Republic Steel Announces Recommission of Lorain Ohio Steelworks – Hundreds of Jobs Scheduled To Return….

March 9, 2018

Excellent news for the community of Lorain, Ohio, where it was announced today that Republic Steel has plans to recommission at least one blast furnace by the end of this year. They are also estimating the possibility of putting a second blast furnace back on-line due to production forecasts as a result of President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

Lorain Pig Iron is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4,  by working with contract service providers to submit proposals for the recommissioning.  Since 2015 over 1,000 workers in Lorain were laid off.  BF4 has been dormant since 2016 when the remaining 200 steelworkers were laid off.

If Republic Steel fires up two blast furnaces (BF3 and BF4) at this ironworks, over 1,000 jobs could be created depending on the number of shifts each day.  100 to 200 jobs per shift, per furnace, equals 300 – 600 jobs per furnace/24 hrs.  That’s a tremendous economic lift to the people living in/around Lorain, Ohio. Great news.

LORAIN, OHIO — Two of the blast furnaces at Republic Steel on East 28th Street could be up and running by the end of this year.

According to a news release, Lorain Pig Iron LLC, or LPI, is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4, or BF4, by working with technical service providers to review and submit proposals for the recommissioning.

In restarting BF4, the company would be able to produce and distribute 1 million tons of pig iron annually.

LPI, which is jointly owned and operated by Republic and Minnesota-based ERP Iron Ore LLC, also is evaluating starting up the mill’s Blast Furnace 3, or BF3, which would double pig iron production in Lorain to 2 million tons annually. (read more)

…Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

 

152 Responses to Republic Steel Announces Recommission of Lorain Ohio Steelworks – Hundreds of Jobs Scheduled To Return….

  1. helix35 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of this guy keeping his promises. It’s exhausting.

  2. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I wonder if most people here realize what this news does for mid-west blue collar democrats and their voting opinions….and by extension their families and friends.

    I’m talking about “fly-over country” democrats….not the coastal, big city liberals.

    Trump just locked up Michigan, OH, and PA in 2020.

    BOOM

    • Mark Thimesch. (artist) says:
      March 9, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      Especially if there is news of another one or two steel companies that begin employing hundreds of people!

    • dufrst says:
      March 9, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      And MN and WI. Watch out for Illinois! If Dem turnout is low in Chicago, it’s lights out and a pickup for Trump! This is not farfetched given the course Trump is on. He doesn’t stop working. If he gets N. Korea in line, I think the dam breaks and he will get a lot of his agenda through.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 9, 2018 at 6:59 pm

        Add to that a possible step forward in securing peace in the ME vis-a-via Israel/Palestine (a la North Korea)…much less a full reconciliation??

        2020 may be a landslide the likes of which haven’t been seen since Reagan’s re-election.

        • dufrst says:
          March 9, 2018 at 7:17 pm

          I’ll just take the North Korean deal. That’s a bigger deal than Israeli-Palestinian deal. The potential for reunification is real. I think Trump will push for reunification to ensure a permanent agreement long after Trump has left office. I think Trump would give Kim and cohorts an out of some sort. Maybe let them have Pyongyang as a quasi independent district while allowing the rest of the North to be rebuilt and reintegrated into the South in exchange for dismantling the DMZ and reducing US troops in Korea (even a withdrawal).

          I’m trying to think out of the box but I know if Trump sits down with Kim it’s the end of the road. It will be like Reagan and Gorbachev. In the end we may see a reunification of some sort. We may see things happen that are as unexpected as what happened at the end of the Cold Wat when the Berlin Wall came down.

          But before Trump sits down he needs to get our hostages out. When he leaves that table he needs to get Korean and Japanese prisoners out. Remember Trump has the intellectual property card in his hand to keep China in check.

