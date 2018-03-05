Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran Announces His Retirement Effective April 1st…

It was the Mississippi primary race between 40-year-term Senator Thad Cochran and Chris McDaniel in 2014 that reveled just how far the GOPe would go to keep a grip on their power.  The establishment and Mitch McConnell were willing to do anything to protect Thad Cochran despite his infirmity and near certain senility.

Senator Cochran was barely awake for the past few years.  Today his staff announce his retirement effective April 1st:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, today announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.

“I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. I’ve done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved state. My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi. My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts, and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor.”

Cochran was first elected to the Senate in 1978, becoming the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi. He is the tenth-longest serving Senator in U.S. history. Cochran previously served three terms in House of Representatives. (LINK)

Chris McDaniel (pictured above) was already planning a primary challenge to Mississippi GOP Senator Roger Wicker.  It will be interesting to see what comes next.

Mitch Tyner (circled) was Chris McDaniel’s lawyer in the divisive 2014 GOP election.  The 2016 Donald Trump Republican primary race was a national example of the same conflicts between the establishment and outsiders that existed in Mississippi 2014.

  1. A2 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Need a MAGA senator from Mississippi (hope I spelled that right).

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Cat Lady says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    VSGPDJT can do better than McDaniel!!! I’m speaking as someone who voted in that MS election in 2014!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. jeans2nd says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    We need to start working on Chris McDaniel’s appointment to fill Cochran’s seat. Where do we sign up?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Covfefe-USA says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    And he never should have run for re-election in ’14 – he was way past his shelf life then.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. simicharmed says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Democrat’s and RINO’s Galore in the Statehouse! Sadly these folks are the SAME bunch of America arsonists! A destructive bunch who ALL need to go! I say they ALL should retire effective immediately and lets see how life is after each and every one of these scoundrels are GONE! Lets do a – Make America Great election in November for all congressional positions!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I actually hope that the Governor gives the seat to Chris McDaniel and allows him to run against the Democrat challenger. I think the fact that our President endorsed Roger Wicker the day before McDaniel announced his intentions would allow us to beat both Democrats in November. This would make all the sense in the world.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. WonkoTheSane says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    We’re gonna have so much new blood in The Congress next year that it’s might be possible to MAGA at a slightly quicker pace!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      March 5, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      I agree. New blood, but as seen everywhere, that new blood that wins is much younger in age. And that’s where the new blood must be focused.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. wheatietoo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    So…Zombie Cochran is going to twaddle off after April 1st?

    Will the Mississippi governor appoint an interim Senator to replace him, until they can have a special election?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    And NO Cruzbots!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. 4sure says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    The Ms swamp GOPe will appoint one of the swamp critters and it may be Hayley Barbour or one of his kin. Put nothing past these crooks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Running Fast says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I wonder what the “Q” naysayers will say now? He hinted at “watch the news”. You may not have noticed but the number of declared “retirements”, those no longer seeking re-election, is massive. Either they are working to ensure a democrat majority OR the swamp is being drained.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. flowerbelle says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I bet McConnell and Karl rove are already colluding with the governor to give the seat to Haley Barbour or one of his relatives. No! Give it to McDaniel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • stats guy says:
      March 5, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      This is the truth that the MS election proved. Mitch is the most powerful man in the RINO party. The RINO party is a machine. Like any machine they raise money via graft. Mitch raises money thru requiring Senators to contribute $$$…and if you want a chairmanship you have to pony up.

      Then Mitch gets to decide who gets the campaign cash nationwide. He is the machine Boss. Mitch runs a tight ship and he will stab you in the back if you are conservative every time. I doubt he likes Trump at all..it was all so cozy when the Bush family and prog Rs were in vogue

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    There’s more dead wood in the Senate than at a free ED clinic. And that includes females.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    When they stay in the house and senate for that long or longer, it just reinforces the need for term limits!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      March 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Amen Pam. Old Thad must have had some of the Hildabeast docs propping him for his rare appearances in the chamber. Maybe he’ll leave in the Scooby van.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Barry Odinga says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    40-year-term Senator. Christ! We need term limits.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Nightcrawler says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    I’m from Mississippi and I can tell you that we need a stronger candidate than McDaniel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. TwoLaine says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Thank God! It is ridiculous that we are paying this piece of decaying, decrepit flesh a salary and a pension.

