing that
“the steel in this product is proudly made in Ohio, USA”.
There are other people in America like me that are willing to look for, and pay a little extra, for “Made in America”. Also, make sure the steel is good. I’m am sick and tired of buying products made of cheap chinese steel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen blues….how many of us have bought tools that snap and break after only a few uses?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every melt of metal comes with certificate from the company comes with a metallurgist report showing country of origin.
And your right,Chinese steel is junk compared to USA!
LikeLike
I wonder if most people here realize what this news does for mid-west blue collar democrats and their voting opinions….and by extension their families and friends.
I’m talking about “fly-over country” democrats….not the coastal, big city liberals.
Trump just locked up Michigan, OH, and PA in 2020.
BOOM
LikeLiked by 14 people
Especially if there is news of another one or two steel companies that begin employing hundreds of people!
LikeLiked by 8 people
At least two others have said they will hire more workers. Can’t remember the names. Saw them on the business channel of CNBC (yes, CNBC is a good stock market channel, and being invested in the stock mkt., I keep up w/the mkt on a daily basis.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m familiar with CNBC just don’t watch it because I don’t own a television. But the markets are something that I love and watch them daily as well.
LikeLike
I agree Mark.
Looks like that’s the way it’s going. MAGAhttps://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/03/07/u-s-steel-says-reopen-illinois-steel-plant-trump-tariffs/403064002/
LikeLiked by 1 person
(insert TWO thumbs up here)
LikeLike
And MN and WI. Watch out for Illinois! If Dem turnout is low in Chicago, it’s lights out and a pickup for Trump! This is not farfetched given the course Trump is on. He doesn’t stop working. If he gets N. Korea in line, I think the dam breaks and he will get a lot of his agenda through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add to that a possible step forward in securing peace in the ME vis-a-via Israel/Palestine (a la North Korea)…much less a full reconciliation??
2020 may be a landslide the likes of which haven’t been seen since Reagan’s re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll just take the North Korean deal. That’s a bigger deal than Israeli-Palestinian deal. The potential for reunification is real. I think Trump will push for reunification to ensure a permanent agreement long after Trump has left office. I think Trump would give Kim and cohorts an out of some sort. Maybe let them have Pyongyang as a quasi independent district while allowing the rest of the North to be rebuilt and reintegrated into the South in exchange for dismantling the DMZ and reducing US troops in Korea (even a withdrawal).
I’m trying to think out of the box but I know if Trump sits down with Kim it’s the end of the road. It will be like Reagan and Gorbachev. In the end we may see a reunification of some sort. We may see things happen that are as unexpected as what happened at the end of the Cold Wat when the Berlin Wall came down.
But before Trump sits down he needs to get our hostages out. When he leaves that table he needs to get Korean and Japanese prisoners out. Remember Trump has the intellectual property card in his hand to keep China in check.
This is going to be a very interesting year. The negotiations will be delicate but we hold all of the cards. Kim really has nothing but his nukes but we have bigger nukes! And besides, Kim’s economy is being squeezed like never before. His country is on the brink. Trump should take his time to get to the table before agreeing to talk. Get as many prisoners out as possible and see if in addition to denuclearization, he can get reunification. It’s past time for the Koreas to reunify. The economic gap between the two countries is becoming a chasm!
Anyhow random thoughts…MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“turnout” in Chicago apparently depends mainly on the xerox machines printing up those fake ballots. I am skeptical that the views of locals in the African American wards are able to sway outcomes in their own elections. the donkeys don’t care what African American voters really think, imo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we’re going to see an increasing number of blacks and hispanics voting GOP. The hispanics are already well on their way, didn’t Trump win like 30% of the hispanic vote? People who want to work, people who want to own their own businesses, people who want to be self-sufficient … these kinds of people are turned off by Dem socialism. And we’re tired of seeing our paychecks drained to pay for the slackers and scammers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He won 29% but has been consistently polling at 45% in polls that are much more honest. Blacks at approximately 16%. He only got 8% during the election.
LikeLike
Let’s bring back our textile and furniture industry. We made the best fabrics of all types in the world and the best crafted furniture in the world. We developed the synthetic materials that was turned into fabric in the textile plants. That fabric was then made into finished products in America. We grew the natural fiber, cotton, in America. We mfgd. the textile looms and machines used in the mills in America. It’s time to bring it all back home.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Hear, hear, 4sure! I work with those industries every day and hope to specify those items in abundance from within the US soon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would make a big difference in NC, esp western NC
LikeLiked by 4 people
YES!!!
