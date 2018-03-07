AG Jeff Sessions Announces Lawsuits Against California Over Interference With Immigration Enforcement…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Department of Justice is filing an injunction to block enforcement of three California immigration laws, each enacted within the past year.

Summary of California Laws Being Challenged:

(Encapsulated from Fox News coverage) ♦ One law offers additional worker protections against federal immigration enforcement actions. Senior Justice Department officials have said it’s prevented companies from voluntarily cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Employers are mandated under the law to demand ICE agents present a warrant or subpoena before entering certain areas of the premises, or when accessing some employee records. Some companies have complained they’ve felt torn between trying to comply with seemingly contradictory state and federal statutes, since penalties for non-compliance can be steep from both entities.

♦ The second law also known as “the sanctuary state bill” protects immigrants without legal residency by limiting state and municipal cooperation with the feds, including what information can be shared about illegal-immigrant inmates.

♦ A third law gives state officials the power to monitor and inspect immigrant detention facilities either run directly by, or contracted through, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

