Mark Levin Interviews Devin Nunes on FISA Court Abuse by DOJ and FBI…

Mark Levin interviewed House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes on the overall FISA Court abuse and political investigation by the DOJ and FBI. In a comprehensive interview Levin walks through a timeline of media reporting.
The hour long interview in three video segments. Part I
Part II below.
Part III:
Devin Nunez: “I am personally scared for our country, no investigations into these felonies”
We hear ya, Devin, we hear ya.
The fact is that AG Sessions and ON:DI head, Coats, acknowledged this summer the existence of a special team to track and investigate felony leakers so they can be prosecuted and imprisoned. Currently there are 27+ open investigations. Naturally, it would be foolish to identify anyone until as many rats as possible have been caught. The network of EVIL is much, much bigger than impatient commenters seem to grasp.
Most of the rest of us are as well. But that doesn’t seem to be moving the powers-that-be in the prosecutorial branch of government. At some point it has to be understood that our AG cares more about his own sense of personal rectitude or his own peerage within a system he refuses to recognize as deeply corrupt than he cares about his country.
Why would any sane person want to understand/accept an uninformed, demoralizing hallucination about our Presidents AG? At some point, hopefully ASAP, it has to be understood how unhelpful such hallucinations are. Hopefully opiners will focus their attention on winning this years elections instead of trying to analyze things they don’t understand and don’t seem to want to understand. 2018 elections are months away. What are you doing to help us save our country and lives?
Observations as to the AG’s nonfeasance/inaction are objectively corroborated and therefore the opposite of “hallucinations.” Whether they will prove ultimately correct is another matter, and on this point I stand prepared and happy to be proved wrong. But I and others who similarly rate the AG’s performance as inadequate (at least to date) cannot be accused of hallucinating. Secondly, focusing attention on critique and on failures to meet the standards we were explicitly and repeatedly led to believe would be upheld is an essential and valuable service of the citizen. Thirdly, critique and support are not mutually exclusive, except to those close themselves to reality and who, I would argue, actually make future defeats and demoralizations more not less likely.
The best part of this was the way that Levin just let Nunes speak, uninterrupted.
The part about the ‘footnote’ seemed new.
I don’t remember hearing about that before.
And Nunes hasn’t gone through his Replies to his 10 questions for the O-team players.
So he doesn’t know yet if they have all replied to him yet.
Heheh.
Thanks for posting this, Sundance, so that others can watch it.
I am still struggling to tolerate Mark Levin, after what he did to you…but I’m trying.
Wheatie, I agree. I was pitifully grateful that Chairman Nunes wasn’t interrupted and I cannot stand Levin.
Levin was against President Trump and now that he can make a buck off POTUS he’s for him…… for 30 pieces of silver I guess you can buy a Never-Trump hack.
I assume Levin, like Limbaugh, (and others) “borrow” Sundance’s research and then forget to give reference/credit where it is due? If this was a college research paper it would be an “F” failing paper….always list references, dudes, otherwise it’s plagiarizing.
Lets start (and end) with the concept of redemption. Mr Levin’s radio show is on every weekday here in the Dallas market. I seldom, if ever listen to him. I don’t care for his theatrics. But, he’s a businessman and has a way of attracting an audience. Perfect in every way? Hardly. And we are?
This interview was amazing, not for Mr Levin’s sake; but, for the fact that he gave Mr Nunes an hour of his audience’s time. Just like Rush: love him or hate him, he has an audience. Bigger than mine… how about yours?
With 90% of the jurassic media working against PDJT, who cares about Mr Levin’s personality/style/past. How about we be grateful that at least in that hour long interview, Mr Levin came across as a Patriot and wants the truth be told?
Mr Nunes is a warrior and needs all the audience he can get, IMHO. Mr Levin afforded him a Godsend…
Exactly, wretched1.
This was obviously posted to expand the audience consuming Nunes’ comments, not to run off the rails abt Levin. Levin isn’t a true Trump supporter by any stretch but that debate isn’t why this post was put here.
Levin doesn’t like sundance, sundance returns in kind….there’s quite a list…Hannity, Limbaugh, Sarah Carter, etc. There’s enormous competition for eyeballs and ears. We get it.
The real take away that actually matters is that Devin Nunes is sounding more and more concerned that his hard work isn’t going to end in the desired result. He’s battling the media, the turncoats like Flake in Congress and an American population that simply doesn’t have the time or interest to see to it criminality is exposed and punished.
We all should be a lot more concerned abt the direction of our country than who is and who isn’t making the grade in doing the best reporting. Share the info we trust and believe and don’t give the time of day to anything else. There’s no time to waste.