          This is going to be a very interesting year. The negotiations will be delicate but we hold all of the cards. Kim really has nothing but his nukes but we have bigger nukes! And besides, Kim’s economy is being squeezed like never before. His country is on the brink. Trump should take his time to get to the table before agreeing to talk. Get as many prisoners out as possible and see if in addition to denuclearization, he can get reunification. It’s past time for the Koreas to reunify. The economic gap between the two countries is becoming a chasm!

          Anyhow random thoughts…MAGA!!

      • formerdem says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        “turnout” in Chicago apparently depends mainly on the xerox machines printing up those fake ballots. I am skeptical that the views of locals in the African American wards are able to sway outcomes in their own elections. the donkeys don’t care what African American voters really think, imo.

      • fleporeblog says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        • covfefe999 says:
          March 9, 2018 at 8:02 pm

          I think we’re going to see an increasing number of blacks and hispanics voting GOP. The hispanics are already well on their way, didn’t Trump win like 30% of the hispanic vote? People who want to work, people who want to own their own businesses, people who want to be self-sufficient … these kinds of people are turned off by Dem socialism. And we’re tired of seeing our paychecks drained to pay for the slackers and scammers.

    • 4sure says:
      March 9, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Let’s bring back our textile and furniture industry. We made the best fabrics of all types in the world and the best crafted furniture in the world. We developed the synthetic materials that was turned into fabric in the textile plants. That fabric was then made into finished products in America. We grew the natural fiber, cotton, in America. We mfgd. the textile looms and machines used in the mills in America. It’s time to bring it all back home.

      • WSB says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        Hear, hear, 4sure! I work with those industries every day and hope to specify those items in abundance from within the US soon!

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        That would make a big difference in NC, esp western NC

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        YES!!!

      • Tired Mom says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        I was looking for a textile manufacturer to make a unique, knit hat that a friend had designed. My friend wanted her hats to be made in America, so she and I researched the entire country and found ONE textile manufacturer, in Raleigh-Durham. It was the only operating mill we could find in the US, and the only reason this company was still in business was because the US Army contracted with them to make the green army sweaters that our soldiers wear, the ones with the patches on the elbows. The factory foreman told me that without that contract, they’d be out of business. God bless the US Army for not sending that business to China,

      • USTerminator says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        We should compete in all industries bar none. I want Trump starts a national supply chain policy to counter China. I want state of the art electronic assembly industry right here in US.

      • Bakokitty says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

        Yes! Some of the best furniture we ever owned was made in the early 70’ and my parents furniture too, it was made in the 50’s.
        The couch and loves seat we bought in 78 was so well made that it lived in our home 20 years, then was passed on to our daughter and the she passed it on to a friend. Just couldn’t wear it out,and the fabric was unbelievably stony and hardly showed water.
        That was when Made in America meant something really good.

      • covfefe999 says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        One of the greatest textile losses, IMO, was the Scranton Lace company. They made the most wonderful cotton-rich lace on Nottingham looms. The company finally closed down in the early 2000’s. I still have some curtains and tablecloths, they’re so lovely. Wish that company could come back. I don’t think there is any other Nottingham lace manufacturer in the US.

      • Kaco says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        Sounds great to me! I imagine the garment industry would be the last to come back, but I sure wish they’d come back. Still in the market for a new high back quality sofa for my family room.

    • formerdem says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      even the coastal big city people know we are one.

    • Alison says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      And ya know what? He didn’t do it for votes. Or money.

      He did it for his fellow countrymen.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:13 pm

        Exactly so. He is clearly following the long abandoned but very wise business leader axiom:

        “Take care of your people…”

        the corollary to which is:

        “….and they will take care of you.”

    • litlbit2 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      I hope the workers realize after their union bosses threw them under the bus as obama weaponized the government against the middle class. It took a real American, President Trump to restore their livehood. Against almost everyone including the GOPe that said terrible idea!

      Now waiting for these so called union leaders to step in to claim their piece of the pie, collecting union dues to donate to elect the next Bill, Hillary, Obama for fair treatment! Lmao!