LikeLike
I was looking for a textile manufacturer to make a unique, knit hat that a friend had designed. My friend wanted her hats to be made in America, so she and I researched the entire country and found ONE textile manufacturer, in Raleigh-Durham. It was the only operating mill we could find in the US, and the only reason this company was still in business was because the US Army contracted with them to make the green army sweaters that our soldiers wear, the ones with the patches on the elbows. The factory foreman told me that without that contract, they’d be out of business. God bless the US Army for not sending that business to China,
LikeLiked by 5 people
We should compete in all industries bar none. I want Trump starts a national supply chain policy to counter China. I want state of the art electronic assembly industry right here in US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Some of the best furniture we ever owned was made in the early 70’ and my parents furniture too, it was made in the 50’s.
The couch and loves seat we bought in 78 was so well made that it lived in our home 20 years, then was passed on to our daughter and the she passed it on to a friend. Just couldn’t wear it out,and the fabric was unbelievably stony and hardly showed water.
That was when Made in America meant something really good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
One of the greatest textile losses, IMO, was the Scranton Lace company. They made the most wonderful cotton-rich lace on Nottingham looms. The company finally closed down in the early 2000’s. I still have some curtains and tablecloths, they’re so lovely. Wish that company could come back. I don’t think there is any other Nottingham lace manufacturer in the US.
LikeLike
Sounds great to me! I imagine the garment industry would be the last to come back, but I sure wish they’d come back. Still in the market for a new high back quality sofa for my family room.
LikeLike
even the coastal big city people know we are one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And ya know what? He didn’t do it for votes. Or money.
He did it for his fellow countrymen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly so. He is clearly following the long abandoned but very wise business leader axiom:
“Take care of your people…”
the corollary to which is:
“….and they will take care of you.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the workers realize after their union bosses threw them under the bus as obama weaponized the government against the middle class. It took a real American, President Trump to restore their livehood. Against almost everyone including the GOPe that said terrible idea!
Now waiting for these so called union leaders to step in to claim their piece of the pie, collecting union dues to donate to elect the next Bill, Hillary, Obama for fair treatment! Lmao!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump has also created the room for himself to take on the Exec. suites…to upbraid them for their ridiculous pay packages. He should demand they “share the wealth”…
…and thus take away an entire talking point from the dims.
Hey PRESTO!
Trump just turns 1/2 of the democrat party into Republicans.
LikeLike
FGAC… I went to a job fair last week in S.E. MI. Chassis subcontractor / Tier Supplier want 20 people to sign up, tour the plant the next day, with the potential of being hired on the spot. Said auto manufacturer who shall not be named, decided to bring the jobs back to the U.S. for this SUV type vehicle. I heard it with my own ears. This Trump economy is real….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful. That is exactly what I was assuming….now I don’t need to assume. It’s happening! Thank you. 🙂
LikeLike
You betcha! Its just incredible that his Excellency has taken an entire block of what had been traditional Dem voters. Remarkable. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s the smartest man on the planet 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Very Stable Genius I’d say
LikeLiked by 1 person
Future elections are going to be very interesting!
LikeLike
THIS is one of the MANY reasons I decided to vote for the first time in my life, for a President of the United States.
I didn’t have to hold my nose, or ignore my conscience. I saw reality for what it was and it was so DAMN GLORIOUS, I just couldn’t sit the election cycle out.
God Bless Our President and First Lady
LikeLiked by 9 people
Outstanding. How does it feel knowing your vote wasn’t wasted and is being used to it’s fullest potential?
LikeLiked by 6 people
FREAKING KICK-ARSE AWESOME!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump won union members in OH, 49%-44%. I think that number is going to go up big in 2020!
Sherrod Brown is the Senator there and he voted against the tax cuts! If the GOP can find a competent blue collar candidate to run against Brown, we can pick up that seat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
See there? Exactly what I was talking about above.
Cannot overemphasize the enormity of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Multiplier effects and going exponential!
LikeLike
Sherrod Brown is going to be looking and looking and looking and looking for the Union Label. It’s under his nose, but he will vote 100% against President Trump.
