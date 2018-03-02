The Final Farewell – Reverend Billy Graham Funeral (Full Video)….

Earlier today the family, friends, colleagues and thousands of people touched by Reverend Billy Graham gathered for their final farewell. The service was attended by President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence.
The full service is below in two video segments.
Second video below:
Rest In Peace Reverend Graham! I thought today’s service was very fitting.
An incredible service for such an incredible man!
This was a nice story about the casket!
It was a nice story, and it’s true, convicts need forgiveness too. I like how the carpenter said in so many words that he makes each and every coffin as if it was his own. That touched my heart. It tells me a lot of love, pride and prayers go into making each one just as it should be.
Thank you for sharing, I would’ve never have known otherwise.
Thank you for posting flep.
Was Sarah Palin and husband Todd at the funeral? I will have to check out the video on the daily thread toward the end but it sure looked like them.
Oops – thought I posted the info as a reply to you. See below, Blue Moon.
Yes, I saw them both in the receiving line.
Yes, I found it-on the NBC video at the 4:10:20 mark. Thanks.
It was an honor to be there. Rev. Graham was one in a billion; we love and appreciate all the Graham family.
I was proud to see you and Todd there. It was a great service for this great man.
I thought so too!
Yes they were. Todd just finished the Iron Dog race on Sunday – that’s a long flight across the country, but they were given reserved seats for the service.
http://www.9news.com/gallery/news/nation-now/billy-graham-funeral/465-5fccc401-18c4-4ccf-9262-a67979a3fbdb
I watched the entire stream. It was a beautiful day in Charlotte, which is less than an hour from where we now live. I loved all the hymns that were played, hymns I grew up with. I especially loved the women’s quartet with Linda McCrary singing “Until Then”, such a beautiful arrangement and so appropriate a start to the service. The song says it all. I heard this song many times growing up. I had forgotten it was written by Stuart Hamblen, one of radio’s first “singing cowboys”. My mother worked for the Billy Graham organization in Minneapolis when she was in high school. We grew up watching the crusades on television.
I loved the interviews before the service of those attending. Ricky Skaggs stands out, Kathy Lee Gifford as well (very emotional, as she was a close friend of Billy’s). All the children recounted wonderful memories; I loved the one daughter’s reading of a poem by their mother.
Last Friday I was on my way home from doing some errands, and when I got on 321N here in Hickory, NC, I saw the highway and exits lined, packed, with cars which had pulled off to the side of the roads. As I turned off on exit 42, there was the Hickory Fire Department raising a huge American flag. At the time, I didn’t realize what was going on and only later that evening, when friends came to dinner, I learned that all those hundreds of people were waiting for the motorcade going to Charlotte.
Surely in eternity we will see the full impact of Billy Graham’s ministry and faithfulness to his Lord and Savior.
It always amazes me how one man can touch so many. A man with with flaws like any other, but with a heart of gold, which to me makes the difference. It seems to me, a man or woman touched by our Creator and who dedicates their whole life into serving are the ones who are able to touch so many in profound ways.
Rest in peace.
I loved the bagpipes. They are so sad being played. Going Home. How appropriate.
Thanks for posting. Lots of people who lost power today can now watch.
Beautiful service.
This was such a beautiful and moving service. I found myself having to grab the kleenex several times. Billy Graham touched so many lives in his time here on this earth. It was very obvious that after he lost his wife Ruth that he was ready to go and be with her. I saw the press conference from last Wednesday night a week ago tonight. I was very thankful to know that he didn’t suffer in his final hours.
I know we shouldn’t put people on pedestals, but if anyone deserves well done thou good and faithful servant, it’s Billy Graham. His son Franklin has done a tremendous job over the years carrying on his father’s legacy with Samaritan’s Purse. I’m sure his father and mother are very proud of him.
I feel the same way, Pam.
I posted this on twitter yesterday and I have to admit it’s really cute. This is Billy Graham along with George Beverly Shea and Cliff Barrows. We all remember this song don’t we? 😉
Thank you!! That was beautiful!!
I listened to his service on the radio and it was truly touching. I remember the Billy Graham Crusades coming on every night for a week when I was a girl on one of the three major networks. That would never happen today. RIP, Billy Graham, Your life and preaching of the gospel touched millions of people.
Here’s the actual video. This is why I’m so glad this man is my president!
Farewell, Reverend Graham.
Go rest high, on that mountain.
Thank you sundance.
I can just see Reverend Graham wondering why people are making such a big fuss about him but he definitely deserves all of this. He was such a humble man. I can’t imagine how many crowns he has in Heaven right now. Thank you Reverend Graham for standing strong for the Lord, no matter the circumstance.