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:55 pm

        Trump has also created the room for himself to take on the Exec. suites…to upbraid them for their ridiculous pay packages. He should demand they “share the wealth”…

        …and thus take away an entire talking point from the dims.

        Hey PRESTO!

        Trump just turns 1/2 of the democrat party into Republicans.

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      FGAC… I went to a job fair last week in S.E. MI. Chassis subcontractor / Tier Supplier want 20 people to sign up, tour the plant the next day, with the potential of being hired on the spot. Said auto manufacturer who shall not be named, decided to bring the jobs back to the U.S. for this SUV type vehicle. I heard it with my own ears. This Trump economy is real….

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        Beautiful. That is exactly what I was assuming….now I don’t need to assume. It’s happening! Thank you. 🙂

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      You betcha! Its just incredible that his Excellency has taken an entire block of what had been traditional Dem voters. Remarkable. MAGA

    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      He’s the smartest man on the planet 🙂

    • LadyTess says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Future elections are going to be very interesting!

  3. Mark Thimesch. (artist) says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    THIS is one of the MANY reasons I decided to vote for the first time in my life, for a President of the United States.

    I didn’t have to hold my nose, or ignore my conscience. I saw reality for what it was and it was so DAMN GLORIOUS, I just couldn’t sit the election cycle out.

    God Bless Our President and First Lady

  4. dufrst says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Trump won union members in OH, 49%-44%. I think that number is going to go up big in 2020!

    Sherrod Brown is the Senator there and he voted against the tax cuts! If the GOP can find a competent blue collar candidate to run against Brown, we can pick up that seat.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      See there? Exactly what I was talking about above.

      Cannot overemphasize the enormity of this.

    • H.R. says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Sherrod Brown is going to be looking and looking and looking and looking for the Union Label. It’s under his nose, but he will vote 100% against President Trump.

      Well… bye, Sherrod.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      We have Rep. Jim Renacci running against Brown. Renacci actually was going to run for the vacant Governor’s seat but was encouraged by our President to switch and run for the Senate seat when Josh Mandel decided to drop out.

      I had a back and forth with Richard Baris of PPD about the Ohio race. See below:

      • Kaco says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        We have to have Renacci win the primary then beat Brown. The other Republican sounds globalist, I can’t remember his name, but Renacci is my Rep. and the fact that PT asked him to run, makes it an endorsement.

        I wasn’t quite sure on Mandel to begin with, he ran a few time for various offices, but never had anything on his page about immigration and still didn’t. Yeah I would have voted for him against Brown, but he’s been promoted for quite a while. I just remember a primary where I voted for someone else, but Mandel was pushed by the GOP.

        • fleporeblog says:
          March 9, 2018 at 8:19 pm

          Kaco I would be shocked with our President’s endorsement that he doesn’t get out of the primary. Richard had Mandel blowing Brown out by double digits. The poll from Axios the other day had him down 5 to Brown.

          We have to make sure every voter in OH remembers the POS Brown voted against Tax Reform but ALSO Repeal and Replace.

          Renacci voted for both. I will be really disappointed to lose this seat with our President currently polling over 55% in OH.

          By next month with those furnaces back in action, he will be over 65%!

        • fleporeblog says:
        • Michael says:
          March 9, 2018 at 8:24 pm

          I must remember to send Renacci a check.

    • mopar2016 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      I was with the UAW for years, and I’ve been with AFL-CIO for many many years.
      I can tell you first hand that a whole lot of union people voted for president Trump.
      Our chief steward comes around and “suggests” that we vote dem, but a lot of us don’t.

    • Michael says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      My Local I hear is at near 100% employment yet some at least still badmouth .
      I hope VSGPDJT keeps up the open meetings as I think them the most effective persuasion.

  5. evergreen says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Mueller has to know he’s headed for cosmic, historical ridicule if he thinks he’s going to land a charge of bush-league bad-boy behavior prior to office on a guy who’s on the cusp of solving historically intractable problems on a global scale.