Well… bye, Sherrod.
LikeLike
We have Rep. Jim Renacci running against Brown. Renacci actually was going to run for the vacant Governor’s seat but was encouraged by our President to switch and run for the Senate seat when Josh Mandel decided to drop out.
I had a back and forth with Richard Baris of PPD about the Ohio race. See below:
LikeLike
We have to have Renacci win the primary then beat Brown. The other Republican sounds globalist, I can’t remember his name, but Renacci is my Rep. and the fact that PT asked him to run, makes it an endorsement.
I wasn’t quite sure on Mandel to begin with, he ran a few time for various offices, but never had anything on his page about immigration and still didn’t. Yeah I would have voted for him against Brown, but he’s been promoted for quite a while. I just remember a primary where I voted for someone else, but Mandel was pushed by the GOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaco I would be shocked with our President’s endorsement that he doesn’t get out of the primary. Richard had Mandel blowing Brown out by double digits. The poll from Axios the other day had him down 5 to Brown.
We have to make sure every voter in OH remembers the POS Brown voted against Tax Reform but ALSO Repeal and Replace.
Renacci voted for both. I will be really disappointed to lose this seat with our President currently polling over 55% in OH.
By next month with those furnaces back in action, he will be over 65%!
LikeLike
Kaco I would be shocked with our President’s endorsement that he doesn’t get out of the primary. Richard had Mandel blowing Brown out by double digits. The poll from Axios the other day had him down 5 to Brown.
We have to make sure every voter in OH remembers the POS Brown voted against Tax Reform but ALSO Repeal and Replace.
Renacci voted for both. I will be really disappointed to lose this seat with our President currently polling over 55% in OH.
By next month with those furnaces back in action, he will be over 65%!
LikeLike
I must remember to send Renacci a check.
LikeLike
I was with the UAW for years, and I’ve been with AFL-CIO for many many years.
I can tell you first hand that a whole lot of union people voted for president Trump.
Our chief steward comes around and “suggests” that we vote dem, but a lot of us don’t.
LikeLike
I’m one of them.
LikeLike
My Local I hear is at near 100% employment yet some at least still badmouth .
I hope VSGPDJT keeps up the open meetings as I think them the most effective persuasion.
LikeLike
Mueller has to know he’s headed for cosmic, historical ridicule if he thinks he’s going to land a charge of bush-league bad-boy behavior prior to office on a guy who’s on the cusp of solving historically intractable problems on a global scale.
Does the cop cite and arrest Superman for indecent exposure in a phone booth, detaining and thus preventing him from saving the planet? Only if you’re Mueller, I guess. Maybe Mueller doesn’t want to be that guy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
eventually we have to find out what office building that is and go start picketing them. “Drop This BS You Unpatriotic Jackass”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My hometown! I could weep, I’m so happy for them!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tradition and legacy, re-established and regained.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A town ruined by a politician who was supposed to be working FOR the people, much like the town I live in in Nye county, right Joni?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The steel furnaces being fired up, as the sleeping giant awakes from its decades-long slumber. And the question Americans must never forget to keep asking is “why didn’t this happen before”?
LikeLiked by 8 people
And bombard every single person who has been in government for more that two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am originally from a little town about 30 miles East of Pittsburgh,Pa. I remember when the steel workers came home all dirty, but proud to be working hard.
Families would greet them, them being covered in dirt and coke dust. Smiling at the American Flag flying from his house. Sitting on his porch, his wife brings him an ice cold “Iron City” beer. Grandma comes out from inside the house. Wearing her “Babuska” from the old country..touching her son or son-in-law on the knee. Smiling….So happy….
The bars would open at 6:30 to be able to serve the 11-7 shift coming off, Everyone happy and proud to work hard. Loud and noisy….a shot and a beer!
Then it all disappeared. And we came close. Close to losing it all…forever. We cannot let it get that close again. Never. Never give up our guns.
And….even though we all believed in him, I believe all of us had just a small worry in our hearts. No more, “He’s the one”
And now, I humbly get down on my knees and thank the Lord and everyone else for this man.