In the Cases of the RINOs like Flake the term “simply doesn’t have the time or interest” is irrelevant since they are a particularly sticky part of the swamp. They are most likely spending a lot of time preparing excuses and false narratives to shield themselves.
Amen!
The nice thing about the interview was that it was orderly, not rushed, and clear about the premise of illegal spying on American citizens.
Nunes was on target about the msm and how it is an arm of the left and no longer functioning as a free press.
Bureaucratic enforcement of Law. End it.
Thanks for the videos, sundance,
It becomes more and more obvious with each passing day that the swamp is deep and the swamp is wide and that Sessions is the GATEKEEPER
Thats not obvious at all. What is obvious is that you don’t read the articles Sundance posts about Sessions. It’s obvious you don’t understand the role of the AG or how lawful prosecutions succeed. It’s obvious you don’t understand the strategy and tactics of winning and have never read The Art of War or the Prince. It is obvious you have no clue about the Swamp that President Trump, Sessions and Wray are facing. They are, in fact, engaged in a battle between God and evil. All of the forces of evil are focused on this fight. If President Trump loses our country is lost, totalitarians will assume power and we will be killed or forced to submit. There will be no Refuge except Christ and martyrdom. Please wake up and turn your attention to this years elections so POTUS has more help in DC. If Dems take the House Nunes will no longer chair the Intel Committee. Adam Schiff will be in charge and they will try to impeach President Trump. No further MAGA bills will be passed. I pray that these FACTS start mobilizing people to take concrete action to save Nunes and our country. People who share uninformed doom and gloom, divide and conquer opinions are, wittingly or unwittingly, functioning as Tokyo Rose tier enemy propogandists. Please stop. Start helping us win.
Very well said! We need Voter ID ASAP too.
Hopefully the IG report will be the springboard for indictments and perp walks. The midterms are absolutely critical. I don’t trust a single thing about OFA. If they could register every body in Arlington National, they would be voting Dimm in the fall. That will happen in every state except the truest red states. Voter ID, indeed, is necessary as is proof of citizenship. Polls should be closely monitored and any election official that allows an illegal to vote should be prosecuted. Currently these people hide behind the ignorance mantra. Well, it’s the law. Follow it. Simple enough.
For the uninterested or uninformed, perp walks will at least get them investigating. I can only hope the MSM is in the group of perps going in for a photo shoot and new ID! Conservatives must vote in record numbers in this midterm. The Dims will throw everything at PDJT possible. Likely we will see a new Scandal of the Day beginning in August. That’s the way they roll.
Pray every day for our LEADER.
Pretty much.
I have no doubt Obama was fully aware of and encouraged the investigation. Behind the smiling persona was a community organiser, a social justice warrior, son of a communist who loathed US history, schooled in Chicago machine tactics and with no respect for the law. He unleashed the SJW termites to corrupt the justice system. It is an absolute miracle that Trump won or the country was lost.
LikeLiked by 14 people
We watched the whole show on Fox.
Mark Levin conducted a very professional interview, and he was most respectful of Nunes.
What most impressed was Levins preparation. The newspaper articles he sighted were powerful, and kept the interview in focus, and IMO built a very powerful case against the P44 regime.
When Nunes stated “ I’m scared, not for me, but for the country” anyone listening would have been wise to take note.
Nunes saying that 90% or so of the MSM was not interested in this scandal, as publicly as he did, and that they are an arm of the Democrat party should be a wake up call, maybe even to Flake and the other traitors. Although he is likely too far gone.
As best as I remember it, there was no AG Sessions bashing. The silence on that topic was powerful. The glint in Nunes’s eye suggested to me that he knows a lot more is coming out, and to be patient.
The apparent defence of Gen Flynn was genuine, and the time devoted in the interview to the felony unmasking of a three star General, and the way Sally Yates was tied to it was reassuring.
I cannot usually suffer Mark Levin, but this interview was professional and IMO extremely well done. Of course it is nothing that Sundance has not explained to anyone that follows TCTH. But that it was on a top rated Sunday show certainly helps the movement.
God bless PDJT
“As best as I remember it, there was no AG Sessions bashing. The silence on that topic was powerful. The glint in Nunes’s eye suggested to me that he knows a lot more is coming out, and to be patient.” Go to 1:30 on video 2. He is not happy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. The President, Meadows, Jordan, and Grassley have all called Sessions out and still no action from the DOJ.
Occam’s razor applies.
Hi, I’m a US expat and long-term resident of Italy. As such I am no longer up-to-date on routine US political events such as the described above on alleged DOJ and FBI abuse, not enough at least to make an informed comment, other than to say how sad it is to see the US embark upon the same kind of internecine political warfare that negatively characterizes other countries.