    Does the cop cite and arrest Superman for indecent exposure in a phone booth, detaining and thus preventing him from saving the planet? Only if you’re Mueller, I guess. Maybe Mueller doesn’t want to be that guy.

  6. Joni Eastley says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    My hometown! I could weep, I’m so happy for them!

  7. emet says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    The steel furnaces being fired up, as the sleeping giant awakes from its decades-long slumber. And the question Americans must never forget to keep asking is “why didn’t this happen before”?

    • WSB says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      And bombard every single person who has been in government for more that two years.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      I am originally from a little town about 30 miles East of Pittsburgh,Pa. I remember when the steel workers came home all dirty, but proud to be working hard.

      Families would greet them, them being covered in dirt and coke dust. Smiling at the American Flag flying from his house. Sitting on his porch, his wife brings him an ice cold “Iron City” beer. Grandma comes out from inside the house. Wearing her “Babuska” from the old country..touching her son or son-in-law on the knee. Smiling….So happy….

      The bars would open at 6:30 to be able to serve the 11-7 shift coming off, Everyone happy and proud to work hard. Loud and noisy….a shot and a beer!

      Then it all disappeared. And we came close. Close to losing it all…forever. We cannot let it get that close again. Never. Never give up our guns.

      And….even though we all believed in him, I believe all of us had just a small worry in our hearts. No more, “He’s the one”

      And now, I humbly get down on my knees and thank the Lord and everyone else for this man.

      He saved us. He saved us all.

      • Bakokitty says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        I know this I could feel the prayers of Americans like your family and all of us going up to God asking for a good man to be our leader. To take our country back. Prayed, asked God for forgiveness for our country turning away from him, I do believe that millions of us were doing that on election night. He did not abandon us. He heard us.

      • Trumpismine says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

        My first try to a mill was Aliquippa J&L. Man talking about goin back in time! A community built around a steel mill. My first of many boilermakers – iron city beer in a mug with a shot of whiskey(in the shot glass) dropped in to rattle against your front teeth as you chugged it down. Ahh,to be young

      • tgmccoy says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

        I remember Iron City Beer.. A buddy of mine would go home to Pittsburgh and
        bring back a case to Richland Wa. where we both worked,,,
        Forgot all about that.MAGA! ..

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      1, Laziness
      2. Incompetence
      3. Lack of will/energy – assumptions of an unbeatable Goliath
      4. Bribes

  8. H.R. says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    1,000 recalled workers to high-paying jobs is a GIANT multiplier effect into the local economy. It’s not just the wages of the recalled employees.

    The dry-cleaner in Lorain is going to proclaim, “God bless President Trump.” The dry-cleaner’s babysitter will also proclaim, “God bless President Trump.”

    The ripple effect from wealth-creating job spreads in ever-widening circles.

    • powderdayrules says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      And all the money sent back to Mexico by the illegals has an anti-multiplying effect on the economy. As does working under the table.

      Enforce the law. Deport them all. They can get in line and follow the law.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      Yes!

      Fire the furnace up, and you fire up untold numbers of businesses that surround it.

      Imagine….people able to move back home to where their roots are, families reunited because there are jobs to support them.

      Whole communities revitalized and turned around after decades of wasting away.

      This is so incredibly big. So, so incredibly big.

  9. emet says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    The steel furnaces being fired up, as the sleeping giant awakes from its decades-long slumber. And the question Americans must never forget to keep asking is “why didn’t this happen before”?

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Skinner says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    1.5 man hours per ton – only the US Steelworker can do that. No other steel manufacturing country comes close. Get the hell out of our way!

    The cheaters around the world created by us are getting sorted out – China, South Korea, India, Vietnam – your economy was created by our poor leadership redistributing our wealth. No more.

