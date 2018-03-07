2018 Media Study: First Two Months 91% Network Media Trump Coverage Negative…

MRC News has just released a study of ABC, CBS and NBC broadcast news coverage for the first two months of 2018. The results are almost identical to the results from 2017, and highlight the extreme media bias against a republican president.
(Via NewsBusters) So far, 2018 looks an awful lot like 2017 — at least when it comes to the broadcast networks’ hostile approach to Donald Trump. A Media Research Center analysis of the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts in January and February found ten times more negative comments about the President than positive statements, and found the ongoing Russia investigation once again swamped all other topics.
For this study, MRC analysts looked at all 505 evening news stories that mentioned President Trump or his administration in January and February. Out of 851 total minutes of airtime devoted to the administration, the networks spent almost one-fourth of it (204 minutes, or 24%) on the Russia investigation, eclipsing other major topics such as the economy, immigration reform, and even the gun debate. (read more)
Stop the presses! Media biased!
If ‘bias’ were the problem, this would be like having a cold. This is more like stage 4 melanoma.
Oligarch haters of America and hard working Americans own and control these propaganda machines. Can anyone say anti-Trust?
I definitely don’t trust them haha
The MSM is just doing the bidding of there globalist financiers. Pray for justice. Time for some of these losers to be indicted and go to jail.
Where is that Fusion GPS bank account record?
Sounds like collusion to me!
90% slanted press sounds like there is a monopoly on our news in this country and it needs to be broken up. ASAP!
Which is why I, and many neighbors, cancelled our local newspaper subscription.
Such a shame to ruin what was a pretty good little paper with that constant AP crap.
Nonsense! 91% negative? Outside of Fox I haven’t seen even 1% of positive news on the President. Show me.
LikeLiked by 10 people
INSIDE of Fox News reporting on the President is hardly better.
I just heard correspondents talking about the chaos in the White House, and that President Trump “thinks he has the authority” to enforce immigration law.
“President Trump “thinks he has the authority” to enforce immigration law…”
Now what numbskull, Constitutional-illiterate, idiot(s) said something like that?
Obama vs Arizona court ruling said it did
I barely watch Fox anymore. This entire Russia propaganda, along with the unbearable agitprop on guns and other things just upsets me too much.
The target of all this is the bourgeoisie, the middle class, the shopkeepers. Creating a country where there’s just a few upper class, with miles and miles of barrios around them
Fox was not included…they were about 50/50, if I remember.
I watch only Fox and Friends in the a.m. when I’m working out, nothing else on Fox. Fox Business is much better for news and information.
The “Fox Format” drives me NUTS. A Lefty and a conservative discussing some subject. The Lefty gives Leftist Party Line Talking Points, the conservative tries to engage, the Lefty just spouts the party line, the “host” sits there like a bump on a log usually letting the Lefty rave on. It’s irritating, annoying and boring.
LikeLiked by 7 people
yy4u: I respectfully suggest that you stop watching any TV news, including Fox. TV news only exists to stir-up or fabricate controversy so that people tune-in to watch advertisements. The purpose of TV news is to sell advertising time. That’s it.
Do what I did, disconnect the TV and use it solely to watch DVD’s. It’s crap!
I had to quit Fox , even Hannity too dramatic ,. My wife and I would bet on how many times he would say , bleach bit and then acid wash in one show . The constant video of what all the losers on CNN , MSNBC , Kimmel , the view , My gosh , if I wanted to see that crap I know how to watch it ., Like football , I don’t watch to see any politics , Did you watch the awards show , well just watch FOX they replay it incase you missed it .,
When I get up I turn on FBN Maria and her panel.
If an anti Trumper is on the panel, switch off.
If they claim the sky is falling from a tweet, click.
China sells steel to Mexico and Canada to hide the abuse on trade to our country.
Every country in the world throws the book at us with tariffs.
My favorite quote on this:
“Is China going to keep selling us steel in a war?”
This is precisely why it is so important to our National security.
If China attacked us tomorrow the would be killing Americans with weapons we paid for, and even helped them design.
Yes mainstreet is willing to give up cheap crap from China to help protect our products from abuse and innovation.
Shocked I tell you; shocked!!!
So, what are the viewer/subscriber numbers? Up or down over the period? Advert dollars over the period? Up or down? I know many have cut the cable, cancelled subscriptions and avoided the MSM. Are any of these actions having an impact?