He saved us. He saved us all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know this I could feel the prayers of Americans like your family and all of us going up to God asking for a good man to be our leader. To take our country back. Prayed, asked God for forgiveness for our country turning away from him, I do believe that millions of us were doing that on election night. He did not abandon us. He heard us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know I was praying hard. Started praying when President Trump announced and haven’t stopped since
LikeLike
My first try to a mill was Aliquippa J&L. Man talking about goin back in time! A community built around a steel mill. My first of many boilermakers – iron city beer in a mug with a shot of whiskey(in the shot glass) dropped in to rattle against your front teeth as you chugged it down. Ahh,to be young
LikeLike
I remember Iron City Beer.. A buddy of mine would go home to Pittsburgh and
bring back a case to Richland Wa. where we both worked,,,
Forgot all about that.MAGA! ..
LikeLike
1, Laziness
2. Incompetence
3. Lack of will/energy – assumptions of an unbeatable Goliath
4. Bribes
LikeLiked by 1 person
1,000 recalled workers to high-paying jobs is a GIANT multiplier effect into the local economy. It’s not just the wages of the recalled employees.
The dry-cleaner in Lorain is going to proclaim, “God bless President Trump.” The dry-cleaner’s babysitter will also proclaim, “God bless President Trump.”
The ripple effect from wealth-creating job spreads in ever-widening circles.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And all the money sent back to Mexico by the illegals has an anti-multiplying effect on the economy. As does working under the table.
Enforce the law. Deport them all. They can get in line and follow the law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great.Point, powderdayrules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only are we importing illegals, we are allowing them to export our cash. That cash will never be beneficial to anyone in America. So, we not only have a trade imbalance w/goods from Mexico, but their uneducated, unskilled as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!
Fire the furnace up, and you fire up untold numbers of businesses that surround it.
Imagine….people able to move back home to where their roots are, families reunited because there are jobs to support them.
Whole communities revitalized and turned around after decades of wasting away.
This is so incredibly big. So, so incredibly big.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤙
LikeLike
The steel furnaces being fired up, as the sleeping giant awakes from its decades-long slumber. And the question Americans must never forget to keep asking is “why didn’t this happen before”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN!!!!~
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know why. We have now seen proof exactly why it happened.
Now we must never, never, let it happen again. Never.
That is why they want our guns. Think about it. Germany, France, UK, Sweden, Italy, Australia all gone. Why? No guns..
LikeLike
1.5 man hours per ton – only the US Steelworker can do that. No other steel manufacturing country comes close. Get the hell out of our way!
The cheaters around the world created by us are getting sorted out – China, South Korea, India, Vietnam – your economy was created by our poor leadership redistributing our wealth. No more.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m not sure of the metrics you are using, but back in my steel mill days the price of steel in the Mon Valley was $27 per man hour for a ton of steel. The company asked for work rule concessions reducing that to $9 per man hour, but the unions rejected it and held out.
They eventually agreed, but by then it was too late and thousands of us lost our jobs. The changes would have enabled super crafts where one worker could perform the work formerly performed by three times as many workers. This extreme measure in operational improvement was just regarding labor, and was before many technological improvements came on line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, spren. Politics is “complicated business, folks.”
So are union/employer relationships. I think President Trump is clarifying the union/management relationship for the rank and file; make the best deal you can for yourself, but don’t kill the golden goose in the process. And the trade and manufacturing union votes are the votes that count a lot towards MAGA.
AFSCME union votes are generally against MAGA. They don’t produce anything so as a generalization, the average ‘unaware don’t care. gimme da pension’ AFSCME union member is going to vote for more government.
Big P.S.
Management and Unions will, by necessity, have to be more transparent and cooperative if they expect to reap the benefits of MAGA. Unions are going to have to minimize featherbedding and Management is going to have to show a little more of their financial hand. America needs a little more win-win at this point and a little less screw-the -opposition at this point if we are to MAGA.
LikeLike
If tariffs mean Elyria and Lorain get jobs, let her rip Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen to that! I will happily pay a little more for items I purchase knowing that people will be employed. I would rather pay that way than pay unemployment and welfare!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m with you cff999.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will be paying more but do not forget it would be also for higher quality items marked “Made in the USA” 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cue the video of Obama telling us those jobs are never coming back. I’d like to laugh about it but it’s not even funny. People’s livelihoods were ruined, and the problems cascaded.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That SOB and his commie party do not want the jobs back. They want people unemployed or working two part time jobs making min. wage so that they and the unemployed can be dependent on the effing fed. gov’t. welfare programs. Keep em on the plantation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s the SOB. I know we’ve all seen it but it’s always worth watching again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like yours Zero. We named you appropriately.