    • spren says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      I’m not sure of the metrics you are using, but back in my steel mill days the price of steel in the Mon Valley was $27 per man hour for a ton of steel. The company asked for work rule concessions reducing that to $9 per man hour, but the unions rejected it and held out.

      They eventually agreed, but by then it was too late and thousands of us lost our jobs. The changes would have enabled super crafts where one worker could perform the work formerly performed by three times as many workers. This extreme measure in operational improvement was just regarding labor, and was before many technological improvements came on line.

      • H.R. says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:56 pm

        Thank you, spren. Politics is “complicated business, folks.”

        So are union/employer relationships. I think President Trump is clarifying the union/management relationship for the rank and file; make the best deal you can for yourself, but don’t kill the golden goose in the process. And the trade and manufacturing union votes are the votes that count a lot towards MAGA.

        AFSCME union votes are generally against MAGA. They don’t produce anything so as a generalization, the average ‘unaware don’t care. gimme da pension’ AFSCME union member is going to vote for more government.

        Big P.S.
        Management and Unions will, by necessity, have to be more transparent and cooperative if they expect to reap the benefits of MAGA. Unions are going to have to minimize featherbedding and Management is going to have to show a little more of their financial hand. America needs a little more win-win at this point and a little less screw-the -opposition at this point if we are to MAGA.

  11. Bill Green says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    If tariffs mean Elyria and Lorain get jobs, let her rip Mr. President.

  12. covfefe999 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Cue the video of Obama telling us those jobs are never coming back. I’d like to laugh about it but it’s not even funny. People’s livelihoods were ruined, and the problems cascaded.

  13. spren says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Having worked in a mill with a furnace producing pig iron, it has to run 24 hours a day or else it would have to be banked with coke, which would be an inefficient process. So any furnace that is put back into service will have three shifts. I wonder if this is the old Lorain Works that back in the 80s was owned by USX (US Steel)?

  14. coltlending says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Now there will plain-as-day proof that so called cheap imported goods are the most exspensive goods of all in so far as sustaining a society and creating real economic activity at home..

    This activity is going to generate a exponential increase in tax revenue. It’s going to create demand for labor across a broad spectrum of skill sets, and that is going to mean tax revenue will fund building American Scholols, Roads & Bridges and American money staying in America. It is also going to mean increasing wages meaning increasing consumption meaning more sustainability of all the aforementioned.

    Once people start to see it and feel it, globalism is dead.

    Nobody takes care of you like you.

    China, Mexico, Canada….and just about every other country looks out for their interests (well maybe not Canada with the pajama boy).

    I’m hoping PDJT is going to drop more MAGA in the sense of eliminating monopolization.

  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
    – Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto (from the film “Tora! Tora! Tora!”)

  16. harrietht3 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    The music background just didn’t do it for me. The man is, at the beginning, telling a tale of woe but the background music is energetic, vibrant, and in total discontinuity of the laments voiced by the son of a dispossessed steel worker.
    Change the music to fit the story.
    Uplifting at the end but melancholy at the beginning.
    Other than that, It’s a worthwhile vid.
    DSC

  17. 4sure says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    All of this crap coming in from communist countries made by slave labor and resold at retail in this country has not benefited us one bit. The retailers and the companies who import this junk and resell it, are making huge profits because we are still paying top dollar for most of it. When you have a retail shop or dept. store on every corner in America with few customers, and racks full of merchandise, you know the markup is YUGE. We are being ripped off. No effing jobs and no mfg., yet we pay high prices for the imported junk.

  18. GreatAgainReport says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    There are a LOT of support jobs this will create. Trucking, logistics, consumables, training, security etc.

    For every 100 direct jobs, it probably creates another 20 or 30 jobs outside the plant.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 9, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      I think the ratio is higher than that…factory jobs benefit the surrounding economy and boost the nationwide economy as a whole.

      I would bet it’s more like:
      1 factory job creates 10 other jobs.