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW, easy to find — for ex.:
https://www.bizjournals.com/bizwomen/news/latest-news/2018/03/fox-tops-february-cable-newsratings.html
Summary: Fox leading as usual, CNN dropping bad. “Anderson Cooper [Half A]live” is their highest rated show, but it’s less than half the average ratings of Maddow (who’s been rising, but still well behind Fox).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you that is helpful!
What you will hear on the news today is the “record” turnout of democrats for the Texas primary and how this is bad news for Pres. Trump.
First it was not a record turnout for democrats. Second 50% more republicans turned out than democrats. Third there was a larger number of primary voters this year because a lot of people moved to Texas last year.
The sad thing is, the total voter turnout represents less than 17% of registered voters. Every conservative Texan has to make it a point to take a conservative Texan to the polls in November.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s called disinformation and/or propaganda. The media is in full court press to take down POTUS. They ARE the opposition party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media hates all of us. Not just the man we support.
And so does almost all of Congress, AFIK. Certainly the speaker and senate leader do. All the dems do. Who voted in the speaker and senate leader, who can vote them out, and why are they still in those positions, if almost all Congress republicans do not also hate us?
Which is WHY there are no new laws regarding the media’s conspiracy against the man we chose.
What happens when the entire government, with only a few new exceptions, hates the majority of the people?
“What happens when the entire government, with only a few new exceptions, hates the majority of the people?”
WSB, I think we were given a glimpse of that answer in 2013 when…Obama decided to run military urban warfare games in certain American cities and Blackhawks descended down streets and over parking lots shooting “blank” ammunition….
The media was as silent then as they will be when the ammunition turns out to be real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spot on KBR — Do you know what they call an unarmed population? Subjects.
This is where we were headed — a small, elite living in gated, safe enclaves guarded by armed body guards (think Hollywood, NY, DC) governing the rest of us — all of us being “equal” to each other but not to them.
The American middle class has/had too much prosperity which gave them time and $$ to meddle in politics which is best left to their betters (think Clintons, Bushes, Ryans, McConnells). Besides, the Third World needed “uplifting” for Globalism to work and the only way to “uplift” that many people to a median is to “tampdown” the prosperous Americans to that same median. We we well on our way to that “stable” state of affairs with the closing of factories, the importing of peons to drive down wages, when suddenly ALONG CAME TRUMP. Now they’re hell bent and determined to take him out so they can get back on track.
The question isn’t that they’re doing this or why, the question is what happens if they succeed in undoing an election. Nobody knows the answer to that. Will “we the people” just say OK? We accepted Watergate (a press coup in my opinion), we accepted Iran-Contra which hampered Reagan, we accepted Plamegate which drove down Bush’s popularity so that Obama (or any Democrat) could win. Will we accept them removing Trump (which is what they’re trying to do)? I don’t know.
We accepted the murder of JFK right before our eyes and then listened while they came up with nonsense to explain it away. That must have really emboldened them to just continue.
And yet PDJT’s approval rating is 50%.
Operation mockingbird 4:00am talking points alive and well.
Well at least it is slowly getting better.🙄
It was 95% negative, then 93%, now 91%. At this pace his negative coverage should get down to the mid 80’s before it shoots back up for re-election🙄
The Gary Cohn story is the latest maddening example of media bias. The MSM says Trump has the least qualified cabinet in US history. Everyone is a rube racist tied up in scandal. Fast forward to today and Cohn’s resignation is a blow to the world. What are we going to do without him, they ask? I hate the hypocrisy. Where were all the stories on the great job Trump did in recruiting Cohn? Only now are we told that Trump hired someone of value.
This is a version of another media game — comparing current Republicans to their predecessors. I was around to remember what the left said about Reagan (stupid and heartless), HW (out of touch elitist) and W (war monger, worse than Hitler). Now, all would be well “if Trump were more like other Republican presidents — Reagan (could reach across the aisle), HW (all class) and W (compassionate, good heart).”
We’re better with a free and fair press. We don’t have that right now.
Well considering how effective and successful he’s been if this is the least qualified I hope he continues the trend. Lord knows that the “professional” and I guess better qualified have got us in the mess Trump is trying to clean up.
I suppose it’s worth Sundance mentioning, but here is my shocked face. 😮
Isn’t there an adverse effect with this constant negativity? For ordinary folks if you hear something bad about someone you take notice, but a constant drum beat people start questioning its validity. It’s just to much.
Don’t we the people own the airwaves? Why are these lying, propaganda outlets allowed to call themselves news organizations?