LikeLike
Perfect.
LikeLike
They need to use snips of that A$$hat’s words in campaign ads all over the Rust Belt in 2020 for the President’s re-election….
LikeLike
Coincidence… I was just reading about this here.
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/03/net-gain-of-313000-jobs-in-february.html
Obama to Trump: ‘What magic wand do you have?’……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for posting the more concise clip. If I didn’t care about my monitor I’d smack it watching him. I’m so angry about this.
When somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s gonna bring all these jobs back. Well how exactly are you gonna do that? What are you gonna do? There’s no answer to it.
EIGHT YEARS of this stupid man and his stupid hangers on dragging our country down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks like we were posting simultaneously….great minds. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I really hated Obama before.
But when I see what Trump…a true pro-American president…has been able to do in less than 1 1/2 years, I am discovering bad new depths in my loathing and disgust.
The word “contempt” just doesn’t do the feelings justice, and falls short by miles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gawd….doncha know. That “halting…stammering” way he has of delivering a comment curdles my stomach.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama didn’t know crap about creating a job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like to see him take that ‘magic wand’ and wind it around your neck and hang you with it.
LikeLike
Yes he does Obama… it’s called balls the size of Church bells and brains!
LikeLike
Called experience and intelligence, Zero – something you’ll never have. Loser.
LikeLike
Turns out President Trump did have a magic wand.🎇
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea, and Dana Perino too.
I lost a lot of respect for her when I saw her say that on a Broadcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t watch her, she just pisses me off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does she still talk about her stupid dog 90 percent of the time?
Waste of space…
LikeLike
Obama ruined and killed a lot of people in his two terms. And that is not even counting the military.
LikeLike
I wonder how many committed suicide or drank or drugged themselves into debilitation because they lost their jobs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably too many to even count. Men have terrible repercussions with that type of failure. I have seen it many times!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow. It was already dusty in here, but now….
LikeLike
Having worked in a mill with a furnace producing pig iron, it has to run 24 hours a day or else it would have to be banked with coke, which would be an inefficient process. So any furnace that is put back into service will have three shifts. I wonder if this is the old Lorain Works that back in the 80s was owned by USX (US Steel)?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now there will plain-as-day proof that so called cheap imported goods are the most exspensive goods of all in so far as sustaining a society and creating real economic activity at home..
This activity is going to generate a exponential increase in tax revenue. It’s going to create demand for labor across a broad spectrum of skill sets, and that is going to mean tax revenue will fund building American Scholols, Roads & Bridges and American money staying in America. It is also going to mean increasing wages meaning increasing consumption meaning more sustainability of all the aforementioned.
Once people start to see it and feel it, globalism is dead.
Nobody takes care of you like you.
China, Mexico, Canada….and just about every other country looks out for their interests (well maybe not Canada with the pajama boy).
I’m hoping PDJT is going to drop more MAGA in the sense of eliminating monopolization.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
– Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto (from the film “Tora! Tora! Tora!”)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Quote was also was in the movie Midway. One of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The music background just didn’t do it for me. The man is, at the beginning, telling a tale of woe but the background music is energetic, vibrant, and in total discontinuity of the laments voiced by the son of a dispossessed steel worker.
Change the music to fit the story.
Uplifting at the end but melancholy at the beginning.
Other than that, It’s a worthwhile vid.
DSC
LikeLike
All of this crap coming in from communist countries made by slave labor and resold at retail in this country has not benefited us one bit. The retailers and the companies who import this junk and resell it, are making huge profits because we are still paying top dollar for most of it. When you have a retail shop or dept. store on every corner in America with few customers, and racks full of merchandise, you know the markup is YUGE. We are being ripped off. No effing jobs and no mfg., yet we pay high prices for the imported junk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump needs to slap tariffs on “Chinese crap”.
LikeLike
Yes, my husband said NPR had on that guy from California that was crying because he would have to pay to import his Chinese steel. BUY AMERICAN then!
LikeLike
There are a LOT of support jobs this will create. Trucking, logistics, consumables, training, security etc.
