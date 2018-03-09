Republic Steel Announces Recommission of Lorain Ohio Steelworks – Hundreds of Jobs Scheduled To Return….

Excellent news for the community of Lorain, Ohio, where it was announced today that Republic Steel has plans to recommission at least one blast furnace by the end of this year. They are also estimating the possibility of putting a second blast furnace back on-line due to production forecasts as a result of President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

Lorain Pig Iron is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4, by working with contract service providers to submit proposals for the recommissioning. Since 2015 over 1,000 workers in Lorain were laid off. BF4 has been dormant since 2016 when the remaining 200 steelworkers were laid off.

Not only is President Trump protecting American steel and aluminum industries, but he’s also putting the American worker first. pic.twitter.com/4mbqc99GQl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2018

If Republic Steel fires up two blast furnaces (BF3 and BF4) at this ironworks, over 1,000 jobs could be created depending on the number of shifts each day. 100 to 200 jobs per shift, per furnace, equals 300 – 600 jobs per furnace/24 hrs. That’s a tremendous economic lift to the people living in/around Lorain, Ohio. Great news.

LORAIN, OHIO — Two of the blast furnaces at Republic Steel on East 28th Street could be up and running by the end of this year.

According to a news release, Lorain Pig Iron LLC, or LPI, is beginning the process to start the mill’s Blast Furnace 4, or BF4, by working with technical service providers to review and submit proposals for the recommissioning. In restarting BF4, the company would be able to produce and distribute 1 million tons of pig iron annually. LPI, which is jointly owned and operated by Republic and Minnesota-based ERP Iron Ore LLC, also is evaluating starting up the mill’s Blast Furnace 3, or BF3, which would double pig iron production in Lorain to 2 million tons annually. (read more)