With our school system totally under the control of Marxist radicals, who’ve been brainwashing our children for decades, & totally fake “news organizations” owned by globalists who employ leftist actors & actresses to play journalists & read scripts that push their narrative, the globalist left has a huge unfair & unethical advantage, & it uses our property to maintain it
Absolutely outrageous that this is allowed in a so called free Republic / country
The MSM is a tight knit monopoly and should be broken up. They are not independent organizations when they all spew the same talking points over and over.
CTH has picked up many readers in recent months. Many may not know that media-government collusion:
1. has a long history. Wikipedia actually has an entry on “Operation Mockingbird,” so Progressives cannot honestly dismiss this issue as paranoid knee-jerk reactionary conservatives seeing conspiracies everywhere;
2. Has been documented in recent years. This includes the JournoList ordeal (on Wikipedia), and Gamechanger Salon (not yet on Wikipedia, but google-able, nonetheless). It is reasonable to suspect that some collusion networks have since been established among these clowns, in other forms.
What does this mean? It means a lot.
It means that, YES, the media are biased, in a “progressive,” or liberal, direction. Why else would they form secret groups to discuss how to spin events and news?
It means that “news” regularly, systematically, is filtered and gets spin before it appears on the web, or newspapers.
It means that progressive politicians can rely on “cover” from the media, and so can be as bold as they want to be. [Ex: it was VERY bold to throw the Benghazi-Inspired-By-Video story out there, knowing 1. that it wasn’t even partly true, and knowing 2. that the media would parrot this as reality, even if they suspected or knew it were bogus.]
It means that, not only can elected officials depend on “cover,” but they can collaborate to make news. This is how “fake news” is so common. [Ex: “Trump got pee’d on by Russian prostitutes” / “Trump colluded with Russians to hack the election” get bandied about as fact, when they are entirely fictional, and NO ONE CARES.]
It means that: journalists realize they must play along or be on the outside. Those of us who observe sports journalism realize that a local journalist can only get so critical of the local team before having access cut off – no locker-room interview, etc. Paul Finebaum in Alabama is quite critical of Alabama sports, notably including football, but has made a career out of violating this rule of thumb; he is so recognized that Al sports must deal with him. But this set-up is very rare. In national news, it is similar: if you go rogue, you may get cut off. [Sheryl Attkisson.]
The “Progressives” don’t like President Trump since he is a threat to dictatorial agenda. Remember, the “Left” or “Progressives” believe in and promote “Supremacy of the State and Supremacy of those in control of the State”. They don’t want people to think so they have get people to react emotionally. So they attack and twist the truth and reality.
For some stupid reason I thought we had FCC broadcast rules / Laws to prevent what can be broadcast such as a live execution , But it looks like Tokyo Rose can puke out this propaganda just like the communists that own the media . Where is our Congressman ??? DOJ ??? You would have never seen this done to zero .
Fox was the only new outlet that ever looked critically at Obama, he received nothing but political cover from everyone else. Even that didn’t satisfy him. Remember his constant sniping at Fox and various Fox opinion hosts? Now, even Fox is unwatchable. During the day if I want background noise while I work, I never turn the channel to Fox News.
91% media negative reporting, it isn’t working because President Trump runs circles around them,we the people are laughing at them, so I wonder who the fools think they are, Soros?
I do not pay any attention to the media except to laugh and shake my head because they are the ones who are losing all respectability and are certainly not trustworthy.
The press is attempting to destroy our President and Country, but it is going to backfire and at the end they will have destroyed themselves.
It may be time for some legal action. These news organizations are operating not only as quasi political action committees, but as lobbying organizations as well. There are laws on the books regulating both of these activities.
Who reads books anymore?
Trump was and is way too smart for the propagandist reporters. I won’t even call them journalists. He went straight to the people with Twitter and that made them hopping mad. Too bad. Time to learn a lesson. The portion of the American public that values law and order, the U. S. Constitution, and freedom, will not support the fat cats that own these media outlets any longer. It’s over.
Have you ever noticed that the Associated Press will use the term “far-right” (or similar wording) in its articles, but will never use the term “far-left” (sometimes they will use “leftist”)?
Test
Rush has proven numerous time that the ‘Lame Stream Media’ have a self serving Gulag creating talking points…they aren’t news organizations, if they ever were, they are political hacks for the Democraps, emphasis on the last 4 letters!
It is way past time to revoke their ‘press passes’ and close down their outlets, all of them, as detrimental to America!
Yet we carry on as if it’s all business as usual. Same stupid press briefings, same stupid deference to these vicious a-holes who hate our guts.
