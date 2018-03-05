Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran Announces His Retirement Effective April 1st…

It was the Mississippi primary race between 40-year-term Senator Thad Cochran and Chris McDaniel in 2014 that reveled just how far the GOPe would go to keep a grip on their power. The establishment and Mitch McConnell were willing to do anything to protect Thad Cochran despite his infirmity and near certain senility.
Senator Cochran was barely awake for the past few years. Today his staff announce his retirement effective April 1st:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, today announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.
“I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. I’ve done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved state. My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi. My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts, and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor.”
Cochran was first elected to the Senate in 1978, becoming the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi. He is the tenth-longest serving Senator in U.S. history. Cochran previously served three terms in House of Representatives. (LINK)
Chris McDaniel (pictured above) was already planning a primary challenge to Mississippi GOP Senator Roger Wicker. It will be interesting to see what comes next.
Mitch Tyner (circled) was Chris McDaniel’s lawyer in the divisive 2014 GOP election. The 2016 Donald Trump Republican primary race was a national example of the same conflicts between the establishment and outsiders that existed in Mississippi 2014.
That is not Chris McDaniel, although many here have in the past voiced support for him.
Correct. Mississippi resident here and I can vouch McDaniels is not it. He has done nothing while in the state senate, except miss votes.
VSGPDJT can do better than McDaniel!!! I’m speaking as someone who voted in that MS election in 2014!!!
We need to start working on Chris McDaniel’s appointment to fill Cochran’s seat. Where do we sign up?
I believe he is already looking to run for it. Maybe Lyin’ Ted will stay out of it this time.
Won’t happen.
Just about everyone in Jackson (capitol) hates McDaniel.
Folks, he’s not so easy to be around.
Pick someone else.
The deep south likes good old boys (Democrats that pass as Republicans) not conservatives as their senators. The deep south is still run by Dixiecrat.
LikeLike
Where are you from?
And he never should have run for re-election in ’14 – he was way past his shelf life then.
It’s amazing what a life support system can do these days 🙂
Yeah. Most of the DEMONcRATs are already 75% there.
They have LIE-support systems…
DEMON-KKK-RATs
In fact, he doesn’t look like he even knows where he is in the accompanying photo.
I know LOL! It simply looks like he is saying to himself:”Oh! Someone wants to take my picture!'”
They did a good job of wiping the drool from his chin
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha, Mark – but more like his handler pointed him in the direction of the camera, told him to smile, and if he smiled “real good”, he’d get an ice cream on the way home.
ROTFLOL!! Yeah, his cataracts are probably so bad, that mixed with his senility, he probably thinks he’s at the Academy Awards and is walking the red carpet.
Democrat’s and RINO’s Galore in the Statehouse! Sadly these folks are the SAME bunch of America arsonists! A destructive bunch who ALL need to go! I say they ALL should retire effective immediately and lets see how life is after each and every one of these scoundrels are GONE! Lets do a – Make America Great election in November for all congressional positions!
I actually hope that the Governor gives the seat to Chris McDaniel and allows him to run against the Democrat challenger. I think the fact that our President endorsed Roger Wicker the day before McDaniel announced his intentions would allow us to beat both Democrats in November. This would make all the sense in the world.
Trump continues to disappoint w/his support of the swamp rino party.
Our President wants people that will push his agenda. Wicker voted Yes to every bill our President supported. He rewards you for that.
Exactly.
BINGO! we have a winner! This goes back to what Rush has been saying all along: that Trump is instinctively a conservative, not intellectually. Our President wants to get things done and doesn’t care if you can quote Ludwig Von Mises or Ludwig Von Drake as long as you help him achieve his objectives. I hope all of us can take this gift for what it’s worth and not tear ourselves apart over who is the most pure, sigh…now if we can just get McPain to follow suit
President Trump has never disappointed me. Just saying.
I would rather see him give it to Secretary of State Delbert Hoseman.
We’re gonna have so much new blood in The Congress next year that it’s might be possible to MAGA at a slightly quicker pace!
I agree. New blood, but as seen everywhere, that new blood that wins is much younger in age. And that’s where the new blood must be focused.
So…Zombie Cochran is going to twaddle off after April 1st?
Will the Mississippi governor appoint an interim Senator to replace him, until they can have a special election?
There won’t be a special election. They will have the seat open for the election in November. Mississippi will have two Senate seats available in November.
That’s what I figured, that they would do it in November.
I only called it a ‘special election’ because it’s happening 2 years before Zombie Cochran’s term is up.
I think if it is done in November, the winner gets the full six years. Unlike Alabama where the seat comes up in 2020. I may be wrong however.
If it’s another Rino or a Dem…let’s hope it’s only until 2020.
Better a RINO then a Dem.
Special election can be held in November 2018, but it will still only be to finish out Cochran’s term, which ends after the 2020 election. It wouldn’t change the cycle of the six year terms.
Cochran’s seat is not up this year. Technically will be special election to fill the remainder of his term. Might as well have it in the upcoming November election.