Alleged? I think we are beyond alleged here… We are trying to repair and heal. That is the point. I want a future where this type of corruption cannot happen again. We have a year or two you may want to catch up on…. that may be helpful, if you are interested.
But will Horowitz prove a patriot, or will he whitewash everything and/or finger a sacrificial patsy and let the real perpetrators go? I think the latter but I sincerely hope that I’m wrong. Also don’t count on any heroics from Sessions. He did little of importance as a Senator so why would he do something significant now?
It does not really matter — he cannot prosecute.
I got the feeling watching this interview, that this was an interview to “set the table” for the “main course” to come. Life is short as they say, eat desert first.
As much as I was hoping they got into what is coming up, I was encouraged that focus was raised on the circle around Obama, and the extent of involvement of much of the MSM. If you had only minimal information you could be startled, but since most of us are way beyond this information, I am still hungry for more. May this open up more time coming up to shows other than the token 10 min segments on most FNC. Hannity is covering it, but the rants and repetition are annoying.
Levin is a strict constitutionalist, so approaches his show from that perspective of course. He will be another good resource when we get into the actual crimes of the last administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If we don’t get obsessed about winning the election this year Adam Schiff will replace Nunes. Pelosi will take control of the House. I encourage people to focus on the elections rather than being passively entranced by Normieville News.We are the ones who determine our fate. Not Levin. Not Hannity. If we sit back in our echo chambers and do nothing but opine. Pelosi and Schiff will be in charge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES
If Dems win the House, there WILL be impeachment. It only takes a 50% vote, and Dems vote in lockstep. He will be impeached on the high crime of winning the last election.
Such is what we have fallen to become.
Thought it was a very well done interview. Levin isn’t right on every issue, We should all be able to disagree, that’s what makes America the greatest country ever. Mark has a big audience and has been covering this for over a year as well. We need all the help we can get. If you listen to Mark’s radio show he praises our President most of the time. I too have been upset with my favorite President on a couple important issues. I can still love my President and disagree with him. I don’t do group think.
FTA – Levin approached his interview with Nunes as if he were building the factual basis in a legal case and interviewing the most knowledgeable friendly witness. He referred – chronologically – to the record of articles published in the mainstream media starting in October 2016 based on illegal leaks from the Obama administration, the purpose of which appeared to be the take down of the Trump presidency.
Levin’s Q & A with Nunes, who was encountering Levin in person for the first time, could not have been more compelling. In fact, the hour presented the alarming facts of this complex evolving story in a manner that was both informative and shocking. In this writer’s opinion, it was perhaps the best concise summary of the controversy to date, presented in a way that could be easily followed, understood, and absorbed.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/mark_levins_new_fox_news_show_raises_the_bar_with_rep_nunes_interview.htm
Nobody is going to care until arrests are made unfortunately
Please speak for yourself. Say that YOU don’t care. BTW your comment is, fortunately, completely false. I am in touch with many people who do care very much and want to be kept informed about each step in the process. Finally, I would urge you to reflect on why you are posting untrue, disheartening comments when we are in the middle of a life and death struggle for our very survival. How are you helping us win? Or do you hope we don’t?
In the first two minutes Chairman Nunes talks about unmasking. “The proper investigations haven’t been done”. “We don’t know if that’s being investigated or not”.
Those statements caught my attention because I’ve been wondering lately about why we haven’t been hearing about it. The HPSCI spent most of last year investigating that very subject.
The unmasking that we know of was conducted by people outside of the DOJ so this probably isn’t going to be a topic included in the DOJ OIG investigation.
The public information available about testimony before the HPSCI indicates there is enough evidence for Chairman Nunes to request a special prosecutor.
I find it curious that this ‘thread’ of criminal activity investigation seems to have been placed on the shelf and Chairman Nunes appears to be deferring on the subject.
Is this something that’s just going to fade away?
No. It’s not going to fade away. The CIA/Brennan/WH role in trying to rig the election then run a coup to overthrow the elected President is coming next. One clue is that the false narrative that Russia hacked the DNC is now in the news and being challenged. Seth Rich is back. The OIG report on FBI/DOJ corruption will be linked to the CIA puppet masters who framed Putin and Trump then had the FBI/DOJ act on that frame up. Winning requires strategy, deception and patience/timing.
Earlier in the evening Fox ran their special on the Clinton impeachment.
The public did not have the patience for that lengthy process. Clinton ran the clock and it worked for him.
The public does not have the patience now.
Time is needed to get to the absolute bottom of things, but time does work against you too. At some point, and soon, charges have to be filed on someone. More can follow, but start.
At least prove there is a process that can work to actually indict and not just investigate.
Perfection is the enemy of good.
Impatience is the enemy of victory.
Apathy is our Nation’s worst enemy.
