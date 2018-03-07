AG Jeff Sessions Announces Lawsuits Against California Over Interference With Immigration Enforcement…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Department of Justice is filing an injunction to block enforcement of three California immigration laws, each enacted within the past year.
Summary of California Laws Being Challenged:
(Encapsulated from Fox News coverage) ♦ One law offers additional worker protections against federal immigration enforcement actions. Senior Justice Department officials have said it’s prevented companies from voluntarily cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.
Employers are mandated under the law to demand ICE agents present a warrant or subpoena before entering certain areas of the premises, or when accessing some employee records. Some companies have complained they’ve felt torn between trying to comply with seemingly contradictory state and federal statutes, since penalties for non-compliance can be steep from both entities.
♦ The second law also known as “the sanctuary state bill” protects immigrants without legal residency by limiting state and municipal cooperation with the feds, including what information can be shared about illegal-immigrant inmates.
♦ A third law gives state officials the power to monitor and inspect immigrant detention facilities either run directly by, or contracted through, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
From a Cali girl , this lawsuit is long overdue.
Sessions looked pretty lively this morning. This sanctuary suit – plus the tariff hysterics – are keeping the nation’s propaganda organs and talking airheads occupied. Meanwhile….
May the splodey-heads begin. Arizona “interfered” and look what the Zero DOJ did. No irony there. Nope.
Why wait long court fight, ask for immediate injunction to halt laws. That is what the sobs would do. Irreperable harm to public safety to allow this to continue.
But but but….
Where’s the UnHolyWeird (a.k.a. Hollywood) royalty forming barriers and paying the lawyer fees for these “helpless and innocent immigrants’, or offering them the use of their 35K sq foot mansions?
They employ them all! So I guess they dont want the attention.
Oh that’s right, Gil! How silly of me to forget about that.
California’s state policies have actually been a gift to our President, AG Sessions and most importantly to ICE. The fact that they are a “Sanctuary State” allows ICE to basically do whatever they want. They tell people that if you are caught in a raid and the only illegal act you committed was coming into our country illegally, you will be picked up as “Collateral Damage”. They also told the folks in California that the nearby facilities that house those waiting to be deported are so packed, they have no choice but sending you to locations that may be 1000s of miles away.
The local news and local papers can’t really talk much about it because it will paint a picture that the politicians and liberals in California don’t want the public to know. This allows our ICE Agents to perform their duties unabated. Now you have this MORON Mayor from Oakland that decided to tip off the illegals. There is a very good chance that her ass will be arrested and made an example to all the rest of the moon-bat Democrats that believe in their sanctuary policies.
This helps further our President’s agenda because Americans are sick and damn tired of seeing illegals being paraded as being more important than our citizens.
The latest data is absolutely devastating for the Democrats and only going to get worse thanks to states like California.
From the article linked above:
70% of voters oppose the visa “lottery that randomly picks 50,000 people to enter the U.S. each year for great diversity.” This includes 58% of Hispanics, 56% of African Americans, 61% of Clinton voters, and 59% of Democrats.
57% of voters support “building a combination of physical and electronic barriers across the U.S.-Mexico border.” This includes 53% of Hispanics and 54% of Independents.
A clear majority of voters (61%) believe Congress should pass legislation that addresses both DACA and border security at the same time. This includes 69% of Hispanics, 55% of African Americans, 54% of Democrats and 63% of Independents.
Voters Support Immigration Control
79% of voters think we need secure borders—not open borders. This includes 72% of Hispanic voters, 71% of African American voters, 80% of Independent voters, and 71% of Clinton voters.
Among Republican voters, respondents said that “reducing the total amount of immigrants allowed in the United States” should be “the top priority for President Trump and Republicans in Congress” second only to “stimulating American jobs.”
Among all voters, “reducing the total amount of immigrants allowed in the United States” was ranked to be a top five issue, rating in equal importance to destroying ISIS.
No name recognized politician is going to be arrested. Don’t kid yourself.
What she did absolutely puts her at the head of the list. If he meant what he said, he will do just that. This is one area AG Sessions believes with every fiber of his being.
Thank you Flep!!!
