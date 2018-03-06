Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Chairman Trey Gowdy Request DOJ Special Counsel…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has direct oversight authority over the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Courts. Within this oversight, the House Judiciary Committee also has oversight over the FISA court. Additionally, in his current oversight role, Chairman Goodlatte has been working closely with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Today Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Representative Trey Gowdy pen a letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting the appointment of a special counsel to investigate “conflicts of interest” and decisions “made and not made” by current and former Justice Department officials in 2016 and 2017, noting that “the public interest requires” the action.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Gowdy and Goodlatte spoke about the discovery of new information as their reasoning behind calling for a second independent counsel:
“What changed for me was the knowledge that there are two dozen witnesses that Michael Horowitz, the [DOJ] Inspector General, would not have access to,” Gowdy said. “When I counted up 24 witnesses that he would not be able to access were he to investigate it, yeah only one conclusion, that’s special counsel.”
Get well soon Sundance!
Sundance is sick? Oh heck, the deep state infected him.
Hopefully not though. It might just be a cold or the flu.
Get well soon, Sundance.
What is wrong with Sundance? I see ne explanation.
Tiny red letters right under the chart of all the criminals. Well its not all of them…
Here we are …the moment of truth. Will Sessions block and obfuscate or will he advance the grand jury and appoint a real investigator not a hack or criminal like he is surrounded with… If he blocks because of integrity or some other form of BS we know he is the betrayer. The Judas…The Trojan Horse………I hold out no hope Jeff will come thru. He’s there to keep the gate closed. I’m REALLY surprized at Gowdy he’s usually pacing out in front of the gate…………This is the only option and it needs to proceed quickly………
freddy, spot on. Enough with the ‘5d chess’ – explanations/excuses. This will tell the truth, Sessions will be flushed out for ‘the good guy’ (who has been the crafty timer) or ‘the charlatan/fraud’.
It is my belief that SD took time off to have the top of his skull surgically reattached. In his chosen calling — tracking all this sh#t — having one’s head explode from time to time is an occupational hazard. I know I’ve punched many a wall, myself.
Here’s a Federal Prosecutor who would be one of many Sessions could authorize to do the investigation on FISA.
Long-time federal prosecutor Louis V. Franklin, Sr., has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. Mr. Franklin was nominated by President Donald Trump on June 15, and confirmed by the U.S.
Senate on September 14. He was sworn in at 11:30am today by Chief United States District Judge W. Keith Watkins.
“Having been with the U. S. Attorney’s Office for 26 years, I am fully aware of the extraordinary work this office does for the Middle District of Alabama,” stated Mr. Franklin. “I am honored to now serve as United States Attorney and I look forward to improving upon the great work the office is doing for the citizens of the Middle District.”
http://www.alabamanews.net/2017/09/21/long-time-federal-prosecutor-sworn-new-u-s-attorney-middle-district-alabama/
This is one. There are a dozen, a score of good men or women with decades of work under their belt who could do the prosecution.
And there are a thousand FBI investigators he could bring in. Four months of work on these cases and we’d have the indictments and pleas and trials.
I think Sessions will go this route. Someone with impeccable CV who is dedicated to Rule of Law.
I picked this guy because Session probably knows him well and probably got him the promotion.
IMO, the 2nd SC should be someone from outside the Swamp, preferably from a Red State.
They learned this just recently?
That doesn’t smell right.
Exactly
Pray all is well thank you for your hard work, God bless you.
If a second special council were appointed, would that mean that the findings of the IG couldn’t be shared with the public due to an ongoing investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surgery? WTH are you doing posting anything?
Get well Bro!
Unrelated to surgery and related to article – this is another coordinated effort by Team White Hats…. Rep Jordan made a few tweets basically saying they’d been asking for a second Special Counsel for 7 months.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think they also said that the IG is prohibited from venturing into other departments as well. For instance Nunes is looking at the State Dep, but the IG can’t go there. So an IC is needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each Department has their own IG. The problem is more with those who are now out of government. DOJ could investigate but it is the old fox guarding the hen house problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes each Dept. So that makes for a big uncoordinated mess.
LikeLike
Take care of yourself Sundance! Thank you for everything. Is there any alternative to another Special Counsel investigation? It will take another year or longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEA! We have wanted a second counsel but had to wait for the proper moment in time. Altho we also thought the Special Counsel has already been selected and ready to go. Thank you Sessions for getting the stuff together to make this possible and now we can move faster and faster. Thank you, SD, for keeping us updated/informed and to hold our horses until the right moment. Exciting days ahead. Wonder how Mueller will fare now?
So, can Horowitz only interview folks still in gubmint? Those demoted seat warmers? Would he be able to interview Wasserman Shultz and Awans? Or would that require the SC?
LikeLike
He is the IG for the DOJ and also the FBI. That is all he can focus on.
Perhaps that is why they were kept on the payroll.
I wonder if this request was timed to slide under radar while the Kohn news goes for about 48 hours.
Speedy recovery, Sundance!
One clockwise revolution of the vise handle. Start that thing spinning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No apologies needed. Get well soon and best wishes.
Get well soon, Sundance! This Q’s 2nd or 3rd BOOM?
He did four booms, yesterday alone.
Trey Gowdy? I think he is a black hat. But I also think Sessions is a white hat. So what do I know?
I take it that Gowdy doesn’t know about the new FBI/DOJ that is supposed to be on top of this!
A special counsel is a delay tactic.There has been plenty of investigating so far. How much harder could it be to prove a case?
Like the rest of us we know squat. Just fingers crossed and hopeful. Please please may this all be part of an elaborate plan to squash the bugs that crawl in Washington.
Hmm that was suppose to be in response to Talkie.
SD, hopefully it was not a terrible difficult surgery, but take a rest and recuperate because you have spoiled us and we need you. Hopefully, also, you have good people with you to help you take care of yourself and the site. Prayers for your quick recovery from so many of us.
Hope all is well and you are on your way to recovery Sundance. Best wishes!
Good grief…… surgery! Prayers for a speedy recovery and that all is well…..for you and entire family.
Thank goodness there are some white hats working for the good of the country.
Hope we’re talking oil change here rather than transmission work. Get well soon!!!
Meantime we’ll just wander aimlessly about the ether. Seems like everything else out here is just fluff.
Prayers for a speedy recovery, Sundance.
Take care of yourself! We wish you quick healing and speedy recovery!
Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sundance. Thank you for all the hard work you put into this Last Refuge. You and The Treehouse have kept me sane for the last three years. Get well soon.
Why can’t the President ask for a Special Prosecutor? If Sessions says no the President should fire him and keep on going down the line until he finds some DOJer with a spine to appoint a Republican SP.
Sundance, praying for your speedy recovery.
God Bless Sundance may your R&R be peaceful, pleasant and fast.
You have til March 18, 2018😂😂😂
When you are ready, we be here! No place like The Treehouse, probably due to the housekeeper🙏🙏🙏🥂
Speedy recovery Sundance.
I am torn on a second Special Counsel. I don’t know if this is good or bad. Nunes seems to think that it is needed.