…to clairfy. They will have to have a special election to fill the remainder of Cochran’s term and it doesn’t have to coincide with the upcoming November election but if they can get it together, it seems like it would save the State some money.
NPR reported that the MS Gov will appoint someone now and they will have to run for the seat in 2018.
Did they say if they’re going to ‘reset’ the term…to be for 6 years?
Or will the election be to finish out the remainder of Cochran’s term.
It’s my understanding it will be for the remainder of the term.
I think each state can decide which way they want to do it.
LikeLike
election to finish out the term.
We hear in MS that the gov will appoint someone to finish Thad’s term.
I can think of a few a Democrat Congress person who also need to retire due diminishing cognitive defectes.
Looking at you, Pelosli, Waters, McCain( is he he still walking the earth?) Cummings, and a few others, who’s names escape me at the moment. So please add to my list. 😁
Charles Rangel, age 88
Yes! Yes, !
Wish there were more Dem senators forced to retire. Those names are in the House, except for McCain.
Maxine is still sane, right? She can say one sentence completely. “Imo Peach!”
“Peach foe-ty fie!’
I;m a peach 45
Peach forwdy fie
Peach Mint!
Let’s not miss the most corrupt of all. Alcee Hastings. For those that are younger, he was a federal judge appointed by carter, got caught taking bribes and the evidence was so overwhelming that as hard as they tried, the dems and their congressional black caucus couldn’t get him completly off. All they could do was “forget” to disqualify him from holding office and Bingo!, he ends up as a rep from florida and he’s been there ever since. Totally corrupt and totally immune. His lawyer (who was disbarred for being the money handler in the bribe scam) was pardoned by clinton so he could go back to practice in DC. Makes my blood boil.
And NO Cruzbots!
The Ms swamp GOPe will appoint one of the swamp critters and it may be Hayley Barbour or one of his kin. Put nothing past these crooks.
Our President has formed a really good relationship with the Governor of Mississippi. I think our President’s preference will be the one that assumes the seat.
Then it will be a uniparty rino, as well.
Great minds think alike! We must have posted st the same time. Look two posts down!
Barbour, McConnell and the crooked GOPe all colluded to rob McDaniel of his election to the Senate by paying cold cash to Dems to crossover and vote for Cochran. The ministers were also involved. Really dirty politics going on. I hope McDaniel finally gets the seat he deserves in our Senate.
I hope he gets what he deserves too. And not the Senate seat.
I support Chris 100%. He was robbed by the rinos who paid “walking around money” for Democrats to vote in the Republican runoff. I voted for him in 2014 and will again.
Hey I resemble that Swamp remark…. my M’sippi cuz wants to run ….well mostly waddles.
That thing is almost as old as Thad!!!
I wonder what the “Q” naysayers will say now? He hinted at “watch the news”. You may not have noticed but the number of declared “retirements”, those no longer seeking re-election, is massive. Either they are working to ensure a democrat majority OR the swamp is being drained.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Q previously said “follow the news” and somehow you think that general and broad statement predicted the retirement of Cochran?
LikeLike
No, it wasn’t just that. If you can’t figure it out, go read the Anaons on twitter decipher it for you. That’s what I usually do. However, I think Q’s posts are getting easier to understand on my own.
Speak in riddles so you can take credit for anything.
Riddler: (Batman TV) – What eats crow, yells uncle, and tosses sponges?
A loser!
I followed the Q posts pretty closely for a while when they were being put out by the hacker known as 4chan. 🙂 It was fun watching the bakers try to decipher. I decided not to chase it around after he (they) left. It’s exhausting enough to try and keep up with all that is going on without the vagueries.
4chan is a website not a hacker. 8chan is a website, not a hacker. 4chan is also known as ‘half-chan’ (half of eight).
8chan is where Q currently posts. 4chan had been compromised, making it unsecure for Q to continue to post there.
I bet McConnell and Karl rove are already colluding with the governor to give the seat to Haley Barbour or one of his relatives. No! Give it to McDaniel.
This is the truth that the MS election proved. Mitch is the most powerful man in the RINO party. The RINO party is a machine. Like any machine they raise money via graft. Mitch raises money thru requiring Senators to contribute $$$…and if you want a chairmanship you have to pony up.
Then Mitch gets to decide who gets the campaign cash nationwide. He is the machine Boss. Mitch runs a tight ship and he will stab you in the back if you are conservative every time. I doubt he likes Trump at all..it was all so cozy when the Bush family and prog Rs were in vogue
There’s more dead wood in the Senate than at a free ED clinic. And that includes females.
When they stay in the house and senate for that long or longer, it just reinforces the need for term limits!
Amen Pam. Old Thad must have had some of the Hildabeast docs propping him for his rare appearances in the chamber. Maybe he’ll leave in the Scooby van.
40-year-term Senator. Christ! We need term limits.
No kidding.
Hope you are praying barry. The Lord’s name doesn’t get thrown around here.
Indeed, thank-you, OS.
I am no medical specialist, but a blind donkey could see that Cochran is senile.
It is really crazy that your Senators can be rolled in and out of chambers to vote, when obviously heavily medicated.
