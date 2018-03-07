2018 Media Study: First Two Months 91% Network Media Trump Coverage Negative…

MRC News has just released a study of ABC, CBS and NBC broadcast news coverage for the first two months of 2018. The results are almost identical to the results from 2017, and highlight the extreme media bias against a republican president.

(Via NewsBusters) So far, 2018 looks an awful lot like 2017 — at least when it comes to the broadcast networks’ hostile approach to Donald Trump. A Media Research Center analysis of the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts in January and February found ten times more negative comments about the President than positive statements, and found the ongoing Russia investigation once again swamped all other topics.

For this study, MRC analysts looked at all 505 evening news stories that mentioned President Trump or his administration in January and February. Out of 851 total minutes of airtime devoted to the administration, the networks spent almost one-fourth of it (204 minutes, or 24%) on the Russia investigation, eclipsing other major topics such as the economy, immigration reform, and even the gun debate. (read more)