For every 100 direct jobs, it probably creates another 20 or 30 jobs outside the plant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the ratio is higher than that…factory jobs benefit the surrounding economy and boost the nationwide economy as a whole.
I would bet it’s more like:
1 factory job creates 10 other jobs.
It’s hard to quantify exactly.
But factories support small shops, restaurants, home construction, real estate jobs, trucking jobs…the list is long.
LikeLike
downstream jobs
Example:
NASA decides to build and fly a rocket. NASA needs employees….and thousands of subcontractors to supply all the parts and pieces….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coal mining as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
⬅️ In July of 2015 I thought it would be a landslide and I am declaring in March of 2018 that it will be another landslide in 2020!!! Pocketbooks will make the difference. Yeah baby!! Gotta go order some more of Sundance’s recommended “winnamins”!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike
End the H1B Visa scam and Trump will win over the computer and Internet technology workers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! I hope he addresses this problem soon.
LikeLike
Big political mistake for the GOP to oppose this. To fail to appreciate what this means to the heart and soul of a critical national industry, and what it means to our national defense in every respect, is close to tragic. What Trump has done is heroic. But I suppose we live in a time when that word either has no meaning or an inverted meaning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can not see it translating down ballot because of idiots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes it will! This data will blow you away. I am still on a high an hour later.
LikeLike
80 percent and our republicans aren’t running to get pictures with Trump with tariff proclamation?
LikeLike
This is great for the city of Lorain here in Ohio. Driving through Lorain past closed Republic Steel facilities is depressing. The city has been financially devastated.
LikeLike
North Coast trivia – each mill or auto plant job = 8 jobs total.
Betcha dint know that, didya?
All the support jobs required to maintain one steelworker or auto plant job must be included in these 1000 announced jobs. There’s a lotta machines in them there plants.
And that is not including all the community service jobs affected.
The steel will be used in car plants in places like Lordstown/Y-town, Detroit, Canton, etc., not to mention infrastructure, etc. More jobs coming soon. Count on it.
Guess all those hours spent in union halls and bars in 2016 paid off. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Letting in Cheap Imports into our country is very similar to what happens when an Invasive Species is introduced into our ecosystem.
For example, the Asian Carp.
The Asian Carp eats up all the food supply in the ecosystem…and the Native Fish starve.
In no time, the Asian Carp dominates the ecosystem, and it suffers as a result.
LikeLike
We vacation at a condo in Port Clinton every year and know the Lorain area. This is great news for an area that has suffered too long under democrats and RINOs.
LikeLike
Next time you’re there put a MAGA flag on your car. 🙂
LikeLike
I hope the Union bosses behave themselves and don’t shoot the golden goose this time.
Ohio is not a Right-to-Work State.
So it will be tempting for the unions to try to exert power over the new factory openings.
.
.
Because of the cost-savings, it is totally understandable why the existing furnaces would be utilized to kick-start our domestic Steel Production.
But over time…those steel mills could be relocated to friendly Right-to-Work States, if the Unions get unreasonable.
LikeLike
Wheatietoo does the Supreme Court case currently being heard effect this union? In NYC, the teacher and administrator unions are losing their mind in anticipation to the ruling which will be 5-4 in favor of the union employees on whether they want to contribute or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think that it does, Fle.
Seems like it would affect all unions, everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok! I was concerned it was just public unions.
LikeLike
Trump has a YUGE opening here, Wheatie.
If he were really smart, he would begin HAMMERING on the obligations and responsibilities of executives to “take care of your people”….”your salaries are outrageous!”….”share your wealth and success with your workers”….”show them you are with them!”…..
Don’t be surprised to see Trump start hammering on this theme. It goes hand-in-hand with revitalizing mid-west USA.
Can you imagine what the political fall-out would be for a Republican president to earn the support of blue-collar unions??!?!?
Just….wow.
LikeLike
“If he were really smart…”
Tsk, tsk.
Our President is a Very Stable Genius.
And “share the wealth” is a socialist theme…one that I hope our President does NOT hammer.
The best way to raise wages is through Competition.
More Jobs will create competition for those jobs.
LikeLike
Looks pretty similar to the map showing which stated the President won (bar the rust-belt) – what a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll be drinking boilermakers at the Croatian Club in Bessemer again.
LikeLike