PDJT got me interested in U.S. politics, but long before that I remember seeing a Senator called Storm Thurmond? being rolled into the Senate, and that that was insane.
He may have been in his nineties.
Let PDJT pick..please, listen to him. He knows best.
Oops..should have said thought that was insane.
Or Robert Byrd—dragged off his hospital bed on Christmas Eve—to vote for Obamacare
Term limits? They’re called elections…..
I’m from Mississippi and I can tell you that we need a stronger candidate than McDaniel.
Same here. And you are right. Most of those pushing McDaniel do not likely live here.
Bingo, Mississippi here too.
McDaniel just does not have what it takes.
Sorry folks.
Why? From all I’ve seen McDaniel is not owned by the Establishment and is MAGA
You vote in MS?
Could the Governor appoint himself? I know such a thing has been done in the past.
Thank God! It is ridiculous that we are paying this piece of decaying, decrepit flesh a salary and a pension.
Get him out of here! And take his coat!
We don’t want any more barbour’s in politics here. I don’t think that would go over well..just my opinion. I know they are bought and paid for, I assume many others do too.
Mississippi here.
We could make the argument of “drain the swamp” and vote McDaniel if McDaniel was even halfway good.
But McDaniel is a sawed off, arrogant, rude, runt, that no one who works with him, likes.
Over the past 4 years, I have done everything humanly possible to be nice to the guy, when he was scheduled to come and speak to our county.
He is an ass.
His staff is full of asses.
They cannot keep a commitment and have personally cost me money, no apology, no thank you, not even a “go to hell”.
Incredibly unorganized and inept.
On the other hand, Wicker is a good guy, at my first wedding, at my son’s baby shower, nominated him for a military academy. He’s okay.
The other side (McDaniel) in this primary is rabidly angry about 2014, which has NOTHING to do with Wicker.
Can we hook McDaniel up with Flake for a date?
Definitely good to know. I remember the last election and how the RINOe-s came out of the woodwork to support Cochran. I would have voted for McDaniel then, but obviously, what did I know??
Please let this usher in a wave of MAGA representation. This was a hideous example of swamp fraud by way of his incapacity for votes. Swamp critters get out!
AND Mississippi, who is used to strong and powerful Senators (Trent Lott and Cochran), would shoot themselves in the foot by having TWO junior Senators with ZERO power.
As soon as I saw this on another site I zoomed here as I knew we would be rejoicing and saying “good riddance!”
That race did serve to open many people’s eyes to just how corrupt the RNC was as well as how out of touch and how the GOPe manipulated the system to get the results they want. They went too far that time and we were watching.
The GOPe isn’t dead yet. We are seeing their expensive efforts on a state level in the TN Senate district 14 race. Chamber of Commerce puppet all the way won the primary after spending BIGLY and has now admitted the smears against the MAGA candidate were not really true but “just politics”…and he is running on Zero issues but talking Faith, Family and political clichés full of hot air emptiness. The GOPe hasn’t given up at all. Just like Bush 1 after Reagan, the GOPe is obstructing, slowing and still fight for each and every election and will be waiting as soon as President Trump is no longer POTUS.
Anyway, that primary was a terrible punch in the gut to the GOP base but it was a watershed for many. When I saw and understood Mississippi ’14 (and watched how Cruz and Rand Paul acted that day on stage when they jumped the shark to reveal they were now with the establishment), I then looked at the last 30 yrs with a different understanding and much clearer hindsight. Glad this guy is out.
I’m glad he stayed long enough to keep McDaniel out. What do you know about McDaniel? You, and others, just wanted Cochran out. NO NO NO to McDaniel.
Others like myself didn’t like the dirty pool of the GOPe to get Cochran elected.
Are you in MS Katherine?
How about educating us on McDaniel. You seem to know things about him that might have an impact on his run for office. “NO NO NO” doesn’t give us much to chew on.
So, will the seat be empty until November? Or will the Governor appoint someone until then? Empty seat means minus one vote.
Was the April 1 effective date a tip off to the loony tunes joke the Senate has become?
I too thought it fitting Thad Cochran is retiring effective April fool’s day
What’s the difference between Cochran and Pelosi, Pelosi is better for the republicans. ….
No doubt many Senators need a 40 year term, with some extra accoutrements and free meals…
another one down, hey where is John McCain at? Has he returned to congress yet or is he still in the hospital?
Whoever it is, they better be good, with no skeletons, because I can see what happened in Alabama happening in Mississippi if they’re not careful.
YAY!
Now, repeat after me!
To MAGA America must have Constitutional Convention of States for Term Limits!
Old bastard gonna help his comrades till death do us part…..
Reminds me of the other cuck from Az on his death bed…
One of the most shameful episodes in GOPe history, up until the Roy Moore episode.
McDaniel should play his cards smartly here and let Wicker run unopposed and take the Cochran seat. McDaniel will look like the team player, making it harder for GOPe to challange him.
Looks like that hand is propping him up.
Is the governor of Mississippi an establishment Republican or a true conservative?