    Get him out of here! And take his coat!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Garavaglia says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    We don’t want any more barbour’s in politics here. I don’t think that would go over well..just my opinion. I know they are bought and paid for, I assume many others do too.

    Like

    Reply
  19. daughnworks247 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Mississippi here.
    We could make the argument of “drain the swamp” and vote McDaniel if McDaniel was even halfway good.
    But McDaniel is a sawed off, arrogant, rude, runt, that no one who works with him, likes.
    Over the past 4 years, I have done everything humanly possible to be nice to the guy, when he was scheduled to come and speak to our county.
    He is an ass.
    His staff is full of asses.
    They cannot keep a commitment and have personally cost me money, no apology, no thank you, not even a “go to hell”.
    Incredibly unorganized and inept.
    On the other hand, Wicker is a good guy, at my first wedding, at my son’s baby shower, nominated him for a military academy. He’s okay.
    The other side (McDaniel) in this primary is rabidly angry about 2014, which has NOTHING to do with Wicker.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Gil says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Please let this usher in a wave of MAGA representation. This was a hideous example of swamp fraud by way of his incapacity for votes. Swamp critters get out!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. daughnworks247 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    AND Mississippi, who is used to strong and powerful Senators (Trent Lott and Cochran), would shoot themselves in the foot by having TWO junior Senators with ZERO power.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    As soon as I saw this on another site I zoomed here as I knew we would be rejoicing and saying “good riddance!”

    That race did serve to open many people’s eyes to just how corrupt the RNC was as well as how out of touch and how the GOPe manipulated the system to get the results they want. They went too far that time and we were watching.

    The GOPe isn’t dead yet. We are seeing their expensive efforts on a state level in the TN Senate district 14 race. Chamber of Commerce puppet all the way won the primary after spending BIGLY and has now admitted the smears against the MAGA candidate were not really true but “just politics”…and he is running on Zero issues but talking Faith, Family and political clichés full of hot air emptiness. The GOPe hasn’t given up at all. Just like Bush 1 after Reagan, the GOPe is obstructing, slowing and still fight for each and every election and will be waiting as soon as President Trump is no longer POTUS.

    Anyway, that primary was a terrible punch in the gut to the GOP base but it was a watershed for many. When I saw and understood Mississippi ’14 (and watched how Cruz and Rand Paul acted that day on stage when they jumped the shark to reveal they were now with the establishment), I then looked at the last 30 yrs with a different understanding and much clearer hindsight. Glad this guy is out.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Summer says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    So, will the seat be empty until November? Or will the Governor appoint someone until then? Empty seat means minus one vote.

    Like

    Reply
  24. todayistheday99 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Was the April 1 effective date a tip off to the loony tunes joke the Senate has become?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Average joe says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    What’s the difference between Cochran and Pelosi, Pelosi is better for the republicans. ….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. mike says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    No doubt many Senators need a 40 year term, with some extra accoutrements and free meals…

    Like

    Reply
  27. Blue Moon says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    another one down, hey where is John McCain at? Has he returned to congress yet or is he still in the hospital?

    Like

    Reply
  28. NoJuan Importante says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Whoever it is, they better be good, with no skeletons, because I can see what happened in Alabama happening in Mississippi if they’re not careful.

    Like

    Reply
  29. mashall says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    YAY!
    Now, repeat after me!
    To MAGA America must have Constitutional Convention of States for Term Limits!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Gary Ingle says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Old bastard gonna help his comrades till death do us part…..

    Like

    Reply
  31. MAGAbear says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    One of the most shameful episodes in GOPe history, up until the Roy Moore episode.

    McDaniel should play his cards smartly here and let Wicker run unopposed and take the Cochran seat. McDaniel will look like the team player, making it harder for GOPe to challange him.

    Like

    Reply
  32. pacnwbel says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Dear Ad rem, please how do I get this blog restored to my e mail?, there have been no postings received since March 3rd Presidential thread,thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  33. COS Patriot says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Looks like that hand is propping him up.

    Like

    Reply
  34. lav48erne says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Is the governor of Mississippi an establishment Republican or a true conservative?

    Like

    Reply