      It’s hard to quantify exactly.
      But factories support small shops, restaurants, home construction, real estate jobs, trucking jobs…the list is long.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

        downstream jobs

        Example:

        NASA decides to build and fly a rocket. NASA needs employees….and thousands of subcontractors to supply all the parts and pieces….

    • joninmd22 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      Coal mining as well.

  19. Landslide says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    ⬅️ In July of 2015 I thought it would be a landslide and I am declaring in March of 2018 that it will be another landslide in 2020!!! Pocketbooks will make the difference. Yeah baby!! Gotta go order some more of Sundance’s recommended “winnamins”!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  20. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    End the H1B Visa scam and Trump will win over the computer and Internet technology workers!

  21. paulraven1 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Big political mistake for the GOP to oppose this. To fail to appreciate what this means to the heart and soul of a critical national industry, and what it means to our national defense in every respect, is close to tragic. What Trump has done is heroic. But I suppose we live in a time when that word either has no meaning or an inverted meaning.

  22. nottakingthisanymore says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    I can not see it translating down ballot because of idiots.

  23. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    This is great for the city of Lorain here in Ohio. Driving through Lorain past closed Republic Steel facilities is depressing. The city has been financially devastated.

  24. jeans2nd says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    North Coast trivia – each mill or auto plant job = 8 jobs total.

    Betcha dint know that, didya?
    All the support jobs required to maintain one steelworker or auto plant job must be included in these 1000 announced jobs. There’s a lotta machines in them there plants.
    And that is not including all the community service jobs affected.

    The steel will be used in car plants in places like Lordstown/Y-town, Detroit, Canton, etc., not to mention infrastructure, etc. More jobs coming soon. Count on it.

    Guess all those hours spent in union halls and bars in 2016 paid off. Bigly.

  25. nottakingthisanymore says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:40 pm

  26. wheatietoo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Letting in Cheap Imports into our country is very similar to what happens when an Invasive Species is introduced into our ecosystem.

    For example, the Asian Carp.
    The Asian Carp eats up all the food supply in the ecosystem…and the Native Fish starve.
    In no time, the Asian Carp dominates the ecosystem, and it suffers as a result.

  27. Whitehouse Clown says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    We vacation at a condo in Port Clinton every year and know the Lorain area. This is great news for an area that has suffered too long under democrats and RINOs.

  28. wheatietoo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    I hope the Union bosses behave themselves and don’t shoot the golden goose this time.

    Ohio is not a Right-to-Work State.
    So it will be tempting for the unions to try to exert power over the new factory openings.


    .
    .
    Because of the cost-savings, it is totally understandable why the existing furnaces would be utilized to kick-start our domestic Steel Production.

    But over time…those steel mills could be relocated to friendly Right-to-Work States, if the Unions get unreasonable.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Wheatietoo does the Supreme Court case currently being heard effect this union? In NYC, the teacher and administrator unions are losing their mind in anticipation to the ruling which will be 5-4 in favor of the union employees on whether they want to contribute or not.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Trump has a YUGE opening here, Wheatie.

      If he were really smart, he would begin HAMMERING on the obligations and responsibilities of executives to “take care of your people”….”your salaries are outrageous!”….”share your wealth and success with your workers”….”show them you are with them!”…..

      Don’t be surprised to see Trump start hammering on this theme. It goes hand-in-hand with revitalizing mid-west USA.

      Can you imagine what the political fall-out would be for a Republican president to earn the support of blue-collar unions??!?!?

      Just….wow.

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        “If he were really smart…”

        Tsk, tsk.
        Our President is a Very Stable Genius.

        And “share the wealth” is a socialist theme…one that I hope our President does NOT hammer.

        The best way to raise wages is through Competition.
        More Jobs will create competition for those jobs.

    • severance23 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Looks pretty similar to the map showing which stated the President won (bar the rust-belt) – what a coincidence.

  29. americalsgt says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    They’ll be drinking boilermakers at the Croatian Club in Bessemer again.