As a Californian, I welcome this lawsuit by AG Sessions. California officials like Kevin de Leon brag that half their relatives here are illegal. The DMV has issued licenses to illegals making it easier for them to vote.Our high Homeless rate is a result of millions of illegals getting taxpayer supported housing dispossessing Americans. Overcrowded schools deprive our children of quality education. Shamelessly taxpayer funded colleges give scholarships to illegals over Americans. Enough is enough.
Kate Steinle, Officer Mendoza and Jamiel Shaw Jr would be alive if CA politicians did not protect illegals.EVerify,Voter ID would give Americans living under Apparatchiks in CA a chance to vote them out.
Everify was born in CA. I hope we can get control again. But we need federal intervention.
The other long-awaited report is the Voting Commission (or whatever its called) report on fraud. If Brendan Dilley’s intel source is correct, machine fraud alone is 8.75 million plus.
If that doesn’t ignite sentiment against leftist vote scams, I don’t know what will.
I too welcome this action. In the past five years I have been rear-ended four times, two of which were by a immigrant who could not produce a California driver’s license or insurance. (One time all she could produce was a Mexican ID card). I have had enough of the Cali-attitude!
Wait, I thought the logic was that immigration was a Federal responsibility and you can’t make the states do it now the state is saying they have the right to disrupt something that they previously claimed they aren’t part of.
TDS
AG Sessions stated clearly that he does not expect the states to help, although that would be appreciated, but he is against obstruction… Makes sense to me.
Mr Gil says he wouldnt be surprised to see the dreamers and their ilk rioting with the blessing of all the dimms over the next few months. If that happens the minute they do, the military needs to step in for national security. Personally Id love to see every traitor and rabid reconquista dragged out of all govt offices and thrown in jail. Brown has aggressively been appointing reconquistas around the state. Theyve been out of control and on Moonbeam’s imaginary train to nowhere for years!!
The law is in the books, and its purposes are clear and just….
TY AG Session
California, we have a problem
Love this.
AG Sessions doing things by the books makes it more difficult for it to be undone by future leftists. Thankfully, Obama did most of his dirty work by pen and phone, so Our Lion can easily undo most of it.
Laws on the books by the book… California didn’t need to undo anything… They just do their own thing.
Jerry Brown went nuts this morning claiming the is “war!”
His panty wearing Antifa soldiers will save him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember 1978 when Gov Moonbeam was handed his lunch by Prop 13. We are getting ready to hand him another meal with a Gas Tax increase repeal. -Brown’s best days were with Linda in Africa….
Despite all the handwaving, here is the simple truth; the democrats will be forced, by their own design, to run on the following platform, “We intend to raise your taxes and flood your neighborhoods with Mexicans!!” I’m not sure they thought it all the way through.
As a long suffering taxpayer in Calimexistan I welcome AG Sessions.
Next, sue over the the default automatic voter registation over Driver Licenses.
Next, sue over the Jungle Primaries and take over the California Voting System over Civil Rights violation.
A trifecta I’d love to see.
Oh… perp walk the Mayor of Oakland and have La Migra raid de Leon’s family Cinco de Mayo BBQ and Piñata Party.
WOW! Fantastic speech from AG Sessions! Worth every second spent listening to him! He means BUSINESS!
AG Sessions cites Increase in crime in 2014 and 2015. Coincides with former President Obama’s DACA expansion. Coincidence? Or maybe it was Former AG Eric Holder’s Police reform program?
Was kind of hoping somebody (anybody) would actually be brought up on charges…………
nice start, everyone stands for the pledge of allegiance.
Atta boy Jeff. Keep kicked tail and get Mueller under control.
I would love to see the Feds pull ICE completely out of California (including the Mexican Border). Position ICE Officers and Border Patrol on the borders of Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon where they border California. Let California be a sanctuary state – they just need to understand that NO illegal alien will EVER be able to leave that state for other portions of the USA. I’m a resident of California (to my great chagrin) and the only way to save this state is to completely destroy it in the short term. The sheer amount of tax dollars necessary to support such a fiasco would collapse this state.
Lawsuit is fine but why is Sessions not arresting the law breakers? Jeff Sessions the biggest mistake of Trump Presidency thus far.
Sessions’s concealment of his decision to recuse was not incompetent, it was deliberate and planned to neutralize Trump’s DOJ.
